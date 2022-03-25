Chong Hong Construction : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/25 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/28 3.Shareholders meeting location:11F, No.30, Bei-Ping E. Rd., Taipei 100. 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (I)2021 Business Report (II)2021 Audit Report by the Audit Committee (III)Report on 2021 remuneration distribution for employees and directors 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (I)2021 Business Report and Financial Report (II)2021 Annual Profit Distribution Table 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (I)Amendment to Articles of Incorporation (II)Amendment to Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Election of directors. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: To release the directors elected from non-competition restrictions. 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/30 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/28 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None