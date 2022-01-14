Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COFS   US1703861062

CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(COFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ChoiceOne Financial Services : Kicks Off 2022 Scholarship Program

01/14/2022 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ChoiceOne Bank is pleased announce the Annual ChoiceOne Scholarship Program designed to provide needs-based scholarships for graduating seniors in the local communities the Bank serves.

As the local community bank, ChoiceOne wants to encourage and reward graduating seniors who are motivated to obtain a degree. ChoiceOne will award 12 one-time scholarships of $1,000 to each recipient for their first year of college. Six winners will be selected from both the west and east Michigan markets the Bank serves.

"We are committed to the families and youth in our communities across Michigan," said ChoiceOne Bank President Michael J. Burke, Jr. "Our high school seniors are the next generation of leaders, and we believe it's important for them to realize the benefits of being raised and educated in a caring and supportive local community."

"It is our hope that students return to their roots to raise their families and grow their businesses and our communities thrive with their excelled education."

Scholarship Essay Contest
The ChoiceOne Bank Scholarship Program will be accepting applications starting January 14, and will remain open until Friday, March 18. To apply, students are asked to write a 500 word or less essay about one of their community-service experiences - describing why they got involved, who benefited from the service and what personal accomplishments they gained from helping their community. Students must submit their application and supporting documents such as their completed online application, their high school/home school transcripts, or GED documentation, by the deadline date. See choiceone.com/scholarship to complete the Scholarship Application.

Previous winners who received a renewable scholarship from Lakestone Bank & Trust in 2019, can complete the scholarship extension application at choiceone.com/extension. This scholarship will be paid directly to the college by ChoiceOne Bank.

Who Is Eligible
Eligible candidates include high school seniors, GED recipients in the current calendar year who have not started college classes, home school students with documentation of high school equivalency and college eligibility in the communities ChoiceOne Bank serves, and are planning to attend an accredited two-year or four-year college in Michigan in the fall of 2022. ChoiceOne Bank serves communities in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb counties.

"We find helping the children in our communities, highly important," said Burke. "It is our hope that students return to their roots to raise their families and grow their businesses and our communities thrive with their excelled education. Writing this essay for a potential scholarship helps our youth understand the importance of community service."

Disclaimer

ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 15:31:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
10:32aCHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Kicks Off 2022 Scholarship Program
PU
01/04ChoiceOne Financial Services, ChoiceOne Bank Name Adom Greenland Chief Financial Office..
MT
01/04CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank Names Adom J. Greenland Chief Financial Officer - Form..
PU
01/04CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation F..
AQ
01/04ChoiceOne Bank Names Adom J. Greenland Chief Financial Officer
PR
01/04ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. and Choiceone Bank Announces Chief Financial Officer..
CI
2021CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank Supports Lapeer Symphony Orchestra
PU
2021CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES : Senior Vice President Heather Brolick Named a 2021 Crain's ..
PU
2021ChoiceOne Senior Vice President Heather Brolick Named a 2021 Crain's Detroit Business N..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 69,8 M - -
Net income 2020 15,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 66,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 2,66%
Capitalization 204 M 204 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,96x
EV / Sales 2020 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 332
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kelly J. Potes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Burke President & Director
Adom J. Greenland Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jack G. Hendon Chairman
Shelly M. Childers Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.1.59%204
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.24%497 164
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.60%399 056
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%252 891
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.72%223 285
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.29%197 644