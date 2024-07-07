FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

DRAFT

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

  1. * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

  1. (a) Name of the company

(b) Registered office address

    1. *e-mail ID of the company
    2. *Telephone number with STD code
    3. Website
  2. Date of Incorporation

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Pre-fill

Sub-category of the Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

Page 1 of 15

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

DRAFT

Code

1

2

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

(vii) *Financial year From date 01/04/2023

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2024

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2024

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities

1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

K

K8

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 4

Pre-fill All

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

Page 2 of 15

DRAFT

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

1,200,000,000

840,652,732

839,968,962

839,968,962

Total amount of equity shares (in

2,400,000,000

1,681,305,464

1,679,937,924

1,679,937,924

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

1,200,000,000

840,652,732

839,968,962

839,968,962

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

2

2

2

2

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

2,400,000,000

1,681,305,464

1,679,937,924

1,679,937,924

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

50,000,000

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

5,000,000,000

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of preference shares

50,000,000

0

0

0

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

100

100

100

100

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

5,000,000,000

0

0

0

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Page 3 of 15

DRAFT

Total

Total

Total

Paid-up

premium

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

827,840

821,212,516

822040356

1,644,080,7

1,644,080,

Increase during the year

0

18,055,981

18055981

35,857,212

35,857,212

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

979,454

979454

1,958,908

1,958,908

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

0

17,076,527

17076527

33,898,304

33,898,304

QIP issue(16949152shs)&Dmat (127375sh)

Decrease during the year

127,375

0

127375

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

127,375

127375

Dematerialization of physical shares

At the end of the year

700,465

839,268,497

839968962

1,679,937,9

1,679,937,

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

Page 4 of 15

iii. Others, specify

DRAFT

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

At the end of the year

0

0

0

0

0

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

INE121A01024

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

  1. Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *

Nil

[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]

Yes

No

Not Applicable

Separate sheet attached for details of transfers

Yes

No

Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.

Date of the previous annual general meeting

Page 5 of 15

DRAFT

Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)

Type of transfer

1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock

Number of Shares/ Debentures/

Amount per Share/

Units Transferred

Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)

Ledger Folio of Transferor

Transferor's Name

Ledger Folio of Transferee

Transferee's Name

Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)

Type of transfer

1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock

Number of Shares/ Debentures/

Amount per Share/

Units Transferred

Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)

Ledger Folio of Transferor

Transferor's Name

Ledger Folio of Transferee

Transferee's Name

Page 6 of 15

(iv) *Debentures (Outstanding as at the end of financial year)

DRAFT

Particulars

Number of units

Nominal value per

Total value

unit

Non-convertible debentures

Partly convertible debentures

Fully convertible debentures

Total

Details of debentures

Class of debentures

Outstanding as at

Increase during the

Decrease during the

Outstanding as at

the beginning of the

year

year

the end of the year

year

Non-convertible debentures

Partly convertible debentures

Fully convertible debentures

0

(v) Securities (other than shares and debentures)

0

Type of

Number of

Nominal Value of

Total Nominal

Paid up Value of

Total Paid up Value

Securities

Securities

each Unit

Value

each Unit

Total

V. *Turnover and net worth of the company (as defined in the Companies Act, 2013)

(i) Turnover

188,452,269,303.24

(ii) Net worth of the Company

195,565,081,138.03

VI. (a) *SHARE HOLDING PATTERN - Promoters

S. No.

Category

Equity

Preference

Number of shares

Percentage

Number of shares Percentage

1. Individual/Hindu Undivided Family

(i) Indian

0

(ii) Non-resident Indian (NRI)

1,203,473

0.14

(iii) Foreign national (other than NRI)

0

0

Page 7 of 15

Government

DRAFT

(i) Central Government

(ii) State Government

(iii) Government companies

Insurance companies

Banks

Financial institutions

0

Foreign institutional investors

0

0

Mutual funds

Venture capital

Body corporate

(not mentioned above)

Total

Total number of shareholders (promoters)

65

  1. *SHARE HOLDING PATTERN - Public/Other than promoters

S. No.

Category

Equity

Preference

Number of shares

Percentage

Number of shares Percentage

1. Individual/Hindu Undivided Family

(i) Indian

0

(ii) Non-resident Indian (NRI)

3,446,818

0.41

(iii) Foreign national (other than NRI)

0

0

Government

  1. Central Government
  2. State Government
  3. Government companies Insurance companies

Page 8 of 15

DRAFT

Banks

Financial institutions

0

Foreign institutional investors

50,936

0.01

Mutual funds

Venture capital

Body corporate

(not mentioned above)

Total

Total number of shareholders (other than promoters) 154,990

Total number of shareholders (Promoters+Public/

Other than promoters)

155,055

(c) *Details of Foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) holding shares of the company

1

Name of the FII

Address

Date of Incorporation

Country of Incorporation

Number of shares % of shares held held

VII. *NUMBER OF PROMOTERS, MEMBERS, DEBENTURE HOLDERS (Details, Promoters, Members (other than promoters), Debenture holders)

Details

At the beginning of the year

At the end of the year

Promoters

64

65

Members

121,120

155,055

(other than promoters)

Debenture holders

5,114

23,622

VIII. DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

  1. *Composition of Board of Directors

Category

Number of directors at the

Number of directors at the end

Percentage of shares held by

beginning of the year

of the year

directors as at the end of year

Executive

Non-executive

Executive

Non-executive

Executive

Non-executive

A. Promoter

0

2

0

2

0

0.01

B. Non-Promoter

1

4

1

3

0.02

0

Page 9 of 15

1

0

1

0

DRAFT 0

(i) Non-Independent

0.02

(ii) Independent

0

4

0

3

0

0

C. Nominee Directors

0

0

0

0

0

0

representing

(i) Banks & FIs

0

0

0

0

0

0

(ii) Investing institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

(iii) Government

0

0

0

0

0

0

(iv) Small share holders

0

0

0

0

0

0

(v) Others

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

1

6

1

5

0.02

0.01

Number of Directors and Key managerial personnel (who is not director) as on the financial year end date

8

(B) (i) *Details of directors and Key managerial personnel as on the closure of financial year

Name

DIN/PAN

Designation

Number of equity

Date of cessation

(after closure of financial

share(s) held

year : If any)

Vellayan Subbiah

01138759

Director

0

N Ramesh Rajan

01628318

Director

0

Anand Kumar

00818724

Director

0

Bhama Krishnamurthy

02196839

Director

0

M A M Arunachalam

00202958

Director

165,752

Ravindra Kumar Kundu

07337155

Director

247,555

D Arulselvan

ACSPA7586M

CFO

196,500

P Sujatha

AQGPS0985K

Company Secretar

192,305

(ii) Particulars of change in director(s) and Key managerial personnel during the year

1

Name

DIN/PAN

Designation at the

Date of appointment/ change in

Nature of change

beginning / during the

(Appointment/ Change in

designation/ cessation

financial year

designation/ Cessation)

Rohan Verma

01797489

Director

24/03/2024

Cessation

IX. MEETINGS OF MEMBERS/CLASS OF MEMBERS/BOARD/COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Page 10 of 15

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited published this content on 07 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2024 13:18:04 UTC.