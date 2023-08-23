Modern upscale Choice brand continues expansion

ROCKVILLE, Md., August 23, 2023 - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), the challenger in the upscale segment, continues the expansion of its contemporary upscale brand Cambria Hotels with the groundbreaking of Cambria Hotel Tampa - Brandon. Located in the rapidly growing region of East Tampa, Cambria Hotel Tampa-Brandon provides new lodging accommodations to the market's mix of corporate headquarters, outpatient medical facilities and influx of vacation travelers.

The 5-story, 102-room property is being developed by Brandon Tampa investments LLC and is slated to open in late September 2024. Cambria Hotels are modern, approachable and stylish, offering an experience that's tailored to the needs of business travelers and the wants of leisure guests.

Conveniently situated at 9970 Delaney Lake Drive, the Cambria Hotel Tampa-Brandon will feature locally inspired design and décor and upscale amenities, including:

Sophisticated guest rooms with design-forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush premium bedding

Immersive spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Elegant onsite dining with freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options

State-of-the-art fitness center

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for work or relaxation

Free WiFi and other tech-friendly features

There are over 60 Cambria Hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix as of the end of Q2 2023.

Cambria Hotels participates in Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program where members earn points on eligible charges during their stay, which can be redeemed for reward nights at approximately 7,500 hotels across 22 brands located in 46 countries and territories worldwide. With the Choice Privileges Mastercard, members can earn more points faster, including on everyday purchases.

Choice Hotels, with a franchise-first focus and an industry-leading retention rate, has been committed to providing its hotel owners with the support they need to succeed since it launched the country's first hotel chain in 1941. Today, Choice offers franchisees a suite of cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform, the choiceADVANTAGE property management system, and Your Key to Profit, a mobile-friendly platform with profitability tools like G3, a revenue management resource to help franchisees effectively manage room rates, distribution channels, and inventory. Additionally, Choice University, the most widely awarded learning program in the hospitality industry, delivers customized and always evolving learning and development resources. From pre-opening to grand opening and every day forward, Choice provides hotel owners with best-in-class resources to help them maximize the return on their investment.

About Cambria ® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Cambria properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting spaces, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with more than 60 hotels open in locations like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Phoenix. Cambria was ranked #1 in the upscale segment in the J.D. Power 2023 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

