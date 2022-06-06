Log in
Choice Privileges Rewards Summer Travelers With Popular 'Stay Twice, Earn A $50 Gift Or Reward Card' Promotion
PR
06/03Choice Hotels International's Cambria Hotels Brand Set for Delaware Debut
MT
06/03Cambria Hotels Celebrates The Opening Of Its 60th Hotel In South Carolina Capital City; Latest milestone opening marks upscale brand's continued nationwide expansion and rapid growth across the country
AQ
Choice Privileges Rewards Summer Travelers With Popular 'Stay Twice, Earn A $50 Gift Or Reward Card' Promotion

06/06/2022 | 10:19am EDT
ROCKVILLE, Md., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program from Choice Hotels International, Inc.  (NYSE: CHH), is making summer travel more rewarding with a Stay Twice, Earn a $50 Gift or Reward Card promotion for members. Now through August 1, Choice Privileges members who complete two separate, qualifying stays at participating hotels will earn enough points during the promotion for a $50 gift or reward card, which may be redeemed at popular retail and gas brands.

"We know travelers are excited to hit the road again this season – and a lot of thought goes into planning the perfect summer trip," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "It's why Choice Privileges remains focused on delivering easy-to-earn perks that help members extract the most value out of their complete travel experience – from the gas pump to the hotel lobby and beyond. Whether plans this summer include reconnecting with friends across the country or taking a long-awaited family vacation, we're confident our latest member promotion will make guests' trip all the more rewarding."

To participate in this exclusive member promotion, Choice Privileges members must register for the promotion before checkout, and book their travel on ChoiceHotels.com, the Choice Hotels mobile app or by calling 800.4CHOICE. Additional details on the promotion and redemption can be found at https://www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges/promo/gift-card.

Named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras benefit. Guests can earn points for stays at Choice-branded hotels and Penn National Gaming casino resorts. For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges/.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of March 31, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-privileges-rewards-summer-travelers-with-popular-stay-twice-earn-a-50-gift-or-reward-card-promotion-301561843.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
