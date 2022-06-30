Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    COFS   US1703861062

CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(COFS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:33 2022-06-30 am EDT
19.81 USD   +0.37%
10:13aCHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank Announces Vice President Amy Schultz's Retirement
PU
06/14CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/27CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
ChoiceOne Financial Services : Bank Announces Vice President Amy Schultz's Retirement

06/30/2022 | 10:13am EDT
It is with much appreciation that ChoiceOne Bank announces the retirement of Vice President of Information Technology, Amy Schultz, on July 1. "It has been an honor to work with Amy and we are grateful for her tenure with ChoiceOne Bank," said ChoiceOne President and CEO Kelly Potes. "Amy was one of the founding members of Community Shores Bank in August 1998. With the consolidation of Community Shores Bank with and into ChoiceOne Bank in October 2020, Amy came onboard as our Vice President of Information Technology. She has had a remarkable career in banking, and we will miss her here at ChoiceOne."

With a distinguished career spanning 40 years in the banking industry and nearly 24 years with Community Shores and ChoiceOne, Schultz has had a diverse yet specialized leadership career. She has served as Information Security (IS) Manager, Information Security (IS) Officer, Bank Operations Manager, Senior Vice President Operations and Information Technology (IT), and most recently, Vice President Information Technology.

"If you have had the pleasure of knowing Amy even for a day, you know that she has a heart of gold; she genuinely lives out the Golden Rule to treat others as she would want to be treated," said ChoiceOne Bank Senior Vice President Human Resources Heather Brolick. "Amy is incredibly intelligent and has led her team with dignity and respect. Her efforts over the years have added value to Community Shores and now to ChoiceOne. She truly has embodied our ChoiceOne mission to provide superior service, quality advice, and to show utmost respect to everyone we meet. She will be dearly missed! We wish Amy the best in retirement. May it be filled with life, love, laughter, and relaxation. Much deserved!"

Disclaimer

ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 14:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
