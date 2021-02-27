ChoiceOne Financial Services : Bank Announces Leadership Promotions

ChoiceOne Bank is pleased to announce the recent promotions of Sherri Campbell, Tyson 'Ty' Schmidt, Tracy Adams and Kara Lambourn.

'It is with great pleasure that we announce the promotions of these well deserving individuals,' said ChoiceOne Bank President Michael J. Burke, Jr. 'Now that we have combined the operations of Lakestone Bank & Trust and Community Shores Bank with and into ChoiceOne Bank, it's important to broaden our levels of service and expertise to fulfil our mission to provide superior service, high-quality advice and show our utmost respect to everyone we meet. Sherri, Ty, Tracy and Kara are all key to helping us grow our community bank franchise across Michigan.'

Sherri Campbell is promoted to Vice President, BSA & Security Officer.Campbell was part of the original team of 18 employees who established the de novo, Community Shores Bank, opened in January 1999. She began her career with Community Shores Bank as a Commercial Lender holding various positions within Compliance, Commercial Credit Administration, Deposit Operations, Electronic Banking Operations, including 11 years as the Security Officer and 17 years as the BSA Officer. Following 23 years with Community Shores Bank, now ChoiceOne Bank, Campbell's most recent position was Assistant Vice President, Credit Analyst Team Lead.

Campbell sits on the Finance Committee of the United Way of the Lakeshore. She has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Baker College in Muskegon.

Tyson 'Ty' Schmidt is promoted to Assistant Vice President, ChoiceOne Bank, Registered Representative, Infinex Investments, Inc.

Schmidt began his career with Lakestone Bank & Trust Wealth Management, now ChoiceOne Financial Advisors, in 2016 as a Registered Representative, Infinex Investments, Inc. With over 17 years of business and entrepreneurial background, Schmidt spent 13 years as a financial advisor for Thrivent Financial in Frankenmuth. Today, he manages clients' portfolios while developing new business and training and coaching new advisors. Schmidt holds licenses in Life, Accident, Health, Series 63,6,65 and 7.

In addition to his role as Registered Representative, Schmidt is active in his community. He is a member of the St Lorenz Male Choir, worked with St Lorenz youth on several mission trips, and served on counsels and boards at the church over the years. Schmidt also volunteered with Auto Fest of Frankenmuth for 20 years and was selected to represent Thrivent Builds (Habitat for Humanity) in San Salvador.

Tracy Adams is promoted to Officer, ChoiceOne Bank, Registered Representative, Infinex Investments, Inc.Adams began his investment career with Community Shores Bank, now ChoiceOne Bank, in 2016 as a Registered Representative, Infinex Investments, Inc. His primary role today is to help his clients with their investments, retirement, and insurance planning needs. With 20 years of experience in investment services, Adams worked with clients at UBS, Merrill Lynch, Huntington Bank, and Boomer Capital Management.

Adams holds his Series 6, 66, and Life and Health Insurance Licenses. He also studied Business Management at Ferris State University in Big Rapids. Outside the office, Adams has coached and refereed volleyball for the last 25 years, and coached travel hockey for five years.

Kara Lambourn is promoted to Administrative Officer. Lambourn joined ChoiceOne Bank in 2019 as Executive Assistant. Previously, Lambourn worked for a local printing and design company for 25 years as the manager and lead graphic designer.

She has a Bachelor of Science in Health Services Administration and an Associate in Medical Billing, both from Davenport University, Grand Rapids. Lambourn is President of the Kiwanis Club of Lapeer and sits on many of its committees.

ChoiceOne is an approximately $1.9 billion-asset bank holding company with 34 offices in West and Southeastern Michigan making it the 10th largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size.

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank, named one of America's Best Banks by Newsweek, operates 34 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'COFS.' For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website choiceone.com.

About Infinex Financial Group

Founded in 1993, Infinex Financial Group is a broker-dealer powerhouse that prides itself on an unwavering commitment to serving the interests of our clients. Owned by banks, Infinex Financial Group is empowered to deliver top-notch support and services. The entire team is dedicated to helping to build a strong wealth, investment and insurance program. For more information visit www.Infinexgroup.com.