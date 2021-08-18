Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Chong Hing Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    1111   HK1111036765

CHONG HING BANK LIMITED

(1111)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chong Hing Bank : Resumption of Service of Yat Tung Estate Branch

08/18/2021 | 02:24am EDT
Resumption of Service of Yat Tung Estate Branch

Please be informed that the operation of our Yat Tung Estate Branch (including ATM) will be resumed from 2:00 pm on 18 August 2021 (Wednesday) . The business hours are 9:00 am - 5:00 pm on Mondays to Fridays, and 9:00 am - 1:00 pm on Saturdays.

For further information, please visit the Bank's website at www.chbank.com.

Chong Hing Bank Limited
18 August 2021

Chong Hing Bank Limited published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHONG HING BANK LIMITED
02:24aCHONG HING BANK : Resumption of Service of Yat Tung Estate Branch
PU
08/17CHONG HING BANK : Service Suspension of Yat Tung Estate Branch
PU
08/16CHONG HING BANK : Shareholders to Vote Aug. 30 on $657 Million Go-Private Deal
MT
08/13Chong Hing Bank Limited Declares Interim Cash Dividend for the Six Months End..
CI
08/13CHONG HING BANK : 2021 Interim Results
PU
08/13Chong Hing Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June..
CI
07/29CHONG HING BANK : (1) proposal for the privatisation of chong hing bank limited ..
PU
05/20Hong Kong Stocks Snap Three-Day Rally; Chong Hing Bank Soars 48% on $657 Mill..
MT
05/19CHONG HING BANK : Gets $657 Million Go-Private Offer from Controlling Shareholde..
MT
05/19CHONG HING BANK : Exchange notice - resumption of trading
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 386 M 435 M 435 M
Net income 2020 1 480 M 190 M 190 M
Net cash 2020 16 921 M 2 172 M 2 172 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,02x
Yield 2020 3,62%
Capitalization 20 138 M 2 585 M 2 586 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 758
Free-Float 17,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jian Xin Zong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kam Ki Chan Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Zhao Xing Zhang Non-Executive Chairman
Kowk Leung Wong Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Tak Wah Chiu Chief Operating Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHONG HING BANK LIMITED120.21%2 585
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.45%154 814
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.00%73 828
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.20%59 806
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.1.71%59 794
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.17%55 033