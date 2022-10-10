Chobe : RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY

CHOBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
"the Company" or "the Group"
Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana (Registration Number Co. BW00001487283)
M.T. Sekgororoane (Chair); J.M. Gibson (Deputy Chairman), J.K. Gibson(CEO), L. Odumetse (Managing Director)
J.A. Bescoby, A.C. Dambe, S.D.S. Fernando, B.D. Flatt, K. Ledimo, J.M. Nganunu-Macharia, D.S. Ter Haar, A.M. Whitehouse
RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY
In terms of the Listings Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), the Company is required to announce through the BSE any circumstances or events that have or are likely to have a material effect on the financial results of the Group for the period to be reported upon next.
Significant Transaction
The Directors of Chobe would like to advise all shareholders that the Company is still in negotiations to conduct a significant transaction.
The Directors therefore advise shareholders to exercise caution in the trading of their Chobe securities.
The Board of Directors
Chobe Holdings Limited
10 October 2022
Registered office:
Postal address:
Website:
Telephone:
Plot 28892
P O Box 32
www.chobeholdings.co.bw
+ 267 77 000 854
First Floor, West Wing
Kasane
Twin Towers
Botswana
Fairgrounds
Gaborone
Botswana
Gaborone
Disclaimer
Chobe Holdings Limited published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 15:01:00 UTC.