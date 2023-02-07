Cholamandalam Investment and Finance : Call Transcript Q3-FY-2023 Feb 01, 2023

Sale of commercial vehicles are expected to come close to the pre-pandemic peak of over one million units in FY '23 due to improved fleet utilizations, strong replacement demand and pickup in the road construction projects across the country. Despite high inflation and high interest rates, strong festive season sales and workforce returning to the Metro cities has helped drive growth. The housing market has also been very strong.

So the Board of Directors today announced the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending 31, December 2022. Chola has delivered the best-ever disbursal, collections and profitability in Q3 FY '23. We have gained market share across product segments in Vehicle Finance and other business units.

Obviously, the year-on-year comparisons are going to look a bit skewed because of the COVID quarter last year. Total AUM is at INR 1,03,789 crores. That is up by 31%. The net income margin is up at INR 1,832 crores for the quarter, up 22% and INR 5,169 crores for the year to date, up by 21% and the PAT is INR 684 crores for the quarter. That's up by 31% and INR 1,813 crores for the year to date, that's up by 24% year-on-year.

Vellayan Subbiah: Nischint, thanks so much. So good morning, everybody. I know everybody is waiting for the budget at 11:00. So I think from Chola's perspective, there is cause to celebrate in that our total AUM crossed the milestone of INR 1 lakh crores. That is up by 31% year-on-year. This has been a target for the company for a while, so we're glad to achieve that target and to celebrate it. So that is a quick start. Disbursements basically are at INR 17,559 crores for the quarter, up by 68% and INR 45,512 crores for the year-to-date, up by 100% Y-on-Y.

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the earnings conference call of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited. We have with us the senior management of Chola today to discuss the 3Q FY '23 performance. Management is represented by Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman and Non-Executive Director; Mr. Ravindra Kundu, Executive Director, and Mr. Arul Selvan, President and CFO.

February 01, 2023

And the second thing was on the opex. Sir the employee expenses are actually growing in proportion with our disbursement. So is that the right way to kind of look at it or is there something else in terms of teams that you're building out in your newer businesses, which is leading to this high employee expenses?

Ravindra Kundu:Hi, good morning, Abhijit. See, in the case of vehicle finance, if you see that there are three product lines mainly in the commercial vehicle segment, heavy commercial vehicle, light and small, and we have been leader in light and small, which is our area of focus. In addition to that, we do tractor, used car, two wheeler product. The banks are competitive in the segment of heavy commercial vehicle and they take maximum share in that segment, which is actually a rate- sensitive product. And for us, it is not a priority as of now.

We mentioned that we will do HCV with respect to our own existing customer in the market where we are comfortable. And another thing is that the heavy commercial vehicle still is driven by the last fleet operator and medium fleet operator. The SRTO, The Small Road Transport Operator has not come back to the market. They are still buying the used vehicle, which is actually good for us because we cater in the used vehicle business as well. So that is the product mix we are doing it.

In terms of overall market, it is actually doing very well in terms of commercial vehicles. So both the players like those who are in top of the pyramid players and the middle of the pyramid players all are getting benefited because it is getting distributed by the product and by the segment which we want to do it. And that is how, we are able to manage better yield in that business.

Now coming to the opex, opex is in terms of ratio, it is looking high because our disbursement growth is significantly higher, and we need to spend money on account of variable pay for the disbursement, wherein the asset growth is 30%. So, until such time in the disbursement and asset growth does not come together at same level in tandem to that, you will see that little bit opex high.

At the company level, opex is also high because we have expanded our business in terms of new businesses and also deploy a lot of things into technology side also. So all those thing is going to get matured and we will be getting benefited on account of opex in the next one year time. And you will see that, that will add our RoA as well.

Abhijit Tibrewal:Sir, just one last question here. I mean at least in terms of newer businesses, the disbursement trajectory that we have seen is improving. So, I mean, is it fair to conclude that, I mean, based on whatever early delinquencies, collections, that you are seeing in the three new lines of businesses, that is giving you comfort to keep scaling it up and improve the momentum going ahead?

