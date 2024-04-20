Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material (Group) Co., Ltd. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported revenue was CNY 1,007.6 million compared to CNY 946.5 million a year ago. Net income was CNY 135.81 million compared to CNY 71.92 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CNY 1.27 compared to CNY 0.67 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CNY 1.27 compared to CNY 0.67 a year ago.