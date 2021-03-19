Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited    1053   CNE1000002W0

CHONGQING IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(1053)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chongqing Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PROVISION FOR ASSET IMPAIRMENT FOR 2020

03/19/2021 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PROVISION

FOR ASSET IMPAIRMENT FOR 2020

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of Laws of Hong Kong).

At the 35th meeting of the eighth session of the Board and the 24th meeting of the eighth session of the supervisory committee of the Company held on 19 March 2021, the Proposal on Provision for Asset Impairment for 2020 was approved by voting, details of which are as follows:

I. SUMMARY OF THE PROVISION FOR ASSET IMPAIRMENT

In order to better reflect its assets and financial conditions in a true, accurate and fair manner, the Company prudentially conducted a comprehensive review of its assets as at the end of 2020 in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and its accounting policies. The net realizable value and recoverable amounts in respect of various assets were fully assessed and analyzed, and impairment provision was made for assets that might be subject to impairment losses. The Company, after conducting impairment tests, made a provision of RMB385,090,000 for asset impairment for the current period, which exceeds 10% of the audited net profit of the Company for the last accounting year.

The Company's inventory is measured at the lower of cost and net realizable value as at the balance sheet date, and a provision for inventory write-down shall be made while the net realizable value of the inventory is lower than its cost. Fixed assets are measured at the lower of carrying amount and recoverable amount as at the balance sheet date. An asset's recoverable amount should becalculated as the higher of its fair value less disposal costs and the present value of its estimated future cash flows. If the asset's recoverable amount is less than its carrying amount, a provision for impairment of the fixed asset is made.

A breakdown of the provision by category is set out as follows:

Unit: RMB0'000

Amount for

Provision for

the current

asset impairment

period

Credit loss

-

-

346

Inventory write-down loss

1,334

1.44

0

Impairment loss on fixed assets

37,175

40.14

0

Total

38,509

41.58

346

Percentage in the audited Amount for net profit the previous of 2019 period

(%)

II. PARTICULARS OF THE PROVISION FOR ASSET IMPAIRMENT (I) Provision for inventory write-down

Test results show that a provision of RMB284,470,000 should be made for inventory write-down as at the end of 2020. As RMB272,600,000 had been provided, and RMB1,470,000 was written off for the current period, an additional provision of RMB13,340,000 for inventory write-down was made for the current period.

Unit: RMB0'000

Item

Balance of impairment provision for the previous period

Raw materials Low-value consumables and repair parts

13,662

Sub-total

13,598 27,260

Inventory write-down

provision made for the

written off

Closing balance

current period that affects

for the current

of impairment

the current profit or loss

period

provision

Provision Reversal

-

13,662

147

14,785

147

28,447

Amount

-

-

1,334 1,334

- -

(II) Provision for impairment of fixed assets

In order to promote the construction of an iron and steel base with 10 million tonnes, in 2020, the Company upgraded and renovated the production equipment and supporting facilities involved in all production processes, and removed those equipment and supporting facilities which needed to be scrapped for replacement. Based on the transaction records of previous fixed asset scrapping and the prices for scrap steel recycling, and with the principle of 10% of the net value of the equipment to be scrapped as its estimated recoverable amount and zero income for the buildings and structures to be scrapped, the Company made an provision of RMB371,750,000 for impairment loss on such fixed assets.

Unit: RMB0'000

Provision forProvision forimpairment impairment forCategoryOriginal amountAccumulated depreciation

for the

Net value current periodthe previous period

Machinery and equipment Buildings and structuresSub-total

40,770 16,928 57,698

15,617

2,391

18,008

25,153 14,537 39,690

22,638 14,537 37,175

- - -

III. IMPACT OF THE PROVISION FOR ASSET IMPAIRMENT ON THE

COMPANY

The provision for impairment of various assets amounts to RMB385,090,000, resulting in a decrease of RMB385,090,000 in the net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company for 2020.

The Company will strengthen its asset management, and will accelerate the disposal of useless spare parts and scrapped fixed assets.

IV. OPINIONS OF THE BOARD, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND

THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE ON PROVISION FOR ASSET

IMPAIRMENT BY THE COMPANY

1. Opinions of the Board

Upon full assessment and analysis, the Company prudentially made a provision of RMB385,090,000 for asset impairment for 2020 in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and its accounting policies.

  • 2. Opinions of independent directors

    The provision for asset impairment made by the Company complies with the relevant requirements of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and its accounting policies, as well as the accounting principle of prudence; the provision was made on the basis of sufficient supporting information, and would enable a better reflection of the Company's assets and financial conditions in a true, accurate and fair manner; and the decision making procedures for the provision are in compliance with the requirements of the relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company, without causing any prejudice to the legitimate interests of the Company and its minority shareholders.

    The independent directors of the Company have approved the Proposal on

  • Provision for Asset Impairment for 2020.

  • 3. Opinions of the supervisory committee

    The provision for asset impairment for 2020 made by the Company complies with the relevant requirements of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and its accounting policies, as well as the actual situations of the Company, and would enable a better reflection of the Company's assets and financial conditions in a fair and objective manner; and the decision making procedures of the Board in respect of the provision are in compliance with the requirements of the relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company.

By order of the Board

Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited

Liu Jianrong

Chairman

Chongqing, the PRC, 20 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Mr. Liu Jianrong (Executive Director), Mr. Zhang Wenxue (Executive Director), Mr. Tu Deling (Executive Director), Mr. Zou An (Executive Director), Mr. Song De An (Non-executive Director), Mr. Zhou Ping (Non- executive Director), Mr. Xin Qingquan (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xu Yixiang (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Wong Chunwa (Independent Non-executive Director).

Disclaimer

Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 15:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHONGQING IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
11:09aCHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Announcement in relation to provision for asset impair..
PU
03/10CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Announcement of resolutions passed at 2021 first extra..
PU
03/10CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Appointment of director
PU
02/26CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Voluntary announcement - announcement in relation to t..
PU
2020CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Names Successor as Chairman Resigns
MT
2020CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Board OKs Proposed Acquisition of 72% Stake in Xingang..
MT
2020CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : 2020 interim report
PU
2020CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Indicative announcement on changes in shareholders' eq..
PU
2020CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Announcement on the operating data for the first half ..
PU
2020CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Possible continuing connected transactions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 548 M 3 464 M 3 464 M
Net income 2020 336 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 881 M 2 174 M 2 594 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 6 405
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart CHONGQING IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHONGQING IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wen Xue Zhang General Manager & Executive Director
An Zou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jian Rong Liu Chairman
Xiao Ping Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qing Quan Xin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHONGQING IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED56.96%2 405
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.49.92%31 276
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.26.71%20 978
JSW STEEL LIMITED9.26%14 227
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION2.83%13 990
EVRAZ PLC18.07%11 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ