Chong Hong Construction : Announced that the board of directors of ChongHong approved the signing of Linkou residential project construction contract with the related party.
08/09/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
Provided by: CHONG HONG CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
11:44:36
Subject
Announced that the board of directors of
ChongHong approved the signing of Linkou residential
project construction contract with the related party.
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Self-built
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
HongLin Construction Co., Ltd., subsidiary.
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
It is proposed to sign a contract for the construction of Linkou residential
project with HongLin Construction for no more than NT$2,100 million.
Start and end dates of the contract: Not yet officially signed.
Restrictive covenants and other important terms and conditions:None
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:
Build a residential building for sale or rental.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/10
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/08/10
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NO
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NO
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Chong Hong Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:53:04 UTC.