    000625   CNE000000R36

CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED

(000625)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-05
11.86 CNY   -1.50%
01:39aChina's Changan denies arbitrarily cutting payments to suppliers
RE
06/06China's Changan suppliers push back against forced payment cuts
RE
05/31China's Geely in early talks to enter Thailand EV market -sources
RE
China's Changan denies arbitrarily cutting payments to suppliers

06/07/2023 | 01:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Chongqing Changan Automobile's logo is pictured at its booth during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Chongqing Changan Automobile, in a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday, denied allegations reported in local media that it had arbitrarily cut payments to suppliers by 10%.

The state-owned automaker said it was normal to negotiate prices regularly with suppliers due to changes in raw material costs, demand, and supply and product innovations. It also denied it had received a letter from suppliers complaining about cutting payments to them.

Some suppliers to Changan have written to the automaker after it cut their payments by 10%, saying they were unfairly being forced to pay for the industry's bruising price war, according to screenshots of a letter first circulated on Chinese social media late on Monday.

Reuters confirmed with two supplier sources familiar with the matter that the letter addressed to Changan's procurement department was sent to the company.

One of the sources said the amount by which Changan was asking suppliers to reduce their prices varied, with some bigger suppliers asked to absorb cuts of less than 10%.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED -0.57% 3.51 End-of-day quote.-4.62%
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED -1.50% 11.86 End-of-day quote.-3.66%
TOPIX INDEX -1.19% 2209.94 Delayed Quote.17.34%
Financials
Sales 2023 141 B 19 752 M 19 752 M
Net income 2023 10 168 M 1 428 M 1 428 M
Net cash 2023 57 786 M 8 115 M 8 115 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,96x
Yield 2023 8,94%
Capitalization 103 B 14 525 M 14 525 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 42 894
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED
Chongqing Changan Automobile Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,19 CNY
Average target price 4,59 CNY
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Rong Zhu President, General Manager & Director
Bao Lin Zhang Chairman
Qi Hong Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiaosheng Tan Independent Director
Yong Pang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED-3.66%14 525
PORSCHE AG22.74%115 546
BYD COMPANY LIMITED28.87%100 489
FERRARI N.V.39.03%53 770
STELLANTIS N.V.11.70%49 379
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD14.15%35 068
