Chong Hing Bank : Retirement of Independent Non-executive Director

RETIREMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Chong Hing Bank Limited (the "Bank") announces that Mr Ma Chiu Cheung Andrew ("Mr Ma") will retire as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank at the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Bank to be held on 14 May 2021. Mr Ma did not offer himself for re-election as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Bank in order to devote more time to his family. Upon his retirement, Mr Ma will also cease to be the chairman of the Connected Party Transactions Committee and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Bank.

Mr Ma has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matters relating to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr Ma for his valuable contributions and support to the Bank over the past 13 years and offers its best wishes to him.

