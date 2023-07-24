DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") Equity Listings Requirements, Chobe Holdings Limited ("Chobe") announces purchase of its Ordinary Shares by a Director.

The relevant notifications are set out below:

Name of Director

John Knox Gibson

Date of Transaction

24 July 2023

Number of Securities

294

Class of Securities

Ordinary Shares

Price per Share

BWP 10.51

Total Transaction Value

BWP 3,089.94

Nature of Transaction

On market sale

Nature of Interest

Direct, beneficial

By Order of the Board

Itumeleng Dipholo

Company Secretary

24 July 2023

M.T. Sekgororoane (Chair); J.M. Gibson (Deputy Chairman), J.K. Gibson (CEO), L. Odumetse (Managing Director)

J.A. Bescoby, A.C. Dambe, S.D.S. Fernando, B.D. Flatt, K. Ledimo, J.M. Nganunu-Macharia, D.S. Ter Haar, A.M. Whitehouse

Registered office:

Postal address:

Website:

Telephone:

Plot 28892

P O Box 32

www.chobeholdings.co.bw

+ 267 77 000 855

First Floor, West Wing

Kasane

Twin Towers

Botswana

Fairgrounds

Gaborone

Botswana

