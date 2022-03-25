Log in
Chong Hong Construction : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

03/25/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: CHONG HONG CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 12:26:51
Subject 
 The Company's Board of Directors resolved to
convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/25
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/28
3.Shareholders meeting location:11F, No.30, Bei-Ping E. Rd., Taipei 100.
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(I)2021 Business Report
(II)2021 Audit Report by the Audit Committee
(III)Report on 2021 remuneration distribution for employees and directors
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(I)2021 Business Report and Financial Report
(II)2021 Annual Profit Distribution Table
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(I)Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
(II)Amendment to Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
Election of directors.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
To release the directors elected from non-competition restrictions.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/30
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/28
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Chong Hong Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 04:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 9 198 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2020 2 620 M 91,3 M 91,3 M
Net Debt 2020 9 581 M 334 M 334 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,87x
Yield 2020 6,25%
Capitalization 21 368 M 745 M 745 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart CHONG HONG CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chong Hong Construction Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHONG HONG CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yao Chung Li General Manager & Director
Mao Ching Chen Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wen Tsao Li Chairman
Chen Chang Lai Manager-Research & Development
Chin Tse Wu Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHONG HONG CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.0.82%748
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.90%35 348
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.30.01%33 569
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.04%33 491
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.9.21%32 365
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.90%30 746