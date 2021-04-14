Chong Hing Bank : Proxy Form (Annual General Meeting - 14 May 2021)

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01111)

PROXY FORM

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - 14 MAY 2021

Number of shares to which this proxy form relates(1)

I/We(2),

of

registered shareholder(s) of Chong Hing Bank Limited (the "Bank"), hereby appoint(3) the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting of the Bank

(the "Meeting") or (name) of

(address)

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote on my/our behalf at the Meeting to be held at the 27th Floor, Chong Hing Bank Centre, 24 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 14 May 2021 at 11 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof (4) on the resolutions referred to in the Notice

of the Meeting (with or without modification) as indicated below:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR(5) AGAINST(5) 1. To receive the audited Consolidated Financial Statements, the Report of the Directors and the Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. 2. To declare a final cash dividend of HK$0.23 per share for the year ended 31 December 2020. 3. (i) To re-elect Mr LI Feng as Non-executive Director. (ii) To re-elect Mr CHENG Yuk Wo as Independent Non-executive Director. (iii) To resolve not to fill up the vacated office resulting from the retirement of Mr MA Chiu Cheung Andrew as Independent Non-executive Director as at the date of this Meeting until a later time as announced by the Bank. 4. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Auditor of the Bank and to authorise the directors of the Bank to fix its remuneration. 5. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Bank to buy back shares in the Bank not exceeding 10 per cent of the total number of shares of the Bank in issue as at the date of passing this Resolution. 6. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Bank to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the Bank not exceeding 20 per cent of the total number of shares of the Bank in issue as at the date of passing this Resolution. 7. To extend the general mandate granted under Resolution 6 by adding the number of shares of the Bank bought back under Resolution 5 to the number of additional shares permitted to be allotted, issued and dealt with. 8. To grant a specific mandate to the directors of the Bank for the proposed allotment and issue of the new shares to the Connected Grantees pursuant to the specific mandate. 9. To approve, confirm and ratify the grant of 24,311 Award Shares pursuant to the Share Award Scheme to Mr ZONG Jianxin 10. To approve, confirm and ratify the grant of 16,612 Award Shares pursuant to the Share Award Scheme to Mr LAU Wai Man. 11. To approve, confirm and ratify the grant of 8,914 Award Shares pursuant to the Share Award Scheme to Mr WOO Pak Kin Clement. Dated this day of 2021 Signature(s)(6)

NOTES:

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted (or if a number larger than your registered shareholding is inserted), this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Bank registered in your name(s). Please insert full name(s) and address(es) in BLOCK LETTERS . If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, strike out the relevant reference and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Bank. ANY ALTERATIONS MADE TO THIS PROXY

FORM MUST BE DULY INITIALLED. To be valid, this completed proxy form, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited with the Bank's share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the Meeting and any adjournment thereof. Deposit of this proxy form shall not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Meeting and any adjournment thereof, in which event this proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR OR AGAINST, PLEASE PLACE AN "X" IN THE APPROPRIATE BOX. If you do not indicate how you wish your proxy to vote, your proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether to vote for or against the resolution(s). Abstentions, which are neither positive nor negative votes, do not count when tallying the votes. Your proxy will be entitled to vote at his discretion on any other resolutions properly put to the Meeting and any adjournment thereof besides those set forth in the Notice convening the Meeting. This proxy form must be signed under the hand of the appointor or his attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of its duly authorised officer or attorney. In the case of joint shareholders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall prevail over the vote(s) of the other joint shareholder(s). For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Bank in respect of the share(s) concerned, the first named being the senior.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT