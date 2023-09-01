DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") Equity Listings Requirements, Chobe Holdings Limited ("Chobe") announces purchase of its Ordinary Shares by a Director.

The relevant notifications are set out below:

Name of Director

Lempheditse Odumetse

Date of Transaction

3 August 2023

Number of Securities

1,203

Class of Securities

Ordinary Shares

Price per Share

BWP 11.15

Total Transaction Value

BWP 13,616.97

Nature of Transaction

On market purchase

Nature of Interest

Direct, beneficial

By Order of the Board

Itumeleng Dipholo

Company Secretary

30 August 2023

M.T. Sekgororoane (Chair); J.M. Gibson (Deputy Chairman), J.K. Gibson (CEO), L. Odumetse (Managing Director)

J.A. Bescoby, A.C. Dambe, S.D.S. Fernando, B.D. Flatt, K. Ledimo, J.M. Nganunu-Macharia, D.S. Ter Haar, A.M. Whitehouse

Registered office:

Postal address:

Website:

Telephone:

Plot 28892

P O Box 32

www.chobeholdings.co.bw

+ 267 77 000 855

First Floor, West Wing

Kasane

Twin Towers

Botswana

Fairgrounds

Gaborone

Botswana

