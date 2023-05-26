ChoiceOne Financial Services : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the annual meeting of the Company's shareholders held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, the Company's shareholders voted on three matters: (1) the election of five directors; (2) approval on an advisory basis of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement; and (3) ratification of the selection of Plante & Moran PLLC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023.

All of the nominees for director were elected by the following votes:

Votes Cast Broker For Withheld Non-Votes Keith D. Brophy 3,726,618 95,050 1,606,671 Michael (Mike) J. Burke, Jr. 3,727,101 94,567 1,606,671 Bruce John Essex, Jr. 3,727,222 94,446 1,606,671 Jack G. Hendon 3,665,744 155,924 1,606,671 Michelle M. Wendling 3,664,174 157,494 1,606,671

The shareholders approved the compensation of the Company's named executive officers by the following votes:

Votes Cast For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 3,318,890 354,780 147,998 1,606,671

An advisory proposal to approve the Company's executive compensation will next occur in connection with the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The shareholders ratified the appointment of Plante & Moran PLLC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023 by the following votes:

Votes Cast For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 5,347,243 21,689 59,407 0

