  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
  News
  7. Summary
    CHP.UN   CA17039A1066

CHOICE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CHP.UN)
  Report
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Announces Inaugural Green Bond Offering with the Issuance of $350 million of Series Q Senior Unsecured Debentures

11/16/2021 | 05:47pm EST
Not for distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or dissemination in the United States.

Toronto, Ontario, November 16, 2021 - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties" or the "Trust") (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that it has agreed to issue, on a private placement basis in certain provinces of Canada (the "Offering"), $350 million aggregate principal amount of series Q senior unsecured debentures of the Trust that will bear interest at a rate of 2.456% per annum and will mature on November 30, 2026 (the "Debentures").

The Debentures represent the Trust's first green bond offering pursuant to its recently released Green Financing Framework (the "Framework"), which Sustainalytics, a global leader in providing ESG research and analysis, reviewed and confirmed as being aligned with the International Capital Markets Association's Green Bond Principles 2021 and the Loan Market Association Green Loan Principles 2021. The Framework and Sustainalytics' independent second party opinion report are available on the Trust's website: choicereit.ca/sustainability.

Offering of Debentures

The Debentures are being offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by CIBC Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities, BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank. Subject to customary closing conditions, the Offering is expected to close on November 30, 2021.

The Trust intends to allocate the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the financing and/or refinancing of eligible green projects ("Eligible Green Projects") as described in the Framework. Prior to the allocation of the net proceeds of the Offering to Eligible Green Projects, the Trust intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay existing indebtedness, including (i) the previously announced early redemption of the Trust's $300 million principal amount of 3.01% series I senior unsecured debentures on December 10, 2021, and (ii) to repay all or a portion of the balance drawn on the Trust's credit facility.

It is a condition of closing of the Offering that the Debentures be rated at least "BBB" (high) with a "stable" trend by DBRS Morningstar and at least "BBB" by S&P Global Ratings. The Debentures will rank equally with all other unsecured indebtedness of the Trust that has not been subordinated.

The Debentures being offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Debentures in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties.

We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

For more information, visit Choice Properties' website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties' issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Choice Properties' current expectations regarding future events, including the expected closing of the Offering and debenture redemptions and intended use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Choice Properties' control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in Choice Properties' 2021 Annual Report, current Annual Information Form and 2021 Third Quarter Report. Choice Properties does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are qualified by these cautionary statements.

For further information:

Mario Barrafato
Chief Financial Officer
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
t (416) 628-7872
e Mario.Barrafato@choicereit.ca

Disclaimer

Choice Properties REIT published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
