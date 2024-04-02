Choice Privileges continues to offer members many ways to earn points including with co-branded credit cards redeemable for stays at hotels around the world

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Privileges, the award-winning rewards program of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has made it easier to book redemption stays at more than 300 Preferred Hotels & Resorts properties by enabling digital redemption on ChoiceHotels.com. Redemption levels begin at 25,000 Choice Privileges points per night for stays at hotels including The Palms Hotel & Spa (Miami Beach, Florida), Half Moon (Montego Bay, Jamaica), Gayana Marine Resort (Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia), The Empire Brunei (Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei) and Le Belmont Paris (Paris, France).

"Our members can look forward to remarkable experiences when they redeem points for stays at any of the hundreds of Preferred Hotels & Resorts worldwide," said Julie Purser, vice president, loyalty strategy & membership rewards, Choice Hotels International. "Booking these redemption stays directly from our website will make it easier than ever for members to access this new realm of opportunity for free night stays at a wide variety of hotels, including luxury resorts, in the locations our members want to be."

"We are delighted to announce the implementation of online booking for Choice Privileges members, making it easier to redeem their hard-earned points for stays at our distinguished Preferred Hotels worldwide," said Lori Strasberg, senior vice president, marketing and loyalty for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "This enhancement simplifies the process of planning and booking dream vacations, further solidifying our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our valued guests. We eagerly anticipate welcoming Choice Privileges members to our properties as part of our updated partnership."

How it Works:

Currently, to book, Choice Privileges members sign into their Choice Privileges accounts on ChoiceHotels.com and navigate to the Preferred Hotels & Resorts landing page. Members will then be directed, through a single sign-on authentication service, to the Preferred Hotels booking engine. From there, members will be able to search for hotels with availability using the Choice Privileges rate. Points will be removed from members' Choice Privileges accounts when a hotel is booked, and members will receive a confirmation summary from Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

Earning Choice Privileges Points is Easy:

Choice Privileges offers members many ways to earn points that can be used for redemption stays including at Preferred Hotels & Resorts. Members can earn points by staying at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of 22 brands in 46 countries and territories. Choice's family of brands range from upper upscale and upscale, full-service, boutique and resort-like hotels such as Radisson Blu, Radisson, Cambria Hotels and the Ascend Hotel Collection, to limited-service midscale, economy and extended stay hotels including Country Inn & Suites, Comfort, Quality Inn, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Everhome and Mainstay Suites.

Members can also earn points through two co-brand credit cards – the Choice Privileges Select Mastercard and Choice Privileges Mastercard. Both offer cardholders more ways to accelerate the amount of Choice Privileges points they earn while staying at participating Choice Hotels and on everyday spending including for gas, groceries and home goods.

For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Privileges ®

The award-winning Choice Privileges rewards program enables members to earn and redeem points for reward nights at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 46 countries and territories. Points can also be earned and/or redeemed with at other properties, like Bluegreen Vacations, Penn Entertainment, and the iconic Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Members can also exchange points for airline miles or redeem them for gift cards with popular restaurants and retail stores, stays at the luxurious Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and even VIP college football experiences. Choice Privileges Mastercard holders can earn more points faster, including on everyday spending. To enroll in the free Choice Privileges program or learn more about the Choice Privileges Mastercard credit cards, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

