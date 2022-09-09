Log in
    CHOBE   BW0000000041

CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CHOBE)
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
7.700 BWP    0.00%
CHOBE : Renewal of cautionary
PU
09/06CHOBE : Closed period announcement
PU
08/24Chobe Holdings Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
Chobe : RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY

09/09/2022 | 11:00am EDT
CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

"the Company" or "the Group"

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana (Registration Number Co. BW00001487283)

M.T. Sekgororoane (Chair); J.M. Gibson (Deputy Chairman), J.K. Gibson(CEO), L. Odumetse (Managing Director)

J.A. Bescoby, A.C. Dambe, S.D.S. Fernando, B.D. Flatt, K. Ledimo, J.M. Nganunu-Macharia, D.S. Ter Haar, A.M. Whitehouse

RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), the Company is required to announce through the BSE any circumstances or events that have or are likely to have a material effect on the financial results of the Group for the period to be reported upon next.

Significant Transaction

The Directors of Chobe would like to advise all shareholders that the Company is still in negotiations to conduct a significant transaction.

The Directors therefore advise shareholders to exercise caution in the trading of their Chobe securities.

The Board of Directors

Chobe Holdings Limited

9 September 2022

Registered office:

Postal address:

Website:

Telephone:

Plot 28892

P O Box 32

www.chobeholdings.co.bw

+ 267 77 000 854

First Floor, West Wing

Kasane

Twin Towers

Botswana

Fairgrounds

Gaborone

Botswana

Gaborone

Disclaimer

Chobe Holdings Limited published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
