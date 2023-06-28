Nearly 600 Radisson hotels to gain access to Choice platform as integration moves forward at rapid pace

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's leading hotel franchisors, is on pace to integrate the nearly 600 Radisson Americas hotels onto its world-class reservation delivery engine and its award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program by the end of the summer.

As the integration moves forward quickly due to the company's integration expertise and its investments in advanced technology, Choice Hotels, its guests, and its franchisees across the entire portfolio of brands are already reaping substantial benefits. Choice achieved the following Radisson Americas-related accomplishments since the August 2022 acquisition:

Drove a turnaround of Radisson Americas' results with expected revenue contribution and cost savings in 2023 and 2024 significantly ahead of original expectations.

Enabled status matching and point transfers between Radisson Rewards Americas and Choice Privileges, which members are already enjoying.

Leveraged nearly 100 new corporate customers to drive group bookings.

Opened 7 Radisson Americas branded properties, including the Radisson Blu Plaza El Bosque Santiago in Chile and the Radisson Blu Vancouver Airport Hotel & Marina in Canada .

and the Radisson Blu Vancouver Airport Hotel & Marina in . Awarded contracts for 8 additional Radisson Americas branded hotels.

Renewed contracts or signed relicensing agreements with 27 Radisson Americas branded hotels.

Unveiled plans for a Country Inn & Suites guestroom refresh at Choice Hotels' 67 th Annual Convention.

Provided Radisson Americas franchisees with access to Choice University, the most widely awarded learning platform in the hospitality industry.

Choice is now on pace to complete several major integration milestones ahead of schedule. Full integration is expected by the end of the year. The following key steps are expected to be completed during the third quarter – within just a year of the acquisition:

Radisson Americas properties will be bookable on ChoiceHotels.com and connected to the ChoiceEDGE central reservations system.

The Radisson Rewards Americas loyalty program will be fully integrated with the award-winning Choice Privileges program.

Eligible Radisson Americas hotels will begin the migration to the choiceADVANTAGE property management system and the ChoiceMAX mobile-friendly, cloud-based revenue management system.

"Our proven expertise in integrating hotel brands is enabling us to complete the onboarding of the Radisson Americas properties onto our industry-leading business platform well ahead of plan," explained Choice Hotels President and CEO Pat Pacious. "Complete integration of the nearly six hundred hotels will enable us to help drive their performance and profitability to the next level."

Choice has a track record of success when it comes to acquisitions: The company acquired WoodSpring Suites in 2018 and designed a new development model for the extended stay brand that brings projects to market quickly while streamlining operational costs. Today, WoodSpring Suites is growing rapidly across the country, with 12 hotels opened year to date, including six in May alone – a record for the brand. It currently has 300 more hotels in the pipeline.

Choice boasts an industry-leading voluntary franchise retention rate and best-in-class franchisee tools, and Radisson Americas hotel owners are excited to be part of the Choice family.

"We've already seen a bump in direct bookings thanks to the improvements Choice made to the Radisson Americas website, and they've given us benchmarking data and profitability consultations to help further drive our revenue," says Bob Patel, owner of four Country Inn & Suites hotels. "Choice is clearly a company that's committed to providing franchisees like me with the tools, resources and support we need to succeed, and I can't wait to have my properties on their platform."

For information on Radisson development opportunities, visit https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/brands/#radisson.

