  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  Chongqing Changan Automobile Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    000625   CNE000000R36

CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED

(000625)
  Report
Mazda restructures China car joint venture with Changan, FAW

08/24/2021 | 04:32am EDT
89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

TOKYO/BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp said on Tuesday it and two Chinese partners have agreed to form a new venture in which it will have a 47.5% stake.

State-owned Chongqing Changan Automobile will also hold 47.5% of the new joint venture, Changan Mazda Automobile Co Ltd (CMA). FAW will own the remaining 5%.

"The three companies aim to utilise every strategic and managerial opportunity in the new joint investment company and strive to make its business and management system optimal to adapt to the needs of the expanding Chinese market," Mazda said in a statement.

In China, the world's biggest car market, Mazda's sales lag far behind other Japanese automakers. It sold 214,574 vehicles in China last year, down from 227,750 units in 2019. Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and Nissan Motor all sold over one million cars in China in 2020.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo and Yilei Sun in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED 0.71% 22.6 End-of-day quote.44.61%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.39% 3298 End-of-day quote.14.61%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.78% 909 End-of-day quote.31.36%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 3.41% 542.6 End-of-day quote.-3.11%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 3.44% 9222 End-of-day quote.15.90%
Financials
Sales 2021 100 B 15 487 M 15 487 M
Net income 2021 4 642 M 717 M 717 M
Net cash 2021 26 534 M 4 097 M 4 097 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,96x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 150 B 23 071 M 23 106 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 40 298
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED
Chongqing Changan Automobile Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,73 CNY
Average target price 6,51 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Managers and Directors
Hua Rong Zhu President, General Manager & Director
Bao Lin Zhang Chairman
Qi Hong Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiaosheng Tan Independent Director
Yong Pang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED44.61%23 071
BYD COMPANY LIMITED29.13%116 357
STELLANTIS N.V.17.37%63 224
FERRARI N.V.-5.39%40 028
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-24.67%32 878
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-10.77%27 817