Choksi Laboratories Limited is engaged in providing contract testing and analytical services. The Company analyzes, for its clients, or as a regulatory requirement pharmaceuticals, food and agricultural products, construction materials, chemicals, calibration and environment monitoring services. Its services include contract laboratory services, instrument calibration and validation services, environment management services, clinical research, consultancy, and assaying and hallmarking. Its contract laboratory services include pharmaceutical analysis, food and beverage analysis, water analysis and construction material analysis. It offers calibration services include laboratory and on-site calibration for test equipment, process equipment and in many cases end-user equipment, plant shutdown calibration, and consultancy for setting up an in-house calibration laboratory. Its consultancy and allied services include training, third-party inspection, environment management services and more.

Sector Business Support Services