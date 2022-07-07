Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    COFS   US1703861062

CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(COFS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:26 2022-07-07 pm EDT
19.90 USD   +0.45%
03:24pCHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES : David Bush Retires, John Essex, Jr. Appointed to Holding Company Board
PU
07/05CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/05Choiceone Financial Services, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
ChoiceOne Financial Services : David Bush Retires, John Essex, Jr. Appointed to Holding Company Board

07/07/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
It is with appreciation that the Boards of Directors of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., and ChoiceOne Bank announce the retirement of David H. Bush from the Boards of Directors of ChoiceOne and ChoiceOne Bank effective July 25. Bruce John Essex, Jr. was appointed to the ChoiceOne Board, effective upon Bush's retirement on July 25.

"These two men have certainly made their mark on ChoiceOne," said ChoiceOne CEO Kelly Potes. "David has served our organization as a Board member for 35 years. We are extremely appreciative of his leadership over the years and will miss his wise counsel as he retires from our Boards. John had significant ownership in Community Shores Bank Corporation that merged with and into ChoiceOne in 2020. As an expert in his field and a prominent business leader in our communities, we are pleased to welcome John to our ChoiceOne Board."

David Bush

Bush is presently a member of Metamora 8 LLC, Metamora Properties LLC, and Wild Cherry Properties LLC. Bush was previously an optometrist, having retired in 2002. He received his Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Optometry from Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. Bush also served on the boards for the Lapeer Economic Corporation and the Tax Increment Finance Authority. He is also Past President of Big Brother Big Sisters of Lapeer County and past member of the Kiwanis Club of Lapeer.

Essex is the managing director for Port City Ventures in Muskegon, a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in the manufacturing, financial, and real estate sectors. He is also the director and co-owner of the Core Realty Partners in Muskegon, a commercial and residential real estate brokerage and property management company.

Bruce John Essex, Jr.

Previously, Essex was the CEO and majority owner of Port City Group in Muskegon, an integrated manufacturer of aluminum castings, plastics, and assemblies (sold in 2015). He is also the co-founder of Beacon Recycling, Inc., a recycler of industrial metals, plastics, and paper with locations in Muskegon, Grand Rapids, and Traverse City.

Essex earned his Bachelor of Science from Michigan State University in East Lansing. Active in his community and profession, Essex currently sits on the board of directors for Beacon Recycling, Inc., Eagle Alloy, Inc., Eagle Aluminum Casting and Employers Association of West Michigan.

Disclaimer

ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 19:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
