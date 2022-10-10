Chobe : RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY

CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

"the Company" or "the Group"

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana (Registration Number Co. BW00001487283)

M.T. Sekgororoane (Chair); J.M. Gibson (Deputy Chairman), J.K. Gibson(CEO), L. Odumetse (Managing Director)

J.A. Bescoby, A.C. Dambe, S.D.S. Fernando, B.D. Flatt, K. Ledimo, J.M. Nganunu-Macharia, D.S. Ter Haar, A.M. Whitehouse

RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), the Company is required to announce through the BSE any circumstances or events that have or are likely to have a material effect on the financial results of the Group for the period to be reported upon next.

Significant Transaction

The Directors of Chobe would like to advise all shareholders that the Company is still in negotiations to conduct a significant transaction.

The Directors therefore advise shareholders to exercise caution in the trading of their Chobe securities.

The Board of Directors

Chobe Holdings Limited

10 October 2022