Chongqing Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
03/21/2021 | 06:21am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
I IMPORTANT NOTICE
1 This summary of annual report is abstracted from the full text of the annual report. In order to completely understand the operating results, financial conditions and future development planning of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company"), investors are advised to carefully read the full text of the annual report on the media designated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), such as the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
2 The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee and directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations, misleading statements contained in or material omissions from the annual report and collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents hereof.
3 All directors of the Company attended the Board meeting.
4 Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP issued a standard unqualified audit report for the Company.
5 The profit distribution proposal or proposal to transfer capital reserve to share capital for the reporting period as considered by the Board
According to the auditing by Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP, the net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for 2020 amounted to RMB582 million, and the unappropriated profit as at the end of 2020 amounted to RMB-8.786 billion. As the Company recorded a negative unappropriated profit as at the end of 2020, the directors of the Company suggested not to make profit distribution or transfer capital reserve to share capital pursuant to the Article 250 of the Articles of Association for 2020.
6 The annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.
II BASIC INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY
1 Company Information
2 Main Business Profile during the Reporting Period
Name
Liu Jianrong (Acting)
Peng Guoju
Correspondence
No. 2 Jiangnan Avenue, Jiangnan
No. 2 Jiangnan Avenue, Jiangnan
address
Street, Changshou District,
Street, Changshou District,
Chongqing
Chongqing
Tel
86-23-6887 3311
86-23-6898 3482
E-mail
IR@email.cqgt.cn
IR@email.cqgt.cn
Stock type
A share
Shanghai Stock Exchange Chongqing Iron &
Steel
H share
The Stock Exchange of Chongqing Iron
Hong Kong Limited
Place of listing
Stock Profile
Stock abbreviation
Abbreviated name
Stock code
before adjustment
601005
N/A
01053
N/A
Contact information Secretary to the Board
Securities affairs representative
2.1 Explanation on the Company's Main Business and Business Model
The Company is mainly engaged in the production, processing and sale of steel plates, wire rods, bar materials, billets and thin plates; production and sale of coal chemical products & grain slag, etc. The Company has the following main production lines: 4,100mm wide and thick plate, 2,700mm medium plate, 1,780mm hot rolled sheet, high speed wire rods and bar materials.
The Company's products are applied in various industries, such as machinery, architecture, engineering, automobile, motorbike, shipbuilding, offshore oil, gas cylinder, boiler and oil and gas pipelines. The Company's steel products used in hull structure, boilers and pressure vessels were rewarded the title of "Chinese brand products" and four other products were rewarded the title of "Chongqing's brand products". The Company successively obtained the following titles of honor: national Labor Day certificate, national implementation of performance excellence model advanced enterprises, Chongqing famous trademark, Chongqing quality benefit enterprise and Chongqing contract-abiding and trustworthy enterprises.
Chongqing Iron & Steel, which has integrated into China Baowu, is marching forward with a new attitude towards the goal of high-quality development, striving to build itself into a 10-million-tonne-level iron and steel enterprise, shaping "Chongqing Iron & Steel to be beautiful and picturesque", and becoming a leader in the steel industry in Southwest China. The Company actively implemented the annual production and operation policy of "expanding scale, adjusting structure, and reducing costs" and the working keynotes of "refining management, minimizing resource consumption, conducting comprehensive benchmarking to identify areas for improvement, and increasing efforts in cost reduction and efficiency enhancement", and adhered to the philosophy of "all costs can be lowered", while focusing on "scale + cost" and "efficiency + benefit" by means of maximizing the efficiency and minimizing the costs, so as to promote the Company's production and operation and the implementation of construction projects and various reforms and development, strengthen the foundation for development, push forward the construction of a 10-million-tonne-level iron and steel enterprise, and move steadily towards the goal of development.
2.2 Explanation on the Industry
In 2020, under the severe impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the complex domestic and international environment, and in the face of high costs of raw materials such as iron ore, huge environmental pressure, intensified international competition and market volatility, the domestic iron and steel market witnessed upward fluctuations within a wide range.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the General Administration of Customs and the China Iron and Steel Association, in 2020, the domestic production of pig iron and crude steel reached 887.52 million tonnes and 1,064.77 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.3% and 7.0%, respectively; the production of steel products reached 1,324.89 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.0%; the cumulative exports of steel products reached 53.67 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year decrease of 16.5%; the cumulative imports of steel products reached 20.23 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 64.4%; the monthly average of China's steel price index was 105.57 points, representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.2%; the national cumulative imports of iron ore and its concentrates reached 1,170.1 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.5%; according to the statistics of China Iron and Steel Association, the key iron and steel enterprises realized sales revenue of RMB4.7 trillion, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.9%; and profits of RMB207.4 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.6%.
3
Major Financial Data and Financial Indicators of the Company
3.1 Major financial data and financial indicators for the last three years
Unit: RMB'000
Increase/ decrease from
2020
2019
last year
2018
(%)Total assets Operating income
Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company
Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company, netting non-recurring gains and losses
Net assets attributable to shareholders of listed company
Net cash flow from operating activities Basic earnings per share
(RMB/share)
Diluted earnings per share
(RMB/share)Weighted average return on net assets(%)
3.2 Major financial data by quarter during the reporting period
Unit: RMB'000
1st
Quarter (January-
2nd Quarter (April-
3rd Quarter (July-
4th
March)June) September)
Quarter (October- December)
Operating income
5,178,323
5,749,044
6,998,527
6,564,041
Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company
4,173
117,182
248,977 268,147
Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company, netting non-recurring gains and losses
Net cash flow from operating activities
253 -213,075
107,540 295,661
246,030 137,259
403,001 852,178
Explanation on the differences between quarterly data and disclosed regular reporting data
Applicable
✓
Not applicable
4 Share Capital and Shareholders
4.1 Table of holdings of the number of ordinary shareholders and preferred shareholders with restored voting rights and the top 10 shareholders
Unit: share
As of the end of the reporting period, the total number
of ordinary shareholders(accounts)133,960 At the end of the month before the annual report disclosure, the total number of ordinary shareholders
(accounts)133,736 As of the end of the reporting period, the total number of preferred shareholders with restored voting rights
(accounts)0 At the end of the month before the annual report disclosure, the total number of preferred shareholders
with restored voting rights(accounts)0
The top 10 shareholders
Changes
Name of shareholder (Full name)
during the reporting period
Period-end number of stock
Number of restricted
Pledged or frozenRatio(%)
stock held Stock StatusQuantityNature of shareholders
Chongqing Changshou
0 2,096,981,600 23.51
Iron & Steel
Company Limited HKSCC NOMINEES
0 Pledged2,096,981,600Domestic non-state-owned legal person
23,200 531,240,621 5.96
0 Unknown
LIMITED
Foreign legal person
Chongqing Qianxin427,195,760 427,195,760 4.79
0 Pledged427,190,070Unknown
Group Co., Ltd.
Chongqing Rural
0 289,268,939 3.24
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Commercial Bank
Co., Ltd. Chongqing Guochuang
0 278,288,059 3.12
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Investment and
Management Co.,
Ltd.
Sinosteel Equipment
0 252,411,692
2.83
0
Nil
0
Unknown
& Engineering Co.,
Ltd.
Bank of Chongqing
0 226,042,920
Co., Ltd. Industrial Bank Co.,
0 219,633,096
2.53 2.46
0 0
Nil
Nil
0 0
Unknown
Unknown
Ltd., Chongqing
Branch Agricultural Bank of
0 216,403,628
2.43
0
Nil
0
Unknown
China Limited,
Chongqing Branch China Shipbuilding
0 211,461,370
2.37
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Industry Complete
Logistics Co., Ltd.
(ʕ୵ʈุϓࢁ
يݴϞࠢʮ̡)
The above shareholders' connected There is no connection between Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited,relationship or acting in concertthe controlling shareholder of the Company, and the other 9 shareholders, nor are they persons acting in concert regulated in Measures for Management on Information Disclosure of Changes in Shareholdings of Listed Companies' Shareholders. The Company is also not aware of any connected relationship among the other 9 shareholders or whether they are acting in concert
Preferred shareholders with restored voting rights and their shareholding
Not applicable
4.2 Chart of equity and the controlling relationship between the
Company and the controlling shareholder
✓
Applicable
Not applicable
Chongqing Changshou Iron &
Steel Company Limited
4.3 Chart of equity and the controlling relationship between the
Company and the actual controllers
✓
Applicable
Not applicable
Party acting in concert
Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited
23.51%
Chongqing Iron & Steel
Company Limited
4.4 The total number of preferred shareholders of the Company and the top 10 shareholders at the end of the reporting period
Applicable
✓
Not applicable
5 Information on Corporate Bond
Applicable
✓
Not applicable
III MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 1 Major Operations During the Reporting Period
During the reporting period, the Group produced 6.3784 million tonnes of iron, 7.1155 million tonnes of steel and 6.7775 million tonnes of commodity billet, representing year-on-year growth of 4.39%, 5.83%, and 5.45% respectively, which exceeded the annual planned goals and reached the highest level in history. The sales volume of commodity billet was 6.8256 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year growth of 4.89%. The operating income was RMB24.49 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.31%, while the total profit was RMB624 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 29.88%.
1.1 Main business analysis
(1) Analysis of changes in certain items from Income Statement and Cash Flow Statement
Unit: RMB'000
Corresponding
Current
period of
Item
period
last year
Change
(%)
Operating income
24,489,935
23,477,597
4.31
Operating cost
22,658,292
21,718,957
4.32
Selling expenses
91,929
121,521
-24.35
Administrative expenses
591,920
597,612
-0.95
R&D expenses
-
-
-
Financial expenses
132,514
170,887
-22.46
Net cash flow from
operating activities
1,337,765
-405,326
Not applicable
Net cash flow from
investing activities
-711,113
-718,828
Not applicable
Net cash flow from
financing activities
2,476,115
749,934
230.18
1) Reasons for change in distribution and selling expenses: The decrease in distribution and selling expenses was mainly due to the decrease in sales transportation fee as a result of the change of sales model of the Company.
2) Reasons for change in financial expenses: The decrease in financial expenses was mainly due to the increase in foreign exchange gains.
3) Reasons for change in net cash flow from operating activities: The increase in net cash flow from operating activities was mainly due to the increase in advances from customers.
4) Reasons for change in net cash flow from financing activities: The increase in net cash flow from financing activities was mainly due to the increase in financing for the period.
(2) Revenue and cost analysis
✓
Applicable
Not applicableDetailed notes to the major changes in the Company's profits structure or profits sources:
In 2020, the Group realized a total profit of RMB624 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 29.88%, which was mainly due to the following reasons: the selling price of steel products amounted to s RMB3,464/tonne, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.20%, and commodity billet achieved an increase of RMB133 million in profit affected by products structure; the sales volume of commodity billet reached 6.8256 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.89%, and achieving an increase of RMB44 million in profit; the Company continuously promoted cost reduction plan, thus key technical and economic indicators improved significantly, all consumption obviously reduced, thus resulting in an increase of RMB277 million in profit from cost reduction in the aspect of process; the increase in prices of ore and scrap steel, offset by the decrease in price of coal, resulted in a decrease of RMB337 million in profit; the upgrading and trasformation of production line and the impairment of fixed assets resulted in a decrease of RMB385 million in profit.
In 2020, the Group's revenue from main business amounted to RMB24.349 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.19%. In particular, the income from sales of commodity billet amounted to RMB23.569 billion, representing an increase of RMB1.0750 billion as compared with the corresponding period of last year. Firstly, the sales volume of commodity billet was 6.8256 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.89%, resulting in an increase in the sales income of RMB942 million; secondly, the sales price of steel products was RMB3,464/tonne, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.20%, resulting in an increase in the sales income of RMB133 million affected by products structure.
Composition of income from main businesses:
2019
Year-on-
year increase
Type
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
in amount
(RMB'000)
(%)
(RMB'000)
(%)
(%)
Plate
7,394,107
30.37
6,894,166
29.50
7.25
Hot rolling
12,385,118
50.85
10,792,992
46.18
14.75
Bars
1,464,818
6.02
2,480,253
10.61
-40.94
Profiles
1,133,878
4.66
2,326,636
9.96
-51.27
Billet
1,190,733
4.89
-
-
-
Subtotal
23,568,654
96.79
22,494,047
96.25
4.78
Other
780,503
3.21
875,587
3.75
-10.86
Total
24,349,157
100.00
23,369,634
100.00
4.19
- 10 -
2020
Hot rolling Bars Profiles Sub-total of steel products
Hot rolling Bars Profiles Sub-total of steel products
Total of commodity billet
Total of commodity billet
Sales prices of commodity billet:
2020
Year-
on-year
Income
growth
increase
(%)
(RMB'000)
0.45
31,479
2.55
305,327
-7.34
-116,628
-7.18
-87,819
0.20
132,359
-
-
-0.12
132,359
Sales volumes of commodity billet:
Sales
Year-
on-year
Income
growth
increase
(%)
(RMB'000)
6.80
468,462
11.92
1,286,799
-36.24
-898,807
-47.49
-1,104,939
-0.73
-248,485
-
1,190,733
4.89
942,248
2019 Sales price
Item
Sales price
(RMB/tonne)(RMB/tonne)
Plate
3,6033,587
3,4233,338
3,2933,554
3,2993,554
3,4643,457
Billet
3,254 3,453
Itemvolume for 2020
-
3,457
Sales volume for 2019
(Ten thousand tonnes)
(Ten thousand
tonnes)Plate
205.25192.19
361.86323.31
44.4969.78
34.3765.46
645.97650.74
Billet
36.59
682.56
-
650.74
Main business by sectors, products and regions
Unit: RMB'000
Main business by sectors
By sectorsYear-on-year increase/Year-on-year increase/
decrease in decrease inOperating incomeOperating cost
Gross margin
operating incomeoperating cost(%)
Year-on-year increase/ decrease in gross margin
(%)
(%)
(%)Iron and steel
24,349,157 22,554,529
Main business by products
By products
7.37
4.19
4.19
Year-on-year increase/Year-on-year increase/
decrease in decrease in
Decrease by 0.00 percentage points
Operating incomeOperating cost
Gross margin
operating incomeoperating cost(%)
Year-on-year increase/ decrease in gross margin
(%)
(%)
(%)Commodity billet
23,568,654 21,749,854
Other
780,503 804,675
-3.10
7.72
-10.86
4.78
-6.04
4.61
Decrease by 0.15 percentage points Decrease by 5.29 percentage points
Main business by regions
By regionsYear-on-year increase/Year-on-year increase/
decrease in decrease inOperating incomeOperating cost
Gross margin
operating incomeoperating cost(%)
Year-on-year increase/ decrease in gross margin
(%)
(%)
(%)Southwest
22,638,697 20,968,609
Other regions
1,710,460 1,585,920
7.38
7.28
18.54
18.62
-59.95 -60.06
Decrease by 0.06 percentage points Decrease by 0.25 percentage points
Total
24,349,157 22,554,529
7.37
4.19
4.19 Decrease by 0.00 percentage points
2)Table of production and sales volume analysis
✓
Applicable
Not applicable
Main productsUnitProduction volumeSales volumeInventoryYear-on-year increase/ decrease in production volumeYear-on-year increase/ decrease in sales volumeYear-on-year increase/ decrease in inventory
(%)
(%)
(%)PlateTen thousandtonnes
Hot rolling Ten thousand tonnes
201.90
205.25
3.23
5.75
6.80 -32.29
360.64
361.86
3.50
13.21
11.92 26.81
BarsProfilesBilletTen thousand tonnes Ten thousand tonnes Ten thousand tonnes
42.68
44.49
0.01
-38.27
-36.24 -99.46
34.30
34.37
-
-46.51
-47.49 -100.00
38.23
36.59
1.64
-
-
-
Cost analysis table
By sectors
By sectorsPercentage of the amount
Amountfor the correspondingAmount for the period
for the corresponding
Unit: RMB'000
Percentage of the amount for the
Cost componentperiod in total costsperiod of last year
period of last year in total costs
Year-on-year change
(%)
(%)
(%)Iron and steel Iron and steel Iron and steel
Raw material Energy
Labor and other costs
By products
By products
17,393,884 1,043,748 4,116,898
77.12 4.63 18.25
16,364,965 1,120,692 4,162,412
Percentage of the amount
Amountfor the correspondingAmount for the period
for the corresponding
75.59 6.29 5.18 -6.87 19.23 -1.09
Percentage of the amount for the
Cost componentperiod in total costsperiod of last year
period of last year in total costs
Year-on-year change
(%)
(%)
(%)Commodity billetRaw material and energy costs Raw material and energy costs
21,749,854
96.43 20,791,682
96.04
4.61
Other
804,675
3.57
856,387
3.96
-6.04
4) Major buyers and major suppliers
✓
Applicable
Not applicableThe sales attributable to the five largest buyers amounted to RMB7,710,296,000, representing 31.48% of the total sales for the year, of which the sales attributable to related parties amounted to RMB1,535,082,000, representing 6.27% of the total sales for the year.
The purchase amount attributable to the five largest suppliers amounted to RMB7,622,376,000, representing 33.64% of the total purchase amount for the year, of which the purchase amount attributable to related parties amounted to RMB1,685,747,000, representing 7.44% of the total purchase amount for the year.
(3) Expenses
✓ApplicableNot applicable
Unit: RMB'000
Amount
Amount for the
for the Year-previous on-year
Item
period
period
change
(%)
Selling expenses
91,929
121,521
-24.35
Administrative expenses
591,920
597,612
-0.95
Financial expenses
132,514
170,887
-22.46
(4) R&D investment
Table of R&D investment
✓
Applicable
Not applicable
Unit: RMB'000
Expensed R&D investment for the period
889,617
Capitalized R&D investment for the period
-
Total R&D investment
889,617
Percentage of the total R&D investment in
operating income(%)
3.63
Number of R&D personnel of the Company
1,224
Percentage of R&D personnel in total number of
employees of the Company(%)
16.57
Percentage of capitalized R&D investment in total
R&D investment(%)
-
(5) Cash flow
✓ApplicableNot applicable
Unit: RMB'000
Item
Net cash flow from operating activities
2020 1,337,765
2019 Main reasons for changes
-405,326 Increase in advances from customers
Net cash flow from investing activities
-711,113
-718,828
-
Net cash flow from financing activities
2,476,115749,934 Increase in financing
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
3,102,767-374,220 -
1.2 Analysis of assets and liabilities
✓
Applicable
(1) Assets and liabilitiesNot applicable
Unit: RMB'000
ItemAmount at the end of the period
Percentage of the amount at the end of the period in total assets
Amount at the end of the previous periodPercentage of the amount at the end of the previous period in total assetsYear- on-year changeExplanation
(%)
(%)
(%)Cash and bank balances
Financial assets held for trading
4,943,231
12.37
1,783,747
6.61
177.13
-
-
400,000
1.48
-100.00
Increase in advances from customers and financing Redemption of wealth management productsTrade receivables Receivables financing Prepayments Other receivables
35,041 2,068,546
0.09 5.18 1.34 0.05
5,610 861,373
0.02
524.62Spread settlement
3.19 140.15Increase in pledged billing
534,516 18,013
751,498 78,132
2.79 -28.87
0.29 -76.95Recovery of government grants for the prior periodInventories
5,054,908
12.65
3,931,513
14.57 28.57Scale expansion and increase in inventory of materials
ItemAmount at the end of the period
Percentage of the amount at the end of the period in total assets
Amount at the end of the previous periodPercentage of the amount at the end of the previous period in total assetsYear- on-year changeExplanation
(%)
(%)
(%)Other current assetsLong-term equity investmentsOther equity investments Property, plant and equipment Construction in processRight-of-use assetsIntangible assets Goodwill
Deferred income Deferred tax liabilitiesOther non-current liabilities
332,041
0.83
150,208
0.56
121.05Increase in advance receipts and increase in taxation involved
450,000
1.13
-
- Not applicable
995,150
2.49
-
-
New merger and acquisition loan from China Merchants Bank
Not applicableIssuance of medium- term notes in 2020
3,022,612
7.57
-
-Change of method of leasing equipment
1,352,264
3.38
-
-
Not applicable
Not applicableNew financing leases
179,557
0.45
201,737
0.75 -10.99
35,902 1,176
0.09 0.00
38,271 -
0.14 -6.19 - Not applicableIncrease in taxable temporary differences in the period
445,480
1.12
2,250,000
8.34
-80.20Reclassification of judicial reorganization loan into that due within one year
(2) Major restricted assets at the end of the reporting period
✓
Applicable
Not applicable
Unit: RMB'000
Carrying
Carrying amount at the
amount at
beginning
Reason
the end of
of the
for
the period
period
restrictions
Cash and bank balances
245,141
188,424
Note 1
Notes receivables
1,343,223
190,000
Note 2
Property, plant and
equipment - houses and
buildings
3,529,913
1,928,087
Note 3
Intangible assets
1,027,708
2,392,114
Note 4
Total
6,145,985
4,698,625
Item
Note 1:As at 31 December 2020, the Group's ownership of cash and bank deposits with carrying amount of RMB245,141,000 (31 December 2019: RMB188,424,000) was restricted for issuing bank acceptances and letters of credit.
Note 2:As at 31 December 2020, the Group's bank acceptances with carrying amount of RMB1,343,233,000 were pledged for issuing bank acceptances (31 December 2019: the Group obtained short-term borrowings by discounting bank acceptances with carrying amount of RMB190,000,000).
Note 3:As at 31 December 2020, the Group's houses and buildings with carrying amount of RMB987,609,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,928,087,000) and machinery and other equipment with carrying amount of RMB2,542,304,000 (31 December 2019: nil) were pledged for obtaining bank borrowing and working capital loan facilities.
Note 4:As at 31 December 2020, the Group's land use right with carrying amount of RMB1,027,708,000 (31 December 2019: RMB2,392,114,000) was pledged for obtaining bank borrowing and working capital loan facilities, and the amortised amount of the land use right was RMB27,459,000 (2019: RMB62,213,000) during the current year.
2. Management Discussion and Analysis on Future Development of the Company
2.1 Industry competition pattern and development trend
✓
Applicable
Not applicable
2020 was the final year of China's 13th Five-Year Plan. Under the favourable policies, China's economy continued to recover steadily. The abundant supply in the steel industry satisfied the new demand in the new development period, but the steel industry was still exposed to certain risks such as the high costs of raw materials such as iron ore, huge environmental pressure, intensified international competition and market volatility.
2021 is the first year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan. Due to the rebound of global economy overlapping with the adjustments to import tariffs, both imports and exports of steel may see a boom. The tightening standards on capacity replacement will effectively regulate the industry layout, and the market support from rising raw material costs will be significantly enhanced. The steel market may continue to fluctuate within a wide range, and the average price of steel will increase.
In 2021, the in-depth promotion of ultra-low emission transformation will enable more steel enterprises to effectively control their pollutant emissions, and help the steel industry to achieve green development. On 16 December 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology publicly solicited opinions on the revised draft of the Implementation Measures of Capacity Replacement in the Steel Industry(፻᚛Бุପঐໄ౬ྼ݄፬ج'). The new version of the capacity replacement measures improved and perfected the original one. It will help resolve excess capacity in the industry, optimize the regional capacity layout, and effectively regulate the capacity development of the steel industry through strict execution of the Implementation Measures of Capacity Replacement. In the future, the steel industry will break the current "small, scattered and weak" status through mergers and reorganizations to create predominant enterprises groups at different levels, build an innovative pattern of industry collaboration, effective competition and common development, increase the industrial concentration, so as to promote the rationalization of the industrial structure and layout, and promote the realization of high-quality development of the steel industry.
2.2 Corporate development strategy
✓
Applicable
Not applicableAs the Company has integrated into the big family of China Baowu, it embarks on a new development journey. Standing at the new historic starting point, the Company begins the layout of green manufacturing and smart manufacturing, launches a new round of development planning, to create a high-quality green and smart steel manufacturing enterprise with the capacity of over 10 million tonnes, and shape "Chongqing Iron & Steel to be beautiful and picturesque". The Company is committed to becoming a leader in the steel industry in Southwest China, and moving forward firmly towards the goal of high-quality development.
The Company is strategically located in Southwest China, close to the Yangtze River, and owns unique advantages in geographical location. Relying on Chongqing, it integrates into the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing Double City Economic Circle, boosts the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and contributes to the western development strategy. The Company strives to become an over 10-million-tonne-level iron and steel enterprise with the first comprehensive strength and dominant market position in Southwest China, possessing sound governance structure, efficient management system, advanced production technology, significant scale efficiency, leading cost, low carbon and environmental protection, and strong ability to cope with changes in the external environment. On the occasion of the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan, the Company will seek for the ultimate efficiency with scale enhancement, firmly follow the path of green development, build a smart factory with technological innovation, seize the opportunities and ride on the momentum, embarking on a new journey of high-quality development, and striving to achieve the development goal of building itself into an over 10-million-tonne-level iron and steel enterprise.
2.3 Operating plans
✓
Applicable
Not applicableIn 2021, the Company will focus on the goal of the annual production capacity of steel totaling 10 million tonnes, in accordance with the production and operation policy of "expanding scale, adjusting structure, and reducing costs" and the basic work of "finding differences from excellent enterprises comprehensively, paying close attention to reducing costs and increasing efficiency, promoting the implementation of plans and achieving the scale benefits", and focusing on "scale + cost" and pursing "perfection + efficiency", so as to give full play to the advantages of system and mechanism and building a "green and intelligent manufacturing steel enterprise in high quality with a production capacity over 10 million tonnes" by accurately motivating the vitality of all employees.
The Company plans to produce 8.50 million tonnes of pig iron, 10 million tonnes of steel and 9.58 million tonnes of commodity billets, and realize sales volume of 9.58 million tonnes of commodity billets and revenue of RMB34.5 billion (tax exclusive) in the year of 2021.
Centering on the operating goal in the year of 2021, the Company will focus on promoting the following works:
1. Comprehensively deepening reform and improving management efficiency.
2. Elaborately organizing the production and forging ahead to build itself a steel and iron enterprise with the production capacity of 10 million tonnes.
3. Promoting marketing capacity and building the leading force in regional market.
4. Improving the purchase competitiveness and establishing a highly effective supply chain.
5. Strengthening the safety environmental protection management and constructing green plant.
6. Effectively advancing the intelligent manufacturing, providing supports for high quality development.
7. Focusing on talent project construction and releasing the vitality of employees.
2.4 Potential risks
✓
Applicable
Not applicable
(1) There is still a great challenge for controlling the COVID-19 pandemic around the world. The uncertainties for the global economy at the macro level are increasing, China-U.S. relations are still bewildering, the repeated outbreak of COVID-19 in China and other uncertain factors always exist and the development of steel and iron industry is also with large variables.
(2) The iron and steel industry is a strong cyclical industry. Domestic and international situation, macro-economic and industrial policies may have certain effects on the operation of the Company.
(3) The implementation of new environmental law, pollutant emission standards and other relevant laws poses further pressure on the environmental protection of the steel and iron industry.
(4) The steel price still presents a wide shock pattern, which may have certain effects on the profitability of the Company.
(5) The Company may suffer increasing cost pressures as a result of the possible fluctuations of raw material price at a high level.
3 Reasons for the Suspension of Listing
Applicable
✓
Not applicable
4 The Circumstances and Reasons for the Termination of the Listing
Applicable
✓
Not applicable
5 The Company's Analysis and Explanation about the Reasons for and Impact of Changes in Accounting Policy and Accounting Estimates
✓
Applicable
Not applicable
(1) Scope of disclosure of related parties
According to the requirements of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises - Interpretation No. 13, since 1 January 2020, the associates of investment parties which pose material impact on the Company shall no longer to be disclosed as the related parties. Such change in accounting policies has affected the determination of related parties and disclosure of related party transactions, and no retrospective adjustment to comparative data is required according to the transitional provisions.
(2) Whether it constitutes judgement on business
According to the requirements of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises - Interpretation No. 13, since 1 January 2020, "a portfolio obtained shall have at least one investment and one substantial processing procedure, and the combination of both shall contribute significantly to the production capacity" shall be taken as the judgement condition for whether the portfolio constitutes a business, and "a portfolio with two elements of investment and processing procedures" shall no longer be the judgement condition. Such change in accounting policies has affected the determination of whether a transaction constitutes a business merger, and no retrospective adjustment to comparative data is required according to the transitional provisions.
The implementation of such standard has no impact on the mergers and balance sheets of the Company on 1 January 2021 as well as the mergers and financial statements of the Company in 2020.
(3) Accounting treatment on carbon emission rights trading
On 16 December 2019, the Ministry of Finance issued the Notice on the Issuance of Interim Provisions on Accounting Treatment of Carbon Emission Rights Trading(ᗫΙ೯၁ર׳ᛆʹϞᗫึࠇஈ ଣᅲБ֛'ٙஷٝ') (Cai Kuai [2019] No. 22) (ৌึ[2019]22), which stipulates that if the relevant enterprises in the key emission units that conduct carbon emission rights trading business acquire carbon emission quota through purchase, they should recognize the carbon emission quota acquired as carbon emission rights assets on the date of purchase, and measure it at cost, debit it under the item of "carbon emission rights assets" and credit it under the items of "bank deposits" or "other payables"; if the carbon emission quota is acquired through allocation by the government for free, no accounting treatment will be made. If the carbon emission quota is purchased to fulfill the contract
(to fulfill the emission reduction obligation), the carrying amount of the quota used shall be debited under the item of "non-operating expense" and credited under the item of "carbon emission rights assets"; if the carbon emission quota is acquired for free and is used to fulfill the contract, no accounting treatment will be made.
6 Company's analysis on the cause and impact of correction of material errors of accounting
Applicable
✓
Not applicable
7 The Company shall make specific explanations regarding the changes in the scope of consolidation of financial statements compared to last year's financial report
✓
Applicable
Not applicableIn the year, the Company acquired 100% equity interests in Chongqing Iron & Steel Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited (ࠠ ᅅ ፻᚛ঐ๕ᐑڭϞࠢʮ̡) (former name: Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited (ࠠᅅɷڦঐ๕ᐑڭϞࠢ ʮ̡)) from Chongqing Qianxin Group Co., Ltd. (former name: Chongqing Qianxin International Trade Co., Ltd.* (ࠠᅅɷڦყ൱Ϟࠢʮ̡)), an independent third party, with a cash consideration of RMB837,610,000. The acquisition date was 30 July 2020, which the Group determined as the acquisition date for this transaction and from which, Chongqing Iron & Steel Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited (ࠠᅅ፻᚛ঐ๕ᐑڭ Ϟࠢʮ̡) has been consolidated into the Company's account.
D. RELEVANT DISCLOSURE MADE ACCORDING TO THE RULES
GOVERNING THE LISTING OF SECURITIES ON THE HONG KONG
STOCK EXCHANGE
1 Compliance of Corporate Governance Code
To the best of knowledge of the Board, the Company had complied with the requirements of the "Corporate Governance Code" as set out in Appendix 14 the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") during the reporting period, and was not aware of any deviation from the Code.
2 Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors
The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules as the code for trading of the Company's securities by directors. All directors of the Company confirmed upon specific enquiries that they had complied with the required standards as set out in the Model Code for the year ended 31 December 2020.
3 Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Listed Securities of the Company
As authorized at the 2018 annual general meeting, the 2019 first class meeting of A shareholders and the 2019 first class meeting of H shareholders of the Company, the Resolution on Repurchase of the Shares of the Company through Centralized Bidding Trading was considered and approved at the eighteenth meeting of the eighth session of the Board of the Company. For details of the repurchase of A shares of the Company, please refer to the Report on the Repurchase of A Shares of the Company through Centralized Bidding Trading (Announcement No.: 2020-002) and the Announcement on Resolution Passed at the Eighteenth Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board (Announcement No.: 2020-003) disclosed on 3 March 2020 by the Company.
As at the close of trading on 6 March 2020, the Company repurchased 10,000,000 A shares through centralized bidding trading under the first repurchase, representing 0.11% of the total share capital of the Company. The highest price and the lowest price transacted for such shares were RMB1.71 per share and RMB1.68 per share, respectively. The total amount paid for such shares was RMB16,967,061.00 (excluding transaction costs). For details, please refer to the Announcement on the First Repurchase of Shares of the Company through Centralized Bidding Trading (Announcement No.: 2020-006) disclosed on 7 March 2020 by the Company.
As at the close of trading on 12 March 2020, the Company repurchased a total of 50,000,000 A shares through centralized bidding trading, representing approximately 0.56% of its total share capital of the Company. The highest, lowest and average price transacted for such shares were RMB1.71 per share, RMB1.65 per share and RMB1.69 per share, respectively. The total amount paid for such shares was RMB84,333,550.00 (excluding transaction costs). As such, the total amount of repurchase of the Company has reached the cap, and the repurchase plan was fully implemented. For details, please refer to the Announcement on the Result of Repurchase of Shares and Changes in Shareholding Structure (Announcement No.: 2020-007) disclosed on 13 March 2020 by the Company.
4 Major Acquisition and Disposal of Subsidiaries and Affiliates
On 27 March 2020, the Company held the 20th meeting of the eighth session of the Board, at which The Resolution in Relation to Participation in Online Bidding for Acquisition of 100% Equity Interest in Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited (ࠠᅅɷڦঐ๕ᐑ ڭϞࠢʮ̡) was considered and approved. The Company was granted approval to participate in the online bidding for 100% equity interest in Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited ("Qianxin Energy") held by Chongqing Qianxin Group Co., Ltd. ("Qianxin Group") based on its needs for business development, and the management was authorized to sign relevant agreements, documents and handle other related specific matters in accordance with the relevant procedures and laws and regulations. For details, please refer to the Announcement of Resolutions Passed at the 20th Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board (Announcement No.: 2020-010) disclosed by the Company on 30 March 2020.
On 15 July 2020, the Company and Qianxin Group signed the Equity Transaction Contract in Changshou District, Chongqing, which shall come into effect from the date of signing and sealing by the Company and Qianxin Group, i.e., 15 July 2020. For details, please refer to the Further Announcement on Participation in Online Bidding for Acquisition of 100% Equity Interest in Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited (Announcement No.: 2020-042) disclosed by the Company on 16 July 2020.
On 30 July 2020, Qianxin Energy completed the change of industrial and commercial registration and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. On 3 December 2020, Qianxin Energy changed its name to Chongqing Iron & Steel Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited. The goodwill of the Company arising from this transaction at consolidation level was RMB295 million.
5 Audit Committee
The Audit Committee of the Company is comprised of three independent non-executive directors and one non-executive director, namely, Xin Qingquan, Xu Yixiang, Wong Chunwa and Zhang Shuogong with Mr. Xin Qingquan acting as the chairman of the Audit Committee.
The annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 of the Company had been reviewed by the members of the Audit Committee before being submitted to the Board for approval.
6 Interests or Short Positions
As at 31 December 2020, the interests or short positions (including interests or short positions which they were taken or deemed to have under relevant provisions of the SFO) of the directors, supervisors or senior management members of the Company in the shares or underlying shares or debentures of the Company and any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO), which were required to be recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or which were required, pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies contained in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange, were as follows:
NameThe Company/ associated corporations CapacityNature of interestsTotal number of interested shares heldPercentage in the share capital of A shares of the
CompanyPercentage in the total share capital of the Company
Class of shares
(share)
(%)
(%)Wang LiThe Company Director
(Resigned)Beneficial interests
113,800 (long position)
0.00136
0.00128
A share
7 Pre-emptive Rights
According to the Articles of Association of the Company and the laws of the People's Republic of China, there are no pre-emptive rights which would require the Company to issue new shares to its existing shareholders on a pro-rata basis.
8 Public Float of H Shares
As of the date hereof, to the best knowledge of the Board, the Company has maintained sufficient public float as required by the Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange.
9 Circulating Market Capitalisation
Based on the available information to the Company, as at 31 December 2020, the circulating market capitalisation of H Shares of the Company [circulating H Share capitalÒclosing price of H Shares (HK$0.79)] was approximately HK$425 million and the circulating market capitalisation of A Shares [circulating A Share capitalÒclosing price of A Shares (RMB1.48)] was approximately RMB12.403 billion.
10 Final Dividend
The Company's profit distribution policies are set out in detail in the Articles of Association, which provides the principles, forms and conditions of distribution, the justification procedures for distribution scheme and decision-making mechanism, as well as policy adjustments. When determining profit distribution (including dividend payment) and distribution proportion, the Company will follow several major principles including the continuity and stability of profit distribution policies, paying full attention to the reasonable investment return for investors, and considering the long-term interests of the Company, sustainable development and the interests of all shareholders as a whole, and the Board will prepare the proposal for profit distribution according to the operating situations and development of the Company, then submit it to the general meetings for approval. Please refer to the profit distribution policies set out in the Articles of Association for more details.
The Company does not have any predetermined dividend distribution proportion or dividend distribution ratio, and the distribution and the amount of dividend will be determined by the Board's discretion as aforesaid.
According to the auditing by Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP, the net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for 2020 amounted to RMB582 million, and the unappropriated profit as at the end of 2020 amounted to RMB-8.786 billion. As the Company recorded a negative unappropriated profit as at the end of 2020, the Board suggested not to make profit distribution or transfer capital reserve to share capital in 2020 pursuant to Article 250 of the Articles of Association.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETAs at 31 December 2020
RMB'000
31 December
31 December
Assets
2020
2019
Current assets
Cash and bank balances
4,943,231
1,783,747
Financial assets held for trading
-
400,000
Trade receivables
35,041
5,610
Receivables financing
2,068,546
861,373
Prepayments
534,516
751,498
Other receivables
18,013
78,132
Inventories
5,054,908
3,931,513
Other current assets
394,153
43,410
Total current assets
13,048,408
7,855,283
Non-current assets
Long-term equity investments
79,494
28,258
Other equity investments
5,000
5,000
Property, plant and equipment
16,630,788
16,442,264
Construction in progress
2,844,665
171,858
Right-of-use assets
4,095,211
-
Intangible assets
2,394,593
2,392,114
Goodwill
295,407
-
Long-term prepaid expenses
299,730
-
Deferred tax assets
131,468
68,436
Other non-current assets
125,092
12,513
Total non-current assets
26,901,448
19,120,443
Total assets
39,949,856
26,975,726
31 December
31 December
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
2020
2019
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
700,788
384,528
Notes payable
1,272,291
91,127
Trade payables
2,652,728
1,726,883
Contract liabilities
2,554,165
1,145,615
Employee benefits payable
283,969
257,143
Taxes payable
9,177
70,867
Other payables
1,567,618
421,768
Non-current liabilities due within one year
4,056,471
841,576
Other current liabilities
332,041
150,208
Total current liabilities
13,429,248
5,089,715
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
450,000
-
Bonds payable
995,150
-
Lease liabilities
3,022,612
-
Long-term payables
1,352,264
-
Long-term employee benefits payable
179,557
201,737
Deferred income
35,902
38,271
Deferred tax liabilities
1,176
-
Other non-current liabilities
445,480
2,250,000
Total non-current liabilities
6,482,141
2,490,008
Total liabilities
19,911,389
7,579,723
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
8,918,602
8,918,602
Capital reserves
19,282,147
19,282,147
Less: Treasury shares
65,940
62,314
Special reserves
22,184
14,573
Surplus reserves
606,991
606,991
Unappropriated profit
(8,725,517)
(9,363,996)
Total shareholders' equity
20,038,467
19,396,003
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
39,949,856
26,975,726
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTFor the year ended 31 December 2020
RMB'000
2020
2019
Revenue
24,489,935
23,477,597
Less: Cost of sales
22,658,292
21,718,957
Taxes and surcharges
172,493
168,336
Distribution and selling expenses
91,929
121,521
General and administrative expenses
591,920
597,612
Finance expenses
132,514
170,887
Including: Interest expenses
271,072
216,278
Interest income
69,528
52,977
Add: Other income
196,430
144,872
Investment income
6,803
15,894
Impairment losses on credit
(23)
(531)
Impairment losses on assets
(364,917)
-
Operating profit
681,080
860,519
Add: Non-operating income
2,703
39,638
Less: Non-operating expenses
59,396
9,648
Total profit
624,387
890,509
Less: Income tax expenses/(credit)
(14,092)
(35,214)
Net Profit
638,479
925,723
Breakdown by continuity of operations
Net profit from continuing operations
638,479
925,723
2020
2019
Breakdown by attributable interests
Net profit attributable to
shareholders of the parent
638,479
925,723
Non-controlling interests
-
-
Other comprehensive income after tax
-
-
Total comprehensive income
638,479
925,723
Total comprehensive income attributable to
shareholders of the parent
638,479
925,723
Total comprehensive income attributable to non-
controlling interests
-
-
Earnings per share:
Basic earnings per share(RMB/share)
0.07
0.10
Diluted earnings per share(RMB/share)
0.07
0.10
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITYFor the year ended 31 December 2020
2020
I.
I.
III. Closing balance for the yearIII. Closing balance for the yearII.
II.
2019
(III) Special reserve
(III) Special reserve
Closing balances of the preceding year and
opening balances of the current year
Changes in the current year
Closing balances of the preceding year and
opening balances of the current year
Changes in the current year
1.
Amount established
during the year
2.
Amount utilized during the year
1.
Amount established
during the year
2.
Amount utilized during the year
Less:
Other
Share
Capital
treasury
comprehensive
Special
Surplus
Unappropriated
shareholders'
capital
reserves
shares
income
reserves
reserves
losses
equity
8,918,602
19,282,147
62,314
-
14,573
606,991
(9,363,996)
19,396,003
-
-
-
-
-
-
638,479
638,479
1.
Amount increased during the year
-
-
84,334
-
-
-
-
(84,334)
2.
Amount decreased during the year
-
-
(80,708)
-
-
-
-
80,708
-
-
-
-
29,564
-
-
29,564
-
-
-
-
(21,953)
-
-
(21,953)
8,918,602
19,282,147
65,940
-
22,184
606,991
(8,725,517)
20,038,467
Less:
Other
Total
Share
Capital
treasury
comprehensive
Special
Surplus
Unappropriated
shareholders'
capital
reserves
shares
income
reserves
reserves
losses
equity
8,918,602
19,282,147
-
-
13,644
606,991
(10,289,719)
18,531,665
-
-
-
-
-
-
925,723
925,723
-
-
62,314
-
-
-
-
(62,314)
-
-
-
-
25,680
-
-
25,680
-
-
-
-
(24,751)
-
-
(24,751)
8,918,602
19,282,147
62,314
-
14,573
606,991
(9,363,996)
19,396,003
- 36 -
Total
(I) Total comprehensive income
(II) shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital
(I) Total comprehensive income
(II) shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital
1.
Amount increased during the year
RMB'000
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWSFor the year ended 31 December 2020
RMB'000
2020
2019
I.
Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash received from sale of goods and
rendering of services
23,942,238
22,376,737
Receipts of taxes refunds
19,761
-
Other cash received relating to
operating activities
387,232
149,412
Sub-total of cash inflows from
operating activities
24,349,231
22,526,149
Cash paid for purchase of goods and services
20,923,245
20,843,771
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
1,206,760
1,205,096
Cash paid for all types of taxes
605,904
553,961
Other cash paid relating to operating activities
275,557
328,647
Sub-total of cash outflows from
operating activities
23,011,466
22,931,475
Net cash flows from operating activities
1,337,765
(405,326)
II.
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from disposal of investments
433,000
1,008,800
Cash received from return on investments
6,803
15,894
Other cash received relating to
investing activities
-
980
Sub-total of cash inflows from
investing activities
439,803
1,025,674
2020
2019
Cash paid for acquisition of property plant and equipment, intangible assets and other long-term assets
Cash paid for acquisition of investments Net cash payments for acquisition of subsidiaries and other business units
223,158
337,444
84,2361,407,058
843,522
-
Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities
1,150,916
1,744,502
Net cash flows from investing activities
III. Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from borrowings
Other cash received relating to
financing activities
(711,113)
(718,828)
2,742,480591,545
1,478,358795,088
Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities
4,220,8381,386,633
Cash repayments of borrowings
Cash paid for distribution of dividends or profits, and for interest expenses
Other cash paid relating to financing activities
1,251,050410,000
203,007157,441
290,66669,258
Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities
1,744,723636,699
Net cash flows from financing activities
2,476,115749,934
IV. Effect of changes in exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents
-
-
V. Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the
beginning of the year
3,102,767
(374,220)
1,595,3231,969,543
VI. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
4,698,0901,595,323
STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETAs at 31 December 2020
RMB'000
31 December
31 December
Assets
2020
2019
Current assets
Cash and bank balances
4,925,021
1,779,736
Financial assets held for trading
-
400,000
Trade receivables
39,503
5,610
Receivables financing
2,062,046
861,373
Prepayments
516,190
707,289
Other receivables
17,181
78,027
Inventories
5,015,067
3,931,513
Other current assets
383,123
43,410
Total current assets
12,958,131
7,806,958
Non-current assets
Long-term equity investments
917,104
28,258
Other equity investments
5,000
5,000
Property, plant and equipment
15,705,686
16,442,087
Construction in progress
2,844,665
171,858
Right-of-use assets
4,095,211
-
Intangible assets
2,329,901
2,392,114
Long-term prepaid expenses
299,730
-
Deferred tax assets
87,653
68,192
Other non-current assets
87,173
12,513
Total non-current assets
26,372,123
19,120,022
Total assets
39,330,254
26,926,980
31 December
31 December
Liabilities and shareholders's equity
2020
2019
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
700,788
384,528
Notes payable
1,256,400
91,127
Trade payables
2,692,577
1,726,883
Contract liabilities
2,554,123
1,105,972
Employee benefits payable
280,322
257,143
Taxes payable
6,822
70,398
Other payables
1,565,471
421,590
Non-current liabilities due within one year
3,711,113
841,576
Other current liabilities
332,036
144,958
Total current liabilities
13,099,652
5,044,175
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
450,000
-
Bonds payable
995,150
-
Lease liabilities
3,022,612
-
Long-term payables
1,125,491
-
Long-term employee benefits payable
179,557
201,737
Deferred income
35,902
38,271
Other non-current liabilities
445,480
2,250,000
Total non-current liabilities
6,254,192
2,490,008
Total liabilities
19,353,844
7,534,183
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
8,918,602
8,918,602
Capital reserves
19,313,090
19,313,090
Less: Treasury shares
65,940
62,314
Special reserves
19,398
14,573
Surplus reserves
577,012
577,012
Unappropriated profit
(8,785,752)
(9,368,166)
Total shareholders' equity
19,976,410
19,392,797
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
39,330,254
26,926,980
INCOME STATEMENT
For the year ended 31 December 2020
Revenue
RMB'000
2020
2019
24,486,676
23,467,962
22,731,657
21,718,485
168,062
168,087
91,572
121,111
580,949
597,612
112,667
170,898
251,069
216,278
69,371
52,966
175,565
144,872
6,791
20,114
(364,474)
-
Operating profit
619,651
856,755
Add: Non-operating income
2,697
39,638
Less: Non-operating expenses
59,396
9,648
Total profit
562,952
886,745
Less: Income tax expenses/(credit)
(19,462)
(37,125)
Net Profit
582,414
923,870
Including: Net profit from continuing
operations
582,414
923,870
Other comprehensive income after tax
-
-
Total comprehensive income
582,414
923,870
Less: Cost of sales
Taxes and surcharges Distribution and selling expenses General and administrative expenses Finance expenses
Including: Interest expenses
Interest income
Add: Other income
Investment income Impairment losses on assetsSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITYFor the year ended 31 December 2020
2020
I.
III. Closing balance for the yearII.
III.
II.
2019
I.
Closing balances of the preceding year and
opening balances of the current year
Changes in the current year
Closing balances of the preceding year and
opening balances of the current year
Changes in the current year
1.
Amount increased during the year
2.
Amount decreased during the year
1.
Amount established during the year
2.
Amount utilized during the year
Less:
Other
Share
Capital
treasury
comprehensive
Special
Surplus
Unappropriated
shareholders'
capital
reserves
shares
income
reserves
reserves
profit
equity
8,918,602
19,313,090
62,314
-
14,573
577,012
(9,368,166)
19,392,797
-
-
-
-
-
-
582,414
582,414
-
-
84,334
-
-
-
-
(84,334)
-
-
(80,708)
-
-
-
-
80,708
1.
Amount established during the year
-
-
-
-
25,908
-
-
25,908
2.
Amount utilized during the year
-
-
-
-
(21,083)
-
-
(21,083)
8,918,602
19,313,090
65,940
-
19,398
577,012
(8,785,752)
19,976,410
Less:
Other
Total
Share
Capital
treasury
comprehensive
Special
Surplus
Unappropriated
shareholders'
capital
reserves
shares
income
reserves
reserves
profit
equity
8,918,602
19,313,090
-
-
13,644
577,012
(10,292,036)
18,530,312
-
-
-
-
-
-
923,870
923,870
-
-
62,314
-
-
-
-
(62,314)
-
-
-
-
25,680
-
-
25,680
-
-
-
-
(24,751)
-
-
(24,751)
8,918,602
19,313,090
62,314
-
14,573
577,012
(9,368,166)
19,392,797
- 42 -
Total
(I) Total comprehensive income
(II) shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital
(III) Special reserves
Closing balance for the year
(I) Total comprehensive income
(II) shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital
1.
Amount increased during the year
RMB'000
(III) Special reserves
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWSFor the year ended 31 December 2020
RMB'000
2020
2019
I.
Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash received from sale of goods and
rendering of services
23,939,650
22,365,668
Other cash received relating to
operating activities
384,574
149,135
Sub-total of cash inflows from
operating activities
24,324,224
22,514,803
Cash paid for purchase of goods and services
21,174,171
20,843,237
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
1,190,067
1,205,096
Cash paid for all types of taxes
581,329
549,662
Other cash paid relating to operating activities
269,804
328,176
Sub-total of cash outflows from
operating activities
23,215,371
22,926,171
Net cash flows from operating activities
1,108,853
(411,368)
II.
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from disposal of investments
433,000
1,008,800
Cash received from return on investments
6,791
20,114
Other cash received relating to
investing activities
-
980
Sub-total of cash inflows from
investing activities
439,791
1,029,894
Cash paid for acquisition of property plant and
equipment, intangible assets and
other long-term assets
223,078
337,444
Cash paid for investments
84,236
1,407,058
Net cash payments for acquisition of
subsidiaries and other business units
849,610
-
2020
2019
Sub-total of cash outflows from
investing activities
1,156,924
1,744,502
Net cash flows from investing activities
(717,133)
(714,608)
III.
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from borrowings
2,742,480
591,545
Other cash received relating to
financing activities
1,478,358
795,088
Sub-total of cash inflows from
financing activities
4,220,838
1,386,633
Cash repayments of borrowings
1,134,500
410,000
Cash paid for distribution of dividends or
profits, and for interest expenses
185,858
157,441
Other cash paid relating to financing activities
194,051
69,258
Sub-total of cash outflows from
financing activities
1,514,409
636,699
Net cash flows from financing activities
2,706,429
749,934
IV.
Effect of changes in foreign exchange
rate on cash and cash equivalents
-
-
V.
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
3,098,149
(376,042)
Add: Cash and cash equivalents
at the beginning of the year
1,591,312
1,967,354
VI.
Cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the year
4,689,461
1,591,312
The annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 will be published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www. hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Company (www.cqgt.cn) respectively on or before 20 March 2021.
By order of the Board
Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited
Liu Jianrong
Chairman
Chongqing, the PRC, 20 March 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Mr. Liu Jianrong (Executive Director), Mr. Zhang Wenxue (Executive Director), Mr. Tu Deling (Executive Director), Mr. Zou An (Executive Director), Mr. Song De An (Non-executive Director), Mr. Zhou Ping (Non-executive Director), Mr. Xin Qingquan (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xu Yixiang (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Wong Chunwa (Independent Non-executive Director).
Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 10:20:07 UTC.