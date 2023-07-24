Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announced that it has agreed to issue, on a private placement basis in certain provinces of Canada (the ?Offering?), $350million aggregate principal amount of series T senior unsecured debentures of the Trust that will bear interest at a rate of 5.699% per annum and will mature on February 28, 2034 (the ?Debentures?). Offering of Debentures: The Debentures are being offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities, BMO Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets. Subject to customary closing conditions, the Offering is expected to close on August 1, 2023.