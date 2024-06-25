(Ottawa, ON) - Green Key Global, the leading sustainable certification program for hotels in North America, powered by the Hotel Association of Canada and the American Hotel and Lodging Association, announced it has signed an agreement with Choice Hotels International, Inc. to offer its franchisees preferred services as properties seek its sought-after sustainability certification. With the agreement, Choice hotel owners in the U.S. will have the opportunity to harness Green Key Global's expertise to optimize operations for sustainable practices and potentially get Green Key Eco-Rating and Green Key Meetings certifications.

For certification, Green Key Global partners with a third-party accredited audit facilitator, Control Union, to assess hotels across four pillars: sustainable management, environmental impacts, cultural impacts, and socioeconomic impacts. Participating hotels will receive useful tools and one-on-one guidance to manage and improve their environmental impact. This includes opportunities to reduce utility consumption, waste, emissions, and operating costs. Nine in 10 consumers said they look for sustainable options when traveling, and certifications can also help satisfy corporate customers who are increasingly requesting information about their suppliers' social and environmental initiatives (according to the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance). Green Key's eco-certification is aligned with all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and recognized by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

"Choice Hotels has demonstrated a commitment to environmental responsibility by working with hotels in its system to identify utility saving opportunities and reporting greenhouse gas emissions through Its 'Room to be Green' program, that covers energy, water, waste, engagement, and biodiversity practices," declared Anick Levesque, Managing Director, Green Key Global. "Now, Choice franchisees can work with Green Key Global to achieve sought-after sustainability certifications, potentially helping to drive bookings to their hotels."

"Building a better tomorrow, today, is part of our culture at Choice. Our focus on reducing our environmental impact while helping franchisees operate their hotels more efficiently is strengthened through our work with Green Key Global. This agreement will help support Choice franchisees as they seek to certify their sustainability practices and help them attract guests and corporate clients," said Megan Brumagim, Vice President, Sustainability, Choice Hotels.

In celebration of signing the agreement with Choice, Green Key Global has contributed to the nurturing and planting of over 4,400 trees through charity partner, One Tree Planted. This initiative contributes significantly to reforestation efforts and promotes a greener future.