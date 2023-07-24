DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") Equity Listings Requirements, Chobe Holdings Limited ("Chobe") announces purchase of its Ordinary Shares by a Director.
The relevant notifications are set out below:
Name of Director
John Knox Gibson
Date of Transaction
24 July 2023
Number of Securities
294
Class of Securities
Ordinary Shares
Price per Share
BWP 10.51
Total Transaction Value
BWP 3,089.94
Nature of Transaction
On market sale
Nature of Interest
Direct, beneficial
By Order of the Board
Itumeleng Dipholo
Company Secretary
24 July 2023
M.T. Sekgororoane (Chair); J.M. Gibson (Deputy Chairman), J.K. Gibson (CEO), L. Odumetse (Managing Director)
J.A. Bescoby, A.C. Dambe, S.D.S. Fernando, B.D. Flatt, K. Ledimo, J.M. Nganunu-Macharia, D.S. Ter Haar, A.M. Whitehouse
Registered office:
Postal address:
Website:
Telephone:
Plot 28892
P O Box 32
www.chobeholdings.co.bw
+ 267 77 000 855
First Floor, West Wing
Kasane
Twin Towers
Botswana
Fairgrounds
Gaborone
Botswana
