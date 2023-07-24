Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announced that it has agreed to issue, on a private placement basis in certain provinces of Canada (the ?Offering?), $350million aggregate principal amount of series T senior unsecured debentures of the Trust that will bear interest at a rate of 5.699% per annum and will mature on February 28, 2034 (the ?Debentures?). Offering of Debentures: The Debentures are being offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities, BMO Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets. Subject to customary closing conditions, the Offering is expected to close on August 1, 2023.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Issuance of $350 Million of Series T Senior Unsecured Debentures
Today at 05:42 pm
