Choice Hotels International, Inc. is a lodging franchisor. The Company owns hotels representing approximately 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. The Companyâs Hotel Franchising & Management segment includes its hotel franchising operations consisting of its 22 brands and brand extensions and hotel management operations of 13 Radisson Hotels Americas hotels. The Companyâs brands include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Ascend Hotel Collection, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, and Cambria Hotels. The Companyâs other brands include Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection, which are located across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.