Chong Hong Construction : Announced that the board of directors of ChongHong approved the signing of Linkou residential project construction contract with the related party.

Statement

1.Type of contract:Self-built 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10 3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company: HongLin Construction Co., Ltd., subsidiary. 4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important terms and conditions: It is proposed to sign a contract for the construction of Linkou residential project with HongLin Construction for no more than NT$2,100 million. Start and end dates of the contract: Not yet officially signed. Restrictive covenants and other important terms and conditions:None 5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal opinion:NA 6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA 7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition: Build a residential building for sale or rental. 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/10 12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2022/08/10 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NO 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NO 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None