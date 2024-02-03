Choksi Imaging Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Choksi Imaging Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1.62 million compared to INR 0.362 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3.97 million compared to INR 4.35 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 2.73 million compared to INR 1.25 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.7 compared to INR 0.32 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.7 compared to INR 0.32 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 11.17 million compared to INR 4.91 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 18.99 million compared to INR 14.13 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 7.7 million compared to INR 5.19 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 1.97 compared to INR 1.33 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 1.97 compared to INR 1.33 a year ago.