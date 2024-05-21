Choice has 'A Stay for Any You' in the right location for the 43.8 million people planning to kickoff summer travel this Memorial Day weekend

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) unveiled today the top hotels and destinations within its portfolio recommended by Choice associates. With a busy summer travel season fast approaching, associates shared their favorite stays at a Choice hotel, offering guests invaluable recommendations for their upcoming getaways. According to a survey by The Vacationer, more than 75% of adults plan on taking a road trip this summer, starting with 38 million people driving to their destinations this Memorial Day weekend.

"Choice is uniquely positioned for guests taking road trips this summer with 4,000 of our hotels located within one mile of a highway entrance and more than 2,000 located near popular destinations, including beaches and national parks," said Noha Abdalla, Chief Marketing Officer, Choice Hotels. "From scenic escapes and family getaways to cultural gems and romantic weekends, Choice has 'A Stay for Any You' across 22 brands for travelers looking to make memories this summer, all bookable on ChoiceHotels.com."

The top hotel recommendations from Choice associates included the following:

Comfort Suites Gatlinburg Downtown-Convention Center: A short drive away from the Great Smoky Mountain National Park , guests can explore the outdoors and visit Dollywood for rides, slides, music, and entertainment experiences.

A short drive away from the , guests can explore the outdoors and visit Dollywood for rides, slides, music, and entertainment experiences. Sleep Inn & Suites Chiloquin-Crater Lake Junction : With breathtaking views of the ponderosa pines, this hotel in Chiloquin is conveniently located in south central Oregon near one of the state's most spectacular natural wonders—Crater Lake National Park.

With breathtaking views of the ponderosa pines, this hotel in is conveniently located in south central near one of the state's most spectacular natural wonders—Crater Lake National Park. Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Page, AZ : This hotel offers modern accommodations near the southern shore of Lake Powell, as well as the Horseshoe Bend overlook with picturesque views of Glen Canyon and the Colorado River, which happens to be where a Choice associate recently got engaged.

: This hotel offers modern accommodations near the southern shore of Lake Powell, as well as the Horseshoe Bend overlook with picturesque views of Glen Canyon and the Colorado River, which happens to be where a Choice associate recently got engaged. Radisson Colorado Springs Airport : Outdoor enthusiasts can explore nearby attractions like Pikes Peak, Cave of the Winds, Seven Falls, and Garden of the Gods. Guests can also enjoy the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, the US Olympic & Paralympic Museum, and the National Museum of WWII Aviation.

: Outdoor enthusiasts can explore nearby attractions like Pikes Peak, Cave of the Winds, Seven Falls, and Garden of the Gods. Guests can also enjoy the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, the US Olympic & Paralympic Museum, and the National Museum of WWII Aviation. Cambria Hotel Nashville Downtown : This hotel is just steps away from Nashville's famous attractions, including Country Music Hall of Fame Museum, Johnny Cash Museum, and Broadway Street, which features countless iconic bars and pubs with live music day and night.

This hotel is just steps away from famous attractions, including Country Music Hall of Fame Museum, Johnny Cash Museum, and Broadway Street, which features countless iconic bars and pubs with live music day and night. Wyvern Hotel, Ascend Hotel Collection: This chic boutique hotel in Florida's Gulf Coast region features European-inspired décor and upscale amenities. A mile away from Fisherman's Village, guests can spend the day fishing, boating, or taking one of the sight-seeing cruises.

This chic boutique hotel in Gulf Coast region features European-inspired décor and upscale amenities. A mile away from Fisherman's Village, guests can spend the day fishing, boating, or taking one of the sight-seeing cruises. Radisson Blu Aruba : An ideal destination for Caribbean adventures like waterskiing, snorkeling, parasailing, and catamaran cruises, this hotel offers white sand beaches, an infinity pool, dining options, and amazing sunsets, according to a Choice associate.

: An ideal destination for adventures like waterskiing, snorkeling, parasailing, and catamaran cruises, this hotel offers white sand beaches, an infinity pool, dining options, and amazing sunsets, according to a Choice associate. Comfort Inn Puerto Vallarta : Situated beside a baby sea turtle sanctuary, guests can partake in the unforgettable experience of releasing turtles into the ocean. Guests can also easily experience the lush jungle, architecture, culture, and wildlife, including sea turtles, whales, and dolphins all located near the hotel.

