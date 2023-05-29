Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Chobe Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHOBE   BW0000000041

CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CHOBE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
9.400 BWP    0.00%
10:17aChobe : Dividend declaration
PU
05/23Chobe : Cautionary announcement
PU
03/01Chobe : Closed period announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chobe : DIVIDEND DECLARATION

05/29/2023 | 10:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

"the Company" or "the Group"

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana (UIN BW00001487283)

M.T. Sekgororoane (Chair); J.M. Gibson (Deputy Chairman), J.K. Gibson (CEO)

L. Odumetse (Managing Director), J.A. Bescoby, A.C. Dambe, S.D.S. Fernando, B.D. Flatt, K. Ledimo

J.M. Nganunu-Macharia, D.S. Ter Haar, A.M. Whitehouse

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Shareholders of the Company are advised that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thu 25 May 2023, a dividend of 60 thebe per share (net of Withholding Tax) was declared. The dividend has been declared out of retained earnings.

The salient dates of the dividend are as follows:

Ex-dividend date

Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Last day to register/Record date

Thursday, 15 June 2023

Payment date

Tuesday, 27 June 2023

The Board of Directors

Chobe Holdings Limited

29 May 2023

Registered office:

Postal address:

Website:

Telephone:

Plot 28892

P O Box 32

www.chobeholdings.co.bw

+ 267 77 000 854

First Floor, West Wing

Kasane

Twin Towers

Botswana

Fairgrounds

Gaborone

Botswana

Disclaimer

Chobe Holdings Limited published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 14:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:17aChobe : Dividend declaration
PU
05/23Chobe : Cautionary announcement
PU
03/01Chobe : Closed period announcement
PU
01/31Chobe : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
01/20Chobe : Business update
PU
01/19Chobe : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
2022Chobe : Business update
PU
2022Chobe : Withdrawal of cautionary
PU
2022Chobe Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended August 31, 2022
CI
2022Chobe : Unaudited abridged results for the six months ended 31 august 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 119 M 8,67 M 8,67 M
Net income 2022 -42,4 M -3,08 M -3,08 M
Net Debt 2022 45,7 M 3,32 M 3,32 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 841 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 29,2x
EV / Sales 2022 5,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chobe Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Moore Gibson Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sirimewan Denawakage Shalin Fernando Group Chief Financial Officer
Myra Tshephonyane Sekgororoane Chairman
Lempheditse Odumetse Operations Director
Barry Derrick Flatt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED18.84%61
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.28.57%95 700
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.40.71%62 800
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-8.46%20 347
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.9.99%14 272
VAIL RESORTS, INC.1.28%9 736
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer