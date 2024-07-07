FORM NO. MGT-7
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
- * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
- (a) Name of the company
(b) Registered office address
- *e-mail ID of the company
- *Telephone number with STD code
- Website
- Date of Incorporation
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
2
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
(vii) *Financial year From date 01/04/2023
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2024
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2024
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities
1
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group
Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
K
K8
- PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 4
Pre-fill All
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
DRAFT
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i) *SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
1,200,000,000
840,652,732
839,968,962
839,968,962
Total amount of equity shares (in
2,400,000,000
1,681,305,464
1,679,937,924
1,679,937,924
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
1,200,000,000
840,652,732
839,968,962
839,968,962
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
2
2
2
2
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
2,400,000,000
1,681,305,464
1,679,937,924
1,679,937,924
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
50,000,000
0
0
0
Total amount of preference shares
5,000,000,000
0
0
0
(in rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
capital
capital
Number of preference shares
50,000,000
0
0
0
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
100
100
100
100
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
5,000,000,000
0
0
0
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
DRAFT
Total
Total
Total
Paid-up
premium
Class of shares
Number of shares
nominal
amount
amount
Equity shares
Physical
DEMAT
Total
At the beginning of the year
827,840
821,212,516
822040356
1,644,080,7
1,644,080,
Increase during the year
0
18,055,981
18055981
35,857,212
35,857,212
0
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
0
0
v. ESOPs
0
979,454
979454
1,958,908
1,958,908
vi. Sweat equity shares allotted
0
0
0
0
0
vii. Conversion of Preference share
0
0
0
0
0
0
viii. Conversion of Debentures
0
0
0
0
0
ix. GDRs/ADRs
0
0
0
0
0
0
x. Others, specify
0
17,076,527
17076527
33,898,304
33,898,304
QIP issue(16949152shs)&Dmat (127375sh)
Decrease during the year
127,375
0
127375
0
0
0
i. Buy-back of shares
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
127,375
127375
Dematerialization of physical shares
At the end of the year
700,465
839,268,497
839968962
1,679,937,9
1,679,937,
Preference shares
At the beginning of the year
0
0
0
0
0
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Issues of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Others, specify
DRAFT
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Redemption of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
At the end of the year
0
0
0
0
0
ISIN of the equity shares of the company
INE121A01024
(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)
0
Class of shares
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
Before split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
After split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
- Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *
Nil
[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]
Yes
No
Not Applicable
Separate sheet attached for details of transfers
Yes
No
Date of the previous annual general meeting
DRAFT
Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)
Type of transfer
1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock
Number of Shares/ Debentures/
Amount per Share/
Units Transferred
Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)
Ledger Folio of Transferor
Transferor's Name
Ledger Folio of Transferee
Transferee's Name
Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)
Type of transfer
1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock
Number of Shares/ Debentures/
Amount per Share/
Units Transferred
Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)
Ledger Folio of Transferor
Transferor's Name
Ledger Folio of Transferee
Transferee's Name
(iv) *Debentures (Outstanding as at the end of financial year)
DRAFT
Particulars
Number of units
Nominal value per
Total value
unit
Non-convertible debentures
Partly convertible debentures
Fully convertible debentures
Total
Details of debentures
Class of debentures
Outstanding as at
Increase during the
Decrease during the
Outstanding as at
the beginning of the
year
year
the end of the year
year
Non-convertible debentures
Partly convertible debentures
Fully convertible debentures
0
(v) Securities (other than shares and debentures)
0
Type of
Number of
Nominal Value of
Total Nominal
Paid up Value of
Total Paid up Value
Securities
Securities
each Unit
Value
each Unit
Total
V. *Turnover and net worth of the company (as defined in the Companies Act, 2013)
(i) Turnover
188,452,269,303.24
(ii) Net worth of the Company
195,565,081,138.03
VI. (a) *SHARE HOLDING PATTERN - Promoters
S. No.
Category
Equity
Preference
Number of shares
Percentage
Number of shares Percentage
1. Individual/Hindu Undivided Family
(i) Indian
0
(ii) Non-resident Indian (NRI)
1,203,473
0.14
(iii) Foreign national (other than NRI)
0
0
Government
DRAFT
(i) Central Government
(ii) State Government
(iii) Government companies
Insurance companies
Banks
Financial institutions
0
Foreign institutional investors
0
0
Mutual funds
Venture capital
Body corporate
(not mentioned above)
Total
Total number of shareholders (promoters)
65
- *SHARE HOLDING PATTERN - Public/Other than promoters
S. No.
Category
Equity
Preference
Number of shares
Percentage
Number of shares Percentage
1. Individual/Hindu Undivided Family
(i) Indian
0
(ii) Non-resident Indian (NRI)
3,446,818
0.41
(iii) Foreign national (other than NRI)
0
0
Government
- Central Government
- State Government
- Government companies Insurance companies
DRAFT
Banks
Financial institutions
0
Foreign institutional investors
50,936
0.01
Mutual funds
Venture capital
Body corporate
(not mentioned above)
Total
Total number of shareholders (other than promoters) 154,990
Total number of shareholders (Promoters+Public/
Other than promoters)
155,055
(c) *Details of Foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) holding shares of the company
1
Name of the FII
Address
Date of Incorporation
Country of Incorporation
Number of shares % of shares held held
VII. *NUMBER OF PROMOTERS, MEMBERS, DEBENTURE HOLDERS (Details, Promoters, Members (other than promoters), Debenture holders)
Details
At the beginning of the year
At the end of the year
Promoters
64
65
Members
121,120
155,055
(other than promoters)
Debenture holders
5,114
23,622
VIII. DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL
- *Composition of Board of Directors
Category
Number of directors at the
Number of directors at the end
Percentage of shares held by
beginning of the year
of the year
directors as at the end of year
Executive
Non-executive
Executive
Non-executive
Executive
Non-executive
A. Promoter
0
2
0
2
0
0.01
B. Non-Promoter
1
4
1
3
0.02
0
1
0
1
0
DRAFT 0
(i) Non-Independent
0.02
(ii) Independent
0
4
0
3
0
0
C. Nominee Directors
0
0
0
0
0
0
representing
(i) Banks & FIs
0
0
0
0
0
0
(ii) Investing institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
(iii) Government
0
0
0
0
0
0
(iv) Small share holders
0
0
0
0
0
0
(v) Others
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
1
6
1
5
0.02
0.01
Number of Directors and Key managerial personnel (who is not director) as on the financial year end date
8
(B) (i) *Details of directors and Key managerial personnel as on the closure of financial year
Name
DIN/PAN
Designation
Number of equity
Date of cessation
(after closure of financial
share(s) held
year : If any)
Vellayan Subbiah
01138759
Director
0
N Ramesh Rajan
01628318
Director
0
Anand Kumar
00818724
Director
0
Bhama Krishnamurthy
02196839
Director
0
M A M Arunachalam
00202958
Director
165,752
Ravindra Kumar Kundu
07337155
Director
247,555
D Arulselvan
ACSPA7586M
CFO
196,500
P Sujatha
AQGPS0985K
Company Secretar
192,305
(ii) Particulars of change in director(s) and Key managerial personnel during the year
1
Name
DIN/PAN
Designation at the
Date of appointment/ change in
Nature of change
beginning / during the
(Appointment/ Change in
designation/ cessation
financial year
designation/ Cessation)
Rohan Verma
01797489
Director
24/03/2024
Cessation
IX. MEETINGS OF MEMBERS/CLASS OF MEMBERS/BOARD/COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
