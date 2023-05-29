Chobe : DIVIDEND DECLARATION

CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
"the Company" or "the Group"
Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana (UIN BW00001487283)
M.T. Sekgororoane (Chair); J.M. Gibson (Deputy Chairman), J.K. Gibson (CEO)
L. Odumetse (Managing Director), J.A. Bescoby, A.C. Dambe, S.D.S. Fernando, B.D. Flatt, K. Ledimo
J.M. Nganunu-Macharia, D.S. Ter Haar, A.M. Whitehouse
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
Shareholders of the Company are advised that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thu 25 May 2023, a dividend of 60 thebe per share (net of Withholding Tax) was declared. The dividend has been declared out of retained earnings.
The salient dates of the dividend are as follows:
|
Ex-dividend date
|
Tuesday, 13 June 2023
|
Last day to register/Record date
|
Thursday, 15 June 2023
|
Payment date
|
Tuesday, 27 June 2023
The Board of Directors
Chobe Holdings Limited
29 May 2023
|
Registered office:
|
Postal address:
|
Website:
|
Telephone:
|
Plot 28892
|
P O Box 32
|
www.chobeholdings.co.bw
|
+ 267 77 000 854
|
First Floor, West Wing
|
Kasane
|
|
|
Twin Towers
|
Botswana
|
|
|
Fairgrounds
|
|
|
|
Gaborone
|
|
|
|
Botswana
|
|
|
Disclaimer
