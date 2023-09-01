DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") Equity Listings Requirements, Chobe Holdings Limited ("Chobe") announces purchase of its Ordinary Shares by a Director.

The relevant notifications are set out below:

Name of Director Lempheditse Odumetse Date of Transaction 3 August 2023 Number of Securities 1,203 Class of Securities Ordinary Shares Price per Share BWP 11.15 Total Transaction Value BWP 13,616.97 Nature of Transaction On market purchase Nature of Interest Direct, beneficial

By Order of the Board

Itumeleng Dipholo

Company Secretary

30 August 2023

M.T. Sekgororoane (Chair); J.M. Gibson (Deputy Chairman), J.K. Gibson (CEO), L. Odumetse (Managing Director)

J.A. Bescoby, A.C. Dambe, S.D.S. Fernando, B.D. Flatt, K. Ledimo, J.M. Nganunu-Macharia, D.S. Ter Haar, A.M. Whitehouse