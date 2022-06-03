Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHP.UN   CA17039A1066

CHOICE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(CHP.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
14.98 CAD   -0.20%
07:02aChoice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Loblaw Companies Limited Announce Industrial Development in the GTA
BU
07:01aChoice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Loblaw Companies Limited Announce Industrial Development in the GTA
AQ
05/16Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Cash Distribution for the Month of May, 2022, Payable on June 15, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Loblaw Companies Limited Announce Industrial Development in the GTA

06/03/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Choice Properties” or the “Trust”) (TSX: CHP.UN) and Loblaw Companies Limited (“Loblaw”) (TSX: L) announced today that the Trust exercised its previously announced equity conversion right from Rice Group to acquire a 75% ownership interest in 154 developable acres of industrial land in East Gwillimbury in the Greater Toronto Area (the “Property”), and that Loblaw intends to build a 1.2 million square foot, automated, multi-temperature industrial facility on part of the Property to add capacity and create new capabilities for the retailer (the “Distribution Facility”). The Property is strategically located at the corner of Highway 404 and Green Lane East, with excellent access to major highways.

The development plan for the Property is for the Trust to build a multi-phase industrial park with the potential for approximately 1.8 million square feet of new generation logistics space (the “Development”). For the first phase of the Development, the Trust and Loblaw entered into an approximately 100-acre land lease. Choice Properties and Rice Group’s total initial cost of the project is approximately $170 million, including land and site preparation. Preparation of the site for the first and following phases is anticipated to take place over a period of 15 months. The cost of the Distribution Facility is already contemplated in Loblaw’s capital planning and projections and Loblaw expects to bring the Distribution Facility into its operations in the first quarter of 2024.

“This development is a unique opportunity for Choice Properties to scale its existing industrial portfolio, and further demonstrates the benefits of our strong and strategic relationship with Loblaw,” said Rael Diamond, President and Chief Executive Officer of Choice Properties. “The development is a significant opportunity in a key market to develop industrial land alongside the Rice Group, who is a long-standing development partner of ours.”

“This new facility reflects our continued drive to advance our supply chain to better serve our customers and meet their evolving needs,” said Robert Sawyer, Chief Operating Officer, Loblaw. “This is also a strong demonstration of the benefits of our strategic relationship with Choice Properties.”

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. Choice Properties currently holds 114 industrial properties totaling 17.2 million square feet. With the Development, Choice Properties now has approximately 6.5 million square feet under development or in various stages of the rezoning and planning process, further expanding its pipeline of opportunity to grow its industrial portfolio.

Choice Properties believes that value comes from creating spaces that improve how its tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. The Trust strives to understand the needs of its tenants and manage its properties to the highest standard. Choice Properties aspires to develop healthy, resilient communities through its dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything it does, the Trust is guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

For more information, visit Choice Properties’ website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties’ issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, and the nation’s largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada’s largest private sector employers.

Loblaw’s purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company’s stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada’s top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer’s MarketTM, no name® and President’s Choice®.

About Rice Group

Rice Group is a vertically integrated retail, industrial and infrastructure developer. Rice Group’s vertical integration supports and provides site works, servicing, construction management and design and approval for internal projects and Rice partnerships. Rice Group manages the development of a portfolio in excess of 1200 acres primarily in the GTA. The portfolio consists of approximately 5 million square feet on industrial and commercial space with more than 10 million square feet in the pipeline.

Choice Properties Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Choice Properties’ current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Choice Properties’ control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Choice’s ability to successfully complete the Development and the financial costs and returns associated with it, and the factors discussed in Choice Properties’ current Annual Information Form and First Quarter 2022 Report to Unitholders. Choice Properties does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Loblaw Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Loblaw’s current expectation regarding future events. There can be no assurance regarding the ability of Loblaw to successfully complete the Distribution Facility or realize on the benefits associated with it. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Loblaw’s control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in Loblaw’s current Annual Information Form and First Quarter 2022 MD&A. Loblaw does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are qualified by these cautionary statements.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CHOICE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
07:02aChoice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Loblaw Companies Limited Announce In..
BU
07:01aChoice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Loblaw Companies Limited Announce In..
AQ
05/16Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Cash Distribution for the Month..
CI
05/10George Weston Posts Q1 Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.90; Q1 Rev of $12.41 Billion; 10% Div..
MT
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28..
CI
04/27Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
04/14Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Cash Distribution for the Month..
CI
03/31CHOICE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVEST : Schedules First Quarter 2022 Results Release
PU
03/16Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Cash Distribution for the Month..
CI
03/07DBRS Provides Comments on Allied Properties REIT's Announced Purchase of 6 Urban Office..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 355 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 6 821 M 5 417 M 5 417 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,94%
Capitalization 4 910 M 3 899 M 3 899 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,66x
EV / Sales 2023 8,59x
Nbr of Employees 298
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart CHOICE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHOICE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,98 CAD
Average target price 16,31 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,90%
Managers and Directors
Rael L. Diamond President & Chief Executive Officer
Mario Barrafato Chief Financial Officer
Gordon A. M. Currie Chairman-Trustees Board
Marcus Bertagnolli Vice President-Information Technology Solutions
Ana Radic Senior VP-Office & Industrial Properties
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHOICE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-1.38%3 899
EQUINIX, INC.-17.88%63 227
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-4.40%41 173
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-22.29%39 390
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-26.53%27 200
SEGRO PLC-24.54%16 436