Chong Hong Construction : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date for distribution of dividends.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/08/10 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend of NT$1,280,214,679 (dividend per share NT$4.40957701). 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/26 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/29 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/30 7.Book closure ending date:2022/09/03 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/09/03 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Cash dividends are expected to be sent to shareholders by remittance or by registered cheque with "prohibition of endorsement and transfer" by the company's stock agency "Registrar Agency Department of Capital Securities Corporation" on September 30, 2022. Postage is deducted from shareholder cash dividends. In the event of a holiday due to natural disasters and other factors, the payment will be postponed to the next business day.