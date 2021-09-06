Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Chongqing Changan Automobile Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000625   CNE000000R36

CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED

(000625)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese automaker Geely hires former Bentley design chief

09/06/2021 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A building of the Geely Auto Research Institute is seen in Ningbo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Geely has hired Stefan Sielaff, the former design chief of British luxury brand Bentley, as China's manufacturers increasingly turn to new styles to boost sales in the world's biggest car market.

Sielaff, who also worked for Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG, will be based in Sweden's Gothenburg and lead design the domestic Geely, Zeekr, Lynk & Co and Geometry brands, the company said in a statement.

He will not manage design for its Volvo and Polestar brands.

Chinese car companies historically rolled out models that looked similar to foreign brands. But as sales increased, many - including Geely, Great Wall and BYD - built up their own studios, usually led by international designers, to create fresh designs.

Hangzhou-based Geely, which owns Volvo Cars and a 9.7% stake in Daimler, has turned to more sporty designs to boost car prices. Sales at rival Changan jumped this year thanks to its more futuristic designs, while Great Wall's off-road sports utility vehicles are also popular.

The increased focus comes as auto design is becoming more challanging, with the move to electric cars and smarter driving systems that include more exterior sensors.

Chinese ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc recently hired Matthew Swann, previously with Tata Motors and Great Wall, to lead exterior design of its vehicles. Baidu Jidu hired ex-Cadillac designer Frank Wu.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.58% 193.44 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
BAIDU, INC. 0.38% 162.98 Delayed Quote.-24.63%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -4.83% 254.11 End-of-day quote.30.78%
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED -3.87% 19.4 End-of-day quote.24.13%
DAIMLER AG 0.77% 70.69 Delayed Quote.21.42%
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED -3.27% 61.6 End-of-day quote.62.92%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.82% 295.5 End-of-day quote.60.86%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.94% 203.75 Delayed Quote.32.46%
All news about CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED
04:32aChinese automaker Geely hires former Bentley design chief
RE
08/30Chongqing Changan Automobile Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
08/27MARKET CHATTER : Insiders Raise Concern Over Huawei's Smart-Car Partnerships
MT
08/25CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL : Teaming Up with Changan Automobile to Develop Connecte..
MT
08/24FAW JIEFANG : to Join Mazda-Changan China Joint Venture
MT
08/24Mazda restructures China car joint venture with Changan, FAW
RE
08/24CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE : Eyes 3 Million Car Sales in 2025; Shares Slide Ne..
MT
08/15China's Auto Exports Surge 180% to New Record High in July
MT
08/12MARKET CHATTER : FAW Leads $128 Million Funding Round for Chinese Smart Car Tech..
MT
08/11China's Auto Sales Fall 11.9% in July on Chip Supply Crunch, Higher Raw Mater..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 103 B 15 951 M 15 951 M
Net income 2021 4 444 M 689 M 689 M
Net cash 2021 25 547 M 3 959 M 3 959 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,42x
Yield 2021 4,60%
Capitalization 129 B 19 920 M 19 923 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 40 298
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chongqing Changan Automobile Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,24 CNY
Average target price 6,45 CNY
Spread / Average Target 52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hua Rong Zhu President, General Manager & Director
Bao Lin Zhang Chairman
Qi Hong Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiaosheng Tan Independent Director
Yong Pang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED24.13%19 920
BYD COMPANY LIMITED25.20%71 374
STELLANTIS N.V.16.85%63 752
FERRARI N.V.-4.68%40 327
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-20.46%34 859
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-10.28%28 395