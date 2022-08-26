Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    511243   INE121A01024

CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(511243)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
785.70 INR   -1.65%
06:31aCholamandalam Investment accepts bids for 18-month bonds - traders
RE
08/12India New Issue-Cholamandalam Investment to re-issue July 2024 bonds -traders
RE
08/05CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE : Call Transcript Q1-FY-2023 Aug 01, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cholamandalam Investment accepts bids for 18-month bonds - traders

08/26/2022 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has accepted bids worth 3.20 billion rupees ($40.09 million) for bonds maturing in 18 months, three merchant bankers said on Friday.

The non-banking financial company will pay a coupon of 7.3075% on this issue and had invited commitment bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day, the bankers said.

The notes are rated 'AA+' by ICRA and India Ratings and the issue will close for subscription on Aug. 29.

The issue will mature on Feb. 27, 2024. Earlier this month, the company raised 10 billion rupees through re-issuance of 7.38% July 2024 bonds at a yield of 7.65%.

($1 = 79.8260 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
06:31aCholamandalam Investment accepts bids for 18-month bonds - traders
RE
08/12India New Issue-Cholamandalam Investment to re-issue July 2024 bonds -traders
RE
08/05CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE : Call Transcript Q1-FY-2023 Aug 01, 2022
PU
08/03India's Cholamandalam Investment to issue CP worth $73 mln - traders
RE
08/01TRANSCRIPT : Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, ..
CI
07/29CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE : Chola announces Unaudited Financial Results for the..
PU
07/29Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the F..
CI
07/21CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/19Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Board to Consider Raising Funds Via Bond Sale
MT
07/07CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE : Notice to Shareholders – AGM 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 68 482 M 857 M 857 M
Net income 2023 25 112 M 314 M 314 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,6x
Yield 2023 0,42%
Capitalization 645 B 8 075 M 8 075 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,90x
Nbr of Employees 9 125
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 785,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
D. Arul Selvan Chief Financial Officer
Vellayan Subbiah Murugappa Chairman
P. Sujatha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ashok Kumar Barat Independent Non-Executive Director
Ramesh Rajan Natarajan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED50.98%8 075
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.98%53 187
ORIX CORPORATION-1.45%20 124
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-24.27%16 924
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-57.69%6 171
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-29.70%5 280