NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, has been named one of "America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024" by TIME and Statista. The list recognizes U.S. companies that generate from $100 million to $10 billion in revenue and identifies companies based on employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency.

"At Choice Hotels, what unites our owners, our associates, and our guests is the simple belief that tomorrow will be even better than today," said Patrick Cimerola, Chief Human Resources Officer at Choice Hotels International. "Choice is a stronger and more versatile company today because of the hard work of our associates and our commitment to sustainable growth. We are honored to be recognized by TIME and Statista as one of 'America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024.' As we continue to innovate and grow, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide exceptional value for our owners, associates, and guests."

In addition to being named one of "America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024," Choice is an award-winning employer earning Newsweek's "America's Greatest Workplaces for Women" (2024); Newsweek's "America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families" (2023); Fortune's "America's Most Innovative Companies" (2023); Fortune's "Most Trustworthy Company in America" (2023); Forbes' "World's Top Companies for Women" (2023); Newsweek's "Most Trustworthy Companies in America" (2023); Forbes' "America's Best Large Employers" (2023); Forbes' "World's Best Employers" (2022); Forbes' "The Best Employers for Veterans" (2022); Forbes' "World's Top Female Friendly Companies" (2022); Human Rights Campaign's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" (2022); and DEI's "Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities" (2022), and others.

To view TIME and Statista's "America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024" rankings, please visit: https://time.com/collection/americas-best-midsize-companies-2024/.

To learn more about Choice's corporate culture or rewarding career opportunities at Choice Hotels, visit careers.choicehotels.com.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-hotels-recognized-by-time-and-statistas-inaugural-list-of-americas-best-mid-size-companies-2024-302194967.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.