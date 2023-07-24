DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") Equity Listings Requirements, Chobe Holdings Limited ("Chobe") announces purchase of its Ordinary Shares by a Director.

The relevant notifications are set out below:

Name of Director John Knox Gibson Date of Transaction 24 July 2023 Number of Securities 294 Class of Securities Ordinary Shares Price per Share BWP 10.51 Total Transaction Value BWP 3,089.94 Nature of Transaction On market sale Nature of Interest Direct, beneficial

