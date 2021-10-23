ChoiceOne Financial Services : Bank Continues Support for “Backpack” Weekend Meals Program

ChoiceOne Bank is pleased to announce its continued support of $5,000 for the "Backpack" Weekend Meals Program offered through Lapeer Sunrise Kiwanis.

Lapeer Sunrise Kiwanis has sponsored the "Backpack" Weekend Meals Program for over 12 years. The "Backpack" program provides nutritious food every weekend during the school year for over 325 children at 4 Lapeer elementary schools. The program's name comes from the fact that each child's food is provided in a backpack that the child takes home with them each weekend. Without the "Backpack" program, these children might otherwise go hungry.

"As the local community bank, we believe healthy communities start with healthy families," said ChoiceOne President Michael J. Burke, Jr. "When food insecurity is a problem for the families in our communities, this program helps to make sure the children in these schools have the food and nutrition they need over the weekend. It's been a successful program and we are truly grateful to continue our support."

About Lapeer Sunrise Kiwanis

Chartered in 2001, the mission of Lapeer Sunrise Kiwanis is to change the world by serving children, one child, and one community at a time. Outstanding achievements include feeding 325 elementary school children who are food insecure each weekend through the Food Backpack Program; sponsoring a Key Club (a high school Kiwanis Club); sponsoring an Aktion Club (a Kiwanis club for adults with special needs) and the canoe/kayak launch at Rotary Park. To learn more about how Lapeer Sunrise Kiwanis makes a difference in the lives of children around the world and in Lapeer visit https://sunrisekiwanis.com/.