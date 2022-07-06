Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    COFS   US1703861062

CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

(COFS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
19.87 USD   -4.47%
ChoiceOne Financial Services : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Churchill David J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC [COFS] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
109 EAST DIVISION STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SPARTA MI 49345
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Churchill David J
109 EAST DIVISION STREET

SPARTA, MI49345 		X

Signatures
/s/ G. Charles Goode, by Power of Attorney 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Column 5 reflects the acquisition of 21.2388 shares from the reinvestment of cash dividends.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 13:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 149 M 149 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kelly J. Potes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Burke President & Director
Adom J. Greenland Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jack G. Hendon Chairman
Shelly M. Childers Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHOICEONE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.-24.99%149
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.98%330 771
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.06%251 697
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%240 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.41%170 179
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.87%155 918