Chong Hong Construction : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
03/25/2022 | 12:36am EDT
Provided by: CHONG HONG CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
2022/03/25
12:26:51
The Company's Board of Directors resolved to
convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
2022/03/25
paragraph 17
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/25
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/28
3.Shareholders meeting location:11F, No.30, Bei-Ping E. Rd., Taipei 100.
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(I)2021 Business Report
(II)2021 Audit Report by the Audit Committee
(III)Report on 2021 remuneration distribution for employees and directors
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(I)2021 Business Report and Financial Report
(II)2021 Annual Profit Distribution Table
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(I)Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
(II)Amendment to Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
Election of directors.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
To release the directors elected from non-competition restrictions.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/30
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/28
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
