Chobe : DIVIDEND DECLARATION

CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

"the Company" or "the Group"

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana (UIN BW00001487283)

M.T. Sekgororoane (Chair); J.M. Gibson (Deputy Chairman), J.K. Gibson (CEO)

L. Odumetse (Managing Director), J.A. Bescoby, A.C. Dambe, S.D.S. Fernando, B.D. Flatt, K. Ledimo

J.M. Nganunu-Macharia, D.S. Ter Haar, A.M. Whitehouse

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Shareholders of the Company are advised that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thu 25 May 2023, a dividend of 60 thebe per share (net of Withholding Tax) was declared. The dividend has been declared out of retained earnings.

The salient dates of the dividend are as follows:

Ex-dividend date Tuesday, 13 June 2023 Last day to register/Record date Thursday, 15 June 2023 Payment date Tuesday, 27 June 2023

The Board of Directors

Chobe Holdings Limited

29 May 2023