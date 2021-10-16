Chong Hing Bank : Notice of Faster Payment System Service Suspension

October 2021
Dear Customer(s),
Notice of Faster Payment System Service Suspension
The services supported by the Faster Payment System are temporarily unavailable due to unforeseen circumstances encountered in a planned system maintenance. It is expected that the service will resume at or before 13:00 today.
We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by the service suspension. For any enquiries, please contact the Bank's Customer Services Hotline at (852) 3768 6888 (Service Hours: Mondays to Fridays 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Saturdays 9:00 am to 1:00 pm).
Chong Hing Bank Limited
Disclaimer
Chong Hing Bank Limited published this content on 17 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2021 03:51:07 UTC.