CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

ChoiceOne Financial Services : Bank Advances in Industry-Leading Technology

02/12/2021 | 10:01am EST
SPARTA, Mich., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: COFS), the parent company of ChoiceOne Bank, is pleased to announce the significant advances ChoiceOne has made in its financial services and industry-leading technology. These advances support customers' needs for high-speed convenience and best-in-class financial solutions, while still maintaining the ability to connect and create long-term personal relationships.

"As the local community bank, ChoiceOne has always taken the lead in providing innovative services and technology for our customers," said ChoiceOne CEO Kelly J. Potes. "Our customers have come to rely on our digital banking including mobile banking, mobile deposits, innovative payroll solutions, online loan applications, online account openings and our digital mobile savings tool.  While much of the world was brought to a standstill in early 2020, our amazing teams worked behind the scenes to launch new online and mobile banking platforms. This allowed our customers to receive a significant upgrade in a year they relied on technology more than ever. The enhancements included incorporating industry-leading 2FA security, seamless transitions between devices, and a robust API framework to position us well for future features and updates."

Highlights of ChoiceOne's Advances in Financial Services and Technology:

  • Mobile Banking – 2FA security
  • Online Banking – API framework
  • Money Manager – Account aggregation software
  • Integrated Enhanced Card Controls – Track transactions through alerts, blocks and filters
  • Zelle® – Largest P2P (person to person) "real time" payments network 
  • Online PPP Loan Portal – Assistance for small businesses
  • New Treasury Help Department – Personal support for treasury customers

"ChoiceOne Bank has received numerous accolades over the years showcasing our advancements in retail and small business services and technology," said Potes. "This year, we were honored by Newsweek to stand out across the country as one of America's Best Banks. Our innovative strategies have allowed us to offer our customers the best technology while still maintaining our personal approach to banking with our Customer Service Center and full-service branch network. With a vision to be the best bank in Michigan, and a mission to provide superior service, high quality advice and show our utmost respect to everyone we meet, our tech-savvy community bank is prepared to meet our customers' financial needs, however they choose, and build solid personal relationships."

ChoiceOne Bank is an approximately $1.9 billion-asset bank holding company with 34 offices in West and Southeastern Michigan making it the 10th largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size.

About ChoiceOne 
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank, named one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek, operates 34 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb counties.  ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choiceone-bank-advances-in-industry-leading-technology-301227284.html

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.; ChoiceOne Bank


© PRNewswire 2021
