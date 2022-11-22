ChoiceOne Financial Services : Bank Announces Franchise Expansion with Oakland Loan Office

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., and ChoiceOne Bank are pleased to announce the continued expansion of their community bank franchise with the opening of the Oakland Loan Office in Oakland County.

Matt Ankley, ChoiceOne Vice President, Oakland County Market Manager Commercial Lending, will oversee the Oakland Loan Office located at 903 N. Opdyke Road, Suite B, in Auburn Hills.

"We are extremely pleased to announce another new Loan Office as we grow our community bank franchise into Oakland County," said ChoiceOne President Michael Burke, Jr. "Matt and his team have significant experience in the area, and comprehensive expertise as commercial lenders. This is one of several new loan offices we have opened recently as we expand our market footprint in Michigan.

Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm by appointment. To schedule an appointment, see https://www.choiceone.com/contact-and-locations/ or call 888.775.6687. A grand opening celebration was held yesterday with the public invited. Office hours are

"For nearly 125 years our bank has been providing the best community banking in the state to the families and businesses of East and West Michigan. We've been doing business in Oakland County for decades and recognized that a new loan office will help the businesses in that area enjoy our style of banking," saidBurke. "While much of the day-to-day banking has moved to digital and mobile platforms, we believe business customers still enjoy one-on-one interaction with their banker. Our new loan office will make that more convenient for our friends in Oakland County."