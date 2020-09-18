MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 1053 CNE1000002W0 CHONGQING IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED (1053) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/17 0.76 HKD 0.00% 12:16a CHONGQING IRON & STEEL : 2020 interim report PU 09/16 CHONGQING IRON & STEEL : Indicative announcement on changes in shareholders' equity and de facto controller PU 08/25 CHONGQING IRON & STEEL : Announcement on the operating data for the first half of 2020 PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Chongqing Iron & Steel : 2020 INTERIM REPORT 0 09/18/2020 | 12:16am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (H Share Stock Code: 1053) (A Share Stock Code: 601005) 2020 INTERIM REPORT Contents Section I Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 Section II Company Profile and Major Financial Indicator . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Section III Company Business Summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 Section IV Management Discussion and Analysis. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 Section V Significant Events . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 Section VI Movement of Ordinary Shares and the Particulars of Shareholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57 Section VII Related Information on Preference Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61 Section VIII Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62 Section IX Relevant Information on Corporate Bond . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66 Section X Financial Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67 Section XI Documents Available for Inspection . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 212 IMPORTANT NOTICE The Board, the Supervisory Committee and directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations, misleading statements contained in or material omissions from this interim report and individually and collectively accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents hereof. All directors of the Company attended Board meetings. This interim report has not been audited. IV. Mr. Zhang Jingang, head of the Company, and Mr. Zou An, the Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Lei Xiaodan, the Chief Accountant, have declared that they guarantee the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements in the interim report. The profit distribution proposal or proposal to transfer capital reserve to share capital for the Reporting Period as considered by the Board

Nil VI. Risk warning in respect of forward-looking statements ✓ Applicable Not applicable The forward-looking statements in this interim report, such as the future plans, are subject to uncertainties and do not constitute the Company's substantive undertakings to investors. Investors should pay attention to investment risks. VII. Is there any non-operational fund occupancy by the controlling shareholder or its related party? No VIII. Is there any provision of external guarantee by the Company in violation of the stipulated decision making procedure? No IX. Major Risk Warning Nil Others Applicable ✓ Not applicable Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 1 Section I Deﬁnitions Unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings in this report: DEFINITIONS OF COMMON TERMS CSRC China Securities Regulatory Commission SSE Shanghai Stock Exchange HKEx The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Baowu Group China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited Siyuanhe Investment Siyuanhe Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd. Siyuanhe Industrial Development Fund Siyuanhe (Chongqing) Steel Industry Development Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership) Changshou Iron & Steel, Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited controlling shareholder Company, Group, Chongqing Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Iron & Steel General Meeting the general meeting of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Board the board of directors of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Supervisory Committee the supervisory committee of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Companies Law the Companies Law of the People's Republic of China Securities Law the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China Articles of Association Articles of Association of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Reporting Period From 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 RMB, RMB'000, RMB0'000, RMB yuan, RMB thousand yuan, RMB ten thousand yuan, RMB RMB000'000'000 hundred million yuan 2 2020 Interim Report Section II Company Proﬁle and Major Financial Indicator COMPANY INFORMATION Chinese name 重慶鋼鐵股份有限公司 Abbreviation of Chinese name 重慶鋼鐵 English name Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Abbreviation of English name CISC Legal representative Liu Jianrong CONTACT INFORMATION Secretary to the Board Securities Representative Name Meng Xiangyun Peng Guoju Correspondence No.2 Jiangnan Avenue, No.2 Jiangnan Avenue, address Jiangnan Street, Jiangnan Street, Changshou District, Changshou District, Chongqing, the PRC Chongqing, the PRC Telephone 86-23-6898 3482 86-23-6898 3482 Fax 86-23-6887 3189 86-23-6887 3189 E-mail IR@email.cqgt.cn IR@email.cqgt.cn III. CHANGES IN BASIC INFORMATION Registered address No.2 Jiangnan Avenue, Jiangnan Street, Changshou District, Chongqing, the PRC Postal code of registered address 401258 Office address No.2 Jiangnan Avenue, Jiangnan Street, Changshou District, Chongqing, the PRC Postal code of office address 401258 Website http://www.cqgt.cn E-mail IR@email.cqgt.cn Query index for the change Announcement on Completion of the Change of Industrial and during the Reporting Period Commercial Registration and Renewal of Business License （Announcement No.: 2020-036）published on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn) Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 3 Section II Company Proﬁle and Major Financial Indicator (Continued) IV. CHANGE IN DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION AND PLACE FOR INSPECTION Name of newspapers designated by the Company for information disclosure Website designated by CSRC for posting the interim report Place for inspection of the interim report Query index for the change during the Reporting Period China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times and Securities Daily http://www.sse.com.cn https://sc.hkex.com.hk (HKEx) Secretariat of the Board of the Company There was no change during the Reporting Period. BASIC INFORMATION ABOUT THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY Stock name Class of shares Place of listing Abbreviated name Stock code before change A shares Shanghai Stock Exchange Chongqing Iron & Steel 601005 N/A H shares The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Chongqing Iron 01053 N/A VI. OTHER RELATED INFORMATION Applicable ✓ Not applicable 4 2020 Interim Report Section II Company Proﬁle and Major Financial Indicator (Continued) VII. KEY ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF THE COMPANY (I) Key Accounting Data Unit: RMB'000 Currency: RMB Change from the same This Reporting Period period of last year to Key accounting data (January to June) Same period last year this Reporting Period (%) Revenue 10,927,367 11,483,560 -4.84 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 121,355 615,728 -80.29 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company after deducting non-recurring profit or loss 107,793 589,097 -81.70 Net cash flow from operating activities 82,586 88,417 -6.59 Change from the end At the end of of last year to the end the Reporting Period At the end of last year of the Reporting Period (%) Net assets attributable to shareholders of the Company 19,520,184 19,396,003 0.64 Total assets 28,611,251 26,975,726 6.06 Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 5 Section II Company Proﬁle and Major Financial Indicator (Continued) VII. KEY ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF THE COMPANY (CONTINUED) (II) Key Financial Indicators Change from the This Reporting same period of Period last year to this Key financial indicators (January to June) Same period last year Reporting Period (%) Basic earnings per share (RMB per share) 0.01 0.07 -85.71 Diluted earnings per share (RMB per share) 0.01 0.07 -85.71 Basic earnings per share after non-recurring profit or loss (RMB per share) 0.01 0.07 -85.71 Decreased by 2.65 Weighted average return on net assets (%) 0.62 3.27 percentage points Weighted average return on net assets after Decreased by 2.58 deducting non-recurring profit or loss (%) 0.55 3.13 percentage points Explanation on the major financial data and financial indicators Applicable ✓ Not applicable VIII. DIFFERENCE IN ACCOUNTING DATA BETWEEN THE PRC ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND OVERSEAS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS Applicable ✓ Not applicable 6 2020 Interim Report Section II Company Proﬁle and Major Financial Indicator (Continued) IX. NON-RECURRING PROFIT OR LOSS ITEMS AND AMOUNTS ✓ Applicable Not applicable Unit: RMB'000 Currency: RMB Non-recurring profit or loss Amount Gains/(losses) from disposal of non-current assets -197 Government grants charged in the profit or loss for the current period (except for those closely related to the ordinary operation and gained constantly at a fixed amount or quantity according to certain standard based on state policies) 6,515 Capital occupied income from non-financial entities recognized through profit or loss 319 Gains or losses on changes in fair value of financial assets held for trading, derivative financial assets, financial liabilities held for trading, and derivative financial liabilities and investment income from disposal of financial assets held for trading, derivative financial assets, financial liabilities held for trading, derivative financial liabilities and other equity investments, excluding those arising from effective hedging business related to operating activities 6,791 Non-operating income and expenses other than the above items 134 Total 13,562 X. OTHERS Applicable ✓ Not applicable Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 7 Section III Company Business Summary MAIN BUSINESS, OPERATIONAL MODE OF THE COMPANY AND EXPLANATION ON INDUSTRY SITUATION DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD Particulars on Main Business and Operational Mode of the Company The Company is mainly engaged in the production, processing and sale of steel plates, steel sections, wire rods, bar materials, billets and thin plates; as well as production and sale of coal chemical products and grain slag, etc. The Company has a production capacity of 8.40 million tonnes of steel per year, with the following production lines: 4,100mm wide and thick plate, 2,700mm medium plate, 1,780mm hot rolled sheet, high speed wire rods, bar materials and steel sections. The Company's products are applied in various industries, such as machinery, architecture, engineering, automobile, motorbike, shipbuilding, offshore oil, gas cylinder, boiler as well as oil and gas pipelines. The Company's steel products used in hull structure, boilers and pressure vessels were rewarded the title of "Chinese brand products" and four other products were rewarded the title of "Chongqing's brand products". The Company successively obtained the following titles of honor: National Labor Day Certificate, National Implementation of Performance Excellence Model Advanced Enterprises, Chongqing Famous Trademark, Chongqing Quality Benefit Enterprise and Chongqing Contract-abiding and Trustworthy Enterprises. The Company follows the production and operation policy of "expanding scale, adjusting structure and reducing costs" and the working keynotes of "conducting comprehensive benchmarking to identify areas for improvement, increasing efforts in cost reduction and efficiency enhancement, refining management and minimizing resource consumption", and strives to build itself into a 10 million-tonne-level iron and steel enterprise, shape "Chongqing Iron & Steel to be beautiful and picturesque "and become a leader in the steel industry in Southwest China. 8 2020 Interim Report Section III Company Business Summary (Continued) MAIN BUSINESS, OPERATIONAL MODE OF THE COMPANY AND EXPLANATION ON INDUSTRY SITUATION DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD (CONTINUED) Explanation on industrial situation In the first half of 2020, the iron and steel industry has gradually shrugged off the impact of the pandemic, resumed work and production in an orderly manner, and maintained a stable operation of production. First, the operation of production maintained at a high level. In June, the production of pig iron, crude steel and steel products in China reached 77.64 million tonnes, 91.58 million tonnes and 115.85 million tonnes, respectively, representing year-on-year increases of 4.1%, 4.5% and 7.5%, respectively; from January to June, the production of pig iron, crude steel and steel products in China reached 433 million tonnes, 499 million tonnes and 606 million tonnes, respectively, representing year-on-year increases of 2.2%, 1.4% and 2.7%, respectively. Second, steel prices hovered at a low level. According to the monitoring of China Iron and Steel Industry Association, in June, the average steel price index of China was 103.1 points, representing a year-on-year decrease of 5.4%; from January to June, the average steel price index of China was 101.0 points, representing a year-on-year decrease of 7.7%, of which, an average decline of 8.2% for long products and 7.5% for plates. Third, the pressure on steel exports increased. According to data from the General Administration of Customs, in June, the country exported 3.701 million tonnes of steel, representing a year-on-year decrease of 30.2%; from January to June, the cumulative export volume of steel was 28.704 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year decrease of 16.5%. Fourth, the import volume and price of ore both increased. According to data from the General Administration of Customs, in June, the import volume of iron ore was 101.68 million tonnes, representing an increase of 16.8% month-on-month and 35.3% year-on-year; the average import price was US$100.8/tonne, representing a month-on-month increase of 10.0%. From January to June, the cumulative import volume of iron ore was 546.91 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.6%; the average import price was US$90.2/tonne, representing an increase of 0.9% year-on-year and 1.8% from the first quarter. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 9 Section III Company Business Summary (Continued) EXPLANATION ON SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES OF MAJOR ASSETS OF THE COMPANY DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD Applicable ✓ Not applicable ANALYSIS OF CORE COMPETITIVENESS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD ✓ Applicable Not applicable Advantage regarding the system and mechanism. As a mixed ownership enterprise, the Company gave full play to the advantage in relation to the system and mechanism, established a streamlined and efficient production and operation system and a market-oriented incentive mechanism for the Company, which resulted in a high level of consistency in respect of interests among staff, management and shareholders, truly allowed the staff to share profits, risks and responsibilities with the Company, and injected vitality and momentum to the future sustainable development of the Company. Advantage regarding product market and logistics Chongqing and the southwestern regions have a net inflow of steel. The Company is the only iron and steel conglomerate meeting national production policies. With its proximity to the Yangtze River, the Company enjoys favourable logistic conditions of the port for self-owned raw material and finished products transportation with its products mainly sold in Chongqing and southwestern regions. It boasts logistics advantages of waterway transportation and enjoys bright development prospects. (III) Advantage regarding product production line With rich production lines, the Company is able to provide a diversified portfolio of products. The product structure includes medium plates, hot coil and long products, which meets the development demands in northwestern regional markets and the products are highly recognized in southwestern regional markets. 10 2020 Interim Report Section IV Management Discussion and Analysis MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS In first half of 2020, under the influence of the rapid release of production capacity in the iron and steel industry and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company followed the production and operation policy of "expanding scale, adjusting structure and reducing costs", and stuck to the working keynotes of "conducting comprehensive benchmarking to identify areas for improvement, increasing efforts in cost reduction and efficiency enhancement, refining management and minimizing resource consumption". With a focus on "scale + cost" and "efficiency + benefit", the Company carried out various tasks such as comprehensive benchmarking to identify areas for improvement. Accordingly, the Company maintained stable production and operation, and promoted the technical renovation plan in an efficient way, thus cementing a solid foundation for the further development of the Company. In the first half of 2020, in response to the rising temperature of the blast furnace wall, the Company suspended the operation of No.1 blast furnace for a quick revamping, and enabled the blast furnace to achieve the expected production and efficiency in a short period, with its utilization factor reaching the advanced level of the industry. Meanwhile, the Company strengthened the daily maintenance of the other two blast furnaces, achieving a cumulative iron output of 2.86 million tonnes. In addition, the Company adopted appropriate refined material policies and optimized coal and ore blending plans. As a result, the fuel ratio reached 515kg/t iron, representing a year-on-year decrease of 13kg/t iron. As for steel making, the Company adopted measures such as saving iron to increase steel and using more scrap steel to increase production. The ratio of iron to steel reached the best level of 822kg/t steel in June and the cumulative steel output amounted to 3.28 million tonnes, representing a year-on- year increase of 2.96%. Meanwhile, the consumption of steel and iron materials was 1,063kg/t steel, representing a year-on-year decrease of 13kg/t steel. As for rolled steel, the Company optimized the structure to increase production according to the market demand and production line performance. The Company produced 3.14 million tonnes of steel products, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.25%, and sold 3.14 million tonnes of steel products, achieving a balance between production and sales. In the first half of 2020, the Company's profit was reduced by RMB612 million due to lower steel price and higher raw material price. However, the Company vigorously conducted comprehensive benchmarking to identify areas for improvement and adopted proactive measures for cost reduction and efficiency enhancement, resulting in significant improvement of the main technical and economic indicators and a year-on-year decrease of RMB146 million in process costs. After defusing the adverse factors impacting the profit in the external market, the Company achieved a profit of RMB121 million. In the future, the Company will strive to build itself into a 10 million tonne-level iron and steel enterprise, shape "Chongqing Iron & Steel to be beautiful and picturesque", and take "becoming a leader in the steel industry in Southwest China" as its vision and goal. Meanwhile, it will make every effort to promote its production and operation, project construction and various reform and development initiatives, and continuously enhance the competitiveness of the Company. In 2020, the Company plans to produce 6.12 million tonnes of pig iron, 6.80 million tonnes of steel and 6.38 million tonnes of steel products, and realize sales volume of 6.38 million tonnes of steel products and sales revenue of RMB22.0 billion (tax exclusive). Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 11 Section IV Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) II. MAJOR OPERATIONS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD （I） Principal business analysis 1 Analysis of changes in certain items from financial statements Unit: RMB'000 Currency: RMB For the For the corresponding Reporting period Subject Period last year Change (%) Operating income 10,927,367 11,483,560 -4.84 Operating cost 10,342,993 10,342,032 0.01 Selling expenses 53,355 45,161 18.14 Administrative expenses 244,093 330,030 -26.04 Financial expenses 90,148 75,985 18.64 R&D expenses - - - Net cash flow from operating activities 82,586 88,417 -6.59 Net cash flow from investing activities 251,153 -214,233 N/A Net cash flow from financing activities 1,039,510 370,217 180.78 Reasons for changes in selling expenses: The increase in selling expenses was mainly due to the fact that higher steel inventory as a result of the pandemic led to an increase in freight transportation and freight charge. Reasons for changes in administrative expenses: The decrease in administrative expenses was mainly due to the decrease in provision for the incentive fund and the apportionment according to the nature of the expenses. Reasons for change in financial expenses: The increase in financial expenses was mainly due to the increase in interest expenses as a result of increased financing. Reasons for changes in net cash flow from investing activities: The increase in net cash flow from investing activities was mainly due to the decrease in investment in wealth management products. Reasons for changes in net cash flow from financing activities: The increase in net cash flow from financing activities was mainly due to the increase in financing. 12 2020 Interim Report Section IV Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) M A J O R O P E R A T I O N S D U R I N G T H E R E P O R T I N G P E R I O D (CONTINUED) （I） Principal business analysis (Continued) 2 Others Detailed description of the major changes in the Company's profit structure or profit sources ✓ Applicable Not applicable In the first half of 2020, the Group realized a total profit of RMB121 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 80.33%, which was mainly due to the following reasons: the overall selling price of steel products amounted to RMB3,348/tonne, representing a year-on-year decrease of 4.62% and resulting in a decrease of RMB485 million in profit; the rising prices of raw materials, such as ore, coal, alloy, scrap steel, etc., resulted in a decrease of RMB127 million in profit; the Company vigorously conducted comprehensive benchmarking to identify areas for improvement and adopted proactive measures for cost reduction and efficiency enhancement, resulting in significant improvement of the main technical and economic indicators and remarked decrease in consumption of various resources, and thus achieving a year-on-year decrease of RMB146 million in process costs. In the first half of 2020, the Group's revenue from principal operations amounted to RMB10,876 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 4.94%. Among this, the average sales price of steel products was RMB3,348/tonne, representing a year-on-year decrease of 4.62%, leading to a decrease of RMB485 million in sales income. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 13 Section IV Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) M A J O R O P E R A T I O N S D U R I N G T H E R E P O R T I N G P E R I O D (CONTINUED) （I） Principal business analysis (Continued) 2 Others (Continued) Detailed description of the major changes in the Company's profit structure or profit sources (Continued)

Composition of revenue from principal operations: Type First half of 2020 First half of 2019 Year-on-year Amount Percentage Amount Percentage growth (RMB'000) (%) (RMB'000) (%) (%) Plates 3,456,117 31.78 3,542,337 30.96 -2.43 Hot rolling 5,313,138 48.85 5,158,288 45.08 3.00 Bars 958,786 8.82 1,142,570 9.99 -16.09 Wire rods 773,514 7.11 1,151,350 10.06 -32.82 Sub-total of steel products 10,501,555 96.56 10,994,545 96.09 -4.48 Other 374,200 3.44 446,743 3.91 -16.24 Total 10,875,755 100.00 11,441,288 100.00 -4.94 Sales prices of steel products: Sales price Sales price in the first in the first Year-on-year Income Item half of 2020 half of 2019 Growth increase (RMB/tonne) (RMB/tonne) (%) (RMB'000) Plates 3,508 3,622 -3.15 -113,023 Hot rolling 3,252 3,389 -4.04 -223,701 Bars 3,337 3,659 -8.80 -92,675 Wire rods 3,356 3,599 -6.75 -56,085 Total 3,348 3,510 -4.62 -485,484 14 2020 Interim Report Section IV Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) M A J O R O P E R A T I O N S D U R I N G T H E R E P O R T I N G P E R I O D (CONTINUED) （I） Principal business analysis (Continued) 2 Others (Continued) Detailed description of the major changes in the Company's profit structure or profit sources (Continued)

Sales volumes of steel products: Sales Sales volume volume for the first for the first Year-on-year Income Item half of 2020 half of 2019 Growth increase (Ten (Ten thousand thousand tonnes) tonnes) (%) (RMB'000) Plates 98.53 97.79 0.76 26,803 Hot rolling 163.39 152.22 7.34 378,551 Bars 28.73 31.22 -7.98 -91,109 Wire rods 23.05 31.99 -27.95 -321,751 Total 313.70 313.22 0.15 -7,506 Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 15 Section IV Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) M A J O R O P E R A T I O N S D U R I N G T H E R E P O R T I N G P E R I O D (CONTINUED) （I） Principal business analysis (Continued) 2 Others (Continued) (2) Others Not applicable ✓ Applicable Principal operations by sectors, products and regions Unit: RMB'000 Main operations by sectors Year- Year- Year- on-year on-year on-year increase/ increase/ increase/ decrease decrease Cost of Gross decrease in cost in gross By sectors Revenue sales Margin in revenue of sales margin (%) (%) (%) (%) Iron and steel 10,875,755 10,316,945 5.14 -4.94 0.09 -4.77 Main operations by products Year- Year- Year- on-year on-year on-year increase/ increase/ increase/ decrease decrease Cost of Gross decrease in cost in gross By products Revenue sales Margin in revenue of sales margin (%) (%) (%) (%) Steel products 10,501,555 9,934,475 5.40 -4.48 0.70 -4.87 Other 374,200 382,470 -2.21 -16.24 -13.47 -3.27 16 2020 Interim Report Section IV Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) M A J O R O P E R A T I O N S D U R I N G T H E R E P O R T I N G P E R I O D (CONTINUED) （I） Principal business analysis (Continued) 2 Others (Continued) Others (Continued) Main operations by regions Year- Year- Year- on-year on-year on-year increase/ increase/ increase/ decrease decrease Gross decrease in cost of in gross By regions Revenue Cost of sales Margin in revenue sales margin (%) (%) (%) (%) Southwest 10,281,370 9,767,107 5.00 -5.44 -0.39 -4.82 Other regions 594,385 549,838 7.49 4.60 9.63 -4.25 Total 10,875,755 10,316,945 5.14 -4.94 0.09 -4.77 Explanation on material change in profit due to non-principal business Applicable ✓ Not applicable Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 17 Section IV Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) M A J O R O P E R A T I O N S D U R I N G T H E R E P O R T I N G P E R I O D (CONTINUED) (III) Analysis of assets and liabilities ✓ Applicable Not applicable 1. Assets and liabilities Unit: RMB'000 Percentage Percentage of the of the amount amount at Amount at at the end of Amount at the end of the end of the previous the end of the period in the previous period in total Year-on-year Item the period total assets period assets change Explanation (%) (%) (%) Cash and bank 3,208,632 11.21 1,783,747 6.61 79.88 Increase in financing balances Financial assets - - 400,000 1.48 -100.00 Redemption of wealth management held for trading products Trade receivables 11,747 0.04 5,610 0.02 109.39 Discrepancy in time for settlement of energy receivables outstanding Receivables financing 2,528,817 8.84 861,373 3.19 193.58 Decrease in endorsement amount of notes receivable and discount Other receivables 7,203 0.03 78,132 0.29 -90.78 Receipt of special fund for industrial development for 2019 Other current assets 5,055 0.02 43,410 0.16 -88.36 Decrease in taxes to be verified Other equity 15,000 0.05 5,000 0.02 200.00 Acquisition of 10% equity interest in investments Luyang Chemical Construction 637,162 2.23 171,858 0.64 270.75 Increase in investments in fixed in progress assets projects Short-term borrowings 695,273 2.43 384,528 1.43 80.81 New borrowings amounting to RMB0.5 billion from Baosteel Finance Co., Ltd Employee benefits 125,703 0.44 257,143 0.95 -51.12 Transfer to employee incentive funds payable for 2019 Taxes payable 146,648 0.51 70,867 0.26 106.93 Value added tax payable for June Other payables 555,798 1.94 421,768 1.56 31.78 Increase in construction payables Non-current liabilities 456,526 1.60 841,576 3.12 -45.75 Repayment of borrowings amounting due within one year to RMB0.5 billion from Changshou Iron & Steel Bonds payable 993,347 3.47 - - N/A Issuance of 2020 First Tranche of Medium-term Notes Long-term payables 333,333 1.17 - - N/A New finance lease 18 2020 Interim Report Section IV Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) M A J O R O P E R A T I O N S D U R I N G T H E R E P O R T I N G P E R I O D (CONTINUED) Analysis of assets and liabilities (Continued) 2. Major restricted assets at the end of the Reporting Period ✓ Applicable Not applicable Unit: RMB'000 30 June 31 December Item 2020 2019 Notes Cash and bank balances 240,060 188,424 Note 1 Notes receivables - 190,000 Note 2 Property, plant and equipment - houses and buildings 1,903,716 1,928,087 Note 3 Property, plant and equipment - machinery and equipment 562,447 - Note 4 Intangible assets 2,361,008 2,392,114 Note 5 Total 5,067,231 4,698,625 Note 1: As at 30 June 2020, the Group's ownership of cash and bank balances with carrying value of RMB240,060,000 (31 December 2019: RMB188,424,000) was restricted for issuing bank acceptances and letters of credit. Note 2: As at 30 June 2020, the Group's notes receivables with carrying value of RMB0 (31 December 2019: RMB190,000,000) were pledged for issuing bank acceptances. Note 3: As at 30 June 2020, the Group's houses and buildings with a net carrying amount of RMB1,903,716,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,928,087,000) were pledged to banks to secure the bank loans and working capital loan facilities granted to the Group. Note 4: As at 30 June 2020, the Group's machinery and equipment with carrying amount of RMB562,447,000 (31 December 2019: Nil) were used for acquisition of assets under finance lease. Note 5: As at 30 June 2020, the Group's land use right with a carrying amount of RMB2,361,008,000 (31 December 2019: RMB2,392,114,000) was pledged to banks to secure the bank loans and working capital loan facilities granted to the Group. The amortisation of above land use right for the current period was RMB31,106,000. 3. Others Applicable ✓ Not applicable Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 19 Section IV Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) M A J O R O P E R A T I O N S D U R I N G T H E R E P O R T I N G P E R I O D (CONTINUED)

(IV) Investment Analysis 1. General analysis of external equity investment ✓ Applicable Not applicable In the first half of 2020, the Company completed equity investment projects of RMB10,000,000, representing an increase of RMB10,000,000 as compared to the same period last year. In the eighteenth meeting of the eighth session of the Board, the acquisition of 10% equity interests in Luyang Chemical out of the Company's self owned funds at a consideration of RMB 11,237,000 was duly approved by a passing a resolution in relation to the acquisition of 10% equity interests in Luyang Chemical. On 30 April 2020, the Company paid the first installment of the equity interest transfer payments amounting to RMB10,000,000 (excluding transaction service charges). On 20 May 2020, Luyang Chemical completed its ownership change registration procedures for the equity interest transferred. According to the articles of association of Luyang Chemical, the Company is entitled to the voting rights corresponding to its equity interest in Luyang Chemical. Significant Equity Investment Applicable ✓ Not applicable Significant Non-Equity Investment Applicable ✓ Not applicable Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value ✓ Applicable Not applicable Unit: RMB'000 Changes Effects on in the the profit for Opening Closing reporting the reporting Item balance balance period period Financial assets held for 400,000 - -400,000 6,791 trading Receivables financing 861,373 2,528,817 1,667,444 - Other equity investments 5,000 15,000 10,000 - Total 1,266,373 2,543,817 1,277,444 6,791 20 2020 Interim Report Section IV Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) M A J O R O P E R A T I O N S D U R I N G T H E R E P O R T I N G P E R I O D (CONTINUED) (V) Major Assets and Equity Disposal Applicable ✓ Not applicable (VI) Analysis of principal controlled and investee companies ✓ Applicable Not applicable Shareholdings Name of the subsidiary/ Principal place Place of Business Acquisition investee companies of business registration nature Direct Indirect method Chongqing CIS Building Materials Changshou Economic Changshou Trading 100% - Establishment Sales Co., Ltd. Development Zone, Economic by capital （重慶市重鋼建材銷售有限責任公司） Chongqing Development contribution Zone, Chongqing Chongqing Jian Wei Intelligent Changshou Area, Changshou Software and 50% - Establishment Technology Co.,Ltd* Chongqing Area, information by capital (重慶鑒微智能科技有限公司) Chongqing technology contribution services Chongqing Xingang Changlong Changshou Economic Changshou Transportation, 28% - Equity Logistics Co., Ltd. Development Zone, Economic storage acquisition (重慶新港長龍物流有限責任公司) Chongqing Development Zone, Chongqing (VII) Structured entities under the control of the Company Applicable ✓ Not applicable Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 21 Section IV Management Discussion and Analysis (Continued) OTHER DISCLOSURE Warning and description of a forecast of recording a loss-making aggregate net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of next reporting period or recording a substantial year-on-year change Applicable ✓ Not applicable Potential Risks Applicable ✓ Not applicable (III) Other disclosure Applicable ✓ Not applicable 22 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events INTRODUCTION OF GENERAL MEETINGS Date of Website designated for publication of Meeting Date publication of resolutions resolutions 2019 Annual 16 June 2020 Announcement of Resolutions Passed 17 June 2020 General Meeting at the 2019 Annual General Meeting (Ann. No.: 2020-029) published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn) 2020 First 9 July 2020 Announcement of Resolutions Passed 10 July 2020 Extraordinary at the 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting General Meeting (Ann. No.: 2020- 038) published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn) Explanation on shareholders' meeting ✓ Applicable Not applicable Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 23 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) INTRODUCTION OF GENERAL MEETINGS (CONTINUED) 2019 Annual General Meeting The 2019 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company was convened by the Board of the Company and presided by the chairman Mr. Zhou Zhuping. The convening of and the procedures for holding the meetings and the voting procedures at the AGM were in compliance with the relevant requirements of the Company Law and other laws and regulations as well as the Articles of Association of the Company. Independent directors of the Company delivered the performance report for the year 2019 at the AGM. The following resolutions were considered and approved at the AGM: No. Resolutions Resolutions adopting non-cumulative voting The final financial accounts report for the year 2019 The 2019 annual report (full text and summary) The profit distribution plan for the year 2019 The report of the Board for the year 2019 The report of the supervisory committee for the year 2019 The proposal for the re-appointment of the financial and internal control auditor of the Company for the year 2020 The proposal for the proposed budget for the year 2020 The proposal for the related investment in relation to joint establishment of special fund for acquisition of Chonggang Group through capital contribution The proposal for the grant of general mandate to the board of directors to issue corporate bonds The proposal for the amendments to the Article of Association of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited The proposal for the amendments to the Rules of Procedures of General Meeting of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited The proposal for the issuance of Medium-term Notes 24 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) INTRODUCTION OF GENERAL MEETINGS (CONTINUED) 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting The 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company was convened by the Board of the Company and presided by the chairman Mr. Zhou Zhuping. The convening of and the procedures for holding the meetings and the voting procedures at the EGM were in compliance with the relevant requirements of the Company Law and other laws and regulations as well as the Articles of Association of the Company. The following resolutions were considered and approved at the EGM: No. Resolutions Resolutions adopting cumulative voting 1.00 The proposal for the election of directors for the eighth session of the board of directors of the Company 1.01 To elect Mr. Zhang Jingang as a director of the eighth session of the board of directors of the Company 1.02 To elect Mr. Liu Jianrong as a director of the eighth session of the board of directors of the Company 1.03 To elect Mr. Zou An as a director of the eighth session of the board of directors of the Company 1.04 To elect Mr. Zhou Ping as a director of the eighth session of the board of directors of the Company 2.00 The proposal for the election of supervisors for the eighth session of the supervisory committee of the Company 2.01 To elect Mr. Wu Xiaoping as a supervisor of the eighth session of the supervisory committee of the Company 2.02 To elect Mr. Wang Cunlin as a supervisor of the eighth session of the supervisory committee of the Company 2.03 To elect Mr. Xu Xudong as a supervisor of the eighth session of the supervisory committee of the Company SCHEME FOR PROFIT DISTRIBUTION OR TRANSFER OF CAPITAL RESERVE TO SHARE CAPITAL Interim proposals on profit distribution and the proposal on transferring capital reserve to share capital Profit distribution or transfer of capital reserve to share capital No Number of bonus shares for every 10 shares (share) / Dividends for every 10 shares (RMB) (tax inclusive) / Number of shares transferred for every 10 shares (share) / Relevant explanation on proposals on profit distribution and transfer of capital reserve to share capital Not applicable Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 25 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) III. COMPLIANCE WITH UNDERTAKINGS Commitment of de facto controller, shareholders, related parties, acquirer and the Company during or sustained to the Reporting Period ✓ Applicable Not applicable Time and Performed in Commitment term of Performance time and Background Type party Commitment Contents commitment term or not strictly or not Commitment made Restriction Changshou In 36 months after the date of completion of the implementation in acquisition on sale Iron & Steel of the bankruptcy reorganisation plan of Chongqing Iron report or equity of shares & Steel, the shares of Chongqing Iron & Steel held by change report Changshou Iron & Steel will not be transferred. In five years after the date of completion of the implementation of the bankruptcy reorganization plan, the control over Chongqing Iron & Steel will not be transferred, except when Changshou Iron & Steel transfers the controlling interests in Chongqing Iron & Steel to China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited or its holding subsidiaries. Restriction Siyuanhe In five years after the date of completion of the implementation on sale Industrial of the bankruptcy reorganisation plan of Chongqing Iron & of shares Development Steel, the controlling interests held by Siyuanhe Industrial Fund Development Fund in Changshou Iron & Steel will not be lost by way of transferring or capital increase or by other means, except (1) when Siyuanhe Industrial Development Fund transfers such controlling interests to China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited or its holding subsidiaries; (2) when Siyuanhe Industrial Development Fund transfers equity interests in Changshou Iron & Steel to other entities controlled by Siyuanhe Investment on the premise that Siyuanhe Investment's controlling interests in Changshou Iron & Steel are maintained. On the premise that Siyuanhe Investment's controlling interests in Changshou Iron & Steel are maintained, when Siyuanhe Industrial Development Fund transfers equity interests in Changshou Iron & Steel to other entities controlled by Siyuanhe Investment, Siyuanhe Industrial Development Fund undertakes that the transferees will make undertakings with the same contents as the letter of undertaking. From 29 December Yes Yes 2017 to 28 December 2020 From 29 December Yes Yes 2017 to 28 December 2022 26 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) COMPLIANCE WITH UNDERTAKINGS (CONTINUED) Commitment of de facto controller, shareholders, related parties, acquirer and the Company during or sustained to the Reporting Period (Continued) Time and Performed in Commitment term of Performance time and Background Type party Commitment Contents commitment term or not strictly or not Restriction on Siyuanhe In five years after the date of completion of the implementation From 29 December Yes Yes sale of shares Investment of the bankruptcy reorganisation plan of Chongqing Iron & 2017 to 28 Steel, Siyuanhe Investment will procure Siyuanhe Fund not December 2022 to lose the controlling interests in Changshou Iron & Steel by way of transferring or capital increase or by other means, except: (1) when Siyuanhe Fund transfers such controlling interests to China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited or its holding subsidiaries; (2) when Siyuanhe Fund transfers equity interests in Changshou Iron & Steel to other entities controlled by Siyuanhe Investment on the premise that Siyuanhe Investment's controlling interests in Changshou Iron & Steel are maintained. On the premise that Siyuanhe Investment's controlling interests in Changshou Iron & Steel are maintained, when Siyuanhe Fund transfers equity interests in Changshou Iron & Steel to other entities controlled by Siyuanhe Investment, Siyuanhe Investment undertakes that the transferees will make undertakings with the same contents as the undertakings made by Siyuanhe Fund on maintaining the controlling interest therein, and it also will procure the transferees to fulfill such commitments. To solve the Changshou Iron & (1) As of 1 December 2017, Changshou Iron & Steel has not 1 December 2017 No Yes horizontal Steel engaged in any business that is the same as or similar to the competition existing core business of Chongqing Iron & Steel. (2) During the period when Changshou Iron & Steel is the controlling shareholder of Chongqing Iron & Steel, if Changshou Iron & Steel obtains a business opportunity of engaging in the same business as Chongqing Iron & Steel, Changshou Iron & Steel shall concede the business opportunity to Chongqing Iron & Steel and can invest only after Chongqing Iron & Steel has given up such business opportunity. ("engaged/engaging in" refers to any situations in which the business is conducted directly or indirectly through a controlling entity, excluding minority equity investments that do not generate a controlling position.) Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 27 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) COMPLIANCE WITH UNDERTAKINGS (CONTINUED) Commitment of de facto controller, shareholders, related parties, acquirer and the Company during or sustained to the Reporting Period (Continued) Time and Performed in Commitment term of Performance time and Background Type party Commitment Contents commitment term or not strictly or not To solve the Siyuanhe (1) As of 21 December 2018, Siyuanhe Industrial Development 21 December 2018 No Yes horizontal Industrial Fund has not engaged in any business that is the same as competition Development or similar to the existing core business of Chongqing Iron Fund & Steel. (2) During the period when Siyuanhe Industrial Development Fund is the controlling shareholder of Chongqing Iron & Steel, if Siyuanhe Industrial Development Fund obtains a business opportunity of engaging in the same business as Chongqing Iron & Steel, Siyuanhe Industrial Development Fund shall concede the business opportunity to Chongqing Iron & Steel and can invest only after Chongqing Iron & Steel has given up such business opportunity. ("engaged/engaging in" refers to any situations in which the business is conducted directly or indirectly through a controlling entity, excluding minority equity investments that do not generate a controlling position.) To solve the Changshou (1) After the implementation of the bankruptcy reorganisation 1 December 2017 No Yes related party Iron & Steel plan of Chongqing Iron & Steel, Changshou Iron & Steel transactions will, in strict accordance with the requirements of laws and regulations such as the Company Law and the relevant provisions of the Articles of Association of Chongqing Iron & Steel, exercise the rights of shareholders, or urge the directors nominated by Changshou Iron & Steel to exercise the rights of directors according to law and to fulfill the obligation to abstain from voting when the general meeting and the Board vote on the related party transactions involving Chongqing Iron & Steel and Changshou Iron & Steel. (2) After the implementation of the bankruptcy reorganisation plan of Chongqing Iron & Steel, for the possible related party transactions arising from various reasonable reasons, Changshou Iron & Steel will, according to applicable laws and regulations and on the principles of justice and equity, sign agreements according to law, perform relevant procedures, and perform its obligation of information disclosure in a timely manner, so as to ensure that such transactions will not harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chongqing Iron & Steel and other shareholders. 28 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) COMPLIANCE WITH UNDERTAKINGS (CONTINUED) Commitment of de facto controller, shareholders, related parties, acquirer and the Company during or sustained to the Reporting Period (Continued) Time and Performed in Commitment term of Performance time and Background Type party Commitment Contents commitment term or not strictly or not Others Changshou During the period when Changshou Iron & Steel holds the 1 December 2017 No Yes Iron & Steel shares of Chongqing Iron & Steel, Changshou Iron & Steel will, in strict compliance with the rules of CSRC, Stock Exchanges, as well as those of the management system of Chongqing Iron & Steel such as the Articles of Association, exercise the shareholders' rights and fulfill the shareholders' obligations in the same manner as other shareholders. Changshou Iron & Steel will not seek improper interests by using the position of shareholders but respect the independence of Chongqing Iron & Steel in terms of its personnel, assets, business, finance, and organization. IV. APPOINTMENT AND REMOVAL OF ACCOUNTING FIRMS Explanation for appointment and removal of accounting firms ✓ Applicable Not applicable The 20th meeting of the eighth session of the Board and 13th meeting of the eighth session of the Supervisory Committee were held on 27 March 2020, and the 2019 annual general meeting was held on 16 June 2020, where the Resolution on Reappointment of the Company's Auditor for Financial and Internal Control for the Year of 2020 was considered and approved, whereby Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditor for financial and internal control in 2020 for a term from the date of consideration and approval at the 2019 annual general meeting till the convening of the 2020 annual general meeting. The remuneration for the year of 2020 is RMB2.25 million for financial auditing services and RMB0.7 million for internal control, totaling RMB2.95 million (tax exclusive). The remuneration for the period was determined in accordance with the fair and reasonable pricing principles in the market after negotiation with the accounting firm, and was the same as that for the year of 2019. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 29 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) IV. APPOINTMENT AND REMOVAL OF ACCOUNTING FIRMS (CONTINUED) Explanation for change of the accounting firm during the auditing period Applicable ✓ Not applicable Explanation for the "Non-Standard Audit Report" Issued by the Accounting Firm Applicable ✓ Not applicable Explanation for the "Non-Standard Audit Report" Issued by the Certified Public Accountant in respect of the Financial Report in the Annual Report for the Previous Year Applicable ✓ Not applicable MATTERS RELATING TO INSOLVENCY OR REORGANISATION Applicable ✓ Not applicable VI. MATERIAL LITIGATION AND ARBITRATION Material litigations and arbitrations ✓ No material litigations and arbitrations occurs during the Reporting Period occurs during the Reporting Period VII. PUNISHMENT ON THE COMPANY AND ITS DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT, CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, DE FACTO CONTROLLER AND ACQUIRER AND RECTIFICATION MEASURES Applicable ✓ Not applicable VIII. INTEGRITY OF THE COMPANY AND ITS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND DE FACTO CONTROLLER FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD Applicable ✓ Not applicable 30 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) IX. EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN, EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN OR OTHER EMPLOYEE INCENTIVES AND EFFECTS THEREOF Relevant incentive events disclosed in extraordinary announcements but without subsequent development or changes during implementation Applicable ✓ Not applicable Incentive events not disclosed in extraordinary announcements or with subsequent development Equity incentive Applicable ✓ Not applicable Other explanations Applicable ✓ Not applicable Employee share ownership plan ✓ Applicable Not applicable In order to establish and improve the mechanism of sharing the benefits and risks of employees and owners of the Company, and to improve the cohesion of employees and the competitiveness of the Company, to retain core employees, and to integrate the interests of the management, the core and mainstay personnel and the shareholders, aiming to facilitate the long-term and stable development of the Company and improvement of the shareholder value, the Company has prepared the Employee Share Ownership Plan from 2018 to 2020 (Draft) and its summary in accordance with relevant laws, regulations as well as the Articles of Association. The Company convened the 15th meeting of the seventh session of the Board and the 18th meeting of the seventh session of the supervisory committee on 20 March 2018 and the 2017 annual general meeting on 15 May 2018, at which the Proposal for the Employee Share Ownership Plan from 2018 to 2020 (Draft) of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited and its Summary (《關於〈重慶鋼鐵股份有限公司2018年至2020年員工持股計劃（草案)〉及其摘要的議案》), the Proposal for the proposed authorisation to the board of directors by the general meeting to handle relevant matters regarding employee share ownership plan(《關於提請股東大會授權董事 會辦理公司員工持股計劃相關事宜的議案》) and other proposals were considered and approved. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 31 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) IX. EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN, EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN OR OTHER EMPLOYEE INCENTIVES AND EFFECTS THEREOF (CONTINUED) Incentive events not disclosed in extraordinary announcements or with subsequent development (Continued) According to the authorization by the 2017 annual general meeting of the Company, the Resolution in relation to Employee Share Ownership Plan Phase I of the Company was considered and approved at the fifth meeting of the eighth session of the Board held on 18 December 2018. As at 14 May 2019, according to the Single Asset Management Plan of Huatai Asset Management for Employee Share Ownership Plan No. 1 of Chongqing Iron & Steel (華泰資管重慶 鋼鐵員工持股計劃1號單一資產管理計劃), an aggregate of 24,791,400 A shares of the Company, representing approximately 0.28% of the total share capital of the Company, have been purchased by way of centralized bidding in the secondary market at an average transaction price of approximately RMB1.97 per share for the first phase of employee share ownership plan, and the transaction amount was approximately RMB48.7831 million. So far, the Company has completed the share purchase for the first phase of employee share ownership plan, and the shares purchased for the share ownership plan shall be subject to a lock-up period commencing from 15 May 2019 to 14 May 2020 according to regulations. The Company convened 2018 annual general meeting, 2019 first class meeting of A shareholders and the 2019 first class meeting of H shareholders on 21 May 2019, at which the Proposal for the grant of general mandate to the board of directors to repurchase A Shares of the Company(《授予董事會回購本公司A股股份的一般性授權》), the Proposal for the grant of general mandate to the board of directors to repurchase H Shares of the Company 《( 授予董事 會回購本公司H股股份的一般性授權》)and other proposals were considered and approved. As authorized at the 2018 annual general meeting, the 2019 first class meeting of A shareholders and the 2019 first class meeting of H shareholders, the Resolution on Repurchase of the Shares of the Company through Centralized Bidding Trading was considered and approved at the 10th meeting of the eighth session of the Board of the Company convened on 21 May 2019. As at 27 June 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 31,500,000 shares through centralized bidding trading, representing approximately 0.3532% of its total share capital. The highest, lowest and average price transacted for such shares were RMB2.13 per share, RMB1.88 per share and RMB1.975 per share, respectively. The total amount paid for such shares was RMB62,223,734 (excluding transaction costs). The shares repurchased are deposited in the Company's securities account designated for share repurchase and will be used for the employee share ownership plans of the Company. 32 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) IX. EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN, EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN OR OTHER EMPLOYEE INCENTIVES AND EFFECTS THEREOF (CONTINUED) Incentive events not disclosed in extraordinary announcements or with subsequent development (Continued) As authorized at the 2017 annual general meeting of the Company, the written resolutions of the 14th meeting of the eighth session of the Board and the 10th meeting of the eighth session of the supervisory committee have been signed and issued in writing on 25 September 2019, by which the Proposal in relation to the Implementation of the Second Phase of Employee Share Ownership Plan of the Company(《關於公司實施第二期員工持股計劃的議案》) was considered and approved. As at 28 November 2019, according to the Single Asset Management Plan of Huatai Asset Management for Employee Share Ownership Plan No. 2 of Chongqing Iron & Steel (華泰 資管重慶鋼鐵員工持股計劃2號單一資產管理計劃), an aggregate of 25,135,600 A shares of the Company, representing approximately 0.28% of the total share capital of the Company, have been purchased by way of centralized bidding in the secondary market at an average transaction price of RMB1.798 per share for the second phase of employee share ownership plan, and the transaction amount was RMB45,194,969. So far, the Company has completed the share purchase for the second phase of employee share ownership plan, and the shares purchased for the share ownership plan shall be subject to a lock-up period commencing from 29 November 2019 to 28 November 2020 according to regulations. As authorized at the 2017 annual general meeting of the Company, the Company convened the16th meeting of the eighth session of the Board and the 12th meeting of the eighth session of the supervisory committee have been signed and issued in writing on 27 December 2019, by which the Proposal in relation to the Third Phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan of the Company(《關於公司第三期員工持股計劃的議案》) was considered and approved. As authorized at the 2018 annual general meeting, the 2019 first class meeting of A shareholders and the 2019 first class meeting of H shareholders, the Resolution on Repurchase of the Shares of the Company through Centralized Bidding Trading was considered and approved at the 18th meeting of the eighth session of the Board of the Company convened and circulated in writing on 26 February 2020. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 33 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) IX. EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN, EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN OR OTHER EMPLOYEE INCENTIVES AND EFFECTS THEREOF (CONTINUED) Incentive events not disclosed in extraordinary announcements or with subsequent development (Continued) As at close time on 12 March 2020, the Company repurchased a total of 50,000,000 shares through centralized bidding trading, representing approximately 0.56% of its total share capital. The highest, lowest and average price transacted for such shares were RMB1.71 per share, RMB1.65 per share and RMB1.69 per share, respectively. The total amount paid for such shares was RMB84,333,550.00 (excluding transaction costs). The shares repurchased are deposited in the Company's securities account designated for share repurchase and will be used for the employee share ownership plans of the Company. So far, the Company has repurchased a total of 81,500,000 shares accumulatively, representing approximately 0.91% of its total share capital. On 11 June 2020, the Company received the Confirmation of Transfer Registration 《( 過戶登記確 認書》) issued by China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited. The number of A shares of the Company deposited in the Company's securities account designated for share repurchase was 44,837,800, representing approximately 0.50% of the Company's total share capital, which were transferred into the securities account designated for the Third Phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan through a non-transaction way on 9 June 2020, at a transfer price of RMB1.80 per share. The shares purchased for the share ownership plan shall be subject to a lock-up period commencing from 9 June 2020 to 8 June 2021 according to regulations. Other incentive measures Applicable ✓ Not applicable 34 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) MATERIAL RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Related party transactions related to day-to-day operation 1. Matters disclosed in extraordinary announcements but without development or changes in subsequent implementation Applicable ✓ Not applicable 2. Matters disclosed in extraordinary announcements with subsequent development or changes during implementation ✓ Applicable Not applicable At the 16th meeting of the eighth session of the Board of the Company, the Resolution in relation to Leasing of Assets from Related Companies in 2020 was considered and approved, pursuant to which, the Board approved the lease of machinery and equipment by the Company from Changshou Iron & Steel for the year 2020, and the Announcement on Related Party Transaction of Leasing of Assets from Related Companies in 2020 (Announcement No.: 2019-045) was disclosed on 28 December 2019. During the Reporting Period, the actual amount of the related party transaction was within the annual caps, the details of which are as follows: Type of related Transaction party transaction Pricing principle Amount (Unit: RMB'000) Renting Market price 94,912 Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 35 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) MATERIAL RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (CONTINUED) Related party transactions related to day-to-day operation (Continued) 3. Matters not disclosed in extraordinary announcements ✓ Applicable Not applicable Unit: RMB'000 Currency: RMB Reason for the difference As a between Pricing percentage Settlement transaction Type of Content principle Transaction Transaction of the method price and related of related of related price of amount of amount of related market Related Related party party party related related of similar party Market reference party relationship transaction transaction transaction party party Transactions transaction price price (%) Chongqing Xingang Associate Procurement Acceptance With reference - 13,304 1.98 - - - Changlong of products of services to market Logistics Co., Ltd. price Chongqing Xingang Associate Sale of Sale of With reference - 622 0.24 - - - Changlong products energy, to market Logistics Co., Ltd. rendering of price services Total / / 13,926 / / / / Particulars of substantial sales return Nil Explanation on related party transactions They enabled the Company to obtain stable and reliable service supply at a reasonable price, which is vital to the Company to keep stable production, improve production efficiency and increase production output. 36 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) MATERIAL RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (CONTINUED) Related party transactions related to acquisition and disposal of assets or equity interests 1. Events disclosed in extraordinary announcements without subsequent development or changes during implementation Applicable ✓ Not applicable 2. Events disclosed in extraordinary announcements with subsequent development or changes during implementation Applicable ✓ Not applicable 3. Events not disclosed in extraordinary announcements Applicable ✓ Not applicable 4. Disclosure of the performance of the results relating to the results agreement during the Reporting Period Applicable ✓ Not applicable (III) Material related party transactions related to joint external investment 1. Events disclosed in extraordinary announcements without subsequent development or changes during implementation Applicable ✓ Not applicable 2. Events disclosed in extraordinary announcements with subsequent development or changes during implementation Applicable ✓ Not applicable 3. Events not disclosed in extraordinary announcements Applicable ✓ Not applicable Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 37 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) MATERIAL RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (CONTINUED)

(IV) Amounts due to or from related parties 1. Events disclosed in extraordinary announcements without subsequent development or changes during implementation ✓ Applicable Not applicable Website designated for Event publication of resolutions At the 23rd meeting of the eighth session of the Board of the Company held on 16 June 2020, the Resolution in Relation to the Provision of the Facilities by Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited to the Company was considered and approved. Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited intended to offer the credit facilities to the Company in an amount of not more than RMB1,000,000,000 for a term of 3 years, bearing interest calculated at the Loan Prime Rate (LPR). For a loan with a term of one year or less, the interest was calculated at LPR for one-year loan; and for a loan with a term of more than one year, the interest was calculated at the average of LPR for one-year loan and LPR for five-year loan, applicable at the time of application for the facilities. The Company was not required to provide any guarantee for such facilities. As at 30 June 2020, the Company borrowed RMB0. Announcement of Resolutions Passed at the 23rd Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board (Ann. No.: 2020-030) published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn) 38 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) MATERIAL RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (CONTINUED)

(IV) Amounts due to or from related parties (Continued) 2. Events disclosed in extraordinary announcements with subsequent development or changes during implementation ✓ Applicable Not applicable According to the Announcement of the Administrator of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited in Relation to the Progress of Implementation of the Reorganisation Plan (Announcement No.: 2017-111) disclosed on 25 November 2017, Changshou Iron & Steel shall lend RMB2.4 billion to Chongqing Iron & Steel for implementing the reorganisation plan. As at 30 June 2020, an amount of RMB80 million had been repaid. At the 16th meeting of the seventh session of the Board of the Company, the Resolution in Relation to the Provision of the Facilities by Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited to the Company was considered and approved and the Announcement of the 16th Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors (Announcement No.: 2018-026) was disclosed on 26 April 2018. Changshou Iron & Steel intended to offer the credit facilities to the Company in an amount of no more than RMB500,000,000 for a term of 3 years, and the interest rate was calculated at benchmark lending rate for loans of the same term as published by the People's Bank of China. The Company is not required to provide any guarantee for such facilities. On 30 June 2020, such loan had been repaid in full. Interest in the Related party Amount borrowed current period (Unit: RMB'000) (Unit: RMB'000) Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited 2,320,000 67,633 3. Events not disclosed in extraordinary announcements Applicable ✓ Not applicable Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 39 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) MATERIAL RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (CONTINUED) (V) Other material related party transactions Applicable ✓ Not applicable (VI) Others Applicable ✓ Not applicable XI. MATERIAL CONTRACTS AND THE IMPLEMENTATION 1 Trust, contracted businesses and leasing affairs ✓ Applicable Not applicable Trust Applicable ✓ Not applicable Contracted businesses Applicable ✓ Not applicable 40 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XI. MATERIAL CONTRACTS AND THE IMPLEMENTATION (CONTINUED) 1 Trust, contracted businesses and leasing affairs (Continued) Leasing affairs ✓ Applicable Not applicable Unit: RMB'000 Currency: RMB Effect of Status of Amount Date of Expiry Basis of gain on Whether a Name of Name of leased of leased commencement date of Gain determination of lease on the related party Connected lessor lessee assets assets of lease lease on lease such gain Company transaction relations Chongqing Chongqing Iron &Equipment - 2020.01.01 2020.12.31 73,009 Contract Affecting the No Iron & Steel Steel Company production Company Limited costs (Group) Limited Chongqing Chongqing Iron &Equipment - 2020.01.01 2020.12.31 94,912 Contract Affecting the Yes Controlling Changshou Steel Company production shareholder Iron & Steel Limited costs Company Limited Chongqing Chongqing Xin Buildings - 2020.01.01 2020.12.31 24 Contract Affecting the Yes Associate Iron & Steel Gang Chang profit Company Long Logistics Limited Company Limited 2 Guarantee Applicable ✓ Not applicable 3 Other significant contracts Applicable ✓ Not applicable XII. POVERTY ALLEVIATION BY THE LISTED COMPANY Applicable ✓ Not applicable Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 41 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XIII. PARTICULARS OF CONVERTIBLE BOND OF THE COMPANY Applicable ✓ Not applicable XIV. ENVIRONMENTAL INFORMATION Explanation on the performance of environmental protection of companies and its key subsidiaries under the classification of key pollutant discharging entity as published by the environmental protection department ✓ Applicable Not applicable 1. Pollutant discharging ✓ Applicable Not applicable In 2020, the Company has strictly implemented the permit management system for pollutant discharging, and fully carried out the enterprise self-monitoring and information disclosure, achieving pollutant discharging according to the law and regulations and with permit. The Company has strictly implemented pollutant reduction and discharging control by strengthening the operation and management of environmental protection facilities. In the first half of 2020, the total amount of pollutant discharging did not exceed the total permitted index. During the Reporting Period, there was no accident caused by the Company which was subject to environmental penalty. The major pollutants discharged by the Company are as follows: Approved Are there Major Emission Number of Total Pollutant emission total excessive No. pollutants method vent ports Distribution Emission concentration emissions standards implemented emissions emissions (mg/Nm3) (tonnes) 1 Particulate matter Continuous 10 Goods transportation Less than Emission Standard of Air 48 Emission Standard of Air Pollutants Nil No Pollutants for Ironmaking Industry for Ironmaking Industry (GB28663-2012) (GB28663-2012) 2 Particulate matter Continuous 30 Coking Less than Emission Standard of 378 Emission Standard for Pollutants Nil No 3 Sulfur dioxide Continuous Pollutants for Coking Chemical 345 for Coking Chemical Industry Nil No 4 Nitrogen oxides Continuous Industry (GB16171-2012) 502 (GB16171-2012) Nil No 5 Particulate matter Continuous 17 Sintering Less than Emission Standard of 1683 Emission Standard of Air Pollutants Nil No 6 Sulfur dioxide Continuous Air Pollutants for Iron and Steel 898 for Iron and Steel Sintering and Nil No 7 Nitrogen oxides Continuous Sintering and Pelletizing Industry 1482 Pelletizing Industry (GB28663- Nil No (GB28663-2012) 2012) 42 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XIV. ENVIRONMENTAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) Explanation on the performance of environmental protection of companies and its key subsidiaries under the classification of key pollutant discharging entity as published by the environmental protection department (Continued)

1. Pollutant discharging (Continued) Approved Are there Major Emission Number of Total Pollutant emission total excessive No. pollutants method vent ports Distribution Emission concentration emissions standards implemented emissions emissions (mg/Nm3) (tonnes) 8 Particulate matter Continuous 27 Ironmaking Less than Emission Standard of Air 1241 Emission Standard of Air Pollutants Nil No 9 Sulfur dioxide Continuous Pollutants for Ironmaking Industry 216 for Ironmaking Industry Nil No 10 Nitrogen oxides Continuous (GB28663-2012) 371 (GB28663-2012) Nil No 11 Particulate matter Continuous 18 Steelmaking Less than Emission Standard of Air 397 Emission Standard of Air Pollutants Nil No Pollutants for Steelmaking Industry for Steelmaking Industry (GB28664-2012) (GB28664-2012) 12 Particulate matter Continuous 13 Steel Rolling Less than Emission Standard of Air 45 Emission Standard of Air Pollutants Nil No 13 Sulfur dioxide Continuous Pollutants for Steel Rolling Industry 212 for Steel Rolling Industry Nil No 14 Nitrogen oxides Continuous (GB28665-2012) 347 (GB28665-2012) Nil No 15 COD Continuous 1 Central wastewater Less than Emission Standard of 45.58 Emission Standard of Water Nil No 16 Nitrox Continuous treatment station Water Pollutant for Iron and Steel 3.65 Pollutant for Iron and Steel Nil No Industry (GB13456-2012 Industry (GB13456-2012 in place of GB13456-1992) 17 Total Particulate 3792 Sulfur dioxide 1671 Nitrogen 2702 Cod 45.58 matter oxides Nitrox 3.65 18 Permitted Particulate 11635 Sulfur dioxide 6137 Nitrogen 11155 Cod 472 emissions under matter oxides Nitrox 47.2 the pollutant discharging permit Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 43 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XIV. ENVIRONMENTAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) Explanation on the performance of environmental protection of companies and its key subsidiaries under the classification of key pollutant discharging entity as published by the environmental protection department (Continued) 2. Construction and operation of pollution control facilities ✓ Applicable Not applicable The Company has completed the transformation of the pollution control facilities for desulfurization of flue gas from 2# and 3# sintering machines. The facilities have achieved ultra-low emission and have been put into operation. After operation, the emission concentration of particulate matter, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides among flue gas pollutant has fulfilled the emission requirement. All of the existing pollution control facilities are under sound operating condition with a stable emission up to the standard. 3. Environmental impact assessment of construction projects and other environmental protection administrative licensing Applicable ✓ Not applicable 4. Environmental emergency plan ✓ Applicable Not applicable In order to implement the requirements of the laws and regulations on strengthening the environmental protection of enterprises promulgated by the central and local government, the Company has established a sound environmental risk prevention system, formulated the Environmental Emergency Plan of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 《( 重慶 鋼鐵股份有限公司突發環境事件應急預案》) and carried out environmental protection filing with a period of validity until 16 January 2021 and filling No. of 500115-2018-001-HT. 44 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XIV. ENVIRONMENTAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) Explanation on the performance of environmental protection of companies and its key subsidiaries under the classification of key pollutant discharging entity as published by the environmental protection department (Continued) 5. Self-monitoring program on environmental protection ✓ Applicable Not applicable According to the requirements of the Measures for Self-monitoring and Information Disclosure by the Enterprises Subject to Intensive Monitoring and Control of the State (Trial Implementation) (《國家重點監控企業自行監測及信息公開辦法（試行)》) and the General Rules for Technical Guidance on Self-monitoring of Pollutant Discharging Organizations (《排污單位自行監測技術指南總則（發佈稿)》), the Self-monitoring Program of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (《重慶鋼鐵股份有限公司自行監測方案》) was formulated and filed with the ecology and environment bureau in order to regulate the self-monitoring and information disclosure of the Company and ensure the conscious fulfillment of its legal obligations and social responsibilities. The Company has carried out its self-monitoring work in accordance with such program in the first half of 2020. 6. Other environmental information required to be disclosed ✓ Applicable Not applicable According to the Public Participation Measures to Environmental Impact Assessment, three public participation disclosures were completed for environmental impact assessment of the Capacity Expansion of the Company's Newly-built Wastewater Treatment System through the Internet and on-site posting. On 9 May 2020, the Ministry of Ecological Environment published The Feedback of the Supervision from the Fourth Ecological and Environmental Protection Supervision Team of the Central Government to Chongqing City, in which, the illegal pile and storage of steel slag of the Company has been reported. In order to effectively rectify the illegal pile and storage of steel slag, the Company has formulated a special rectification plan and carried out material removal and sale. During the Reporting Period, the materials previously piled and stored have been removed and disposed of, and a standardized pile and storage yard for steel slag has been completed and put into operation. Explanation on environmental protection of companies beyond the classification of key pollutant discharging entity Applicable ✓ Not applicable Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 45 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XIV. ENVIRONMENTAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) Explanation of reasons for non-disclosure of environmental information by companies beyond the classification of key pollutant discharging entity Applicable ✓ Not applicable (IV) Explanation on development or changes in environmental information disclosed during the Reporting Period Applicable ✓ Not applicable XV. EXPLANATIONS ON OTHER SIGNIFICANT MATTERS Changes of accounting policies, estimations and methods and their reasons and influence as compared to the last accounting period Applicable ✓ Not applicable Correction of significant accounting errors requiring restatement, correction amount, and their reasons and impact during the reporting period Applicable ✓ Not applicable (III) Other significant events ✓ Applicable Not applicable 1. Relevant disclosure made according to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Compliance with the Corporate Governance Code

To the best knowledge of the Board, the Company has complied with the requirements of the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange during the reporting period, and no deviation from the Code has been identified. 46 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XV. EXPLANATIONS ON OTHER SIGNIFICANT MATTERS (CONTINUED) Other significant events (Continued)

1. Relevant disclosure made according to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Continued) Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors

The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers ("Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as the code for trading of the Company's securities by directors. All directors of the Company confirmed upon specific enquiries that they had complied with the required standards as set out in the Model Code for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Interim dividend

Given the fact that the accumulated undistributed profit of the Company remained negative as of the end of the reporting period, the Company does not recommend distribution of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 pursuant to the provision of Article 250 of the Articles of Association. Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Listed Securities of the Company

From 6 March 2020 to 12 March 2020, the Company accumulatively repurchased a total of 50,000,000 A shares through centralized bidding trading, representing approximately 0.56% of its total share capital. The highest, lowest and average price transacted for such shares were RMB1.71 per share, RMB1.65 per share and RMB1.69 per share, respectively. The total amount paid for such shares was RMB84,333,550.00 (excluding transaction fees). Major acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries and affiliates

No major acquisition and disposal of subsidiaries and affiliates occurred during the reporting period. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 47 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XV. EXPLANATIONS ON OTHER SIGNIFICANT MATTERS (CONTINUED) Other significant events (Continued)

1. Relevant disclosure made according to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Continued) Audit Committee

The Audit Committee is comprised of three independent non-executive directors and one non-executive director, namely, Xin Qing Quan, Xu Yi Xiang, Wong Chun Wa and Zhou Ping with Mr. Xin Qing Quan acting as the chairman of the Audit Committee.

The unaudited interim financial report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 had been reviewed by the members of the Audit Committee before being submitted to the Board for approval. Interests or Short Positions

As at 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions (including interests or short positions which they were taken or deemed to have under relevant provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO")) of the directors, supervisors and senior management members in the shares or underlying shares or debentures of the Company and any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO), which were required to be recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or which were required, pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies, to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange, were as follows: Percentage Percentage in the share in the The capital of total share Company/ Total number A shares capital associated Nature of of interested of the of the Class of Name corporations Capacity interests shares held Company Company shares (share) (%) (%) Wang Li The Company Director Beneficial 113,800 0.00136 0.00128 A share interests (long position) 48 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XV. EXPLANATIONS ON OTHER SIGNIFICANT MATTERS (CONTINUED) Other significant events (Continued)

2. The Third Phase of Employee Share Ownership Plan

As authorized at the 2017 annual general meeting of the Company, the Company convened the 16th meeting of the eighth session of the Board and the 12th meeting of the eighth session of the supervisory committee on 27 December 2019, at which the Resolution in relation to the Third Phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan of the Company ( 《關於公司第三期員工持股計劃的議案》 ) was considered and approved. According to the operations in 2019, the bonus fund provision for Employee Share Ownership Plan is made at 9.5% of the total profit (before the withdrawal of the bonus fund) under the audited consolidated statements for 2019.

The Company convened the first holders' meeting of the Third Phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan on 22 January 2020, at which the Constitution of the Meeting of the Holders of the Third Phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan 《 ( 第三期員工持股 計劃持有人會議章程》 ), the Resolution in relation to the Establishment of the Management Committee of the Third Phase of Employee Share Ownership Plan and Authorization to the Management Committee to be Responsible for Matters Relevant to the Employee Share Ownership Plan ( 《關於設立第三期員工持股計劃管理委員會並授權管理委員會負責 員工持股計劃管理事宜的議案》 ) and the Resolution for the Election of the Candidates for the Members of the Management Committee of the Third Phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan ( 《關於選舉第三期員工持股計劃管理委員會候選委員的議案》 ) were considered and approved.

The source of shares of this phase of the employee share ownership plan is as follows: From 12 June 2019 to 27 June 2019, the Company accumulatively repurchased a total of 31,500,000 A shares through centralized bidding trading, representing approximately 0.35% of its total share capital. The highest, lowest and average prices transacted for such shares were RMB2.13 per share, RMB1.88 per share and RMB1.975 per share, respectively. The total amount paid for such shares was RMB62,223,734.00 (excluding transaction fees). From 6 March 2020 to 12 March 2020, the Company accumulatively repurchased a total of 50,000,000 A shares through centralized bidding trading, representing approximately 0.56% of its total share capital. The highest, lowest and average prices transacted for such shares were RMB1.71 per share, RMB1.65 per share and RMB1.69 per share, respectively. The total amount paid for such shares was RMB84,333,550.00 (excluding transaction fees). As of 12 March 2020, the Company accumulatively repurchased a total of 81,500,000 A shares, representing approximately 0.91% of its total share capital. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 49 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XV. EXPLANATIONS ON OTHER SIGNIFICANT MATTERS (CONTINUED) Other significant events (Continued)

2. The Third Phase of Employee Share Ownership Plan (Continued)

On 11 June 2020, the Company received the Transfer Registration Confirmation from China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, and 44,837,800 A shares of the Company held by its securities account designated for share repurchase, representing approximately 0.50% of its total share capital, were transferred to the respective securities account designated for the Third Phase of Employee Share Ownership Plan of the Company by non-transaction transfer on 9 June 2020, at a transfer price of RMB1.80 per share. The shares obtained for the employee share ownership plan shall be subject to a lock-up period commencing from 9 June 2020 to 8 June 2021 according to regulations.

3. Repurchase of A shares of the Company

As authorized at the 2018 annual general meeting, the 2019 first class meeting of A shareholders and the 2019 first class meeting of H shareholders, the Resolution on Repurchase of the Shares of the Company through Centralized Bidding Trading was considered and approved at the 18th meeting of the eighth session of the Board of the Company. For specific details of the repurchase of A shares of the Company, please refer to the Report on the Repurchase of Shares of the Company through Centralized Bidding Trading (Announcement No.: 2020-002) and the Announcement on the Resolutions approved at the 18th Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board of the Company (Announcement No.: 2020-003) disclosed by the Company on 3 March 2020.

As at the closing date of 6 March 2020, the Company repurchased 10,000,000 A shares through centralized bidding trading under the first repurchase, representing 0.11% of the total share capital of the Company. The highest price and the lowest price transacted for such shares were RMB1.71 per share and RMB1.68 per share, respectively. The total amount paid for such shares was RMB16,967,061.00 (excluding transaction costs). For details, please refer to the Announcement on the First Repurchase of Shares of the Company through Centralized Bidding Trading (Announcement No.: 2020-006) disclosed by the Company on 7 March 2020.

As at the closing date of 12 March 2020, the Company repurchased a total of 50,000,000 A shares through centralized bidding trading, representing approximately 0.56% of its total share capital. The highest, lowest and average price transacted for such shares were RMB1.71 per share, RMB1.65 per share and RMB1.69 per share, respectively. The total amount paid for such shares was RMB84,333,550.00 (excluding transaction costs). As such, the total amount of the repurchase of the Company has reached the cap, and the repurchase plan was fully implemented. For details, please refer to the Announcement on the Result of Repurchase of Shares and Changes in Shareholding Structure (Announcement No.: 2020-007) on disclosed by the Company on 13 March 2020. 50 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XV. EXPLANATIONS ON OTHER SIGNIFICANT MATTERS (CONTINUED) Other significant events (Continued)

4. The issuance of medium-term notes On 21 May 2019, the Company held the 2018 annual general meeting, at which the Proposal for the Grant of General Mandate to the Board of Directors to Issue Debt Financing Instruments was considered and approved. The Company was approved to apply to the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (the "NAFMII") for new registration and issuance of debt financing instruments of non-financial enterprises in the inter-bank market (the "Debt Financing Instruments"), including but not limited to medium-term notes and short-term financing bonds, etc. For relevant details, please refer to the Announcement of Resolutions Passed at the 8th Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board (Announcement No.: 2019-006), the Announcement on Grant of General Mandate to the Board to Issue Debt Financing Instruments (Announcement No.: 2019-009) disclosed by the Company on 29 March 2019 and the Announcement of Resolutions Passed at the 2018 Annual General Meeting, 2019 First Class Meeting of A Shareholders and 2019 First Class Meeting of H Shareholders (Announcement No.: 2019- 017) disclosed on 22 May 2019. On 2 March 2020, the Company has received the Notice of Acceptance of Registration (Zhong Shi Xie Zhu [2020] No. MTN106) issued by the NAFMII stating that the registration of medium-term notes of the Company has been accepted. The registered amount was RMB1 billion and such registered amount will be effective for 2 years commencing from the date of issue of the notice. Please refer to the Announcement on the Acceptance of Registration of Medium-Term Notes (Announcement No.: 2020-004) disclosed by the Company on 3 March 2020 for details. From 17 to 18 March 2020, the Company issued the 2020 first tranche of medium-term notes with a principal amount of RMB1 billion and the proceeds raised were fully received on 19 March 2020. Please refer to the Announcement on the Issuance Results of 2020 First Tranche of Medium-Term Notes (Announcement No.: 2020-008) disclosed by the Company on 20 March 2020 for details. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 51 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XV. EXPLANATIONS ON OTHER SIGNIFICANT MATTERS (CONTINUED) Other significant events (Continued)

4. The issuance of medium-term notes (Continued)

On 16 June 2020, the Company held the 2019 annual general meeting, at which the Proposal for the Issuance of Medium-Term Notes by the Company was considered and approved. The Company was approved to apply to the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (the "NAFMII") and relevant competent regulatory authorities for new registration and issuance of the medium-term notes. On the same day, the Company held the 23rd meeting of the eighth session of the board of directors, at which the Proposal for the Application for the Issuance of Medium-Term Notes and the Grant of Mandate to the Management by the Board to Handle Matters in Relation to the Issuance of Medium-Term Notes was considered and approved. According to the mandate obtained at the general meeting of the Company, the Board authorized the management to determine matters including the issue size, specific terms and conditions of medium- term notes of the Company, subject to a maximum amount of not exceeding RMB2 billion and within 24 months from the date of the approval of the proposal at the general meeting. For relevant details, please refer to the Announcement on Issuance of Medium- Term Notes by the Company (Announcement No.: 2020-026) disclosed by the Company on 23 May 2020, the Announcement of Resolutions Passed at the 2019 Annual General Meeting (Announcement No.: 2020-029) and the Announcement of Resolutions Passed at the 23rd Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board (Announcement No.: 2020-030) disclosed on 17 June 2020.

Currently, the Company has received the Notice of Acceptance of Registration (Zhong Shi Xie Zhu [2020] No. MTN736) issued by the NAFMII stating that the registration of medium- term notes of the Company has been accepted. The registered amount was RMB2 billion and such registered amount will be effective for 2 years commencing from the date of issue of the notice. Please refer to the Announcement on the Acceptance of Registration of Medium-Term Notes (Announcement No.: 2020-037) disclosed by the Company on 9 July 2020 for details. 52 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XV. EXPLANATIONS ON OTHER SIGNIFICANT MATTERS (CONTINUED) Other significant events (Continued)

5. Joint establishment of special fund for acquisition of Chonggang Group through capital contribution

On 27 March 2020, the Resolution on Related Investment in relation to Joint Establishment of Special Fund for Acquisition of Chonggang Group through Capital Contribution was considered and approved at the 20th meeting of the eighth session of the board of directors of the Company. The Company was approved to participate, as a limited partner, in the joint establishment of a partnership for the bidding of 100% equity interest in Chongqing Iron & Steel (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Chonggang Group") through capital contribution. Such issue has been submitted to the general meeting for consideration. Please refer to the Announcement of Resolutions Passed at the 20th Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board (Announcement No.: 2020-010) and the Announcement on Related Investment in relation to Joint Establishment of Special Fund for Acquisition of Chonggang Group through Capital Contribution disclosed by the Company on 30 March 2020 for details.

On 29 April 2020, the Resolution on Supplemental Matters of Related Investment in relation to Joint Establishment of Special Fund for Acquisition of Chonggang Group through Capital Contribution was considered and approved at the 21st meeting of the eighth session of the board of directors of the Company. On the basis of the principles and matters determined in the Resolution on Related Investment in relation to Joint Establishment of Special Fund for Acquisition of Chonggang Group through Capital Contribution, it further clarified, among other things, the specific plans and methods of the Company to secure the assets it intended to acquire as a limited partner, other parties participating in the joint establishment of the partnership through capital contribution and the terms of agreements.

Since the subject assets listed for sale were the entire equity interest in Chonggang Group, and the Company only intended to purchase some of its assets and the equity of some of its subsidiaries, the Company intended to jointly establish the partnership with Siyuanhe Investment and Sichuan Desheng Group Vanadium & Titanium Co., Ltd. or their designated entities to obtain the total equity interest in Chonggang Group in accordance with the bidding process, and subsequently obtain the target assets it intended to acquire by means of dissolution and distribution of assets of the partnership. Please refer to the Further Announcement on Related Investment in relation to Joint Establishment of Special Fund for Acquisition of Chonggang Group through Capital Contribution (Announcement No.: 2020-024) disclosed by the Company on 30 April 2020 for details. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 53 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XV. EXPLANATIONS ON OTHER SIGNIFICANT MATTERS (CONTINUED) Other significant events (Continued) Joint establishment of special fund for acquisition of Chonggang Group through capital contribution (Continued)

On 16 June 2020, the Resolution on Related Investment in relation to Joint Establishment of Special Fund for Acquisition of Chonggang Group through Capital Contribution was considered and approved at the 2019 annual general meeting of the Company.

In terms of the Company's joint establishment of a partnership for acquisition of Chonggang Group through capital contribution, the uncertainty lies in the chance of successful public bidding and the bidding price subsequently.

The Company will pay sufficient attention to and guard against the risks, and implement strict risk control as per requirements of laws and regulations in the establishment of the partnership; during the process, it will devote greater efforts to feasibility demonstration and value analysis over the project, and reduce investment risks through reasonable transaction structure design and rigid project risk evaluation and control system.

The Company will fulfil its information disclosure obligation based on subsequent business progress in strict accordance with relevant laws and regulations in a timely manner. Establishment of joint venture through capital contribution

On 27 March 2020, the Company held the 20th meeting of the eighth session of the board of directors, at which the Resolution in relation to the Related Party Transaction on Establishment of Baowu Raw Materials Procurement Service Company Limited through Joint Contribution was considered and approved. Considering the business development needs of the Company, the Company proposed to establish Baowu Raw Materials Procurement Service Company Limited ( 寶武原料採購服務有限公司 ) ("Baowu Raw Materials" or "JV Company", a preliminary name subject to industrial and commercial registration) with its internal funds of RMB40 million in cooperation with Baowu Group, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. ( 寶山鋼鐵股份有限公司 ), Magang (Group) Holding Co., Ltd. ( 馬鋼（集團）控股有限公司 ), WISCO Echeng Steel Company Limited ( 武漢鋼鐵集團鄂城鋼 鐵有限責任公司 ) and SGIS Songshan Co., Ltd. ( 廣東韶鋼松山股份有限公司 ) through joint contribution. Please refer to the Announcement on Connected Transaction in relation to Establishment of Joint Venture through Capital Contribution (Announcement No.: 2020- 014) disclosed by the Company on 30 March 2020 for details. 54 2020 Interim Report Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XV. EXPLANATIONS ON OTHER SIGNIFICANT MATTERS (CONTINUED) Other significant events (Continued)

6. Establishment of joint venture through capital contribution (Continued)

So far, the industrial and commercial registration of such joint venture has been completed. The relevant registration information is set out below:

Enterprise name: Baowu Raw Materials Procurement Service Company Limited

Unified social credit code: 91310000MA1H34T49Q

Enterprise type: other limited liability company

Registered address: Room 1108, No. 188A, Ye Sheng Road, Lingang New City Area, Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai, the PRC

Legal representative: Zhang Dianbo

Registered capital: RMB500 million

Scope of business: general items: engaged in import and export of merchandise (mainly bulk raw materials and fuels) and technologies, domestic trade (except for items otherwise stipulated), international trade; freight forwarding, shipping agency, trading of coal, wholesale and retail of coal, third party logistics services (involving no carriage), oceangoing, offshore and riparian chartering, E-commerce (except for value- added telecommunication services and financial engagements). (Except for projects that are subject to approval in accordance with the laws, the business activities should be conducted independently with the business license(s) in accordance with the laws)

7. Proposed change of the de facto controller

On 27 December 2019, the Company was informed by Siyuanhe Investment, the de facto controller of the Company, that Siyuanhe Investment and Baowu Group had signed a Letter of Intent, pursuant to which Baowu Group intends to become the de facto controller of the Company. Please refer to the Indicative Announcement on Execution of the Letter of Intent by the De Facto Controller of the Company and Proposed Change of Control (2019-047) disclosed by the Company on 28 December 2019 for details..

As agreed by Siyuanhe Investment and Baowu Group, the term for the proposed transaction commenced from 27 December 2019 and will mature on 30 June 2020. In case of failing to fulfil necessary procedures within the term, the parties can extend the term for the proposed transaction through agreement. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 55 Section V Signiﬁcant Events (Continued) XV. EXPLANATIONS ON OTHER SIGNIFICANT MATTERS (CONTINUED) Other significant events (Continued) Proposed change of the de facto controller (Continued)

On 29 June 2020, the Company received Letter on Matters in Relation to the Letter of Intent from Siyuanhe Investment. The Company noted that, following the entering into of the Letter of Intent, Siyuanhe Investment and Baowu Group had been working closely on implementing works on the proposed transaction. As of 29 June 2020, Baowu Group was performing internal decision-making and approval procedures. Siyuanhe Investment and Baowu Group as well as other parties involved in the proposed transaction will strive to accomplish the decision-making and approval procedures for the proposed transaction as soon as possible despite of the impact of COVID-19 on the progress, so as to complete the proposed transaction as early as possible and procure Baowu Group to be the de facto controller of the Company.

Certain terms in the original Letter of Intent may change but the relevant changes will not affect Baowu Group's becoming of the de facto controller of the Company. The Company will pay continuous attention to the subsequent progress. After Siyuanhe Investment and Baowu Group have entered into a formal transaction agreement, the Company will fulfill its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner in strict compliance with relevant laws and regulations. Online bidding for acquisition of equity interest

On 27 March 2020, the Company held the 20th meeting of the eighth session of the board of directors, at which The Resolution in Relation to Participation in Online Bidding for Acquisition of 100% Equity Interest in Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited ( 重慶千信能源環保有限公司 ) was considered and approved. The Company was approved to participate in the online bidding for 100% equity interest in Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited ("Qianxin Energy") held by Chongqing Qianxin Group Co., Ltd. ("Qianxin Group") based on its needs for business development, and the management was authorized to sign relevant agreements, documents and handle other related specific matters in accordance with relevant procedures and laws and regulations. Please refer to the Announcement of Resolutions Passed at the 20th Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board (Announcement No.: 2020-010) disclosed by the Company on 30 March 2020 for details.

On 15 July 2020, the Company and Qianxin Group signed the Equity Transaction Contract in Changshou District, Chongqing. The price of the equity transfer was RMB836,623,600. The Equity Transaction Contract shall come into effect from the date of signing and sealing by the Company and Qianxin Group, i.e., 15 July 2020. Please refer to the Further Announcement on Participation in Online Bidding for Acquisition of 100% Equity Interest in Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited (Announcement No.: 2020-042) disclosed by the Company on 16 July 2020 for details. 56 2020 Interim Report Section VI Movement of Ordinary Shares and the Particulars of Shareholders INFORMATION ON CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL Table of movement of shares Table of movement of shares

During the Reporting Period, the total number of shares and the structure of the share capital of the Company remained unchanged. Explanation on movement of shares Applicable ✓ Not applicable 3. Impact on financial indicators such as earnings per share and net assets per share from change in shares occurred from the Reporting Period up to the disclosure date of the interim report (if applicable) Applicable ✓ Not applicable 4. Other information considered necessary by the Company or required by regulators to be disclosed Applicable ✓ Not applicable (II) Information on Changes in Lock-up Shares Applicable ✓ Not applicable II. PARTICULARS OF SHAREHOLDERS (I) Total number of shareholders: Total number of ordinary shareholders as of the end of the Reporting Period 145,157 Total number of preferential shareholders with resumed voting rights as of the end of the Reporting Period 0 Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 57 Section VI Movement of Ordinary Shares and the Particulars of Shareholders (Continued) PARTICULARS OF SHAREHOLDERS (CONTINUED) Table of Shareholdings of the Top Ten Shareholders, Top Ten Tradable Share Holders (or Shareholders Without Trading Limitations) as of the End of the Reporting Period Unit: share Shareholdings of top ten shareholders Number of Pledged or frozen Increase/ shares held Number Decrease as at the of shares during end of the held subject Name of shareholder Reporting Reporting to trading Status of Type of (full name) Period Period Percentage moratorium shares Number shareholder (%) Chongqing Changshou Iron & 0 2,096,981,600 23.51 0 Pledged 2,096,981,600 Domestic non- Steel Company Limited state-owned legal person HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED -400 531,217,021 5.96 0 Unknown - Foreign legal person Chongqing Qianxin Energy 0 427,195,760 4.79 0 Pledged 427,190,070 Unknown Environmental Protection Company Limited Chongqing Rural Commercial 0 289,268,939 3.24 0 Nil 0 Unknown Bank Co., Ltd. Chongqing Guochuang 0 278,288,059 3.12 0 Nil 0 Unknown Investment and Management Co., Ltd. Sinosteel Equipment & 0 252,411,692 2.83 0 Nil 0 Unknown Engineering Co., Ltd. Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. 0 226,042,920 2.53 0 Nil 0 Unknown Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. 0 219,633,096 2.46 0 Nil 0 Unknown Chongqing Branch Agricultural Bank of China 0 216,403,628 2.43 0 Nil 0 Unknown Limited Chongqing Branch China Shipbuilding Industry 0 211,461,370 2.37 0 Nil 0 Unknown Complete Logistics Co., Ltd. (中船工業成套物流有限公司) 58 2020 Interim Report Section VI Movement of Ordinary Shares and the Particulars of Shareholders (Continued) PARTICULARS OF SHAREHOLDERS (CONTINUED) Table of Shareholdings of the Top Ten Shareholders, Top Ten Tradable Share Holders (or Shareholders Without Trading Limitations) as of the End of the Reporting Period (Continued) Shareholdings of Top Ten Shareholders Without Trading Limitations Shareholdings Type and number of shares of tradable shares without trading Name of shareholder limitations Type Number Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited 2,096,981,600 RMB denominated 2,096,981,600 ordinary shares HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED 531,217,021 Overseas listed 531,217,021 foreign shares Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection 427,195,760 RMB denominated 427,195,760 Company Limited ordinary shares Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 289,268,939 RMB denominated 289,268,939 ordinary shares Chongqing Guochuang Investment and Management 278,288,059 RMB denominated 278,288,059 Co., Ltd. ordinary shares Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering Co., Ltd. 252,411,692 RMB denominated 252,411,692 ordinary shares Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. 226,042,920 RMB denominated 226,042,920 ordinary shares Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. Chongqing Branch 219,633,096 RMB denominated 219,633,096 ordinary shares Agricultural Bank of China Limited Chongqing Branch 216,403,628 RMB denominated 216,403,628 ordinary shares China Shipbuilding Industry Complete Logistics Co., 211,461,370 RMB denominated 211,461,370 Ltd. (中船工業成套物流有限公司) ordinary shares Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 59 Section VI Movement of Ordinary Shares and the Particulars of Shareholders (Continued) PARTICULARS OF SHAREHOLDERS (CONTINUED) Table of Shareholdings of the Top Ten Shareholders, Top Ten Tradable Share Holders (or Shareholders Without Trading Limitations) as of the End of the Reporting Period (Continued) The above shareholders' connected relationship or concerted action There is no connection between Chongqing Changshou Iron Steel Company Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company, and the other 9 shareholders, nor are they persons acting in concert regulated in Measures for Management on Information Disclosure of Changes in Shareholdings of Listed Companies' Shareholders. The Company is not aware of any connected relationship among the other 9 shareholders or whether they are acting in concert. Preferential shareholders with resumed voting rights N/A and their shareholding Shareholdings and Trading Limitations of Top Ten Shareholders with Trading Limitations Applicable ✓ Not applicable Strategic investors or ordinary legal persons who became top ten shareholders due to placing of new shares Applicable ✓ Not applicable CHANGES IN THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OR THE DE FACTO CONTROLLER Applicable ✓ Not applicable 60 2020 Interim Report Section VII Related Information on Preference Shares Applicable ✓ Not applicable Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 61 Section VIII Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management INFORMATION ON CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDINGS Changes in shareholdings of directors, supervisors and senior management currently holding office or having resigned during the Reporting Period ✓ Applicable Not applicable Unit: share Increase/ Shareholding Decrease in at the shareholding beginning of Shareholding during the Reason for the Reporting at the end of the Reporting changes in Name Title Period Reporting Period Period shareholding Wang Li Director 113,800 113,800 0 No change Other explanations Other Information Applicable Not applicable ✓ Information on incentive share option granted to directors, supervisors and senior management during the Reporting Period Applicable ✓ Not applicable 62 2020 Interim Report Section VIII Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management (Continued) C H A N G E S I N D I R E C T O R S , S U P E R V I S O R S A N D S E N I O R MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY ✓ Applicable Not applicable Name Position Change Zhang Jingang Chairman Election Liu Jianrong Director Election Zou An Director Election Zhou Ping Director Election Wu Xiaoping Chairman of the Supervisory Committee Election Wang Cunlin Supervisor Election Xu Xudong Supervisor Election Zhao Wei Staff Representative Supervisor Election Zou An Chief Financial Officer Appointment Zhou Zhuping Chairman Resigned Li Yongxiang Director Resigned Wang Li Director Resigned Zhang Shuogong Director Resigned Zhang Wenxue Chairman of the Supervisory Committee Resigned Lu Junyong Supervisor Resigned Yin Dong Supervisor Resigned Xiao Yuxin Staff Representative Supervisor Resigned Lv Feng Chief Financial Officer Resigned Wang Bulin Deputy General Manager Resigned Details on changes in directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company ✓ Applicable Not applicable Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 63 Section VIII Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management (Continued) C H A N G E S I N D I R E C T O R S , S U P E R V I S O R S A N D S E N I O R MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY (CONTINUED) Details on changes in directors of the Company On 15 June 2020, the Company received written resignation letters from Mr. Zhou Zhuping, the chairman of the Company; and Mr. Li Yongxiang, Mr. Wang Li and Mr. Zhang Shuogong, directors of the Company. Due to work adjustments, Mr. Zhou Zhuping resigned from the position as the chairman, a director and other positions of the eighth session of the Board; and Mr. Li Yongxiang, Mr. Wang Li and Mr. Zhang Shuogong resigned, respectively, from the position as a director and other positions of the eighth session of the Board. Their resignations shall be subject to the election of new directors at the general meeting of the Company. On 9 July 2020, the Company convened the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting, at which Mr. Zhang Jingang, Mr. Liu Jianrong, Mr. Zou An and Mr. Zhou Ping were elected as directors of the eighth session of the Board of the Company.

On the same date, the Company convened the 24th meeting of the eighth session of the Board, at which Mr. Zhang Jingang was elected as the chairman of the Company. Details on changes in supervisors of the Company On 15 June 2020, the Company received written resignation letters from Mr. Zhang Wenxue, the Chairman of the Supervisory Committee, and Mr. Lu Junyong and Mr. Yin Dong, supervisors of the Company. Due to work adjustments, Mr. Zhang Wenxue resigned from the position as the Chairman and a supervisor of the Supervisory Committee, and Mr. Lu Junyong and Mr. Yin Dong resigned, respectively, from the position as a supervisor of the Company. Their resignations shall be subject to the election of new supervisors at the general meeting of the Company. On 9 July 2020, the Company convened the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting, at which Mr. Wu Xiaoping, Mr. Wang Cunlin and Mr. Xu Xudong were elected as supervisors of the eighth session of the Supervisory Committee.

On the same date, the Company convened the 16th meeting of the eighth session of the Supervisory Committee, at which Mr. Wu Xiaoping was elected as the chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Company. Due to work adjustments, Mr. Xiao Yuxin resigned from the position as a staff representative supervisor of the Supervisory Committee with effect from 12 August 2020.

On 12 August 2020, the Company convened the 4th joint meeting of the first session of staff congress, at which Mr. Zhao Wei was elected as a staff representative supervisor of the eighth session of the Supervisory Committee of the Company. 64 2020 Interim Report Section VIII Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management (Continued) C H A N G E S I N D I R E C T O R S , S U P E R V I S O R S A N D S E N I O R MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY (CONTINUED) Details on changes in senior management of the Company On 27 March 2020, Mr. Lv Feng requested to resign from the position as the chief financial officer (the financial controller). Upon his resignation from such position, Mr. Lv Feng still holds the position as a deputy general manager of the Company.

On the same date, the Company convened the 20th meeting of the eighth session of the Board, at which Mr. Zou An was elected as the chief financial officer (the financial controller) of the Company. On 9 July 2020, the Company received a written resignation letter from Mr. Wang Bulin, a deputy general manager of the Company. Due to work adjustments, Mr. Wang Bu Lin resigned from the position as a deputy general manager of the Company. III. OTHER EXPLANATIONS Applicable ✓ Not applicable Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 65 Section IX Relevant Information on Corporate Bond Applicable ✓ Not applicable 66 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 30 June 2020 AUDITOR'S REPORT

Applicable ✓ Not applicable FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Unit: RMB '000 Currency: RMB Items Note VII 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Current assets: Cash and bank balances 1 3,208,632 1,783,747 Financial assets held for trading 2 - 400,000 Trade receivables 3 11,747 5,610 Receivables financing 4 2,528,817 861,373 Prepayments 5 647,644 751,498 Other receivables 6 7,203 78,132 Inventories 7 2,979,319 3,931,513 Other current assets 8 5,055 43,410 Total current assets 9,388,417 7,855,283 Non-current assets: Long-term equity investments 10 28,258 28,258 Other equity investments 9 15,000 5,000 Property, plant and equipment 11 16,112,970 16,442,264 Construction in progress 12 637,162 171,858 Intangible assets 13 2,361,008 2,392,114 Deferred tax assets 14 68,436 68,436 Other non-current assets 15 - 12,513 Total non-current assets 19,222,834 19,120,443 Total assets 28,611,251 26,975,726 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 67 Section X Financial Report Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Continued) As at 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Items Note VII 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 17 695,273 384,528 Notes payable 18 88,805 91,127 Trade payables 19 2,104,786 1,726,883 Contract liabilities 20 1,175,270 1,145,615 Employee benefits payable 21 125,703 257,143 Taxes payable 22 146,648 70,867 Other payables 23 555,798 421,768 Non-current liabilities due within one year 24 456,526 841,576 Other current liabilities 152,785 150,208 Total current liabilities 5,501,594 5,089,715 Non-current liabilities: Bonds payable 25 993,347 - Long-term payables 26 333,333 - Long-term employee benefits payable 27 175,707 201,737 Deferred income 28 37,086 38,271 Other non-current liabilities 29 2,050,000 2,250,000 Total non-current liabilities 3,589,473 2,490,008 Total liabilities 9,091,067 7,579,723 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements 68 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Continued) As at 30 June 2020 II. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Items Note VII 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Owners' equity: Share capital 30 8,918,602 8,918,602 Capital reserves 31 19,282,147 19,282,147 Less: Treasury shares 32 65,940 62,314 Special reserves 33 21,025 14,573 Surplus reserves 34 606,991 606,991 Accumulated losses 35 (9,242,641) (9,363,996) Total owners' equity 19,520,184 19,396,003 Total liabilities and owners' equity 28,611,251 26,975,726 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements The financial statements have been signed by: Legal Representative: Chief accountant: Head of the accounting department: Liu Jianrong Zou An Lei Xiaodan Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 69 Section X Financial Report Statement of Financial Position of the Parent Company As at 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Unit: RMB '000 Currency: RMB Items Note XV 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Current assets: Cash and bank balances 3,202,852 1,779,736 Financial assets held for trading - 400,000 Trade receivables 1 11,774 5,610 Receivables financing 2,528,817 861,373 Prepayments 609,907 707,289 Other receivables 2 7,098 78,027 Inventories 2,971,875 3,931,513 Other current assets 4,087 43,410 Total current assets 9,336,410 7,806,958 Non-current assets: Long-term equity investments 3 28,258 28,258 Other equity investments 15,000 5,000 Property, plant and equipment 16,112,806 16,442,087 Construction in progress 637,162 171,858 Intangible assets 2,361,008 2,392,114 Deferred tax assets 68,192 68,192 Other non-current assets - 12,513 Total non-current assets 19,222,426 19,120,022 Total assets 28,558,836 26,926,980 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements 70 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Statement of Financial Position of the Parent Company (Continued) As at 30 June 2020 II. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Items Note XV 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 695,273 384,528 Notes payable 88,805 91,127 Trade payables 2,104,540 1,726,883 Contract liabilities 1,133,379 1,105,972 Employee benefits payable 125,703 257,143 Taxes payable 146,538 70,398 Other payables 555,628 421,590 Non-current liabilities due within one year 456,526 841,576 Other current liabilities 147,339 144,958 Total current liabilities 5,453,731 5,044,175 Non-current liabilities: Bonds payable 993,347 - Long-term payables 333,333 - Long-term employee benefits payable 175,707 201,737 Deferred income 37,086 38,271 Other non-current liabilities 2,050,000 2,250,000 Total non-current liabilities 3,589,473 2,490,008 Total liabilities 9,043,204 7,534,183 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 8,918,602 8,918,602 Capital reserves 19,313,090 19,313,090 Less: Treasury shares 65,940 62,314 Special reserves 21,025 14,573 Surplus reserves 577,012 577,012 Accumulated losses (9,248,157) (9,368,166) Total shareholders' equity 19,515,632 19,392,797 Total liabilities and owners' equity 28,558,836 26,926,980 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 71 Section X Financial Report Consolidated Income Statement For the six months ended 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Unit: RMB '000 Currency: RMB For the For the six months ended six months ended Items Note VII 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 I. Revenue 36 10,927,367 11,483,560 Less: Cost of sales 36 10,342,993 10,342,032 Taxes and surcharges 37 88,595 92,194 Distribution and selling expenses 38 53,355 45,161 General and administrative expenses 39 244,093 330,030 Finance expenses 40 90,148 75,985 Including: Interest expenses 110,693 106,499 Interest income 23,202 33,469 Add: Other income 41 6,515 1,227 Investment income 42 6,791 5,351 II. Operating profit 121,489 604,736 Add: Non-operating income 43 684 13,252 Less: Non-operating expenses 44 747 665 III. Total profit 121,426 617,323 Less: Income tax expenses 45 71 1,595 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements 72 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Consolidated Income Statement (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) For the For the six months ended six months ended Items Note VII 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 IV. Net Profit 121,355 615,728 Breakdown by continuity of operations 1. Net profit from continuing operations 121,355 615,728 (2) Breakdown by attributable interests 1. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent 121,355 615,728 2. Non-controlling interests - - Other comprehensive income after tax 121,355 615,728 VI. Total comprehensive income 121,355 615,728 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the parent 121,355 615,728 Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests - - VII. Earnings per share： 46 Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.01 0.07 Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.01 0.07 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 73 Section X Financial Report Income Statement of the Parent Company For the six months ended 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Unit: RMB '000 Currency: RMB For the For the six months ended six months ended Items Note XVI 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 I. Revenue 4 10,933,097 11,486,217 Less: Cost of sales 4 10,350,437 10,350,441 Taxes and surcharges 88,528 91,997 Distribution and selling expenses 53,116 44,950 General and administrative expenses 244,093 330,030 Finance expenses 90,157 75,989 Including: Interest expenses 110,693 106,499 Interest income 23,193 33,463 Add: Other income 6,515 1,227 Investment income 5 6,791 9,571 II. Operating profit 120,072 603,608 Add: Non-operating income 684 13,252 Less: Non-operating expenses 747 665 III. Total profit 120,009 616,195 Less: Income tax expenses - - IV. Net Profit 120,009 616,195 Breakdown by continuity of operations 1. Net profit from continuing operations 120,009 616,195 Other comprehensive income after tax 120,009 616,195 VI. Total comprehensive income 120,009 616,195 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements 74 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Unit: RMB'000 Currency: RMB Six months ended 30 June 2020 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company Less: Other Non- Total Share Capital Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Accumulated controlling shareholders' Items capital reserves shares income reserves reserves losses interests equity Closing balances of the preceding year and opening balances of the current period 8,918,602 19,282,147 62,314 - 14,573 606,991 (9,363,996) - 19,396,003 Changes in the current period (decrease is represented by "-") - - 3,626 - 6,452 - 121,355 - 124,181 (I) Total comprehensive income - - - - - - 121,355 - 121,355 Shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital - - 3,626 - - - - - (3,626) 1. Others - - 3,626 - - - - - (3,626) (III) Special reserves - - - - 6,452 - - - 6,452 1. Amount established during the period - - - - 12,954 - - - 12,954 2. Amount utilized during the period - - - - 6,502 - - - 6,502 III. Closing balance for the period 8,918,602 19,282,147 65,940 - 21,025 606,991 (9,242,641) - 19,520,184 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 75 Section X Financial Report Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Six months ended 30 June 2019 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company Less: Other Non- Total Share Capital Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Accumulated controlling shareholders' Items capital reserves shares income reserves reserves losses interests equity Closing balances of the preceding year and opening balances of the current period 8,918,602 19,282,147 - - 13,644 606,991 (10,289,719) - 18,531,665 Changes in the current period (decrease is represented by "-") - - 62,314 - 8,604 - 615,728 - 562,018 (I) Total comprehensive income - - - - - - 615,728 - 615,728 Shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital - - 62,314 - - - - - (62,314) 1. Others - - 62,314 - - - - - (62,314) (III) Special reserves - - - - 8,604 - - - 8,604 1. Amount established during the period - - - - 12,840 - - - 12,840 2. Amount utilized during the period - - - - 4,236 - - - 4,236 III. Closing balance for the period 8,918,602 19,282,147 62,314 - 22,248 606,991 (9,673,991) - 19,093,683 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements 76 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Statement of Changes in Equity of the Parent Company For the six months ended 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Unit: RMB'000 Currency: RMB Six months ended 30 June 2020 Less: Other Total Share Capital Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Accumulated shareholders' Items capital reserves shares income reserves reserves losses equity Closing balances of the preceding year and opening balances of the current period 8,918,602 19,313,090 62,314 - 14,573 577,012 (9,368,166) 19,392,797 II. Changes in the current period (decrease is represented by "-") - - 3,626 - 6,452 - 120,009 122,835 (I) Total comprehensive income - - - - - - 120,009 120,009 (II) Shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital - - 3,626 - - - - (3,626) 1. Others - - 3,626 - - - - (3,626) (III) Special reserves - - - - 6,452 - - 6,452 1. Amount established during the period - - - - 12,954 - - 12,954 2. Amount utilized during the period - - - - 6,502 - - 6,502 III. Closing balance for the period 8,918,602 19,313,090 65,940 - 21,025 577,012 (9,248,157) 19,515,632 Six months ended 30 June 2019 Less: Other Total Share Capital Treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Accumulated shareholders Items capital reserves shares income reserves reserves losses ' equity Closing balances of the preceding year and opening balances of the current period 8,918,602 19,313,090 - - 13,644 577,012 (10,292,036) 18,530,312 II. Changes in the current period (decrease is represented by "-") - - 62,314 - 8,604 - 616,195 562,485 (I) Total comprehensive income - - - - - - 616,195 616,195 (II) Shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital - - 62,314 - - - - (62,314) 1. Others - - 62,314 - - - - (62,314) (III) Special reserves - - - - 8,604 - - 8,604 1. Amount established during the period - - - - 12,840 - - 12,840 2. Amount utilized during the period - - - - 4,236 - - 4,236 III. Closing balance for the period 8,918,602 19,313,090 62,314 - 22,248 577,012 (9,675,841) 19,092,797 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 77 Section X Financial Report Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Unit: RMB'000 Currency: RMB Six months Six months ended 30 ended 30 Items Note VII June 2020 June 2019 I. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of services 9,248,203 10,334,249 Other cash received relating to operating activities 47 188,980 61,079 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 9,437,183 10,395,328 Cash paid for purchase of goods and services 8,155,684 9,030,724 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 650,980 743,222 Cash paid for all types of taxes 279,479 365,205 Other cash paid relating to operating activities 47 268,454 167,760 Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities 9,354,597 10,306,911 Net cash flows from operating activities 48 82,586 88,417 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements 78 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Six months Six months ended 30 ended 30 Items Note VII June 2020 June 2019 II. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from disposal of investments 433,000 404,400 Cash received from return on investments 6,791 5,351 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 439,791 409,751 Cash paid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and other long-term assets 145,638 36,926 Cash paid for acquisition of investments 43,000 587,058 Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities 188,638 623,984 Net cash flows from investing activities 251,153 (214,233) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 79 Section X Financial Report Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Six months Six months ended 30 ended 30 Items Note VII June 2020 June 2019 III. Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from borrowings 2,004,500 105,000 Other cash received relating to financing activities 47 - 795,088 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 2,004,500 900,088 Cash repayments of borrowings 870,000 200,000 Cash paid for distribution of dividends or profits, and for interest expenses 85,445 79,446 Other cash paid relating to financing activities 47 9,545 250,425 Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities 964,990 529,871 Net cash flows from financing activities 1,039,510 370,217 IV. Effect of changes in exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents - - V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,373,249 244,401 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,595,323 1,969,543 VI. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 48 2,968,572 2,213,944 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements 80 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Statement of Cash Flows of the Parent Company For the six months ended 30 June 2020 II. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Unit: RMB'000 Currency: RMB Six months Six months ended 30 ended 30 Items June 2020 June 2019 I. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of services 8,975,505 10,328,057 Other cash received relating to operating activities 187,118 61,079 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 9,162,623 10,389,136 Cash paid for purchase of goods and services 7,885,766 9,030,724 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 650,980 743,222 Cash paid for all types of taxes 278,758 363,825 Other cash paid relating to operating activities 266,302 167,564 Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities 9,081,806 10,305,335 Net cash flows from operating activities 80,817 83,801 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 81 Section X Financial Report Statement of Cash Flows of the Parent Company (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 II. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Six months Six months ended 30 ended 30 Items June 2020 June 2019 II. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from disposal of investments 433,000 404,400 Cash received from return on investments 6,791 9,571 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 439,791 413,971 Cash paid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and other long-term assets 145,638 36,926 Cash paid for acquisition of investments 43,000 587,058 Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities 188,638 623,984 Net cash flows from investing activities 251,153 (210,013) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements 82 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Statement of Cash Flows of the Parent Company (Continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 II. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (CONTINUED) Six months Six months ended 30 ended 30 Items June 2020 June 2019 III. Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from borrowings 2,004,500 105,000 Other cash received relating to financing activities - 795,088 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 2,004,500 900,088 Cash repayments of borrowings 870,000 200,000 Cash paid for distribution of dividends or profits, and for interest expenses 85,445 79,446 Other cash paid relating to financing activities 9,545 250,425 Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities 964,990 529,871 Net cash flows from financing activities 1,039,510 370,217 IV. Effect of changes in exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents - - V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,371,480 244,005 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,591,312 1,967,354 VI. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 2,962,792 2,211,359 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 83 Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements January-June 2020 III BASIC INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY According to the approval of Ti Gai Sheng Zi [1997] No. 127 issued by the State Commission for Restructuring Economic Systems and the approval of Guo Zi Qi Fa [1997] No. 156 issued by the State- owned Assets Administration Bureau, Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") was established as a limited liability company by Chongqing Iron & Steel (Group) Co., Ltd. ("CISG") as the sole promoter. The Company was incorporated and registered with Chongqing Municipal Administration of Industry and Commerce on 11 August 1997, whose headquarter is located in Changshou Economic Development Zone of Chongqing. The Company holds the business license with unified social credit code of 91500000202852965T, with the registered capital of RMB8,918,602,000 and the sum of 8,918,602,000 shares with par value of RMB1 each, including 81,500,000 A shares with restricted condition, 8,298,975,000 A shares without any restricted condition and 538,127,000 H shares. The Company's shares were listed in the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd. and listed in Shanghai Stock Exchange on 17 October 1997 and 28 February 2007, respectively. Pursuant to the reorganization plan, 2,096,981,600 shares of the Company held by CISG were transferred to Chongqing Changshou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (重慶長壽鋼鐵有限公司) ("Changshou Iron & Steel") on 27 December 2017, and the share transfer procedures were completed with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited. Subsequent to the completion of the share transfer, Changshou Iron & Steel holds 2,096,981,600 shares of the Company, with a shareholding percentage of 23.51%, and became the controlling shareholder of the Company. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") are mainly engaged in the production, processing and sale of steel plates, steel sections, wire rods, bar materials, billets and thin plates, and in the production and sale of coking and coal chemical products, pig iron & grain slag, steel slag, and steel scrap. The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on 25 August 2020. The scope of consolidation of the consolidated financial statements is determined on the basis of control, the scope of consolidation remains unchanged during the period. 84 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements (Continued) January-June 2020 IV PREPARATION BASIS OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the "Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises - Basic Standards" promulgated by the Ministry of Finance and the specific accounting standards, subsequent practice notes, interpretations and other relevant regulations as subsequently announced and revised (collectively "CAS"). These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the "Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises - No. 32 Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Ministry of Finance and the "Contents and Formats requirements in the Preparation Convention of Information Disclosure by Companies Offering Securities to the Public No. 3 - Contents and Formats Rules on Interim Financial Reporting (revised in 2017)" promulgated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and hence do not include all the information and disclosures of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Accordingly, these interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. These financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis. Other than certain financial instruments, these financial statements have been prepared at historical cost convention. If the assets are impaired, corresponding provisions for impairment shall be made according to relevant provisions. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 85 Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements (Continued) January-June 2020 V SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES The Group has determined the specific accounting policies and accounting estimates based on the characteristics of the operation, especially those related to provision for bad debt of receivables, inventory pricing method, depreciation of property, plant and equipment ("PPE"), and amortization of intangible assets, etc. 1. Statement of compliance These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with CAS, and present truly and completely the financial position of the Group and the Company as at 30 June 2020 and the results of their operations and cash flows for the six months ended 30 June 2020. 2. Accounting period The accounting year of the Group is from 1 January to 31 December of each calendar year. The current accounting period starts on 1 January 2020 and ends on 30 June 2020. 3. Functional currency The functional currency of the Group and the currency used in preparing the financial statements are Renminbi. The amounts in the financial statements were denominated in thousands of Renminbi, unless otherwise stated. 86 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements (Continued) January-June 2020 V SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) 4. Business combination Business combinations are classified into business combinations involving entities under common control and business combinations not involving entities under common control. Business combination involving entities under common control A business combination involving entities under common control is a business combination in which all of the combining entities are ultimately controlled by the same party or parties both before and after the combination, and that control is not transitory. For a business combination involving entities under common control, the party that, on the combination date, obtains control of another entity participating in the combination is the absorbing party, while that other entity participating in the combination is a party being absorbed. Combination date is the date on which the absorbing party effectively obtains control of the party being absorbed. Assets and liabilities that are obtained by the absorbing party in a business combination involving entities under common control, including goodwill arising from the acquisition of the party being absorbed by the ultimate controller, shall be accounted for on the basis of the carrying amounts on the financial statements of the ultimate controller at the combination date. The difference between the carrying amount of the net assets obtained and the carrying amount of the consideration paid for the combination (or the aggregate face value of shares issued as consideration) shall be adjusted to share premium under capital reserves and the balance transferred from capital reserves under the old accounting system. If the share premium is not sufficient to absorb the difference, any excess shall be adjusted against retained earnings. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 87 Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements (Continued) January-June 2020 V SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) 4. Business combination (Continued) Business combination not involving entities under common control A business combination not involving entities under common control is a business combination in which all of the combining entities are not ultimately controlled by the same party or parties both before and after the combination. For a business combination not involving entities under common control, the party that, on the acquisition date, obtains control of another entity participating in the combination is the acquirer, while that other entity participating in the combination is the acquiree. Acquisition date refers to the date on which the acquirer effectively obtains control of the acquiree. The acquirer shall measure the acquiree's identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities acquired in the business combination not involving entities under common control at their fair values on the acquisition date. The excess of the fair value of the sum of the consideration paid (or the fair value of equity securities issued) for business combination and equity interests in the acquiree held prior to the date of acquisition over the share of the attributable net identifiable assets of the acquiree, measured at fair value, was recognized as goodwill, which is subsequently measured at cost less cumulative impairment loss. In case the fair value of the sum of the consideration paid (or fair value of equity securities issued) and equity interests in the acquiree held prior to the date of acquisition is less than the fair value of the share of the attributable net identifiable assets of the acquiree, a review of the measurement of the fair values of the identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities, the consideration paid for the combination (or fair value of equity securities issued) and the equity interests in the acquiree held prior to the date of acquisition is conducted. If the review indicates that the fair value of the sum of the consideration paid (or the fair value of equity securities issued) and equity interests in the acquiree held prior to the date of acquisition is indeed less than the fair value of the share of the attributable net identifiable assets of the acquiree, the difference is recognized in current profit or loss. 88 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements (Continued) January-June 2020 V SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) 5. Consolidated financial statements The consolidation scope of consolidated financial statements is determined on the basis of control, including the financial statements of the Company and all of its subsidiaries. A subsidiary is an entity that is controlled by the Company, including separable parts of an enterprise or investee and structured entities controlled by the Company, etc. In preparation of consolidated financial statements, the subsidiaries use the same accounting period and accounting policies as those of the Company. All intra-group assets, liabilities, equity interests, income, expenses and cash flow are eliminated in full on consolidation. Where the amount of losses of a subsidiary attributable to the non-controlling shareholders in the current period exceeds their share of the opening balance of owner's equity of the subsidiary, the excess shall be allocated against non-controlling interests. For subsidiaries acquired through business combinations not involving entities under common control, the operating results and cash flows of the acquiree shall be included in the consolidated financial statements, from the day on which the Group gains control, till the Group ceases the control of it. While preparing the consolidated financial statements, the acquirer shall adjust the subsidiary's financial statements, on the basis of the fair values of the identifiable assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities recognized on the acquisition date. For subsidiaries acquired through business combinations involving entities under common control, the operating results and cash flows of the acquiree shall be included in the consolidated financial statements from the beginning of the period in which the combination occurs. While preparing the comparative consolidated financial statements, adjustments are made to related items in the financial statements for the prior period as if the reporting entity established through combination has been existing since the ultimate controller begins to exercise control. The Group's control over an investee is re-assessed if change in relevant facts and situations causes changes in one or more of the control substances. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 89 Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements (Continued) January-June 2020 V SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) 6. Classification of joint arrangement and joint operation A joint arrangement is classified as either a joint operation or a joint venture. A joint operation is a joint arrangement whereby the joint operators have rights to the assets, and obligations for the liabilities, relating to the arrangement. A joint venture is a joint arrangement whereby the joint operators have rights to the net assets of the arrangement. A joint operator recognizes the following items in relation to its interest in a joint operation: its solely-held assets, and its share of any assets held jointly; its solely-assumed liabilities, and its share of any liabilities incurred jointly; its revenue from the sale of its share of the output arising from the joint operation; its share of the revenue from the sale of the output by the joint operation; its solely-incurred expenses, and its share of any expenses incurred jointly. 7. Cash and cash equivalents Cash comprises the Group's cash on hand and deposits that can be readily withdrawn on demand. Cash equivalents are short-term, highly liquid investments held by the Group, that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value. 8. Foreign currency translation and translation of foreign currency statements The Group translates the amount of foreign currency transactions occurred into its functional currency. Foreign currency transactions are recorded, on initial recognition, in the functional currency, by applying to the foreign currency amount the spot exchange rate prevailing on the transaction dates. At the balance sheet date, foreign currency monetary items are translated using the spot exchange rate prevailing on the balance sheet date. All the resulting differences on settlement and monetary item translation are taken to profit or loss in the current period, except for those relating to foreign currency borrowings specifically for acquisition and construction of qualifying assets, which are capitalized in accordance with the principle of capitalization of borrowing costs. Non-monetary foreign currency items measured at historical cost shall still be translated at the spot exchange rate prevailing on the transaction date, and the amount denominated in the functional currency is not changed. Non-monetary foreign currency items measured at fair value are translated at the spot exchange rate prevailing at the date on which the fair values are determined. The difference thus resulted are recognized in profit or loss or as other comprehensive income based on the nature of the non-monetary items. Foreign currency cash flows are translated using the average exchange rate for the period during which the cash flows occur. The effect of exchange rate changes on cash is separately presented as an adjustment item in the cash flow statement. 90 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements (Continued) January-June 2020 V SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) 9. Financial instruments A financial instrument is any contract that gives rise to a financial asset of one entity, and a financial liability or equity instrument of another entity. Recognition and derecognition of financial instruments The Group recognizes a financial asset or a financial liability when it becomes a party to the contractual provisions of a financial instrument. The Group derecognizes and writes off a financial asset (or part of a financial asset, or part of a group of similar financial assets) from its account and balance sheet when the following conditions are met: the rights to receive cash flows from the financial asset have expired; the Group has transferred its rights to receive cash flows from the financial asset, or has assumed an obligation to pay the received cash flows in full without material delay to a third party under a "pass-through arrangement"; and either (a) the Group has transferred substantially all the risks and rewards of the financial asset, or (b) the Group has neither transferred nor retained substantially all the risks and rewards of the financial asset, but has transferred control of the financial asset. If the underlying obligation of a financial liability has been discharged or cancelled or has expired, the financial liability is derecognized. If an existing financial liability is replaced by the same creditor with a new financial liability that has substantially different terms, or if the terms of an existing financial liability are substantially revised, such replacement or revision is accounted for as the derecognition of the original liability and the recognition of a new liability, and the resulting difference is recognized in profit or loss. Regular way purchases or sales of financial assets are recognized and derecognized on the trade date. Regular way purchases or sales of financial assets mean that the financial assets are received or delivered under the terms of a contract within a period established by regulations or conventions in the marketplace. Trade date is the date that the Group commits to purchase or sell the financial asset. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 91 Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements (Continued) January-June 2020 V SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) 9. Financial instruments (Continued) Classification and measurement of financial assets According to the Group's corporate business model for managing financial assets and the contractual cash flow characteristics of the financial assets, the Group's financial assets are, on initial recognition, classified into the following categories: financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, financial assets at amortized cost, and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income. Only when the business model for managing financial assets is changed by the Group, the Group will reclassify the related financial assets affected. A financial asset is recognized initially at fair value. The trade receivables or notes receivable generated from sales of goods or services, which do not contain significant financing component or do not consider financing component over one year, initially are measured at trading price. In the case of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, relevant transaction costs are directly charged to profit or loss; transaction costs relating to financial assets of other categories are included in the amounts initially recognized. The subsequent measurement of financial assets depends on their classification as follows: Debt instrument investment at amortized cost Financial assets are classified as financial assets at amortized cost if the financial assets meet the following conditions: the objective of the Group's business model for managing such financial assets is to collect contractual cash flows; the contractual terms of the financial assets stipulate that cash flows generated on a specific date are solely payment of the principal and the interest based on the outstanding principal amount. Such financial assets recognize interest income by using the effective interest rate method. The gains or losses arising from derecognition, adjustment or impairment are recognized in profit or loss. 92 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements (Continued) January-June 2020 V SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) 9. Financial instruments (Continued) Classification and measurement of financial assets (Continued) Debt instrument investment at fair value through other comprehensive income Financial assets are classified as financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income if the financial assets meet the following conditions: the objective of the Group's business model for managing such financial assets is both to collect contractual cash flows and to dispose of the financial assets; the contractual terms of the financial assets stipulate that cash flows generated on a specific date are solely payment of the principal and the interest based on the outstanding principal amount. Such financial assets recognize interest income by using the effective interest rate method. Except for interest income, impairment losses and exchange difference recognized as profit or loss, other changes in fair value are recognized as other comprehensive income. When such financial asset is derecognized, the accumulated gain or loss previously recognized in other comprehensive income is transferred from other comprehensive income to profit or loss. Equity instrument investment at fair value through other comprehensive income The Group irrevocably elects to designate certain equity instrument investments not held for trading as financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, such that only relevant dividend income (excluding the dividends recovered as part of the investment cost) is recognized as profit or loss and the subsequent changes in fair value are recognized as other comprehensive income, and the provision for impairment is not accrued. When such financial asset is derecognized, the accumulated gain or loss previously recognized in other comprehensive income is transferred from other comprehensive income to retained earnings. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Apart from the financial assets at amortized cost and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income mentioned above, other financial assets are classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. Such financial assets are subsequently measured at fair value. All changes in fair value are recognized in profit or loss. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 93 Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements (Continued) January-June 2020 V SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) 9. Financial instruments (Continued) Classification and measurement of financial liabilities The Group's financial liabilities are, on initial recognition, classified into other financial liabilities, and the related transaction costs are included in the amounts initially recognized. Such kinds of financial liabilities are subsequently measured at amortized cost by using the effective interest rate method. Impairment of financial instruments On the basis of expected credit losses ("ECLs"), the Group makes impairment provisions and recognizes loss provisions for the financial assets carried at amortized cost and investments on debt instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income. For trade receivables that do not contain significant financing components, the Group uses a simplified measurement method to measure loss provision based on the amount of ECLs throughout the lifetime. In addition to the abovementioned financial assets for which the simplified measurement method are used, the Group assesses whether its credit risk has increased significantly since the initial recognition on each balance sheet date. Financial instruments for which credit risk has not increased significantly since initial recognition, at stage 1, and for which the loss allowance is measured at an amount equal to 12-month ECLs, calculated by carrying amount and effective interest rate; financial instruments for which credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition but that are not credit-impaired financial assets, at stage 2, and for which the loss allowance is measured at an amount equal to lifetime ECLs, calculated by carrying amount and effective interest rate; financial instruments that are credit-impaired since initial recognition, at stage 3, and for which the loss allowance is measured at an amount equal to lifetime ECLs, calculated at amortized cost and by effective interest rate. For these financial instruments with lower credit risk on the balance sheet date, the Group assumes the related credit risk has not increased significantly since initial recognition. 94 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements (Continued) January-June 2020 V SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) 9. Financial instruments (Continued) Impairment of financial instruments (Continued) The Group assesses the ECLs of financial instruments by individual or group. Considering the characteristics of different customers' credit risk, the Group assesses the ECLs of trade receivables and other receivables based on the ageing portfolio. The Group assesses the ECLs of notes receivable, by considering the characteristics of the acceptors' credit risk. The disclosure of the criteria for judging significant increase in credit risk, the definition of credit-impaired assets, and the assumption of ECLs measurement, please refer to Note IX.3. When the Group no longer reasonably expects to be able to recover, in full or in part, the contractual cash flows of financial assets, the Group directly writes down the carrying amount of the financial assets. If the financial assets that have been written down are recovered in the future, the reversal of the impairment losses are charged to the profit or loss. Offset of financial instruments Financial assets and financial liabilities are offset and the net amount is presented in the balance sheet to the extent that there is a currently enforceable legal right to offset the recognized amounts and that there is an intention to settle on a net basis, or to realize the financial assets and settle the financial liabilities simultaneously. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 95 Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements (Continued) January-June 2020 V SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) 9. Financial instruments (Continued) Financial guarantee contracts Financial guarantee contracts are those contracts that require a payment to be made by the issuer to reimburse the holder for a loss it incurs because the specified debtor fails to make a payment when due in accordance with the terms of a debt instrument. Financial guarantee contracts are measured, on initial recognition, at fair value. For financial guarantee contracts that are not designated as at fair value through profit or loss, they are, after initial recognition, subsequently measured at the higher of: the amount of the ECLs settled at the balance sheet date, and the amount initially recognized less the cumulative amortization recognized in accordance with the guidance for revenue recognition. Transfers of financial assets If the Group transfers substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset, the Group derecognizes the financial asset; if the Group retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset, the Group does not derecognize the financial asset. If the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset, it accounts for the transactions as follows: if the Group has not retained control, it derecognizes the financial asset and recognizes any resulting assets or liabilities; if the Group has retained control, it continues to recognize the financial asset to the extent of its continuing involvement in the transferred financial asset and recognizes an associated liability. 96 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements (Continued) January-June 2020 V SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) 10. Inventories Inventories include hold-for-sale stock goods in the ordinary course of business, working in progress in the process of production, raw materials to be consumed in the production process or in the rendering of services, lower valued consumables and repaired spare parts, etc. Inventories are initially carried at cost. Cost of inventories comprises all costs of purchase, costs of conversion and other costs. The actual cost of inventories transferred out is assigned by using weighted average method. Revolving materials comprise lower valued consumables and packing materials and others, lower valued consumables and packing materials shall be amortized on the immediate written-off or amortization in stage basis. At the balance sheet date, inventories are measured at the lower of cost and net realizable value. If the cost of inventories is higher than the net realizable value, a provision for decline in value of inventories is recognized in profit or loss. If factors that previously resulted in the provision for decline in value of inventories no longer exist, so that the net realizable value is higher than the carrying amount, the amount of the write-down is reversed. The reversal is limited to the amount originally provided for the decline in value of inventories. The amount of the reversal is recognized in current profit or loss. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business less the estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale and relevant amounts after taxes. The provision for decline in value of inventories is made on an individual basis. The Group adopts the perpetual inventory system. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 97 Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements (Continued) January-June 2020 V SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) 11. Long-term equity investments Long-term equity investments consist of equity investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Long-term equity investments are recognized at initial investment cost upon acquisition. For a long-term equity investment acquired through a business combination under common control, the initial investment cost of the long-term equity investment shall be the absorbing party's share of the carrying amount of the owners' equity of the party being absorbed in the consolidated financial statements of the ultimate controlling party at combination date. The difference between the initial investment cost and the carrying amount of consideration for combination shall be adjusted to capital reserves. If the balance of capital reserves is not sufficient, any excess shall be adjusted to retained earnings. Any other comprehensive income previously recognized before combination date shall be accounted for on the same basis as would have been required if the investee had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities. The portion recognized based on changes in the investee's equity (other than net profit or loss, other comprehensive income and profit appropriation) is charged to profit or loss upon disposal of such long-term equity investment. For those partially disposed equity investments, gains or losses upon disposal are proportionately recognized in profit or loss when they still constitute long-term equity investments after the disposal and are fully charged to profit or loss when they are reclassified to financial instruments after the disposal. For a long-term equity investment acquired through a business combination involving entities not under common control, the initial investment cost should be the cost of acquisition (for a business combination through step acquisitions not under common control, the initial investment cost is the sum of the carrying amount of the equity investment in the acquiree held before the acquisition date and the additional investment cost paid on the acquisition date), which is the sum of the fair value of assets transferred, liabilities incurred or assumed and equity securities issued. If the equity investments in the acquiree involve other comprehensive income prior to the acquisition date, when disposing of the investments, the relevant other comprehensive income will be accounted for on the same basis as would have been required if the investee had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities. The portion recognized based on changes in the investee's equity (other than net profit or loss, other comprehensive income and profit appropriation) is charged to profit or loss upon disposal of such long-term equity investment. For those partially disposed equity investments, gains or losses upon disposal are proportionately recognized in profit or loss when they still constitute long-term equity investments after the disposal and are fully charged to profit or loss when they are reclassified to financial instruments after the disposal. The initial investment cost of a long-term equity investment acquired otherwise than through a business combination shall be determined as follows: for a long-term equity investment acquired by paying cash, the initial investment cost shall be the actual purchase price has been paid plus those costs, taxes and other necessary expenditures directly attributable to the acquisition of the long-term equity investment; for those acquired by the issue of equity securities, the initial investment cost shall be the fair value of the equity securities issued. 98 2020 Interim Report Section X Financial Report Notes to Financial Statements (Continued) January-June 2020 V SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES (CONTINUED) 11. Long-term equity investments (Continued) The cost method is applied for long-term equity investments in the financial statements of the Parent Company when the investee is controlled by the Company. Control refers to the power over the investee such that the Company is able to direct the relevant activities, has exposure or rights to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to use its power over the investee to affect the amount of the investor's returns. When the cost method is adopted, long-term equity investments are recorded at initial investment cost. Adjusting the cost of long-term equity investment by adding or withdrawing investment. Cash dividends or profits declared to be distributed by the investee should be recognized as investment income for the period. The equity method is adopted when the Group has joint control, or exercises significant influence over the investee. Joint control is the contractually agreed sharing of control of an arrangement, which exists only when decisions about the relevant activities require the unanimous consent of the parties sharing control. Significant influence is the power to participate in the financial and operating policy decisions of the investee but is not control or joint control over those policies. Under the equity method, where the initial investment cost of a long-term equity investment exceeds the investing entity's interest in the fair values of the investee's identifiable net assets at the acquisition date, the excess is included in the initial investment cost. Where the initial investment cost is less than the investing entity's interest in the fair values of the investee's identifiable net assets at the acquisition date, the difference is charged to profit or loss, and the cost of the long-term equity investment is adjusted accordingly. Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 99 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

