ChoiceOne Financial Services : Bosserd Retires from COFS, Armock is Appointed

It is with deep appreciation that the Boards of Directors of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., and ChoiceOne Bank (NASDAQ: COFS) ("ChoiceOne") announce the retirement of James A. Bosserd from the Boards effective September 8.

Concurrently, Greg L. Armock has been appointed to the ChoiceOne Financial Services Board after serving nearly four years on the ChoiceOne Bank Board.

Greg L. Armock is the owner and president of Armock Mechanical Contractors, Inc., a provider of commercial HVAC, ventilation, plumbing, refrigeration, and fabrication services. Armock was appointed a director of ChoiceOne Bank in January 2018.

"It is certainly bittersweet for me to announce Jim's retirement from our Boards of Directors this month," said ChoiceOne CEO Kelly Potes. "I have worked with Jim for many years and have enjoyed his friendship and admired his dedication to the Bank. During his tenure with the Bank and as a board member, Jim led ChoiceOne to unprecedented growth and milestones.

We will miss Jim's leadership and wise counsel. At the same time, we are honored to have Greg join our COFS Board. Greg is an advocate for community banking and has provided the business acumen needed to help ChoiceOne grow our franchise value across Michigan." Bosserd retires with over 50 years in the banking industry, 30 of those years in senior executive positions, 14 years as ChoiceOne's President and CEO and the last five years as a director on ChoiceOne's Boards of Directors. Bosserd has seen ChoiceOne grow to an approximately $2.1 billion-asset bank holding company from approximately $300 million, all while leading and counseling the Bank through mergers, the Great Recession, country-wide regulatory challenges, and advanced technological expansion. During his distinguished career, Bosserd served his industry and communities selflessly. Bosserd is a director and former member of the compensation committee of the United Methodist Finance Authority. He is a former director of the Sparta Downtown Development Authority, Wolverine Worldwide YMCA, and Community Bankers of Michigan (CBM, formerly MACB), and a former member of CBM's audit committee. He previously served as President of the Chamber of Commerce, President of Rotary, Chairman of the Wolverine YMCA board, and was chosen by CBM as Banker of the Year. "We wish Jim and his wife Jane a happy and healthy retirement," said Potes. "Jim has been a remarkable leader, and he and Jane have been exceptional friends to all of us at ChoiceOne. And again, we are pleased to welcome Greg to our COFS Board…another great leader."