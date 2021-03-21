Chongqing Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 03/21/2021 | 06:21am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 I IMPORTANT NOTICE 1 This summary of annual report is abstracted from the full text of the annual report. In order to completely understand the operating results, financial conditions and future development planning of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company"), investors are advised to carefully read the full text of the annual report on the media designated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), such as the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

2 The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee and directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations, misleading statements contained in or material omissions from the annual report and collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents hereof.

3 All directors of the Company attended the Board meeting.

4 Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP issued a standard unqualified audit report for the Company.

5 The profit distribution proposal or proposal to transfer capital reserve to share capital for the reporting period as considered by the Board According to the auditing by Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP, the net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for 2020 amounted to RMB582 million, and the unappropriated profit as at the end of 2020 amounted to RMB-8.786 billion. As the Company recorded a negative unappropriated profit as at the end of 2020, the directors of the Company suggested not to make profit distribution or transfer capital reserve to share capital pursuant to the Article 250 of the Articles of Association for 2020.

6 The annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company. II BASIC INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY 1 Company Information

2 Main Business Profile during the Reporting Period Name Liu Jianrong (Acting) Peng Guoju Correspondence No. 2 Jiangnan Avenue, Jiangnan No. 2 Jiangnan Avenue, Jiangnan address Street, Changshou District, Street, Changshou District, Chongqing Chongqing Tel 86-23-6887 3311 86-23-6898 3482 E-mail IR@email.cqgt.cn IR@email.cqgt.cn Stock type A share Shanghai Stock Exchange Chongqing Iron & Steel H share The Stock Exchange of Chongqing Iron Hong Kong Limited Place of listing

Stock Profile Stock abbreviation Abbreviated name Stock code before adjustment 601005 N/A 01053 N/A Contact information Secretary to the Board Securities affairs representative

2.1 Explanation on the Company's Main Business and Business Model The Company is mainly engaged in the production, processing and sale of steel plates, wire rods, bar materials, billets and thin plates; production and sale of coal chemical products & grain slag, etc. The Company has the following main production lines: 4,100mm wide and thick plate, 2,700mm medium plate, 1,780mm hot rolled sheet, high speed wire rods and bar materials. The Company's products are applied in various industries, such as machinery, architecture, engineering, automobile, motorbike, shipbuilding, offshore oil, gas cylinder, boiler and oil and gas pipelines. The Company's steel products used in hull structure, boilers and pressure vessels were rewarded the title of "Chinese brand products" and four other products were rewarded the title of "Chongqing's brand products". The Company successively obtained the following titles of honor: national Labor Day certificate, national implementation of performance excellence model advanced enterprises, Chongqing famous trademark, Chongqing quality benefit enterprise and Chongqing contract-abiding and trustworthy enterprises. Chongqing Iron & Steel, which has integrated into China Baowu, is marching forward with a new attitude towards the goal of high-quality development, striving to build itself into a 10-million-tonne-level iron and steel enterprise, shaping "Chongqing Iron & Steel to be beautiful and picturesque", and becoming a leader in the steel industry in Southwest China. The Company actively implemented the annual production and operation policy of "expanding scale, adjusting structure, and reducing costs" and the working keynotes of "refining management, minimizing resource consumption, conducting comprehensive benchmarking to identify areas for improvement, and increasing efforts in cost reduction and efficiency enhancement", and adhered to the philosophy of "all costs can be lowered", while focusing on "scale + cost" and "efficiency + benefit" by means of maximizing the efficiency and minimizing the costs, so as to promote the Company's production and operation and the implementation of construction projects and various reforms and development, strengthen the foundation for development, push forward the construction of a 10-million-tonne-level iron and steel enterprise, and move steadily towards the goal of development. 2.2 Explanation on the Industry In 2020, under the severe impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the complex domestic and international environment, and in the face of high costs of raw materials such as iron ore, huge environmental pressure, intensified international competition and market volatility, the domestic iron and steel market witnessed upward fluctuations within a wide range. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the General Administration of Customs and the China Iron and Steel Association, in 2020, the domestic production of pig iron and crude steel reached 887.52 million tonnes and 1,064.77 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.3% and 7.0%, respectively; the production of steel products reached 1,324.89 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.0%; the cumulative exports of steel products reached 53.67 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year decrease of 16.5%; the cumulative imports of steel products reached 20.23 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 64.4%; the monthly average of China's steel price index was 105.57 points, representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.2%; the national cumulative imports of iron ore and its concentrates reached 1,170.1 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.5%; according to the statistics of China Iron and Steel Association, the key iron and steel enterprises realized sales revenue of RMB4.7 trillion, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.9%; and profits of RMB207.4 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.6%. 3 Major Financial Data and Financial Indicators of the Company 3.1 Major financial data and financial indicators for the last three years Unit: RMB'000 Increase/ decrease from 2020 2019 last year 2018 (%)Total assets Operating income Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company, netting non-recurring gains and losses Net assets attributable to shareholders of listed company Net cash flow from operating activities Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)Weighted average return on net assets (%) 39,949,856 26,975,726 48.10 26,933,351 24,489,935 23,477,597 4.31 22,638,957 638,479 491,082 20,038,467 925,723 -31.03 1,787,906 726,508 -32.41 1,677,588 19,396,003 3.31 18,531,665 1,337,765 -405,326 1,338,195 0.07 0.07 0.10 0.10 -30.00 0.20 -30.00 0.20 Decrease by 1.64 percentage 3.24 4.88 points 10.14 3.2 Major financial data by quarter during the reporting period Unit: RMB'000 1st Quarter (January- 2nd Quarter (April- 3rd Quarter (July- 4th March)June) September) Quarter (October- December) Operating income 5,178,323 5,749,044 6,998,527 6,564,041 Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company 4,173 117,182 248,977 268,147 Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company, netting non-recurring gains and losses Net cash flow from operating activities 253 -213,075 107,540 295,661

246,030 137,259

403,001 852,178 Explanation on the differences between quarterly data and disclosed regular reporting data Applicable ✓ Not applicable 4 Share Capital and Shareholders 4.1 Table of holdings of the number of ordinary shareholders and preferred shareholders with restored voting rights and the top 10 shareholders Unit: share As of the end of the reporting period, the total number of ordinary shareholders (accounts) 133,960 At the end of the month before the annual report disclosure, the total number of ordinary shareholders (accounts) 133,736 As of the end of the reporting period, the total number of preferred shareholders with restored voting rights (accounts) 0 At the end of the month before the annual report disclosure, the total number of preferred shareholders with restored voting rights (accounts) 0 The top 10 shareholders Changes Name of shareholder (Full name) during the reporting period Period-end number of stock Number of restricted Pledged or frozenRatio (%) stock held Stock StatusQuantityNature of shareholders Chongqing Changshou 0 2,096,981,600 23.51 Iron & Steel Company Limited HKSCC NOMINEES 0 Pledged 2,096,981,600 Domestic non-state-owned legal person 23,200 531,240,621 5.96

0 Unknown LIMITED Foreign legal person Chongqing Qianxin 427,195,760 427,195,760 4.79

0 Pledged 427,190,070 Unknown Group Co., Ltd. Chongqing Rural 0 289,268,939 3.24 0 Nil 0 Unknown Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Chongqing Guochuang

0 278,288,059 3.12 0 Nil 0 Unknown Investment and Management Co., Ltd. Sinosteel Equipment

0 252,411,692 2.83 0 Nil 0 Unknown & Engineering Co., Ltd. Bank of Chongqing

0 226,042,920 Co., Ltd. Industrial Bank Co.,

0 219,633,096 2.53 2.46 0 0 Nil Nil 0 0 Unknown Unknown Ltd., Chongqing Branch Agricultural Bank of

0 216,403,628 2.43 0 Nil 0 Unknown China Limited, Chongqing Branch China Shipbuilding

0 211,461,370 2.37 0 Nil 0 Unknown Industry Complete Logistics Co., Ltd. ( ʕ୵ʈุϓࢁ يݴϞࠢʮ̡) The above shareholders' connected There is no connection between Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited,relationship or acting in concertthe controlling shareholder of the Company, and the other 9 shareholders, nor are they persons acting in concert regulated in Measures for Management on Information Disclosure of Changes in Shareholdings of Listed Companies' Shareholders. The Company is also not aware of any connected relationship among the other 9 shareholders or whether they are acting in concert Preferred shareholders with restored voting rights and their shareholding Not applicable 4.2 Chart of equity and the controlling relationship between the Company and the controlling shareholder ✓ Applicable Not applicable Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited 4.3 Chart of equity and the controlling relationship between the Company and the actual controllers ✓ Applicable Not applicable Party acting in concert Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited 23.51% Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited 4.4 The total number of preferred shareholders of the Company and the top 10 shareholders at the end of the reporting period Applicable ✓ Not applicable 5 Information on Corporate Bond Applicable ✓ Not applicable III MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 1 Major Operations During the Reporting Period During the reporting period, the Group produced 6.3784 million tonnes of iron, 7.1155 million tonnes of steel and 6.7775 million tonnes of commodity billet, representing year-on-year growth of 4.39%, 5.83%, and 5.45% respectively, which exceeded the annual planned goals and reached the highest level in history. The sales volume of commodity billet was 6.8256 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year growth of 4.89%. The operating income was RMB24.49 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.31%, while the total profit was RMB624 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 29.88%. 1.1 Main business analysis (1) Analysis of changes in certain items from Income Statement and Cash Flow Statement Unit: RMB'000 Corresponding Current period of Item period last year Change (%) Operating income 24,489,935 23,477,597 4.31 Operating cost 22,658,292 21,718,957 4.32 Selling expenses 91,929 121,521 -24.35 Administrative expenses 591,920 597,612 -0.95 R&D expenses - - - Financial expenses 132,514 170,887 -22.46 Net cash flow from operating activities 1,337,765 -405,326 Not applicable Net cash flow from investing activities -711,113 -718,828 Not applicable Net cash flow from financing activities 2,476,115 749,934 230.18 1) Reasons for change in distribution and selling expenses: The decrease in distribution and selling expenses was mainly due to the decrease in sales transportation fee as a result of the change of sales model of the Company. 2) Reasons for change in financial expenses: The decrease in financial expenses was mainly due to the increase in foreign exchange gains.

3) Reasons for change in net cash flow from operating activities: The increase in net cash flow from operating activities was mainly due to the increase in advances from customers.

4) Reasons for change in net cash flow from financing activities: The increase in net cash flow from financing activities was mainly due to the increase in financing for the period. (2) Revenue and cost analysis ✓ Applicable Not applicableDetailed notes to the major changes in the Company's profits structure or profits sources: In 2020, the Group realized a total profit of RMB624 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 29.88%, which was mainly due to the following reasons: the selling price of steel products amounted to s RMB3,464/tonne, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.20%, and commodity billet achieved an increase of RMB133 million in profit affected by products structure; the sales volume of commodity billet reached 6.8256 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.89%, and achieving an increase of RMB44 million in profit; the Company continuously promoted cost reduction plan, thus key technical and economic indicators improved significantly, all consumption obviously reduced, thus resulting in an increase of RMB277 million in profit from cost reduction in the aspect of process; the increase in prices of ore and scrap steel, offset by the decrease in price of coal, resulted in a decrease of RMB337 million in profit; the upgrading and trasformation of production line and the impairment of fixed assets resulted in a decrease of RMB385 million in profit. In 2020, the Group's revenue from main business amounted to RMB24.349 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.19%. In particular, the income from sales of commodity billet amounted to RMB23.569 billion, representing an increase of RMB1.0750 billion as compared with the corresponding period of last year. Firstly, the sales volume of commodity billet was 6.8256 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.89%, resulting in an increase in the sales income of RMB942 million; secondly, the sales price of steel products was RMB3,464/tonne, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.20%, resulting in an increase in the sales income of RMB133 million affected by products structure. Composition of income from main businesses: 2019 Year-on- year increase Type Amount Percentage Amount Percentage in amount (RMB'000) (%) (RMB'000) (%) (%) Plate 7,394,107 30.37 6,894,166 29.50 7.25 Hot rolling 12,385,118 50.85 10,792,992 46.18 14.75 Bars 1,464,818 6.02 2,480,253 10.61 -40.94 Profiles 1,133,878 4.66 2,326,636 9.96 -51.27 Billet 1,190,733 4.89 - - - Subtotal 23,568,654 96.79 22,494,047 96.25 4.78 Other 780,503 3.21 875,587 3.75 -10.86 Total 24,349,157 100.00 23,369,634 100.00 4.19 - 10 - 2020 Hot rolling Bars Profiles Sub-total of steel products Hot rolling Bars Profiles Sub-total of steel products Total of commodity billet Total of commodity billet Sales prices of commodity billet: 2020 Year- on-year Income growth increase (%) (RMB'000) 0.45 31,479 2.55 305,327 -7.34 -116,628 -7.18 -87,819 0.20 132,359 - - -0.12 132,359 Sales volumes of commodity billet: Sales Year- on-year Income growth increase (%) (RMB'000) 6.80 468,462 11.92 1,286,799 -36.24 -898,807 -47.49 -1,104,939 -0.73 -248,485 - 1,190,733 4.89 942,248 2019 Sales price Item Sales price (RMB/tonne) (RMB/tonne) Plate 3,603 3,587 3,423 3,338 3,293 3,554 3,299 3,554 3,464 3,457 Billet 3,254 3,453 Itemvolume for 2020 - 3,457 Sales volume for 2019 (Ten thousand tonnes) (Ten thousand tonnes)Plate 205.25 192.19 361.86 323.31 44.49 69.78 34.37 65.46 645.97 650.74 Billet 36.59 682.56 - 650.74 Main business by sectors, products and regions Unit: RMB'000 Main business by sectors By sectorsYear-on-year increase/Year-on-year increase/ decrease in decrease inOperating incomeOperating cost Gross margin operating incomeoperating cost (%) Year-on-year increase/ decrease in gross margin (%) (%) (%)Iron and steel 24,349,157 22,554,529 Main business by products By products 7.37 4.19 4.19 Year-on-year increase/Year-on-year increase/ decrease in decrease in Decrease by 0.00 percentage points Operating incomeOperating cost Gross margin operating incomeoperating cost (%) Year-on-year increase/ decrease in gross margin (%) (%) (%)Commodity billet 23,568,654 21,749,854 Other 780,503 804,675 -3.10 7.72 -10.86 4.78 -6.04 4.61 Decrease by 0.15 percentage points Decrease by 5.29 percentage points Main business by regions By regionsYear-on-year increase/Year-on-year increase/ decrease in decrease inOperating incomeOperating cost Gross margin operating incomeoperating cost (%) Year-on-year increase/ decrease in gross margin (%) (%) (%)Southwest 22,638,697 20,968,609 Other regions 1,710,460 1,585,920 7.38 7.28 18.54 18.62 -59.95 -60.06 Decrease by 0.06 percentage points Decrease by 0.25 percentage points Total 24,349,157 22,554,529 7.37 4.19 4.19 Decrease by 0.00 percentage points 2)Table of production and sales volume analysis ✓ Applicable Not applicable Main productsUnitProduction volumeSales volumeInventoryYear-on-year increase/ decrease in production volumeYear-on-year increase/ decrease in sales volumeYear-on-year increase/ decrease in inventory (%) (%) (%)PlateTen thousandtonnes Hot rolling Ten thousand tonnes 201.90 205.25 3.23 5.75 6.80 -32.29 360.64 361.86 3.50 13.21

11.92 26.81 BarsProfilesBilletTen thousand tonnes Ten thousand tonnes Ten thousand tonnes 42.68 44.49 0.01 -38.27

-36.24 -99.46 34.30 34.37 - -46.51

-47.49 -100.00 38.23 36.59 1.64 - - - Cost analysis table By sectors By sectorsPercentage of the amount Amountfor the correspondingAmount for the period for the corresponding Unit: RMB'000 Percentage of the amount for the Cost componentperiod in total costsperiod of last year period of last year in total costs Year-on-year change (%) (%) (%)Iron and steel Iron and steel Iron and steel Raw material Energy Labor and other costs By products By products 17,393,884 1,043,748 4,116,898 77.12 4.63 18.25 16,364,965 1,120,692 4,162,412 Percentage of the amount Amountfor the correspondingAmount for the period for the corresponding 75.59 6.29 5.18 -6.87 19.23 -1.09 Percentage of the amount for the Cost componentperiod in total costsperiod of last year period of last year in total costs Year-on-year change (%) (%) (%)Commodity billetRaw material and energy costs Raw material and energy costs 21,749,854 96.43 20,791,682 96.04 4.61 Other 804,675 3.57 856,387 3.96 -6.04 4) Major buyers and major suppliers ✓ Applicable Not applicableThe sales attributable to the five largest buyers amounted to RMB7,710,296,000, representing 31.48% of the total sales for the year, of which the sales attributable to related parties amounted to RMB1,535,082,000, representing 6.27% of the total sales for the year. The purchase amount attributable to the five largest suppliers amounted to RMB7,622,376,000, representing 33.64% of the total purchase amount for the year, of which the purchase amount attributable to related parties amounted to RMB1,685,747,000, representing 7.44% of the total purchase amount for the year. (3) Expenses ✓ApplicableNot applicable Unit: RMB'000 Amount Amount for the for the Year-previous on-year Item period period change (%) Selling expenses 91,929 121,521 -24.35 Administrative expenses 591,920 597,612 -0.95 Financial expenses 132,514 170,887 -22.46 (4) R&D investment Table of R&D investment ✓ Applicable Not applicable Unit: RMB'000 Expensed R&D investment for the period 889,617 Capitalized R&D investment for the period - Total R&D investment 889,617 Percentage of the total R&D investment in operating income (%) 3.63 Number of R&D personnel of the Company 1,224 Percentage of R&D personnel in total number of employees of the Company (%) 16.57 Percentage of capitalized R&D investment in total R&D investment (%) - (5) Cash flow ✓ApplicableNot applicable Unit: RMB'000 Item Net cash flow from operating activities 2020 1,337,765 2019 Main reasons for changes -405,326 Increase in advances from customers Net cash flow from investing activities -711,113 -718,828 - Net cash flow from financing activities 2,476,115 749,934 Increase in financing Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

3,102,767 -374,220 - 1.2 Analysis of assets and liabilities ✓ Applicable (1) Assets and liabilitiesNot applicable Unit: RMB'000 ItemAmount at the end of the period Percentage of the amount at the end of the period in total assets Amount at the end of the previous periodPercentage of the amount at the end of the previous period in total assetsYear- on-year changeExplanation (%) (%) (%)Cash and bank balances Financial assets held for trading 4,943,231 12.37 1,783,747 6.61 177.13 - - 400,000 1.48 -100.00 Increase in advances from customers and financing Redemption of wealth management productsTrade receivables Receivables financing Prepayments Other receivables 35,041 2,068,546 0.09 5.18 1.34 0.05 5,610 861,373 0.02 524.62 Spread settlement 3.19 140.15 Increase in pledged billing 534,516 18,013 751,498 78,132 2.79 -28.87 0.29 -76.95 Recovery of government grants for the prior periodInventories 5,054,908 12.65 3,931,513 14.57 28.57 Scale expansion and increase in inventory of materials ItemAmount at the end of the period Percentage of the amount at the end of the period in total assets Amount at the end of the previous periodPercentage of the amount at the end of the previous period in total assetsYear- on-year changeExplanation (%) (%) (%)Other current assetsLong-term equity investmentsOther equity investments Property, plant and equipment Construction in processRight-of-use assetsIntangible assets Goodwill Long-term deferred expenditures Deferred tax assets 394,153 0.99 0.20 43,410 79,494 28,258 5,000 0.01 5,000 16,630,788 41.63 16,442,264 0.16 0.10 807.98 Increase in excess VAT paid 181.32 Purchase of equity interest in Baocheng Charcoal ( ᘒ ͮލҿ ) and Baowu Raw Materials 0.02 - 60.95 1.15 2,844,665 7.12 171,858 0.64 1,555.24 Increase in fixed asset investments 4,095,211 10.25 - - Not applicable Change in the method of leasing equipment 2,394,593 295,407 5.99 0.74 2,392,114 - 8.87 - 0.10 Not applicable Goodwill arising from the acquisition of Chongqing Iron & Steel Energy 299,730 0.75 - - Not applicable Leasehold improvements 131,468 0.33 68,436 0.25 92.10 Increase in deductible temporary differences such as provision for asset impairment ItemAmount at the end of the period Percentage of the amount at the end of the period in total assets Amount at the end of the previous periodPercentage of the amount at the end of the previous period in total assetsYear- on-year changeExplanation (%) (%) (%)Other non-current assetsShort-term borrowings Notes payableTrade payablesContract liabilitiesEmployee benefits payable Taxes payableOther payablesNon-current liabilities due within one year 125,092 700,788 0.31 1.75 384,528 12,513 0.05 899.70 Increase in prepayments for fixed investment projects 1.43 82.25 New borrowings 1,272,291 3.18 91,127 0.34 1,296.17 Increase in bills payment 2,652,728 2,554,165 6.64 6.39 1,726,883 1,145,615 6.40 53.61 Increase in purchase of mine and coal and changes of settlement method 4.25 122.95 Increase in advance receipts due to enhancement of sales policy 283,969 0.71 257,143 0.95 10.43 9,177 0.02 70,867 0.26 -87.05 No VAT payable due to excess VAT paid at the end of the period 1,567,619 3.92 421,768 1.56

271.68 Increase in construction payables 4,056,471 10.15 841,576 3.12

382.01 Reclassification of judicial reorganization loan and lease liabilities into that due within one year ItemAmount at the end of the period Percentage of the amount at the end of the period in total assets Amount at the end of the previous periodPercentage of the amount at the end of the previous period in total assetsYear- on-year changeExplanation (%) (%) (%)Other current liabilitiesLong-term borrowings Bonds payablesLease liabilitiesLong-term payablesLong-term employee benefits payable Deferred income Deferred tax liabilitiesOther non-current liabilities 332,041 0.83 150,208 0.56 121.05 Increase in advance receipts and increase in taxation involved 450,000 1.13 - - Not applicable 995,150 2.49 - - New merger and acquisition loan from China Merchants Bank Not applicable Issuance of medium- term notes in 2020 3,022,612 7.57 - - Change of method of leasing equipment 1,352,264 3.38 - - Not applicable Not applicable New financing leases 179,557 0.45 201,737 0.75 -10.99 35,902 1,176 0.09 0.00 38,271 - 0.14 -6.19 - Not applicable Increase in taxable temporary differences in the period 445,480 1.12 2,250,000 8.34 -80.20 Reclassification of judicial reorganization loan into that due within one year (2) Major restricted assets at the end of the reporting period ✓ Applicable Not applicable Unit: RMB'000 Carrying Carrying amount at the amount at beginning Reason the end of of the for the period period restrictions Cash and bank balances 245,141 188,424 Note 1 Notes receivables 1,343,223 190,000 Note 2 Property, plant and equipment - houses and buildings 3,529,913 1,928,087 Note 3 Intangible assets 1,027,708 2,392,114 Note 4 Total 6,145,985 4,698,625 Item Note 1: As at 31 December 2020, the Group's ownership of cash and bank deposits with carrying amount of RMB245,141,000 (31 December 2019: RMB188,424,000) was restricted for issuing bank acceptances and letters of credit. Note 2: As at 31 December 2020, the Group's bank acceptances with carrying amount of RMB1,343,233,000 were pledged for issuing bank acceptances (31 December 2019: the Group obtained short-term borrowings by discounting bank acceptances with carrying amount of RMB190,000,000). Note 3: As at 31 December 2020, the Group's houses and buildings with carrying amount of RMB987,609,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,928,087,000) and machinery and other equipment with carrying amount of RMB2,542,304,000 (31 December 2019: nil) were pledged for obtaining bank borrowing and working capital loan facilities. Note 4: As at 31 December 2020, the Group's land use right with carrying amount of RMB1,027,708,000 (31 December 2019: RMB2,392,114,000) was pledged for obtaining bank borrowing and working capital loan facilities, and the amortised amount of the land use right was RMB27,459,000 (2019: RMB62,213,000) during the current year. 2. Management Discussion and Analysis on Future Development of the Company 2.1 Industry competition pattern and development trend ✓ Applicable Not applicable 2020 was the final year of China's 13th Five-Year Plan. Under the favourable policies, China's economy continued to recover steadily. The abundant supply in the steel industry satisfied the new demand in the new development period, but the steel industry was still exposed to certain risks such as the high costs of raw materials such as iron ore, huge environmental pressure, intensified international competition and market volatility. 2021 is the first year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan. Due to the rebound of global economy overlapping with the adjustments to import tariffs, both imports and exports of steel may see a boom. The tightening standards on capacity replacement will effectively regulate the industry layout, and the market support from rising raw material costs will be significantly enhanced. The steel market may continue to fluctuate within a wide range, and the average price of steel will increase. In 2021, the in-depth promotion of ultra-low emission transformation will enable more steel enterprises to effectively control their pollutant emissions, and help the steel industry to achieve green development. On 16 December 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology publicly solicited opinions on the revised draft of the Implementation Measures of Capacity Replacement in the Steel Industry ( ፻᚛Бุପঐໄ౬ྼ݄፬ج' ). The new version of the capacity replacement measures improved and perfected the original one. It will help resolve excess capacity in the industry, optimize the regional capacity layout, and effectively regulate the capacity development of the steel industry through strict execution of the Implementation Measures of Capacity Replacement. In the future, the steel industry will break the current "small, scattered and weak" status through mergers and reorganizations to create predominant enterprises groups at different levels, build an innovative pattern of industry collaboration, effective competition and common development, increase the industrial concentration, so as to promote the rationalization of the industrial structure and layout, and promote the realization of high-quality development of the steel industry. 2.2 Corporate development strategy ✓ Applicable Not applicableAs the Company has integrated into the big family of China Baowu, it embarks on a new development journey. Standing at the new historic starting point, the Company begins the layout of green manufacturing and smart manufacturing, launches a new round of development planning, to create a high-quality green and smart steel manufacturing enterprise with the capacity of over 10 million tonnes, and shape "Chongqing Iron & Steel to be beautiful and picturesque". The Company is committed to becoming a leader in the steel industry in Southwest China, and moving forward firmly towards the goal of high-quality development. The Company is strategically located in Southwest China, close to the Yangtze River, and owns unique advantages in geographical location. Relying on Chongqing, it integrates into the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing Double City Economic Circle, boosts the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and contributes to the western development strategy. The Company strives to become an over 10-million-tonne-level iron and steel enterprise with the first comprehensive strength and dominant market position in Southwest China, possessing sound governance structure, efficient management system, advanced production technology, significant scale efficiency, leading cost, low carbon and environmental protection, and strong ability to cope with changes in the external environment. On the occasion of the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan, the Company will seek for the ultimate efficiency with scale enhancement, firmly follow the path of green development, build a smart factory with technological innovation, seize the opportunities and ride on the momentum, embarking on a new journey of high-quality development, and striving to achieve the development goal of building itself into an over 10-million-tonne-level iron and steel enterprise. 2.3 Operating plans ✓ Applicable Not applicableIn 2021, the Company will focus on the goal of the annual production capacity of steel totaling 10 million tonnes, in accordance with the production and operation policy of "expanding scale, adjusting structure, and reducing costs" and the basic work of "finding differences from excellent enterprises comprehensively, paying close attention to reducing costs and increasing efficiency, promoting the implementation of plans and achieving the scale benefits", and focusing on "scale + cost" and pursing "perfection + efficiency", so as to give full play to the advantages of system and mechanism and building a "green and intelligent manufacturing steel enterprise in high quality with a production capacity over 10 million tonnes" by accurately motivating the vitality of all employees. The Company plans to produce 8.50 million tonnes of pig iron, 10 million tonnes of steel and 9.58 million tonnes of commodity billets, and realize sales volume of 9.58 million tonnes of commodity billets and revenue of RMB34.5 billion (tax exclusive) in the year of 2021. Centering on the operating goal in the year of 2021, the Company will focus on promoting the following works: 1. Comprehensively deepening reform and improving management efficiency.

2. Elaborately organizing the production and forging ahead to build itself a steel and iron enterprise with the production capacity of 10 million tonnes.

3. Promoting marketing capacity and building the leading force in regional market.

4. Improving the purchase competitiveness and establishing a highly effective supply chain.

5. Strengthening the safety environmental protection management and constructing green plant.

6. Effectively advancing the intelligent manufacturing, providing supports for high quality development.

7. Focusing on talent project construction and releasing the vitality of employees. 2.4 Potential risks ✓ Applicable Not applicable (1) There is still a great challenge for controlling the COVID-19 pandemic around the world. The uncertainties for the global economy at the macro level are increasing, China-U.S. relations are still bewildering, the repeated outbreak of COVID-19 in China and other uncertain factors always exist and the development of steel and iron industry is also with large variables.

(2) The iron and steel industry is a strong cyclical industry. Domestic and international situation, macro-economic and industrial policies may have certain effects on the operation of the Company.

(3) The implementation of new environmental law, pollutant emission standards and other relevant laws poses further pressure on the environmental protection of the steel and iron industry.

(4) The steel price still presents a wide shock pattern, which may have certain effects on the profitability of the Company.

(5) The Company may suffer increasing cost pressures as a result of the possible fluctuations of raw material price at a high level. 3 Reasons for the Suspension of Listing Applicable ✓ Not applicable

4 The Circumstances and Reasons for the Termination of the Listing Applicable ✓ Not applicable

5 The Company's Analysis and Explanation about the Reasons for and Impact of Changes in Accounting Policy and Accounting Estimates ✓ Applicable Not applicable (1) Scope of disclosure of related parties According to the requirements of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises - Interpretation No. 13, since 1 January 2020, the associates of investment parties which pose material impact on the Company shall no longer to be disclosed as the related parties. Such change in accounting policies has affected the determination of related parties and disclosure of related party transactions, and no retrospective adjustment to comparative data is required according to the transitional provisions.

(2) Whether it constitutes judgement on business According to the requirements of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises - Interpretation No. 13, since 1 January 2020, "a portfolio obtained shall have at least one investment and one substantial processing procedure, and the combination of both shall contribute significantly to the production capacity" shall be taken as the judgement condition for whether the portfolio constitutes a business, and "a portfolio with two elements of investment and processing procedures" shall no longer be the judgement condition. Such change in accounting policies has affected the determination of whether a transaction constitutes a business merger, and no retrospective adjustment to comparative data is required according to the transitional provisions. The implementation of such standard has no impact on the mergers and balance sheets of the Company on 1 January 2021 as well as the mergers and financial statements of the Company in 2020.

(3) Accounting treatment on carbon emission rights trading On 16 December 2019, the Ministry of Finance issued the Notice on the Issuance of Interim Provisions on Accounting Treatment of Carbon Emission Rights Trading ( ᗫ׵Ι೯၁ર׳ᛆʹ׸Ϟᗫึࠇஈ ଣᅲБ஝֛'ٙஷٝ' ) (Cai Kuai [2019] No. 22) ( ৌึ [2019]22 ໮ ), which stipulates that if the relevant enterprises in the key emission units that conduct carbon emission rights trading business acquire carbon emission quota through purchase, they should recognize the carbon emission quota acquired as carbon emission rights assets on the date of purchase, and measure it at cost, debit it under the item of "carbon emission rights assets" and credit it under the items of "bank deposits" or "other payables"; if the carbon emission quota is acquired through allocation by the government for free, no accounting treatment will be made. If the carbon emission quota is purchased to fulfill the contract (to fulfill the emission reduction obligation), the carrying amount of the quota used shall be debited under the item of "non-operating expense" and credited under the item of "carbon emission rights assets"; if the carbon emission quota is acquired for free and is used to fulfill the contract, no accounting treatment will be made. 6 Company's analysis on the cause and impact of correction of material errors of accounting Applicable ✓ Not applicable

7 The Company shall make specific explanations regarding the changes in the scope of consolidation of financial statements compared to last year's financial report ✓ Applicable Not applicableIn the year, the Company acquired 100% equity interests in Chongqing Iron & Steel Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited (ࠠ ᅅ ፻᚛ঐ๕ᐑڭϞࠢʮ̡ ) (former name: Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited ( ࠠᅅɷڦঐ๕ᐑڭϞࠢ ʮ̡ )) from Chongqing Qianxin Group Co., Ltd. (former name: Chongqing Qianxin International Trade Co., Ltd.* ( ࠠᅅɷڦ਷ყ൱׸Ϟࠢʮ̡ )), an independent third party, with a cash consideration of RMB837,610,000. The acquisition date was 30 July 2020, which the Group determined as the acquisition date for this transaction and from which, Chongqing Iron & Steel Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited ( ࠠᅅ፻᚛ঐ๕ᐑڭ Ϟࠢʮ̡ ) has been consolidated into the Company's account. D. RELEVANT DISCLOSURE MADE ACCORDING TO THE RULES GOVERNING THE LISTING OF SECURITIES ON THE HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE 1 Compliance of Corporate Governance Code To the best of knowledge of the Board, the Company had complied with the requirements of the "Corporate Governance Code" as set out in Appendix 14 the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") during the reporting period, and was not aware of any deviation from the Code. 2 Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules as the code for trading of the Company's securities by directors. All directors of the Company confirmed upon specific enquiries that they had complied with the required standards as set out in the Model Code for the year ended 31 December 2020.

3 Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Listed Securities of the Company As authorized at the 2018 annual general meeting, the 2019 first class meeting of A shareholders and the 2019 first class meeting of H shareholders of the Company, the Resolution on Repurchase of the Shares of the Company through Centralized Bidding Trading was considered and approved at the eighteenth meeting of the eighth session of the Board of the Company. For details of the repurchase of A shares of the Company, please refer to the Report on the Repurchase of A Shares of the Company through Centralized Bidding Trading (Announcement No.: 2020-002) and the Announcement on Resolution Passed at the Eighteenth Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board (Announcement No.: 2020-003) disclosed on 3 March 2020 by the Company. As at the close of trading on 6 March 2020, the Company repurchased 10,000,000 A shares through centralized bidding trading under the first repurchase, representing 0.11% of the total share capital of the Company. The highest price and the lowest price transacted for such shares were RMB1.71 per share and RMB1.68 per share, respectively. The total amount paid for such shares was RMB16,967,061.00 (excluding transaction costs). For details, please refer to the Announcement on the First Repurchase of Shares of the Company through Centralized Bidding Trading (Announcement No.: 2020-006) disclosed on 7 March 2020 by the Company. As at the close of trading on 12 March 2020, the Company repurchased a total of 50,000,000 A shares through centralized bidding trading, representing approximately 0.56% of its total share capital of the Company. The highest, lowest and average price transacted for such shares were RMB1.71 per share, RMB1.65 per share and RMB1.69 per share, respectively. The total amount paid for such shares was RMB84,333,550.00 (excluding transaction costs). As such, the total amount of repurchase of the Company has reached the cap, and the repurchase plan was fully implemented. For details, please refer to the Announcement on the Result of Repurchase of Shares and Changes in Shareholding Structure (Announcement No.: 2020-007) disclosed on 13 March 2020 by the Company. 4 Major Acquisition and Disposal of Subsidiaries and Affiliates On 27 March 2020, the Company held the 20th meeting of the eighth session of the Board, at which The Resolution in Relation to Participation in Online Bidding for Acquisition of 100% Equity Interest in Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited ( ࠠᅅɷڦঐ๕ᐑ ڭϞࠢʮ̡ ) was considered and approved. The Company was granted approval to participate in the online bidding for 100% equity interest in Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited ("Qianxin Energy") held by Chongqing Qianxin Group Co., Ltd. ("Qianxin Group") based on its needs for business development, and the management was authorized to sign relevant agreements, documents and handle other related specific matters in accordance with the relevant procedures and laws and regulations. For details, please refer to the Announcement of Resolutions Passed at the 20th Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board (Announcement No.: 2020-010) disclosed by the Company on 30 March 2020. On 15 July 2020, the Company and Qianxin Group signed the Equity Transaction Contract in Changshou District, Chongqing, which shall come into effect from the date of signing and sealing by the Company and Qianxin Group, i.e., 15 July 2020. For details, please refer to the Further Announcement on Participation in Online Bidding for Acquisition of 100% Equity Interest in Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited (Announcement No.: 2020-042) disclosed by the Company on 16 July 2020. On 30 July 2020, Qianxin Energy completed the change of industrial and commercial registration and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. On 3 December 2020, Qianxin Energy changed its name to Chongqing Iron & Steel Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited. The goodwill of the Company arising from this transaction at consolidation level was RMB295 million. 5 Audit Committee The Audit Committee of the Company is comprised of three independent non-executive directors and one non-executive director, namely, Xin Qingquan, Xu Yixiang, Wong Chunwa and Zhang Shuogong with Mr. Xin Qingquan acting as the chairman of the Audit Committee. The annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 of the Company had been reviewed by the members of the Audit Committee before being submitted to the Board for approval.

6 Interests or Short Positions As at 31 December 2020, the interests or short positions (including interests or short positions which they were taken or deemed to have under relevant provisions of the SFO) of the directors, supervisors or senior management members of the Company in the shares or underlying shares or debentures of the Company and any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO), which were required to be recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or which were required, pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies contained in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange, were as follows: NameThe Company/ associated corporations CapacityNature of interestsTotal number of interested shares heldPercentage in the share capital of A shares of the CompanyPercentage in the total share capital of the Company Class of shares (share) (%) (%)Wang LiThe Company Director (Resigned)Beneficial interests 113,800 (long position) 0.00136 0.00128 A share

7 Pre-emptive Rights According to the Articles of Association of the Company and the laws of the People's Republic of China, there are no pre-emptive rights which would require the Company to issue new shares to its existing shareholders on a pro-rata basis. 8 Public Float of H Shares As of the date hereof, to the best knowledge of the Board, the Company has maintained sufficient public float as required by the Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange.

9 Circulating Market Capitalisation Based on the available information to the Company, as at 31 December 2020, the circulating market capitalisation of H Shares of the Company [circulating H Share capital Ò closing price of H Shares (HK$0.79)] was approximately HK$425 million and the circulating market capitalisation of A Shares [circulating A Share capital Ò closing price of A Shares (RMB1.48)] was approximately RMB12.403 billion.

10 Final Dividend The Company's profit distribution policies are set out in detail in the Articles of Association, which provides the principles, forms and conditions of distribution, the justification procedures for distribution scheme and decision-making mechanism, as well as policy adjustments. When determining profit distribution (including dividend payment) and distribution proportion, the Company will follow several major principles including the continuity and stability of profit distribution policies, paying full attention to the reasonable investment return for investors, and considering the long-term interests of the Company, sustainable development and the interests of all shareholders as a whole, and the Board will prepare the proposal for profit distribution according to the operating situations and development of the Company, then submit it to the general meetings for approval. Please refer to the profit distribution policies set out in the Articles of Association for more details. The Company does not have any predetermined dividend distribution proportion or dividend distribution ratio, and the distribution and the amount of dividend will be determined by the Board's discretion as aforesaid. According to the auditing by Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP, the net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for 2020 amounted to RMB582 million, and the unappropriated profit as at the end of 2020 amounted to RMB-8.786 billion. As the Company recorded a negative unappropriated profit as at the end of 2020, the Board suggested not to make profit distribution or transfer capital reserve to share capital in 2020 pursuant to Article 250 of the Articles of Association. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at 31 December 2020 RMB'000 31 December 31 December Assets 2020 2019 Current assets Cash and bank balances 4,943,231 1,783,747 Financial assets held for trading - 400,000 Trade receivables 35,041 5,610 Receivables financing 2,068,546 861,373 Prepayments 534,516 751,498 Other receivables 18,013 78,132 Inventories 5,054,908 3,931,513 Other current assets 394,153 43,410 Total current assets 13,048,408 7,855,283 Non-current assets Long-term equity investments 79,494 28,258 Other equity investments 5,000 5,000 Property, plant and equipment 16,630,788 16,442,264 Construction in progress 2,844,665 171,858 Right-of-use assets 4,095,211 - Intangible assets 2,394,593 2,392,114 Goodwill 295,407 - Long-term prepaid expenses 299,730 - Deferred tax assets 131,468 68,436 Other non-current assets 125,092 12,513 Total non-current assets 26,901,448 19,120,443 Total assets 39,949,856 26,975,726 31 December 31 December Liabilities and shareholders' equity 2020 2019 Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 700,788 384,528 Notes payable 1,272,291 91,127 Trade payables 2,652,728 1,726,883 Contract liabilities 2,554,165 1,145,615 Employee benefits payable 283,969 257,143 Taxes payable 9,177 70,867 Other payables 1,567,618 421,768 Non-current liabilities due within one year 4,056,471 841,576 Other current liabilities 332,041 150,208 Total current liabilities 13,429,248 5,089,715 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 450,000 - Bonds payable 995,150 - Lease liabilities 3,022,612 - Long-term payables 1,352,264 - Long-term employee benefits payable 179,557 201,737 Deferred income 35,902 38,271 Deferred tax liabilities 1,176 - Other non-current liabilities 445,480 2,250,000 Total non-current liabilities 6,482,141 2,490,008 Total liabilities 19,911,389 7,579,723 Shareholders' equity Share capital 8,918,602 8,918,602 Capital reserves 19,282,147 19,282,147 Less: Treasury shares 65,940 62,314 Special reserves 22,184 14,573 Surplus reserves 606,991 606,991 Unappropriated profit (8,725,517) (9,363,996) Total shareholders' equity 20,038,467 19,396,003 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 39,949,856 26,975,726 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the year ended 31 December 2020 RMB'000 2020 2019 Revenue 24,489,935 23,477,597 Less: Cost of sales 22,658,292 21,718,957 Taxes and surcharges 172,493 168,336 Distribution and selling expenses 91,929 121,521 General and administrative expenses 591,920 597,612 Finance expenses 132,514 170,887 Including: Interest expenses 271,072 216,278 Interest income 69,528 52,977 Add: Other income 196,430 144,872 Investment income 6,803 15,894 Impairment losses on credit (23) (531) Impairment losses on assets (364,917) - Operating profit 681,080 860,519 Add: Non-operating income 2,703 39,638 Less: Non-operating expenses 59,396 9,648 Total profit 624,387 890,509 Less: Income tax expenses/(credit) (14,092) (35,214) Net Profit 638,479 925,723 Breakdown by continuity of operations Net profit from continuing operations 638,479 925,723 2020 2019 Breakdown by attributable interests Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent 638,479 925,723 Non-controlling interests - - Other comprehensive income after tax - - Total comprehensive income 638,479 925,723 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the parent 638,479 925,723 Total comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling interests - - Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.07 0.10 Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.07 0.10 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 31 December 2020 2020 I. I. III. Closing balance for the yearIII. Closing balance for the yearII. II. 2019 (III) Special reserve (III) Special reserve Closing balances of the preceding year and opening balances of the current year Changes in the current year Closing balances of the preceding year and opening balances of the current year Changes in the current year 1. Amount established during the year 2. Amount utilized during the year 1. Amount established during the year 2. Amount utilized during the year Less: Other Share Capital treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Unappropriated shareholders' capital reserves shares income reserves reserves losses equity 8,918,602 19,282,147 62,314 - 14,573 606,991 (9,363,996) 19,396,003 - - - - - - 638,479 638,479 1. Amount increased during the year - - 84,334 - - - - (84,334) 2. Amount decreased during the year - - (80,708) - - - - 80,708 - - - - 29,564 - - 29,564 - - - - (21,953) - - (21,953) 8,918,602 19,282,147 65,940 - 22,184 606,991 (8,725,517) 20,038,467 Less: Other Total Share Capital treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Unappropriated shareholders' capital reserves shares income reserves reserves losses equity 8,918,602 19,282,147 - - 13,644 606,991 (10,289,719) 18,531,665 - - - - - - 925,723 925,723 - - 62,314 - - - - (62,314) - - - - 25,680 - - 25,680 - - - - (24,751) - - (24,751) 8,918,602 19,282,147 62,314 - 14,573 606,991 (9,363,996) 19,396,003 - 36 - Total (I) Total comprehensive income

(II) shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital (I) Total comprehensive income

(II) shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital 1. Amount increased during the year RMB'000 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the year ended 31 December 2020 RMB'000 2020 2019 I. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of services 23,942,238 22,376,737 Receipts of taxes refunds 19,761 - Other cash received relating to operating activities 387,232 149,412 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 24,349,231 22,526,149 Cash paid for purchase of goods and services 20,923,245 20,843,771 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 1,206,760 1,205,096 Cash paid for all types of taxes 605,904 553,961 Other cash paid relating to operating activities 275,557 328,647 Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities 23,011,466 22,931,475 Net cash flows from operating activities 1,337,765 (405,326) II. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from disposal of investments 433,000 1,008,800 Cash received from return on investments 6,803 15,894 Other cash received relating to investing activities - 980 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 439,803 1,025,674 2020 2019 Cash paid for acquisition of property plant and equipment, intangible assets and other long-term assets Cash paid for acquisition of investments Net cash payments for acquisition of subsidiaries and other business units 223,158 337,444 84,236 1,407,058 843,522 - Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities 1,150,916 1,744,502 Net cash flows from investing activities III. Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from borrowings Other cash received relating to financing activities (711,113) (718,828) 2,742,480 591,545 1,478,358 795,088 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 4,220,838 1,386,633 Cash repayments of borrowings Cash paid for distribution of dividends or profits, and for interest expenses Other cash paid relating to financing activities 1,251,050 410,000 203,007 157,441 290,666 69,258 Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities 1,744,723 636,699 Net cash flows from financing activities 2,476,115 749,934 IV. Effect of changes in exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents - -

V. Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 3,102,767 (374,220) 1,595,323 1,969,543

VI. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 4,698,090 1,595,323 STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEET As at 31 December 2020 RMB'000 31 December 31 December Assets 2020 2019 Current assets Cash and bank balances 4,925,021 1,779,736 Financial assets held for trading - 400,000 Trade receivables 39,503 5,610 Receivables financing 2,062,046 861,373 Prepayments 516,190 707,289 Other receivables 17,181 78,027 Inventories 5,015,067 3,931,513 Other current assets 383,123 43,410 Total current assets 12,958,131 7,806,958 Non-current assets Long-term equity investments 917,104 28,258 Other equity investments 5,000 5,000 Property, plant and equipment 15,705,686 16,442,087 Construction in progress 2,844,665 171,858 Right-of-use assets 4,095,211 - Intangible assets 2,329,901 2,392,114 Long-term prepaid expenses 299,730 - Deferred tax assets 87,653 68,192 Other non-current assets 87,173 12,513 Total non-current assets 26,372,123 19,120,022 Total assets 39,330,254 26,926,980 31 December 31 December Liabilities and shareholders's equity 2020 2019 Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 700,788 384,528 Notes payable 1,256,400 91,127 Trade payables 2,692,577 1,726,883 Contract liabilities 2,554,123 1,105,972 Employee benefits payable 280,322 257,143 Taxes payable 6,822 70,398 Other payables 1,565,471 421,590 Non-current liabilities due within one year 3,711,113 841,576 Other current liabilities 332,036 144,958 Total current liabilities 13,099,652 5,044,175 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 450,000 - Bonds payable 995,150 - Lease liabilities 3,022,612 - Long-term payables 1,125,491 - Long-term employee benefits payable 179,557 201,737 Deferred income 35,902 38,271 Other non-current liabilities 445,480 2,250,000 Total non-current liabilities 6,254,192 2,490,008 Total liabilities 19,353,844 7,534,183 Shareholders' equity Share capital 8,918,602 8,918,602 Capital reserves 19,313,090 19,313,090 Less: Treasury shares 65,940 62,314 Special reserves 19,398 14,573 Surplus reserves 577,012 577,012 Unappropriated profit (8,785,752) (9,368,166) Total shareholders' equity 19,976,410 19,392,797 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 39,330,254 26,926,980 INCOME STATEMENT For the year ended 31 December 2020 Revenue RMB'000 2020 2019 24,486,676 23,467,962 22,731,657 21,718,485 168,062 168,087 91,572 121,111 580,949 597,612 112,667 170,898 251,069 216,278 69,371 52,966 175,565 144,872 6,791 20,114 (364,474) - Operating profit 619,651 856,755 Add: Non-operating income 2,697 39,638 Less: Non-operating expenses 59,396 9,648 Total profit 562,952 886,745 Less: Income tax expenses/(credit) (19,462) (37,125) Net Profit 582,414 923,870 Including: Net profit from continuing operations 582,414 923,870 Other comprehensive income after tax - - Total comprehensive income 582,414 923,870 Less: Cost of sales Taxes and surcharges Distribution and selling expenses General and administrative expenses Finance expenses Including: Interest expenses Interest income Add: Other income Investment income Impairment losses on assetsSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 31 December 2020 2020 I. III. Closing balance for the yearII. III. II. 2019 I. Closing balances of the preceding year and opening balances of the current year Changes in the current year Closing balances of the preceding year and opening balances of the current year Changes in the current year 1. Amount increased during the year 2. Amount decreased during the year 1. Amount established during the year 2. Amount utilized during the year Less: Other Share Capital treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Unappropriated shareholders' capital reserves shares income reserves reserves profit equity 8,918,602 19,313,090 62,314 - 14,573 577,012 (9,368,166) 19,392,797 - - - - - - 582,414 582,414 - - 84,334 - - - - (84,334) - - (80,708) - - - - 80,708 1. Amount established during the year - - - - 25,908 - - 25,908 2. Amount utilized during the year - - - - (21,083) - - (21,083) 8,918,602 19,313,090 65,940 - 19,398 577,012 (8,785,752) 19,976,410 Less: Other Total Share Capital treasury comprehensive Special Surplus Unappropriated shareholders' capital reserves shares income reserves reserves profit equity 8,918,602 19,313,090 - - 13,644 577,012 (10,292,036) 18,530,312 - - - - - - 923,870 923,870 - - 62,314 - - - - (62,314) - - - - 25,680 - - 25,680 - - - - (24,751) - - (24,751) 8,918,602 19,313,090 62,314 - 14,573 577,012 (9,368,166) 19,392,797 - 42 - Total (I) Total comprehensive income (II) shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital

(III) Special reserves Closing balance for the year (I) Total comprehensive income (II) shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital 1. Amount increased during the year RMB'000

(III) Special reserves STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the year ended 31 December 2020 RMB'000 2020 2019 I. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sale of goods and rendering of services 23,939,650 22,365,668 Other cash received relating to operating activities 384,574 149,135 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 24,324,224 22,514,803 Cash paid for purchase of goods and services 21,174,171 20,843,237 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 1,190,067 1,205,096 Cash paid for all types of taxes 581,329 549,662 Other cash paid relating to operating activities 269,804 328,176 Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities 23,215,371 22,926,171 Net cash flows from operating activities 1,108,853 (411,368) II. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from disposal of investments 433,000 1,008,800 Cash received from return on investments 6,791 20,114 Other cash received relating to investing activities - 980 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 439,791 1,029,894 Cash paid for acquisition of property plant and equipment, intangible assets and other long-term assets 223,078 337,444 Cash paid for investments 84,236 1,407,058 Net cash payments for acquisition of subsidiaries and other business units 849,610 - 2020 2019 Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities 1,156,924 1,744,502 Net cash flows from investing activities (717,133) (714,608) III. Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from borrowings 2,742,480 591,545 Other cash received relating to financing activities 1,478,358 795,088 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 4,220,838 1,386,633 Cash repayments of borrowings 1,134,500 410,000 Cash paid for distribution of dividends or profits, and for interest expenses 185,858 157,441 Other cash paid relating to financing activities 194,051 69,258 Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities 1,514,409 636,699 Net cash flows from financing activities 2,706,429 749,934 IV. Effect of changes in foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents - - V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,098,149 (376,042) Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 1,591,312 1,967,354 VI. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 4,689,461 1,591,312 The annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 will be published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www. hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Company (www.cqgt.cn) respectively on or before 20 March 2021. By order of the Board Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Liu Jianrong Chairman Chongqing, the PRC, 20 March 2021 As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Mr. Liu Jianrong (Executive Director), Mr. Zhang Wenxue (Executive Director), Mr. Tu Deling (Executive Director), Mr. Zou An (Executive Director), Mr. Song De An (Non-executive Director), Mr. Zhou Ping (Non-executive Director), Mr. Xin Qingquan (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xu Yixiang (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Wong Chunwa (Independent Non-executive Director). Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

