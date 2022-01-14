ChoiceOne Financial Services : Kicks Off 2022 Scholarship Program

ChoiceOne Bank is pleased announce the Annual ChoiceOne Scholarship Program designed to provide needs-based scholarships for graduating seniors in the local communities the Bank serves.

As the local community bank, ChoiceOne wants to encourage and reward graduating seniors who are motivated to obtain a degree. ChoiceOne will award 12 one-time scholarships of $1,000 to each recipient for their first year of college. Six winners will be selected from both the west and east Michigan markets the Bank serves.

"We are committed to the families and youth in our communities across Michigan," said ChoiceOne Bank President Michael J. Burke, Jr. "Our high school seniors are the next generation of leaders, and we believe it's important for them to realize the benefits of being raised and educated in a caring and supportive local community."

"It is our hope that students return to their roots to raise their families and grow their businesses and our communities thrive with their excelled education."

Scholarship Essay Contest

The ChoiceOne Bank Scholarship Program will be accepting applications starting January 14, and will remain open until Friday, March 18. To apply, students are asked to write a 500 word or less essay about one of their community-service experiences - describing why they got involved, who benefited from the service and what personal accomplishments they gained from helping their community. Students must submit their application and supporting documents such as their completed online application, their high school/home school transcripts, or GED documentation, by the deadline date. See choiceone.com/scholarship to complete the Scholarship Application.

Previous winners who received a renewable scholarship from Lakestone Bank & Trust in 2019, can complete the scholarship extension application at choiceone.com/extension. This scholarship will be paid directly to the college by ChoiceOne Bank.



Who Is Eligible

Eligible candidates include high school seniors, GED recipients in the current calendar year who have not started college classes, home school students with documentation of high school equivalency and college eligibility in the communities ChoiceOne Bank serves, and are planning to attend an accredited two-year or four-year college in Michigan in the fall of 2022. ChoiceOne Bank serves communities in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb counties.

