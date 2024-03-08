Widely recognized as a "best place to work," Choice is dedicated to diversity and the overall wellness of its associates

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's leading lodging franchisors, has been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024 by Newsweek. The study ranked companies on input from over 142,000 female employees nationwide, included a pool of 848,000 company reviews and evaluated each company on metrics important to women in the workplace including compensation, work-life balance and proactive management on diversity.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's greatest workplaces for women," said Pat Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer, Choice Hotels International. "Choice Hotels is committed to driving a culture that's equal parts inclusive and performance based. This recognition further demonstrates that Choice is delivering on its commitment to the career advancement and the wellbeing of all our associates."

Choice remains dedicated to offering its associates more career and growth opportunities. One example is one of the many associate-led Choice Resource Groups - the Women's Business Alliance – which connects Choice associates with one another both socially and professionally. This alliance promotes the growth and development of women, provides women leaders a forum to give back and acts as a sounding board for women's issues in the workplace.

Additionally, Choice's Women's Leadership Program is designed to empower women in leadership positions, providing them with the tools, knowledge and network to further enhance their leadership skills and continue making a difference in their respective fields. The program consists of a series of workshops, internal women's leadership panel, and coaching, all aimed at fostering a supportive community of women leaders. The Women's Leadership Program is highly interactive; with personalized attention to executive presence, mindfulness and a long-term commitment for support from executive coaches.

This is just one of numerous employer accolades Choice has received; in addition to being named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women, Choice has earned Forbes: World's Top Companies for Women 2023; Newsweek: Most Trustworthy Companies in America (2023); Newsweek: America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families (2023); Forbes: America's Best Large Employers (2023); Fortune: America's Most Innovative Companies (2023); Forbes: World's Best Employers (2022); Forbes: The Best Employers for Veterans (2022); Forbes: World's Top Female Friendly Companies (2022); Human Rights Campaign: Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality (2022); DEI: Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities (2022), and others.

To view Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024 rankings, please visit: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-women-2024.

To learn more about Choice's corporate culture or the rewarding career opportunities at Choice Hotels, visit https://careers.choicehotels.com/.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

