Chong Hing Bank : Resumption of Service of Yat Tung Estate Branch

Resumption of Service of Yat Tung Estate Branch

Please be informed that the operation of our Yat Tung Estate Branch (including ATM) will be resumed from 2:00 pm on 18 August 2021 (Wednesday) . The business hours are 9:00 am - 5:00 pm on Mondays to Fridays, and 9:00 am - 1:00 pm on Saturdays.

For further information, please visit the Bank's website at www.chbank.com.

Chong Hing Bank Limited

18 August 2021