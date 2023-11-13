Stock CHH CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
PDF Report : Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. Stock price

Equities

CHH

US1699051066

Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
Other stock markets
 01:06:42 2023-11-13 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Choice Hotels International, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
111.73 USD +0.25% -1.20% -0.71%
Nov. 09 Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target on Choice Hotels International to $128 From $139, Maintains Equalweight Rating MT
Nov. 07 Transcript : Choice Hotels International, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023 CI
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 1,556 M Sales 2024 * 1,583 M Capitalization 5,509 M
Net income 2023 * 286 M Net income 2024 * 333 M EV / Sales 2023 *
4,40x
Net Debt 2023 * 1,335 M Net Debt 2024 * 1,298 M EV / Sales 2024 *
4,30x
P/E ratio 2023 *
20,2x
P/E ratio 2024 *
16,9x
Employees 1,789
Yield 2023 *
0,96%
Yield 2024 *
1,05%
Free-Float 33.07%
Chart Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Choice Hotels International Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase; 2023 Adjusted EPS Guidance Boosted MT
(CHH) CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL Expects Fiscal Year 2023 EPS Range $5.95 - $6.03 MT
Earnings Flash (CHH) CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL Reports Q3 Revenue $425.6M, vs. Street Est of $429.6M MT
Earnings Flash (CHH) CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL Reports Q3 EPS $1.82, vs. Street Est of $1.85 MT
Choice Hotels International, Inc. Raises Earnings Guidance for the Full-Year 2023 CI
Cambria Hotels International, Inc. Expands with Openings in Sought-After Markets CI
Choice Hotels International, Inc. Unveils New Look and Feel with First Rise & Shine? Prototype Opening in Mountain Grove, Missouri CI
Choice Hotels Asks Wyndham to Engage in Merger Talks CI
Choice Hotels asks Wyndham to engage in merger talks RE
HSBC Initiates Choice Hotels International With Hold Rating, Price Target is $131 MT
Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher Late Afternoon MT
Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Advancing in Tuesday Afternoon Trading MT
Analyst Recommendations on Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Choice Hotels International to $139 From $137, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating MT
Truist Adjusts Price Target on Choice Hotels International to $143 From $133, Maintains Hold Rating MT
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Choice Hotels International's Price Target to $137 From $127, Keeps Equalweight Rating MT
Press releases Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Choice Hotels International Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results; Raises Full-year 2023 Financial Guidance AQ
Choice Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ
Choice Hotels International Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results PR
Cambria Hotels Furthers Nationwide Expansion with Openings in Sought-After Markets PR
News in other languages on Choice Hotels International, Inc.

USA: Choice Hotels veut racheter Wyndham, qui lui a claqué la porte au nez
MÄRKTE USA/Rezessionsängste drücken Wall Street auf Jahrestiefs
MÄRKTE USA/Sehr schwach - Inflationsschock dürfte nachwirken
MÄRKTE USA/Börse weiter auf Talfahrt - Inflationsschock wirkt nach
MÄRKTE USA/Börse setzt Talfahrt fort - Inflationsschock wirkt nach
Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.38%
1 week-0.98%
Current month+1.44%
1 month-8.69%
3 months-15.91%
6 months-8.74%
Current year-0.48%
Highs and lows

1 week
109.75
Extreme 109.75
116.66
1 month
109.19
Extreme 109.19
125.56
Current year
109.19
Extreme 109.19
136.02
1 year
109.19
Extreme 109.19
136.02
3 years
98.24
Extreme 98.24
157.46
5 years
46.25
Extreme 46.25
157.46
10 years
40.78
Extreme 40.78
157.46
Managers and Directors - Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Patrick Pacious CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 57 2005
Scott Oaksmith DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 52 2002
Anna Scozzafava CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer - 2017
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Stewart Bainum CHM
 Chairman 76 1975
William Jews BRD
 Director/Board Member 71 2006
John Tague BRD
 Director/Board Member 60 2012
ETFs positioned on Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
AGF U.S. MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND - USD ETF AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund - USD
13.08% 323 M€ -0.73% -
LEADERSHARES ALPHAFACTOR TACTICAL FOCUSED ETF - USD ETF LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF - USD
3.38% 176 M€ +4.50%
KELLY HOTEL & LODGING SECTOR ETF - USD ETF Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF - USD
2.17% 1 M€ +9.27%
CI MORNINGSTAR US MOMENTUM INDEX ETF - CAD ETF CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF - CAD
1.98% 8 M€ 0.00%
CI MORNINGSTAR US MOMENTUM INDEX ETF - CAD HEDGED ETF CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF - CAD Hedged
1.98% 5 M€ +6.43% -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 111.73 +0.25% 196 428
23-11-10 111.45 +0.53% 570,681
23-11-09 110.86 -0.46% 505,329
23-11-08 111.37 -3.58% 545,484
23-11-07 115.50 +2.03% 866,237

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 12:23 pm EST

Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is a lodging franchisor. The Company owns hotels representing approximately 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. The Companyâs Hotel Franchising & Management segment includes its hotel franchising operations consisting of its 22 brands and brand extensions and hotel management operations of 13 Radisson Hotels Americas hotels. The Companyâs brands include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Ascend Hotel Collection, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, and Cambria Hotels. The Companyâs other brands include Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection, which are located across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.
Sector
Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines
Calendar
2024-02-13 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
111.45USD
Average target price
126.75USD
Spread / Average Target
+13.73%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Hotels & Motels

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. Stock Choice Hotels International, Inc.
-0.48% 5 509 M $
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED Stock H World Group Limited
-16.86% 11 097 M $
WHITBREAD PLC Stock Whitbread PLC
+27.63% 7 573 M $
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. Stock Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
+8.44% 6 367 M $
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co., Ltd.
-29.19% 4 269 M $
BTG HOTELS (GROUP) CO., LTD. Stock BTG Hotels (Group) Co., Ltd.
-34.35% 2 462 M $
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited
+8.10% 2 444 M $
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED Stock Shangri-La Asia Limited
-24.53% 2 166 M $
MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Stock Mandarin Oriental International Limited
-22.92% 1 870 M $
NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A. Stock NH Hotel Group, S.A.
+27.95% 1 776 M $
Hotels & Motels
