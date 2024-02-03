Choksi Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
For the nine months, sales was INR 255.75 million compared to INR 247.47 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 256.75 million compared to INR 248.72 million a year ago. Net income was INR 4.27 million compared to INR 2.24 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.61 compared to INR 0.32 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.61 compared to INR 0.32 a year ago.