    COFS   US1703861062

CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(COFS)
  Report
ChoiceOne Financial Services : Bank Continues Support for “Backpack” Weekend Meals Program

10/23/2021 | 07:24am EDT
ChoiceOne Bank is pleased to announce its continued support of $5,000 for the "Backpack" Weekend Meals Program offered through Lapeer Sunrise Kiwanis.

Lapeer Sunrise Kiwanis has sponsored the "Backpack" Weekend Meals Program for over 12 years. The "Backpack" program provides nutritious food every weekend during the school year for over 325 children at 4 Lapeer elementary schools. The program's name comes from the fact that each child's food is provided in a backpack that the child takes home with them each weekend. Without the "Backpack" program, these children might otherwise go hungry.

"As the local community bank, we believe healthy communities start with healthy families," said ChoiceOne President Michael J. Burke, Jr. "When food insecurity is a problem for the families in our communities, this program helps to make sure the children in these schools have the food and nutrition they need over the weekend. It's been a successful program and we are truly grateful to continue our support."

About Lapeer Sunrise Kiwanis
Chartered in 2001, the mission of Lapeer Sunrise Kiwanis is to change the world by serving children, one child, and one community at a time. Outstanding achievements include feeding 325 elementary school children who are food insecure each weekend through the Food Backpack Program; sponsoring a Key Club (a high school Kiwanis Club); sponsoring an Aktion Club (a Kiwanis club for adults with special needs) and the canoe/kayak launch at Rotary Park. To learn more about how Lapeer Sunrise Kiwanis makes a difference in the lives of children around the world and in Lapeer visit https://sunrisekiwanis.com/.

Disclaimer

ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 11:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 69,8 M - -
Net income 2020 15,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 66,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 2,66%
Capitalization 191 M 191 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,96x
EV / Sales 2020 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 332
Free-Float 93,1%
Managers and Directors
Kelly J. Potes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Burke President & Director
Thomas L. Lampen Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Paul L. Johnson Chairman
Shelly M. Childers Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.-18.70%191
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.39%507 661
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.94%392 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%248 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.53%214 863
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.86%202 484