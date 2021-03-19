Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Chong Kin Group Holdings Limited    1609   KYG2119N1060

CHONG KIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1609)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chong Kin : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PROVISION OF LOAN FACILITY

03/19/2021 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHONG KIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ௴ ܔ ණ ྠ€ છ ٰ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1609)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PROVISION OF LOAN FACILITY

The Board is pleased to announce that on 16 March 2021, the Lender, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Facility Agreement with the Borrower, pursuant to which the Lender agreed to provide to the Borrower a loan facility of up to HK$40,000,000 for a term of 12 months subject to the terms and conditions of the Facility Agreement.

As the relevant percentage ratios in respect of the amount of financial assistance granted to the Borrower exceed 5% but are under 25%, the transaction contemplated under the Facility Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is therefore subject to the announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.

The Board announces that on 16 March 2021, the Lender, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Facility Agreement with the Borrower.

THE FACILITY AGREEMENT

Principal terms of the Facility Agreement are set out as below:

Date

:

16 March 2021

Lender

:

China Golden Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary

of the Company

Borrower

:

the Borrower under the Facility Agreement

Guarantor

:

The Guarantor, as guarantor of the Borrower to guarantee

its obligations and performance under the Facility Agreement

Amount of Loan

:

up to HK$40,000,000

Facility

Interest rate

:

18% per annum, payable in arrears on a monthly basis

Availability period

:

available for drawdown within 14 days from the date of the

Facility Agreement

Maturity date:

:

12 months from the date of the Facility Agreement

Prepayment

:

the Borrower may give prior written notice that specifies

the date of prepayment to the Lender and make an early

repayment of all of the outstanding balance of the Loan

Facility together with all interest accrued and unpaid

thereon

Security for the Loan

:

the Loan Facility is secured by a pledge over certain listed

Facility

companies securities legally and beneficially owned by the

Borrower and located in Hong Kong

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, are Third Parties independent of the Company and its connected persons as at the date of this announcement.

The Loan Facility will be funded by internal resources of the Group.

INFORMATION AND RELATIONSHIP WITH THE BORROWER

The Borrower is a limited company incorporated in Hong Kong, its principal business is property holding.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Borrower and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons as at the date of this announcement.

REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE FACILITY AGREEMENT

The Group is principally engaged in three operating segments: (i) provision of concrete placing and other ancillary services as a subcontractor for both public and private sector projects, including building and infrastructure related projects in Hong Kong; (ii) provision of new energy vehicle and logistics related services including new energy vehicle sales and leasing, road freight transportation and the provision of finance leasing services in the PRC; and (iii) provision of cross-border payment and money exchange services in the United Kingdom, and provision of money lending services in Hong Kong.

The Lender is a registered money lender holding a valid money lenders licence under the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and is principally engaged in the business of money lending. The provision of the Loan Facility is a transaction carried out as part of the ordinary and usual course of business activities of the Group. The Loan Facility is funded by internal resources of the Group.

The terms of the Facility Agreement (including the interest rate) were negotiated on arm's length basis between the Lender and the Borrower and were on normal commercial terms based on the Group's credit policy. Taking into account the results of the due diligence on the financial background of the Borrower, the value of the security provided and the stable interest income expected to be generated from the Loan Facility, the Directors consider that the terms of the Facility Agreement are fair and reasonable and the entering into of the Facility Agreement is in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As the relevant percentage ratios in respect of the amount of financial assistance granted to the Borrower exceed 5% but are under 25%, the transaction contemplated under the Facility Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is therefore subject to the announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

"Board"

board of Directors of the Company

"Borrower"

Rainbow Lead Ventures Limited (੹ჯ௴ҳϞࠢʮ̡), a company

incorporated under the laws of BVI with limited liability and

solely owned by the Guarantor

"Company"

Chong Kin Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated

under the laws of the Cayman Islands, the shares of which are

listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1609)

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Facility Agreement"

the facility agreement dated 16 March 2021 entered into between

the Lender and the Borrower relating to the granting of the Loan

Facility

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Guarantor"

Mr. Yeung Wan Yiu (เථᘴ), the sole shareholder and director

of the Borrower

"Lender"

China Golden Holdings Limited (ʕΈණྠϞࠢʮ̡), a company

incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability

and an wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Loan Facility"

the loan facility in the amount of up to HK$40,000,000 granted by

the Lender to the Borrower pursuant to the terms of the Facility

Agreement

"percentage ratio(s)"

percentage ratio(s) as set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules

to be applied for determining the classification of a transaction

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each of the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Shares

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Hong Kong"

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"%"

per cent

By order of the Board

Chong Kin Group Holdings Limited

Zhang Jinbing

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 19 March 2021

As at the date hereof, the Honorary Chairman of the Company is Mr. Lyu Changsheng; the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhang Jinbing (Chairman), Mr. Ma Chao (co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Qiu Peiyuan; one non-executive Director, Mr. Gao Gunter; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tam Ping Kuen Daniel, Dr. Li Yifei and Mr. Yan Haiting.

Disclaimer

Chong Kin Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 15:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHONG KIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:15aCHONG KIN  : Discloseable transaction provision of loan facility
PU
02/24CHONG KIN  : Voluntary announcement - appointment of internal control consultant
PU
02/04Hong Kong's CK Group buys first Canadian renewable power project
RE
02/02CHONG KIN  : Completes $33 Million Private Placement; Shares Rally 12%
MT
01/29CHONG KIN  : Says Police Probe Against Former Staff Won't Hurt Firm; Shares Jump..
MT
01/22CHONG KIN  : Sells Concrete Placing Subsidiary for $15 Million
MT
01/18Chong Kin Group Rejigs Senior Management Leadership; Shares Jump 8%
MT
2020CHONG KIN  : Cancels Acquisition of Grand Well Ventures Over COVID-19 Impact; Sh..
MT
2020CHONG KIN  : Controlling Shareholder Offloads 105 Million Shares
MT
2020CHONG KIN  : Shares Surge 47% on $33 Million Private Placement
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 519 M 66,8 M 66,8 M
Net income 2020 -247 M -31,8 M -31,8 M
Net Debt 2020 108 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 189 M 1 183 M 1 183 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,96x
EV / Sales 2020 5,49x
Nbr of Employees 278
Free-Float 7,76%
Chart CHONG KIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chong Kin Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHONG KIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chao Ma Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jinbing Zhang Co-Chairman
Yi Fei Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Ping Kuen Tam Independent Non-Executive Director
Hai Ting Yan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHONG KIN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED110.20%1 064
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG34.21%32 486
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.23.09%7 184
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.1.40%6 904
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.4.89%6 466
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED35.00%5 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ