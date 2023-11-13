Choice Hotels International, Inc. Stock price
Equities
CHH
US1699051066
Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|111.73 USD
|+0.25%
|-1.20%
|-0.71%
|Nov. 09
|Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target on Choice Hotels International to $128 From $139, Maintains Equalweight Rating
|MT
|Nov. 07
|Transcript : Choice Hotels International, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023
|CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|1,556 M
|Sales 2024 *
|1,583 M
|Capitalization
|5,509 M
|Net income 2023 *
|286 M
|Net income 2024 *
|333 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
4,40x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|1,335 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|1,298 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
4,30x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
20,2x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
16,9x
|Employees
|1,789
|Yield 2023 *
0,96%
|Yield 2024 *
1,05%
|Free-Float
|33.07%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More recommendations
More press releases
More news
|1 day
|+0.38%
|1 week
|-0.98%
|Current month
|+1.44%
|1 month
|-8.69%
|3 months
|-15.91%
|6 months
|-8.74%
|Current year
|-0.48%
More quotes
1 week
109.75
116.66
1 month
109.19
125.56
Current year
109.19
136.02
1 year
109.19
136.02
3 years
98.24
157.46
5 years
46.25
157.46
10 years
40.78
157.46
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Patrick Pacious CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|57
|2005
Scott Oaksmith DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|52
|2002
Anna Scozzafava CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|-
|2017
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Stewart Bainum CHM
|Chairman
|76
|1975
William Jews BRD
|Director/Board Member
|71
|2006
John Tague BRD
|Director/Board Member
|60
|2012
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|13.08%
|323 M€
|-0.73%
|-
|3.38%
|176 M€
|+4.50%
|2.17%
|1 M€
|+9.27%
|1.98%
|8 M€
|0.00%
|1.98%
|5 M€
|+6.43%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|111.73
|+0.25%
|196 428
|23-11-10
|111.45
|+0.53%
|570,681
|23-11-09
|110.86
|-0.46%
|505,329
|23-11-08
|111.37
|-3.58%
|545,484
|23-11-07
|115.50
|+2.03%
|866,237
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 12:23 pm ESTMore quotes
More about the company
Choice Hotels International, Inc. is a lodging franchisor. The Company owns hotels representing approximately 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. The Companyâs Hotel Franchising & Management segment includes its hotel franchising operations consisting of its 22 brands and brand extensions and hotel management operations of 13 Radisson Hotels Americas hotels. The Companyâs brands include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Ascend Hotel Collection, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, and Cambria Hotels. The Companyâs other brands include Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection, which are located across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.
Calendar
2024-02-13 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
111.45USD
Average target price
126.75USD
Spread / Average Target
+13.73%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-0.48%
|5 509 M $
|-16.86%
|11 097 M $
|+27.63%
|7 573 M $
|+8.44%
|6 367 M $
|-29.19%
|4 269 M $
|-34.35%
|2 462 M $
|+8.10%
|2 444 M $
|-24.53%
|2 166 M $
|-22.92%
|1 870 M $
|+27.95%
|1 776 M $