ChoiceOne Financial Services : Bank Announces Executive Promotions, Welcomes Community Development Manager

ChoiceOne Bank is pleased to announce the recent promotions of Assistant Vice President Skylet Cummings to Vice President Regional Manager, Veronica Bishop to Assistant Vice President, Deposit Operations Manager, and Cheryl Gregware to Assistant Vice President, Customer Service Center Manager. ChoiceOne also welcomes Community Development Manager Kimberly M. Groves.

"As we grow our community bank, it'sa pleasure to announce the promotions of Skylet, Veronica and Cheryl and welcome Kimberly to our ChoiceOne team," said ChoiceOne CEO Kelly Potes. "With our new scale, it's important to broaden our levels of service and expertise to fulfil our mission toprovide superior service, quality advice and show our utmost respect to everyone we meet. These financial experts are key to helping us grow our community bank franchise and maintain our vision to be the best bank in Michigan."

She is responsible for managing nine retail branch locations in ChoiceOne's West Market. Cummings joined ChoiceOne Bank in 2017 as Assistant Vice President, Rockford Branch Manager. She has 25 years of banking experience and has held the title of Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager at several regional banks in Michigan.

Cummings will graduate from the Perry School of Banking through the Michigan Bankers Association in May. She has also studied at the University of Phoenix, Kaplan University and Scottsdale Community College.

Active in her community, Cummings serves as an Ambassador for the Rockford Chamber of Commerce and as President of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce Chamber Networking Committee. In 2019, she received the Networker of the Year award from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce. She also serves as Secretary for the Rockford Business Network and has 10 years of service to Junior Achievement.

Bishop joined ChoiceOne 20 years ago as a part time Teller in the Instore (Family Fare Grocery Store) Branch Office. She was promoted to Assistant Branch Manager at the Rockford Branch Office and was instrumental in helping to open that office. In 2009, Bishop helped organize and open the Bank's Customer Service Center where she became the Assistant Vice President, Customer Service Manager; her most recent position.

Bishop received her Associate in Business Administration from Grand Rapids Community College. She is a graduate of the Perry School of Banking and received her Branch Manager Certification, both through the Michigan Bankers Association.

Actively participating in various community organizations, Bishop volunteers for many events including the Sparta Town and Country Day Parade, Sparta Fall Hay Bay Contest and is an active member of the American Legion Post 459.

Gregware has 21 years of banking experience, nine of those with ChoiceOne Bank. Joining ChoiceOne in 2013, Gregware started as a Teller, moved into the Customer Service Center, and became the Assistant Manager. Conversationally fluent in Spanish, Gregware is an advocate and trusted advisor for all ChoiceOne's clients.

Gregware received an Associate of Business from Grand Rapids Community College and is preparing to graduate from Ferris State University in Big Rapids with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She also received her Branch Manager Certification through the Michigan Bankers Association.

Groves joins ChoiceOne Bank with over 30 years experience in the banking industry. The last 25 years, she has served in the mortgage industry. She was most recently CRA, Mortgage Loan Officer at The Huntington National Bank in Southfield.

Groves holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Phoenix in Southfield and a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Design from Wayne State University in Detroit.

Committed to community volunteerism, Groves serves as Executive Board Member and Treasurer for New Hope Community Development in Detroit since 2017 and serves as Executive Board Member and Secretary for New Paradigm Schools in Detroit since 2019.