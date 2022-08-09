Chong Hong Construction : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date for distribution of dividends.
08/09/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Provided by: CHONG HONG CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
11:41:00
Subject
Announcement of the ex-dividend record date for
distribution of dividends.
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/08/10
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend of NT$1,280,214,679 (dividend per share NT$4.40957701).
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/26
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/29
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/30
7.Book closure ending date:2022/09/03
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/09/03
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividends are expected to be sent to shareholders by remittance or by
registered cheque with "prohibition of endorsement and transfer" by
the company's stock agency "Registrar Agency Department of Capital
Securities Corporation" on September 30, 2022. Postage is deducted from
shareholder cash dividends. In the event of a holiday due to natural
disasters and other factors, the payment will be postponed to the next
business day.
Chong Hong Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 03:43:02 UTC.