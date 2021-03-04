Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Chong Hing Bank Limited    1111   HK1111036765

CHONG HING BANK LIMITED

(1111)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chong Hing Bank : Retirement of Independent Non-executive Director

03/04/2021 | 04:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01111)

RETIREMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Chong Hing Bank Limited (the "Bank") announces that Mr Ma Chiu Cheung Andrew ("Mr Ma") will retire as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank at the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Bank to be held on 14 May 2021. Mr Ma did not offer himself for re-election as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank in order to devote more time to his family. Upon his retirement, Mr Ma will also cease to be the chairman of the Connected Party Transactions Committee and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Bank.

Mr Ma has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matters relating to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr Ma for his valuable contributions and support to the Bank over the past 13 years and offers its best wishes to him.

By Order of the Board Chong Hing Bank Limited

Lai Wing Nga Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 4 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

  • Executive Directors

    Mr Zong Jianxin (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive) and Mr Lau Wai Man (Deputy Chief Executive);

  • Non-executive Directors

    Mr Zhang Zhaoxing (Chairman), Mr Li Feng, Mr Chow Cheuk Yu Alfred and Ms Chen Jing; and

  • Independent Non-executive Directors

    Mr Cheng Yuk Wo, Mr Ma Chiu Cheung Andrew, Mr Lee Ka Lun and Mr Yu Lup Fat Joseph.

Disclaimer

Chong Hing Bank Limited published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHONG HING BANK LIMITED
04:09aCHONG HING BANK  : Retirement of Independent Non-executive Director
PU
02/26CHONG HING BANK  : Connected Transactions - Renewal of Tenancy Agreement and Sit..
PU
2020CHONG HING BANK  : 2020 Interim Results
PU
2020CHONG HING BANK  : Continuing Connected Transactions - Renewal of Information Te..
PU
2020CHONG HING BANK  : Issue of U.S.$300,000,000 5.50 per cent. Undated Non-Cumulati..
PU
2020CHONG HING BANK  : Proposed Issuance of Additional U.S.$50,000,000 5.50 Per Cent..
PU
2020CHONG HING BANK  : Proposed Issuance of U.S.$250,000,000 5.50 Per Cent. Undated ..
PU
2020CHONG HING BANK  : Update of U.S.$2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Perpetual C..
PU
2020CHONG HING BANK  : Update of US$2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Perpetual Cap..
PU
2020CHONG HING BANK  : (1) Adoption of Share Award Scheme and Grant of Award Shares;..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3 884 M 501 M 501 M
Net income 2019 1 901 M 245 M 245 M
Net cash 2019 72 303 M 9 320 M 9 320 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,39x
Yield 2019 4,37%
Capitalization 9 716 M 1 253 M 1 252 M
EV / Sales 2018 -15,6x
EV / Sales 2019 -15,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart CHONG HING BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chong Hing Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jian Xin Zong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kam Ki Chan Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Zhao Xing Zhang Non-Executive Chairman
Kowk Leung Wong Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Tak Wah Chiu Chief Operating Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHONG HING BANK LIMITED6.28%1 253
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.58%173 672
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.41.10%79 647
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.18.98%69 041
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.41%60 808
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.40%60 425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ