Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited    1053   CNE1000002W0

CHONGQING IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(1053)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chongqing Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

03/21/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

I IMPORTANT NOTICE

  • 1 This summary of annual report is abstracted from the full text of the annual report. In order to completely understand the operating results, financial conditions and future development planning of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company"), investors are advised to carefully read the full text of the annual report on the media designated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), such as the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

  • 2 The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee and directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations, misleading statements contained in or material omissions from the annual report and collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents hereof.

  • 3 All directors of the Company attended the Board meeting.

  • 4 Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP issued a standard unqualified audit report for the Company.

  • 5 The profit distribution proposal or proposal to transfer capital reserve to share capital for the reporting period as considered by the Board

    According to the auditing by Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP, the net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for 2020 amounted to RMB582 million, and the unappropriated profit as at the end of 2020 amounted to RMB-8.786 billion. As the Company recorded a negative unappropriated profit as at the end of 2020, the directors of the Company suggested not to make profit distribution or transfer capital reserve to share capital pursuant to the Article 250 of the Articles of Association for 2020.

  • 6 The annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.

II BASIC INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY

  • 1 Company Information

  • 2 Main Business Profile during the Reporting Period

    Name

    Liu Jianrong (Acting)

    Peng Guoju

    Correspondence

    No. 2 Jiangnan Avenue, Jiangnan

    No. 2 Jiangnan Avenue, Jiangnan

    address

    Street, Changshou District,

    Street, Changshou District,

    Chongqing

    Chongqing

    Tel

    86-23-6887 3311

    86-23-6898 3482

    E-mail

    IR@email.cqgt.cn

    IR@email.cqgt.cn

    Stock type

    A share

    Shanghai Stock Exchange Chongqing Iron &

    Steel

    H share

    The Stock Exchange of Chongqing Iron

    Hong Kong Limited

    Place of listing

  • Stock Profile

    Stock abbreviation

    Abbreviated name

    Stock code

    before adjustment

    601005

    N/A

    01053

    N/A

    Contact information Secretary to the Board

    Securities affairs representative

  • 2.1 Explanation on the Company's Main Business and Business Model

The Company is mainly engaged in the production, processing and sale of steel plates, wire rods, bar materials, billets and thin plates; production and sale of coal chemical products & grain slag, etc. The Company has the following main production lines: 4,100mm wide and thick plate, 2,700mm medium plate, 1,780mm hot rolled sheet, high speed wire rods and bar materials.

The Company's products are applied in various industries, such as machinery, architecture, engineering, automobile, motorbike, shipbuilding, offshore oil, gas cylinder, boiler and oil and gas pipelines. The Company's steel products used in hull structure, boilers and pressure vessels were rewarded the title of "Chinese brand products" and four other products were rewarded the title of "Chongqing's brand products". The Company successively obtained the following titles of honor: national Labor Day certificate, national implementation of performance excellence model advanced enterprises, Chongqing famous trademark, Chongqing quality benefit enterprise and Chongqing contract-abiding and trustworthy enterprises.

Chongqing Iron & Steel, which has integrated into China Baowu, is marching forward with a new attitude towards the goal of high-quality development, striving to build itself into a 10-million-tonne-level iron and steel enterprise, shaping "Chongqing Iron & Steel to be beautiful and picturesque", and becoming a leader in the steel industry in Southwest China. The Company actively implemented the annual production and operation policy of "expanding scale, adjusting structure, and reducing costs" and the working keynotes of "refining management, minimizing resource consumption, conducting comprehensive benchmarking to identify areas for improvement, and increasing efforts in cost reduction and efficiency enhancement", and adhered to the philosophy of "all costs can be lowered", while focusing on "scale + cost" and "efficiency + benefit" by means of maximizing the efficiency and minimizing the costs, so as to promote the Company's production and operation and the implementation of construction projects and various reforms and development, strengthen the foundation for development, push forward the construction of a 10-million-tonne-level iron and steel enterprise, and move steadily towards the goal of development.

2.2 Explanation on the Industry

In 2020, under the severe impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the complex domestic and international environment, and in the face of high costs of raw materials such as iron ore, huge environmental pressure, intensified international competition and market volatility, the domestic iron and steel market witnessed upward fluctuations within a wide range.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the General Administration of Customs and the China Iron and Steel Association, in 2020, the domestic production of pig iron and crude steel reached 887.52 million tonnes and 1,064.77 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.3% and 7.0%, respectively; the production of steel products reached 1,324.89 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.0%; the cumulative exports of steel products reached 53.67 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year decrease of 16.5%; the cumulative imports of steel products reached 20.23 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 64.4%; the monthly average of China's steel price index was 105.57 points, representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.2%; the national cumulative imports of iron ore and its concentrates reached 1,170.1 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.5%; according to the statistics of China Iron and Steel Association, the key iron and steel enterprises realized sales revenue of RMB4.7 trillion, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.9%; and profits of RMB207.4 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.6%.

3

Major Financial Data and Financial Indicators of the Company

3.1 Major financial data and financial indicators for the last three years

Unit: RMB'000

Increase/ decrease from

2020

2019

last year

2018

(%)Total assets Operating income

Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company

Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company, netting non-recurring gains and losses

Net assets attributable to shareholders of listed company

Net cash flow from operating activities Basic earnings per share

(RMB/share)

Diluted earnings per share

(RMB/share)Weighted average return on net assets (%)

39,949,856 26,975,726 48.10 26,933,351 24,489,935 23,477,597 4.31 22,638,957

638,479

491,082

20,038,467

925,723

-31.03 1,787,906

726,508

-32.41 1,677,588

19,396,003 3.31 18,531,665

  • 1,337,765 -405,326 1,338,195

0.07 0.07

0.10 0.10

-30.00 0.20

-30.00 0.20 Decrease by 1.64

percentage

3.24

4.88 points 10.14

3.2 Major financial data by quarter during the reporting period

Unit: RMB'000

1st

Quarter (January-

2nd Quarter (April-

3rd Quarter (July-

4th

March)June) September)

Quarter (October- December)

Operating income

5,178,323

5,749,044

6,998,527

6,564,041

Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company

4,173

117,182

  • 248,977 268,147

    Net profit attributable to shareholders of listed company, netting non-recurring gains and losses

    Net cash flow from operating activities

    253 -213,075

    107,540 295,661

  • 246,030 137,259

  • 403,001 852,178

Explanation on the differences between quarterly data and disclosed regular reporting data

Applicable

Not applicable

4 Share Capital and Shareholders

4.1 Table of holdings of the number of ordinary shareholders and preferred shareholders with restored voting rights and the top 10 shareholders

Unit: share

As of the end of the reporting period, the total number

of ordinary shareholders (accounts) 133,960 At the end of the month before the annual report disclosure, the total number of ordinary shareholders

(accounts) 133,736 As of the end of the reporting period, the total number of preferred shareholders with restored voting rights

(accounts) 0 At the end of the month before the annual report disclosure, the total number of preferred shareholders

with restored voting rights (accounts) 0

The top 10 shareholders

Changes

Name of shareholder (Full name)

during the reporting period

Period-end number of stock

Number of restricted

Pledged or frozenRatio (%)

stock held Stock StatusQuantityNature of shareholders

Chongqing Changshou

0 2,096,981,600 23.51

Iron & Steel

Company Limited HKSCC NOMINEES

  • 0 Pledged 2,096,981,600 Domestic non-state-owned legal person

    • 23,200 531,240,621 5.96

  • 0 Unknown

    LIMITED

    Foreign legal person

    • Chongqing Qianxin 427,195,760 427,195,760 4.79

  • 0 Pledged 427,190,070 Unknown

Group Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Rural

  • 0 289,268,939 3.24

    0

    Nil

    0

    Unknown

    Commercial Bank

    Co., Ltd. Chongqing Guochuang

  • 0 278,288,059 3.12

    0

    Nil

    0

    Unknown

    Investment and

    Management Co.,

    Ltd.

    Sinosteel Equipment

  • 0 252,411,692

    2.83

    0

    Nil

    0

    Unknown

    & Engineering Co.,

    Ltd.

    Bank of Chongqing

  • 0 226,042,920

    Co., Ltd. Industrial Bank Co.,

  • 0 219,633,096

    2.53 2.46

    0 0

    Nil

    Nil

    0 0

    Unknown

    Unknown

    Ltd., Chongqing

    Branch Agricultural Bank of

  • 0 216,403,628

    2.43

    0

    Nil

    0

    Unknown

    China Limited,

    Chongqing Branch China Shipbuilding

  • 0 211,461,370

2.37

0

Nil

0

Unknown

Industry Complete

Logistics Co., Ltd.

( ʕ୵ʈุϓࢁ

يݴϞࠢʮ̡)

The above shareholders' connected There is no connection between Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited,relationship or acting in concertthe controlling shareholder of the Company, and the other 9 shareholders, nor are they persons acting in concert regulated in Measures for Management on Information Disclosure of Changes in Shareholdings of Listed Companies' Shareholders. The Company is also not aware of any connected relationship among the other 9 shareholders or whether they are acting in concert

Preferred shareholders with restored voting rights and their shareholding

Not applicable

4.2 Chart of equity and the controlling relationship between the

Company and the controlling shareholder

Applicable

Not applicable

Chongqing Changshou Iron &

Steel Company Limited

4.3 Chart of equity and the controlling relationship between the

Company and the actual controllers

Applicable

Not applicable

Party acting in concert

Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited

23.51%

Chongqing Iron & Steel

Company Limited

4.4 The total number of preferred shareholders of the Company and the top 10 shareholders at the end of the reporting period

Applicable

Not applicable

5 Information on Corporate Bond

Applicable

Not applicable

III MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 1 Major Operations During the Reporting Period

During the reporting period, the Group produced 6.3784 million tonnes of iron, 7.1155 million tonnes of steel and 6.7775 million tonnes of commodity billet, representing year-on-year growth of 4.39%, 5.83%, and 5.45% respectively, which exceeded the annual planned goals and reached the highest level in history. The sales volume of commodity billet was 6.8256 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year growth of 4.89%. The operating income was RMB24.49 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.31%, while the total profit was RMB624 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 29.88%.

1.1 Main business analysis

(1) Analysis of changes in certain items from Income Statement and Cash Flow Statement

Unit: RMB'000

Corresponding

Current

period of

Item

period

last year

Change

(%)

Operating income

24,489,935

23,477,597

4.31

Operating cost

22,658,292

21,718,957

4.32

Selling expenses

91,929

121,521

-24.35

Administrative expenses

591,920

597,612

-0.95

R&D expenses

-

-

-

Financial expenses

132,514

170,887

-22.46

Net cash flow from

operating activities

1,337,765

-405,326

Not applicable

Net cash flow from

investing activities

-711,113

-718,828

Not applicable

Net cash flow from

financing activities

2,476,115

749,934

230.18

1) Reasons for change in distribution and selling expenses: The decrease in distribution and selling expenses was mainly due to the decrease in sales transportation fee as a result of the change of sales model of the Company.

  • 2) Reasons for change in financial expenses: The decrease in financial expenses was mainly due to the increase in foreign exchange gains.

  • 3) Reasons for change in net cash flow from operating activities: The increase in net cash flow from operating activities was mainly due to the increase in advances from customers.

  • 4) Reasons for change in net cash flow from financing activities: The increase in net cash flow from financing activities was mainly due to the increase in financing for the period.

(2) Revenue and cost analysis

Applicable

Not applicableDetailed notes to the major changes in the Company's profits structure or profits sources:

In 2020, the Group realized a total profit of RMB624 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 29.88%, which was mainly due to the following reasons: the selling price of steel products amounted to s RMB3,464/tonne, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.20%, and commodity billet achieved an increase of RMB133 million in profit affected by products structure; the sales volume of commodity billet reached 6.8256 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.89%, and achieving an increase of RMB44 million in profit; the Company continuously promoted cost reduction plan, thus key technical and economic indicators improved significantly, all consumption obviously reduced, thus resulting in an increase of RMB277 million in profit from cost reduction in the aspect of process; the increase in prices of ore and scrap steel, offset by the decrease in price of coal, resulted in a decrease of RMB337 million in profit; the upgrading and trasformation of production line and the impairment of fixed assets resulted in a decrease of RMB385 million in profit.

In 2020, the Group's revenue from main business amounted to RMB24.349 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.19%. In particular, the income from sales of commodity billet amounted to RMB23.569 billion, representing an increase of RMB1.0750 billion as compared with the corresponding period of last year. Firstly, the sales volume of commodity billet was 6.8256 million tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.89%, resulting in an increase in the sales income of RMB942 million; secondly, the sales price of steel products was RMB3,464/tonne, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.20%, resulting in an increase in the sales income of RMB133 million affected by products structure.

Composition of income from main businesses:

2019

Year-on-

year increase

Type

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

in amount

(RMB'000)

(%)

(RMB'000)

(%)

(%)

Plate

7,394,107

30.37

6,894,166

29.50

7.25

Hot rolling

12,385,118

50.85

10,792,992

46.18

14.75

Bars

1,464,818

6.02

2,480,253

10.61

-40.94

Profiles

1,133,878

4.66

2,326,636

9.96

-51.27

Billet

1,190,733

4.89

-

-

-

Subtotal

23,568,654

96.79

22,494,047

96.25

4.78

Other

780,503

3.21

875,587

3.75

-10.86

Total

24,349,157

100.00

23,369,634

100.00

4.19

- 10 -

2020

Hot rolling Bars Profiles Sub-total of steel products

Hot rolling Bars Profiles Sub-total of steel products

Total of commodity billet

Total of commodity billet

Sales prices of commodity billet:

2020

Year-

on-year

Income

growth

increase

(%)

(RMB'000)

0.45

31,479

2.55

305,327

-7.34

-116,628

-7.18

-87,819

0.20

132,359

-

-

-0.12

132,359

Sales volumes of commodity billet:

Sales

Year-

on-year

Income

growth

increase

(%)

(RMB'000)

6.80

468,462

11.92

1,286,799

-36.24

-898,807

-47.49

-1,104,939

-0.73

-248,485

-

1,190,733

4.89

942,248

2019 Sales price

Item

Sales price

(RMB/tonne) (RMB/tonne)

Plate

3,603 3,587

3,423 3,338

3,293 3,554

3,299 3,554

3,464 3,457

Billet

3,254 3,453

Itemvolume for 2020

-

3,457

Sales volume for 2019

(Ten thousand tonnes)

(Ten thousand

tonnes)Plate

205.25 192.19

361.86 323.31

44.49 69.78

34.37 65.46

645.97 650.74

Billet

36.59

682.56

-

650.74

Main business by sectors, products and regions

Unit: RMB'000

Main business by sectors

By sectorsYear-on-year increase/Year-on-year increase/

decrease in decrease inOperating incomeOperating cost

Gross margin

operating incomeoperating cost (%)

Year-on-year increase/ decrease in gross margin

(%)

(%)

(%)Iron and steel

24,349,157 22,554,529

Main business by products

By products

7.37

4.19

4.19

Year-on-year increase/Year-on-year increase/

decrease in decrease in

Decrease by 0.00 percentage points

Operating incomeOperating cost

Gross margin

operating incomeoperating cost (%)

Year-on-year increase/ decrease in gross margin

(%)

(%)

(%)Commodity billet

23,568,654 21,749,854

Other

780,503 804,675

-3.10

7.72

-10.86

4.78

-6.04

4.61

Decrease by 0.15 percentage points Decrease by 5.29 percentage points

Main business by regions

By regionsYear-on-year increase/Year-on-year increase/

decrease in decrease inOperating incomeOperating cost

Gross margin

operating incomeoperating cost (%)

Year-on-year increase/ decrease in gross margin

(%)

(%)

(%)Southwest

22,638,697 20,968,609

Other regions

1,710,460 1,585,920

7.38

7.28

18.54

18.62

  • -59.95 -60.06

Decrease by 0.06 percentage points Decrease by 0.25 percentage points

Total

24,349,157 22,554,529

7.37

4.19

4.19 Decrease by 0.00 percentage points

2)Table of production and sales volume analysis

Applicable

Not applicable

Main productsUnitProduction volumeSales volumeInventoryYear-on-year increase/ decrease in production volumeYear-on-year increase/ decrease in sales volumeYear-on-year increase/ decrease in inventory

(%)

(%)

(%)PlateTen thousandtonnes

Hot rolling Ten thousand tonnes

201.90

205.25

3.23

5.75

  • 6.80 -32.29

    360.64

    361.86

    3.50

    13.21

  • 11.92 26.81

    BarsProfilesBilletTen thousand tonnes Ten thousand tonnes Ten thousand tonnes

    42.68

    44.49

    0.01

    -38.27

  • -36.24 -99.46

    34.30

    34.37

    -

    -46.51

  • -47.49 -100.00

38.23

36.59

1.64

-

-

-

Cost analysis table

By sectors

By sectorsPercentage of the amount

Amountfor the correspondingAmount for the period

for the corresponding

Unit: RMB'000

Percentage of the amount for the

Cost componentperiod in total costsperiod of last year

period of last year in total costs

Year-on-year change

(%)

(%)

(%)Iron and steel Iron and steel Iron and steel

Raw material Energy

Labor and other costs

By products

By products

17,393,884 1,043,748 4,116,898

77.12 4.63 18.25

16,364,965 1,120,692 4,162,412

Percentage of the amount

Amountfor the correspondingAmount for the period

for the corresponding

75.59 6.29 5.18 -6.87 19.23 -1.09

Percentage of the amount for the

Cost componentperiod in total costsperiod of last year

period of last year in total costs

Year-on-year change

(%)

(%)

(%)Commodity billetRaw material and energy costs Raw material and energy costs

21,749,854

  • 96.43 20,791,682

96.04

4.61

Other

804,675

3.57

856,387

3.96

-6.04

4) Major buyers and major suppliers

Applicable

Not applicableThe sales attributable to the five largest buyers amounted to RMB7,710,296,000, representing 31.48% of the total sales for the year, of which the sales attributable to related parties amounted to RMB1,535,082,000, representing 6.27% of the total sales for the year.

The purchase amount attributable to the five largest suppliers amounted to RMB7,622,376,000, representing 33.64% of the total purchase amount for the year, of which the purchase amount attributable to related parties amounted to RMB1,685,747,000, representing 7.44% of the total purchase amount for the year.

(3) Expenses

ApplicableNot applicable

Unit: RMB'000

Amount

Amount for the

for the Year-previous on-year

Item

period

period

change

(%)

Selling expenses

91,929

121,521

-24.35

Administrative expenses

591,920

597,612

-0.95

Financial expenses

132,514

170,887

-22.46

(4) R&D investment

Table of R&D investment

Applicable

Not applicable

Unit: RMB'000

Expensed R&D investment for the period

889,617

Capitalized R&D investment for the period

-

Total R&D investment

889,617

Percentage of the total R&D investment in

operating income (%)

3.63

Number of R&D personnel of the Company

1,224

Percentage of R&D personnel in total number of

employees of the Company (%)

16.57

Percentage of capitalized R&D investment in total

R&D investment (%)

-

(5) Cash flow

ApplicableNot applicable

Unit: RMB'000

Item

Net cash flow from operating activities

2020 1,337,765

2019 Main reasons for changes

-405,326 Increase in advances from customers

Net cash flow from investing activities

-711,113

-718,828

-

Net cash flow from financing activities

  • 2,476,115 749,934 Increase in financing

    Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

  • 3,102,767 -374,220 -

1.2 Analysis of assets and liabilities

Applicable

(1) Assets and liabilitiesNot applicable

Unit: RMB'000

ItemAmount at the end of the period

Percentage of the amount at the end of the period in total assets

Amount at the end of the previous periodPercentage of the amount at the end of the previous period in total assetsYear- on-year changeExplanation

(%)

(%)

(%)Cash and bank balances

Financial assets held for trading

4,943,231

12.37

1,783,747

6.61

177.13

-

-

400,000

1.48

-100.00

Increase in advances from customers and financing Redemption of wealth management productsTrade receivables Receivables financing Prepayments Other receivables

35,041 2,068,546

0.09 5.18 1.34 0.05

5,610 861,373

0.02

524.62 Spread settlement

3.19 140.15 Increase in pledged billing

534,516 18,013

751,498 78,132

2.79 -28.87

0.29 -76.95 Recovery of government grants for the prior periodInventories

5,054,908

12.65

3,931,513

14.57 28.57 Scale expansion and increase in inventory of materials

ItemAmount at the end of the period

Percentage of the amount at the end of the period in total assets

Amount at the end of the previous periodPercentage of the amount at the end of the previous period in total assetsYear- on-year changeExplanation

(%)

(%)

(%)Other current assetsLong-term equity investmentsOther equity investments Property, plant and equipment Construction in processRight-of-use assetsIntangible assets Goodwill

Long-term deferred expenditures Deferred tax assets

394,153

0.99 0.20

43,410

79,494

28,258

5,000

0.01

5,000

16,630,788

  • 41.63 16,442,264

0.16 0.10

807.98 Increase in excess

VAT paid

181.32

Purchase of equity interest in Baocheng Charcoal ( ᘒ ͮލҿ ) and Baowu Raw Materials

0.02

-

60.95

1.15

2,844,665

7.12

171,858

0.64

1,555.24 Increase in fixed asset investments

4,095,211

10.25

-

- Not applicable Change in the method of leasing equipment

2,394,593 295,407

5.99 0.74

2,392,114 -

8.87 -

0.10

Not applicable Goodwill arising from the acquisition of Chongqing Iron & Steel Energy

299,730

0.75

-

- Not applicable Leasehold improvements

131,468

0.33

68,436

0.25

92.10 Increase in deductible temporary differences such as provision for asset impairment

ItemAmount at the end of the period

Percentage of the amount at the end of the period in total assets

Amount at the end of the previous periodPercentage of the amount at the end of the previous period in total assetsYear- on-year changeExplanation

(%)

(%)

(%)Other non-current assetsShort-term borrowings Notes payableTrade payablesContract liabilitiesEmployee benefits payable

Taxes payableOther payablesNon-current liabilities due within one year

125,092

700,788

0.31

1.75

384,528

12,513

0.05 899.70 Increase in prepayments for fixed investment projects 1.43 82.25 New borrowings

1,272,291

3.18

91,127

0.34 1,296.17

Increase in bills payment

2,652,728

2,554,165

6.64

6.39

1,726,883

1,145,615

6.40 53.61 Increase in purchase of mine and coal and changes of settlement method 4.25 122.95 Increase in advance receipts due to enhancement of sales policy

283,969

0.71

257,143

0.95 10.43

9,177

0.02

70,867

0.26

  • -87.05 No VAT payable due to excess VAT paid at the end of the period

    1,567,619

    3.92

    421,768

    1.56

  • 271.68 Increase in construction payables

    4,056,471

    10.15

    841,576

    3.12

  • 382.01 Reclassification of judicial reorganization loan and lease liabilities into that due within one year

ItemAmount at the end of the period

Percentage of the amount at the end of the period in total assets

Amount at the end of the previous periodPercentage of the amount at the end of the previous period in total assetsYear- on-year changeExplanation

(%)

(%)

(%)Other current liabilitiesLong-term borrowings

Bonds payablesLease liabilitiesLong-term payablesLong-term employee benefits payable

Deferred income Deferred tax liabilitiesOther non-current liabilities

332,041

0.83

150,208

0.56

121.05 Increase in advance receipts and increase in taxation involved

450,000

1.13

-

- Not applicable

995,150

2.49

-

-

New merger and acquisition loan from China Merchants Bank

Not applicable Issuance of medium- term notes in 2020

3,022,612

7.57

-

- Change of method of leasing equipment

1,352,264

3.38

-

-

Not applicable

Not applicable New financing leases

179,557

0.45

201,737

0.75 -10.99

35,902 1,176

0.09 0.00

38,271 -

0.14 -6.19 - Not applicable Increase in taxable temporary differences in the period

445,480

1.12

2,250,000

8.34

-80.20 Reclassification of judicial reorganization loan into that due within one year

(2) Major restricted assets at the end of the reporting period

Applicable

Not applicable

Unit: RMB'000

Carrying

Carrying amount at the

amount at

beginning

Reason

the end of

of the

for

the period

period

restrictions

Cash and bank balances

245,141

188,424

Note 1

Notes receivables

1,343,223

190,000

Note 2

Property, plant and

equipment - houses and

buildings

3,529,913

1,928,087

Note 3

Intangible assets

1,027,708

2,392,114

Note 4

Total

6,145,985

4,698,625

Item

Note 1: As at 31 December 2020, the Group's ownership of cash and bank deposits with carrying amount of RMB245,141,000 (31 December 2019: RMB188,424,000) was restricted for issuing bank acceptances and letters of credit.

Note 2: As at 31 December 2020, the Group's bank acceptances with carrying amount of RMB1,343,233,000 were pledged for issuing bank acceptances (31 December 2019: the Group obtained short-term borrowings by discounting bank acceptances with carrying amount of RMB190,000,000).

Note 3: As at 31 December 2020, the Group's houses and buildings with carrying amount of RMB987,609,000 (31 December 2019: RMB1,928,087,000) and machinery and other equipment with carrying amount of RMB2,542,304,000 (31 December 2019: nil) were pledged for obtaining bank borrowing and working capital loan facilities.

Note 4: As at 31 December 2020, the Group's land use right with carrying amount of RMB1,027,708,000 (31 December 2019: RMB2,392,114,000) was pledged for obtaining bank borrowing and working capital loan facilities, and the amortised amount of the land use right was RMB27,459,000 (2019: RMB62,213,000) during the current year.

2. Management Discussion and Analysis on Future Development of the Company

2.1 Industry competition pattern and development trend

Applicable

Not applicable

2020 was the final year of China's 13th Five-Year Plan. Under the favourable policies, China's economy continued to recover steadily. The abundant supply in the steel industry satisfied the new demand in the new development period, but the steel industry was still exposed to certain risks such as the high costs of raw materials such as iron ore, huge environmental pressure, intensified international competition and market volatility.

2021 is the first year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan. Due to the rebound of global economy overlapping with the adjustments to import tariffs, both imports and exports of steel may see a boom. The tightening standards on capacity replacement will effectively regulate the industry layout, and the market support from rising raw material costs will be significantly enhanced. The steel market may continue to fluctuate within a wide range, and the average price of steel will increase.

In 2021, the in-depth promotion of ultra-low emission transformation will enable more steel enterprises to effectively control their pollutant emissions, and help the steel industry to achieve green development. On 16 December 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology publicly solicited opinions on the revised draft of the Implementation Measures of Capacity Replacement in the Steel Industry ( ፻᚛Бุପঐໄ౬ྼ݄፬ج' ). The new version of the capacity replacement measures improved and perfected the original one. It will help resolve excess capacity in the industry, optimize the regional capacity layout, and effectively regulate the capacity development of the steel industry through strict execution of the Implementation Measures of Capacity Replacement. In the future, the steel industry will break the current "small, scattered and weak" status through mergers and reorganizations to create predominant enterprises groups at different levels, build an innovative pattern of industry collaboration, effective competition and common development, increase the industrial concentration, so as to promote the rationalization of the industrial structure and layout, and promote the realization of high-quality development of the steel industry.

2.2 Corporate development strategy

Applicable

Not applicableAs the Company has integrated into the big family of China Baowu, it embarks on a new development journey. Standing at the new historic starting point, the Company begins the layout of green manufacturing and smart manufacturing, launches a new round of development planning, to create a high-quality green and smart steel manufacturing enterprise with the capacity of over 10 million tonnes, and shape "Chongqing Iron & Steel to be beautiful and picturesque". The Company is committed to becoming a leader in the steel industry in Southwest China, and moving forward firmly towards the goal of high-quality development.

The Company is strategically located in Southwest China, close to the Yangtze River, and owns unique advantages in geographical location. Relying on Chongqing, it integrates into the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing Double City Economic Circle, boosts the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and contributes to the western development strategy. The Company strives to become an over 10-million-tonne-level iron and steel enterprise with the first comprehensive strength and dominant market position in Southwest China, possessing sound governance structure, efficient management system, advanced production technology, significant scale efficiency, leading cost, low carbon and environmental protection, and strong ability to cope with changes in the external environment. On the occasion of the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan, the Company will seek for the ultimate efficiency with scale enhancement, firmly follow the path of green development, build a smart factory with technological innovation, seize the opportunities and ride on the momentum, embarking on a new journey of high-quality development, and striving to achieve the development goal of building itself into an over 10-million-tonne-level iron and steel enterprise.

2.3 Operating plans

Applicable

Not applicableIn 2021, the Company will focus on the goal of the annual production capacity of steel totaling 10 million tonnes, in accordance with the production and operation policy of "expanding scale, adjusting structure, and reducing costs" and the basic work of "finding differences from excellent enterprises comprehensively, paying close attention to reducing costs and increasing efficiency, promoting the implementation of plans and achieving the scale benefits", and focusing on "scale + cost" and pursing "perfection + efficiency", so as to give full play to the advantages of system and mechanism and building a "green and intelligent manufacturing steel enterprise in high quality with a production capacity over 10 million tonnes" by accurately motivating the vitality of all employees.

The Company plans to produce 8.50 million tonnes of pig iron, 10 million tonnes of steel and 9.58 million tonnes of commodity billets, and realize sales volume of 9.58 million tonnes of commodity billets and revenue of RMB34.5 billion (tax exclusive) in the year of 2021.

Centering on the operating goal in the year of 2021, the Company will focus on promoting the following works:

  • 1. Comprehensively deepening reform and improving management efficiency.

  • 2. Elaborately organizing the production and forging ahead to build itself a steel and iron enterprise with the production capacity of 10 million tonnes.

  • 3. Promoting marketing capacity and building the leading force in regional market.

  • 4. Improving the purchase competitiveness and establishing a highly effective supply chain.

  • 5. Strengthening the safety environmental protection management and constructing green plant.

  • 6. Effectively advancing the intelligent manufacturing, providing supports for high quality development.

  • 7. Focusing on talent project construction and releasing the vitality of employees.

2.4 Potential risks

Applicable

Not applicable

  • (1) There is still a great challenge for controlling the COVID-19 pandemic around the world. The uncertainties for the global economy at the macro level are increasing, China-U.S. relations are still bewildering, the repeated outbreak of COVID-19 in China and other uncertain factors always exist and the development of steel and iron industry is also with large variables.

  • (2) The iron and steel industry is a strong cyclical industry. Domestic and international situation, macro-economic and industrial policies may have certain effects on the operation of the Company.

  • (3) The implementation of new environmental law, pollutant emission standards and other relevant laws poses further pressure on the environmental protection of the steel and iron industry.

  • (4) The steel price still presents a wide shock pattern, which may have certain effects on the profitability of the Company.

  • (5) The Company may suffer increasing cost pressures as a result of the possible fluctuations of raw material price at a high level.

  • 3 Reasons for the Suspension of Listing

    Applicable

    Not applicable

  • 4 The Circumstances and Reasons for the Termination of the Listing

    Applicable

    Not applicable

  • 5 The Company's Analysis and Explanation about the Reasons for and Impact of Changes in Accounting Policy and Accounting Estimates

Applicable

Not applicable

  • (1) Scope of disclosure of related parties

    According to the requirements of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises - Interpretation No. 13, since 1 January 2020, the associates of investment parties which pose material impact on the Company shall no longer to be disclosed as the related parties. Such change in accounting policies has affected the determination of related parties and disclosure of related party transactions, and no retrospective adjustment to comparative data is required according to the transitional provisions.

  • (2) Whether it constitutes judgement on business

    According to the requirements of the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises - Interpretation No. 13, since 1 January 2020, "a portfolio obtained shall have at least one investment and one substantial processing procedure, and the combination of both shall contribute significantly to the production capacity" shall be taken as the judgement condition for whether the portfolio constitutes a business, and "a portfolio with two elements of investment and processing procedures" shall no longer be the judgement condition. Such change in accounting policies has affected the determination of whether a transaction constitutes a business merger, and no retrospective adjustment to comparative data is required according to the transitional provisions.

    The implementation of such standard has no impact on the mergers and balance sheets of the Company on 1 January 2021 as well as the mergers and financial statements of the Company in 2020.

  • (3) Accounting treatment on carbon emission rights trading

    On 16 December 2019, the Ministry of Finance issued the Notice on the Issuance of Interim Provisions on Accounting Treatment of Carbon Emission Rights Trading ( ᗫ׵Ι೯၁ર׳ᛆʹ׸Ϟᗫึࠇஈ ଣᅲБ஝֛'ٙஷٝ' ) (Cai Kuai [2019] No. 22) ( ৌึ [2019]22 ), which stipulates that if the relevant enterprises in the key emission units that conduct carbon emission rights trading business acquire carbon emission quota through purchase, they should recognize the carbon emission quota acquired as carbon emission rights assets on the date of purchase, and measure it at cost, debit it under the item of "carbon emission rights assets" and credit it under the items of "bank deposits" or "other payables"; if the carbon emission quota is acquired through allocation by the government for free, no accounting treatment will be made. If the carbon emission quota is purchased to fulfill the contract

(to fulfill the emission reduction obligation), the carrying amount of the quota used shall be debited under the item of "non-operating expense" and credited under the item of "carbon emission rights assets"; if the carbon emission quota is acquired for free and is used to fulfill the contract, no accounting treatment will be made.

  • 6 Company's analysis on the cause and impact of correction of material errors of accounting

    Applicable

    Not applicable

  • 7 The Company shall make specific explanations regarding the changes in the scope of consolidation of financial statements compared to last year's financial report

Applicable

Not applicableIn the year, the Company acquired 100% equity interests in Chongqing Iron & Steel Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited (ࠠ ᅅ ፻᚛ঐ๕ᐑڭϞࠢʮ̡ ) (former name: Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited ( ࠠᅅɷڦঐ๕ᐑڭϞࠢ ʮ̡ )) from Chongqing Qianxin Group Co., Ltd. (former name: Chongqing Qianxin International Trade Co., Ltd.* ( ࠠᅅɷڦ਷ყ൱׸Ϟࠢʮ̡ )), an independent third party, with a cash consideration of RMB837,610,000. The acquisition date was 30 July 2020, which the Group determined as the acquisition date for this transaction and from which, Chongqing Iron & Steel Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited ( ࠠᅅ፻᚛ঐ๕ᐑڭ Ϟࠢʮ̡ ) has been consolidated into the Company's account.

D. RELEVANT DISCLOSURE MADE ACCORDING TO THE RULES

GOVERNING THE LISTING OF SECURITIES ON THE HONG KONG

STOCK EXCHANGE

1 Compliance of Corporate Governance Code

To the best of knowledge of the Board, the Company had complied with the requirements of the "Corporate Governance Code" as set out in Appendix 14 the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") during the reporting period, and was not aware of any deviation from the Code.

  • 2 Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors

    The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules as the code for trading of the Company's securities by directors. All directors of the Company confirmed upon specific enquiries that they had complied with the required standards as set out in the Model Code for the year ended 31 December 2020.

  • 3 Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Listed Securities of the Company

    As authorized at the 2018 annual general meeting, the 2019 first class meeting of A shareholders and the 2019 first class meeting of H shareholders of the Company, the Resolution on Repurchase of the Shares of the Company through Centralized Bidding Trading was considered and approved at the eighteenth meeting of the eighth session of the Board of the Company. For details of the repurchase of A shares of the Company, please refer to the Report on the Repurchase of A Shares of the Company through Centralized Bidding Trading (Announcement No.: 2020-002) and the Announcement on Resolution Passed at the Eighteenth Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board (Announcement No.: 2020-003) disclosed on 3 March 2020 by the Company.

    As at the close of trading on 6 March 2020, the Company repurchased 10,000,000 A shares through centralized bidding trading under the first repurchase, representing 0.11% of the total share capital of the Company. The highest price and the lowest price transacted for such shares were RMB1.71 per share and RMB1.68 per share, respectively. The total amount paid for such shares was RMB16,967,061.00 (excluding transaction costs). For details, please refer to the Announcement on the First Repurchase of Shares of the Company through Centralized Bidding Trading (Announcement No.: 2020-006) disclosed on 7 March 2020 by the Company.

    As at the close of trading on 12 March 2020, the Company repurchased a total of 50,000,000 A shares through centralized bidding trading, representing approximately 0.56% of its total share capital of the Company. The highest, lowest and average price transacted for such shares were RMB1.71 per share, RMB1.65 per share and RMB1.69 per share, respectively. The total amount paid for such shares was RMB84,333,550.00 (excluding transaction costs). As such, the total amount of repurchase of the Company has reached the cap, and the repurchase plan was fully implemented. For details, please refer to the Announcement on the Result of Repurchase of Shares and Changes in Shareholding Structure (Announcement No.: 2020-007) disclosed on 13 March 2020 by the Company.

4 Major Acquisition and Disposal of Subsidiaries and Affiliates

On 27 March 2020, the Company held the 20th meeting of the eighth session of the Board, at which The Resolution in Relation to Participation in Online Bidding for Acquisition of 100% Equity Interest in Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited ( ࠠᅅɷڦঐ๕ᐑ ڭϞࠢʮ̡ ) was considered and approved. The Company was granted approval to participate in the online bidding for 100% equity interest in Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited ("Qianxin Energy") held by Chongqing Qianxin Group Co., Ltd. ("Qianxin Group") based on its needs for business development, and the management was authorized to sign relevant agreements, documents and handle other related specific matters in accordance with the relevant procedures and laws and regulations. For details, please refer to the Announcement of Resolutions Passed at the 20th Meeting of the Eighth Session of the Board (Announcement No.: 2020-010) disclosed by the Company on 30 March 2020.

On 15 July 2020, the Company and Qianxin Group signed the Equity Transaction Contract in Changshou District, Chongqing, which shall come into effect from the date of signing and sealing by the Company and Qianxin Group, i.e., 15 July 2020. For details, please refer to the Further Announcement on Participation in Online Bidding for Acquisition of 100% Equity Interest in Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited (Announcement No.: 2020-042) disclosed by the Company on 16 July 2020.

On 30 July 2020, Qianxin Energy completed the change of industrial and commercial registration and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. On 3 December 2020, Qianxin Energy changed its name to Chongqing Iron & Steel Energy Environmental Protection Company Limited. The goodwill of the Company arising from this transaction at consolidation level was RMB295 million.

  • 5 Audit Committee

    The Audit Committee of the Company is comprised of three independent non-executive directors and one non-executive director, namely, Xin Qingquan, Xu Yixiang, Wong Chunwa and Zhang Shuogong with Mr. Xin Qingquan acting as the chairman of the Audit Committee.

    The annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 of the Company had been reviewed by the members of the Audit Committee before being submitted to the Board for approval.

  • 6 Interests or Short Positions

    As at 31 December 2020, the interests or short positions (including interests or short positions which they were taken or deemed to have under relevant provisions of the SFO) of the directors, supervisors or senior management members of the Company in the shares or underlying shares or debentures of the Company and any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO), which were required to be recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or which were required, pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Companies contained in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange, were as follows:

    NameThe Company/ associated corporations CapacityNature of interestsTotal number of interested shares heldPercentage in the share capital of A shares of the

    CompanyPercentage in the total share capital of the Company

    Class of shares

    (share)

    (%)

    (%)Wang LiThe Company Director

    (Resigned)Beneficial interests

    113,800 (long position)

    0.00136

    0.00128

    A share

  • 7 Pre-emptive Rights

    According to the Articles of Association of the Company and the laws of the People's Republic of China, there are no pre-emptive rights which would require the Company to issue new shares to its existing shareholders on a pro-rata basis.

  • 8 Public Float of H Shares

    As of the date hereof, to the best knowledge of the Board, the Company has maintained sufficient public float as required by the Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange.

  • 9 Circulating Market Capitalisation

    Based on the available information to the Company, as at 31 December 2020, the circulating market capitalisation of H Shares of the Company [circulating H Share capital Ò closing price of H Shares (HK$0.79)] was approximately HK$425 million and the circulating market capitalisation of A Shares [circulating A Share capital Ò closing price of A Shares (RMB1.48)] was approximately RMB12.403 billion.

  • 10 Final Dividend

    The Company's profit distribution policies are set out in detail in the Articles of Association, which provides the principles, forms and conditions of distribution, the justification procedures for distribution scheme and decision-making mechanism, as well as policy adjustments. When determining profit distribution (including dividend payment) and distribution proportion, the Company will follow several major principles including the continuity and stability of profit distribution policies, paying full attention to the reasonable investment return for investors, and considering the long-term interests of the Company, sustainable development and the interests of all shareholders as a whole, and the Board will prepare the proposal for profit distribution according to the operating situations and development of the Company, then submit it to the general meetings for approval. Please refer to the profit distribution policies set out in the Articles of Association for more details.

    The Company does not have any predetermined dividend distribution proportion or dividend distribution ratio, and the distribution and the amount of dividend will be determined by the Board's discretion as aforesaid.

    According to the auditing by Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP, the net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for 2020 amounted to RMB582 million, and the unappropriated profit as at the end of 2020 amounted to RMB-8.786 billion. As the Company recorded a negative unappropriated profit as at the end of 2020, the Board suggested not to make profit distribution or transfer capital reserve to share capital in 2020 pursuant to Article 250 of the Articles of Association.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at 31 December 2020

RMB'000

31 December

31 December

Assets

2020

2019

Current assets

Cash and bank balances

4,943,231

1,783,747

Financial assets held for trading

-

400,000

Trade receivables

35,041

5,610

Receivables financing

2,068,546

861,373

Prepayments

534,516

751,498

Other receivables

18,013

78,132

Inventories

5,054,908

3,931,513

Other current assets

394,153

43,410

Total current assets

13,048,408

7,855,283

Non-current assets

Long-term equity investments

79,494

28,258

Other equity investments

5,000

5,000

Property, plant and equipment

16,630,788

16,442,264

Construction in progress

2,844,665

171,858

Right-of-use assets

4,095,211

-

Intangible assets

2,394,593

2,392,114

Goodwill

295,407

-

Long-term prepaid expenses

299,730

-

Deferred tax assets

131,468

68,436

Other non-current assets

125,092

12,513

Total non-current assets

26,901,448

19,120,443

Total assets

39,949,856

26,975,726

31 December

31 December

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

2020

2019

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

700,788

384,528

Notes payable

1,272,291

91,127

Trade payables

2,652,728

1,726,883

Contract liabilities

2,554,165

1,145,615

Employee benefits payable

283,969

257,143

Taxes payable

9,177

70,867

Other payables

1,567,618

421,768

Non-current liabilities due within one year

4,056,471

841,576

Other current liabilities

332,041

150,208

Total current liabilities

13,429,248

5,089,715

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

450,000

-

Bonds payable

995,150

-

Lease liabilities

3,022,612

-

Long-term payables

1,352,264

-

Long-term employee benefits payable

179,557

201,737

Deferred income

35,902

38,271

Deferred tax liabilities

1,176

-

Other non-current liabilities

445,480

2,250,000

Total non-current liabilities

6,482,141

2,490,008

Total liabilities

19,911,389

7,579,723

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

8,918,602

8,918,602

Capital reserves

19,282,147

19,282,147

Less: Treasury shares

65,940

62,314

Special reserves

22,184

14,573

Surplus reserves

606,991

606,991

Unappropriated profit

(8,725,517)

(9,363,996)

Total shareholders' equity

20,038,467

19,396,003

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

39,949,856

26,975,726

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the year ended 31 December 2020

RMB'000

2020

2019

Revenue

24,489,935

23,477,597

Less: Cost of sales

22,658,292

21,718,957

Taxes and surcharges

172,493

168,336

Distribution and selling expenses

91,929

121,521

General and administrative expenses

591,920

597,612

Finance expenses

132,514

170,887

Including: Interest expenses

271,072

216,278

Interest income

69,528

52,977

Add: Other income

196,430

144,872

Investment income

6,803

15,894

Impairment losses on credit

(23)

(531)

Impairment losses on assets

(364,917)

-

Operating profit

681,080

860,519

Add: Non-operating income

2,703

39,638

Less: Non-operating expenses

59,396

9,648

Total profit

624,387

890,509

Less: Income tax expenses/(credit)

(14,092)

(35,214)

Net Profit

638,479

925,723

Breakdown by continuity of operations

Net profit from continuing operations

638,479

925,723

2020

2019

Breakdown by attributable interests

Net profit attributable to

shareholders of the parent

638,479

925,723

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Other comprehensive income after tax

-

-

Total comprehensive income

638,479

925,723

Total comprehensive income attributable to

shareholders of the parent

638,479

925,723

Total comprehensive income attributable to non-

controlling interests

-

-

Earnings per share:

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.07

0.10

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.07

0.10

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 31 December 2020

2020

I.

I.

III. Closing balance for the yearIII. Closing balance for the yearII.

II.

2019

(III) Special reserve

(III) Special reserve

Closing balances of the preceding year and

opening balances of the current year

Changes in the current year

Closing balances of the preceding year and

opening balances of the current year

Changes in the current year

1.

Amount established

during the year

2.

Amount utilized during the year

1.

Amount established

during the year

2.

Amount utilized during the year

Less:

Other

Share

Capital

treasury

comprehensive

Special

Surplus

Unappropriated

shareholders'

capital

reserves

shares

income

reserves

reserves

losses

equity

8,918,602

19,282,147

62,314

-

14,573

606,991

(9,363,996)

19,396,003

-

-

-

-

-

-

638,479

638,479

1.

Amount increased during the year

-

-

84,334

-

-

-

-

(84,334)

2.

Amount decreased during the year

-

-

(80,708)

-

-

-

-

80,708

-

-

-

-

29,564

-

-

29,564

-

-

-

-

(21,953)

-

-

(21,953)

8,918,602

19,282,147

65,940

-

22,184

606,991

(8,725,517)

20,038,467

Less:

Other

Total

Share

Capital

treasury

comprehensive

Special

Surplus

Unappropriated

shareholders'

capital

reserves

shares

income

reserves

reserves

losses

equity

8,918,602

19,282,147

-

-

13,644

606,991

(10,289,719)

18,531,665

-

-

-

-

-

-

925,723

925,723

-

-

62,314

-

-

-

-

(62,314)

-

-

-

-

25,680

-

-

25,680

-

-

-

-

(24,751)

-

-

(24,751)

8,918,602

19,282,147

62,314

-

14,573

606,991

(9,363,996)

19,396,003

- 36 -

Total

  • (I) Total comprehensive income

  • (II) shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital

  • (I) Total comprehensive income

  • (II) shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital

1.

Amount increased during the year

RMB'000

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the year ended 31 December 2020

RMB'000

2020

2019

I.

Cash flows from operating activities:

Cash received from sale of goods and

rendering of services

23,942,238

22,376,737

Receipts of taxes refunds

19,761

-

Other cash received relating to

operating activities

387,232

149,412

Sub-total of cash inflows from

operating activities

24,349,231

22,526,149

Cash paid for purchase of goods and services

20,923,245

20,843,771

Cash paid to and on behalf of employees

1,206,760

1,205,096

Cash paid for all types of taxes

605,904

553,961

Other cash paid relating to operating activities

275,557

328,647

Sub-total of cash outflows from

operating activities

23,011,466

22,931,475

Net cash flows from operating activities

1,337,765

(405,326)

II.

Cash flows from investing activities:

Cash received from disposal of investments

433,000

1,008,800

Cash received from return on investments

6,803

15,894

Other cash received relating to

investing activities

-

980

Sub-total of cash inflows from

investing activities

439,803

1,025,674

2020

2019

Cash paid for acquisition of property plant and equipment, intangible assets and other long-term assets

Cash paid for acquisition of investments Net cash payments for acquisition of subsidiaries and other business units

223,158

337,444

  • 84,236 1,407,058

843,522

-

Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities

1,150,916

1,744,502

Net cash flows from investing activities

III. Cash flows from financing activities:

Cash received from borrowings

Other cash received relating to

financing activities

(711,113)

(718,828)

2,742,480 591,545

1,478,358 795,088

Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities

4,220,838 1,386,633

Cash repayments of borrowings

Cash paid for distribution of dividends or profits, and for interest expenses

Other cash paid relating to financing activities

1,251,050 410,000

203,007 157,441

290,666 69,258

Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities

1,744,723 636,699

Net cash flows from financing activities

2,476,115 749,934

  • IV. Effect of changes in exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

    -

    -

  • V. Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

    Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the

    beginning of the year

    3,102,767

    (374,220)

    1,595,323 1,969,543

  • VI. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

4,698,090 1,595,323

STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEET As at 31 December 2020

RMB'000

31 December

31 December

Assets

2020

2019

Current assets

Cash and bank balances

4,925,021

1,779,736

Financial assets held for trading

-

400,000

Trade receivables

39,503

5,610

Receivables financing

2,062,046

861,373

Prepayments

516,190

707,289

Other receivables

17,181

78,027

Inventories

5,015,067

3,931,513

Other current assets

383,123

43,410

Total current assets

12,958,131

7,806,958

Non-current assets

Long-term equity investments

917,104

28,258

Other equity investments

5,000

5,000

Property, plant and equipment

15,705,686

16,442,087

Construction in progress

2,844,665

171,858

Right-of-use assets

4,095,211

-

Intangible assets

2,329,901

2,392,114

Long-term prepaid expenses

299,730

-

Deferred tax assets

87,653

68,192

Other non-current assets

87,173

12,513

Total non-current assets

26,372,123

19,120,022

Total assets

39,330,254

26,926,980

31 December

31 December

Liabilities and shareholders's equity

2020

2019

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

700,788

384,528

Notes payable

1,256,400

91,127

Trade payables

2,692,577

1,726,883

Contract liabilities

2,554,123

1,105,972

Employee benefits payable

280,322

257,143

Taxes payable

6,822

70,398

Other payables

1,565,471

421,590

Non-current liabilities due within one year

3,711,113

841,576

Other current liabilities

332,036

144,958

Total current liabilities

13,099,652

5,044,175

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

450,000

-

Bonds payable

995,150

-

Lease liabilities

3,022,612

-

Long-term payables

1,125,491

-

Long-term employee benefits payable

179,557

201,737

Deferred income

35,902

38,271

Other non-current liabilities

445,480

2,250,000

Total non-current liabilities

6,254,192

2,490,008

Total liabilities

19,353,844

7,534,183

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

8,918,602

8,918,602

Capital reserves

19,313,090

19,313,090

Less: Treasury shares

65,940

62,314

Special reserves

19,398

14,573

Surplus reserves

577,012

577,012

Unappropriated profit

(8,785,752)

(9,368,166)

Total shareholders' equity

19,976,410

19,392,797

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

39,330,254

26,926,980

INCOME STATEMENT

For the year ended 31 December 2020

Revenue

RMB'000

2020

2019

24,486,676

23,467,962

22,731,657

21,718,485

168,062

168,087

91,572

121,111

580,949

597,612

112,667

170,898

251,069

216,278

69,371

52,966

175,565

144,872

6,791

20,114

(364,474)

-

Operating profit

619,651

856,755

Add: Non-operating income

2,697

39,638

Less: Non-operating expenses

59,396

9,648

Total profit

562,952

886,745

Less: Income tax expenses/(credit)

(19,462)

(37,125)

Net Profit

582,414

923,870

Including: Net profit from continuing

operations

582,414

923,870

Other comprehensive income after tax

-

-

Total comprehensive income

582,414

923,870

Less: Cost of sales

Taxes and surcharges Distribution and selling expenses General and administrative expenses Finance expenses

Including: Interest expenses

Interest income

Add: Other income

Investment income Impairment losses on assetsSTATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 31 December 2020

2020

I.

III. Closing balance for the yearII.

III.

II.

2019

I.

Closing balances of the preceding year and

opening balances of the current year

Changes in the current year

Closing balances of the preceding year and

opening balances of the current year

Changes in the current year

1.

Amount increased during the year

2.

Amount decreased during the year

1.

Amount established during the year

2.

Amount utilized during the year

Less:

Other

Share

Capital

treasury

comprehensive

Special

Surplus

Unappropriated

shareholders'

capital

reserves

shares

income

reserves

reserves

profit

equity

8,918,602

19,313,090

62,314

-

14,573

577,012

(9,368,166)

19,392,797

-

-

-

-

-

-

582,414

582,414

-

-

84,334

-

-

-

-

(84,334)

-

-

(80,708)

-

-

-

-

80,708

1.

Amount established during the year

-

-

-

-

25,908

-

-

25,908

2.

Amount utilized during the year

-

-

-

-

(21,083)

-

-

(21,083)

8,918,602

19,313,090

65,940

-

19,398

577,012

(8,785,752)

19,976,410

Less:

Other

Total

Share

Capital

treasury

comprehensive

Special

Surplus

Unappropriated

shareholders'

capital

reserves

shares

income

reserves

reserves

profit

equity

8,918,602

19,313,090

-

-

13,644

577,012

(10,292,036)

18,530,312

-

-

-

-

-

-

923,870

923,870

-

-

62,314

-

-

-

-

(62,314)

-

-

-

-

25,680

-

-

25,680

-

-

-

-

(24,751)

-

-

(24,751)

8,918,602

19,313,090

62,314

-

14,573

577,012

(9,368,166)

19,392,797

- 42 -

Total

(I) Total comprehensive income

  • (II) shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital

  • (III) Special reserves

Closing balance for the year

(I) Total comprehensive income

  • (II) shareholders' contribution and decrease in share capital

    1.

    Amount increased during the year

    RMB'000

  • (III) Special reserves

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the year ended 31 December 2020

RMB'000

2020

2019

I.

Cash flows from operating activities:

Cash received from sale of goods and

rendering of services

23,939,650

22,365,668

Other cash received relating to

operating activities

384,574

149,135

Sub-total of cash inflows from

operating activities

24,324,224

22,514,803

Cash paid for purchase of goods and services

21,174,171

20,843,237

Cash paid to and on behalf of employees

1,190,067

1,205,096

Cash paid for all types of taxes

581,329

549,662

Other cash paid relating to operating activities

269,804

328,176

Sub-total of cash outflows from

operating activities

23,215,371

22,926,171

Net cash flows from operating activities

1,108,853

(411,368)

II.

Cash flows from investing activities:

Cash received from disposal of investments

433,000

1,008,800

Cash received from return on investments

6,791

20,114

Other cash received relating to

investing activities

-

980

Sub-total of cash inflows from

investing activities

439,791

1,029,894

Cash paid for acquisition of property plant and

equipment, intangible assets and

other long-term assets

223,078

337,444

Cash paid for investments

84,236

1,407,058

Net cash payments for acquisition of

subsidiaries and other business units

849,610

-

2020

2019

Sub-total of cash outflows from

investing activities

1,156,924

1,744,502

Net cash flows from investing activities

(717,133)

(714,608)

III.

Cash flows from financing activities:

Cash received from borrowings

2,742,480

591,545

Other cash received relating to

financing activities

1,478,358

795,088

Sub-total of cash inflows from

financing activities

4,220,838

1,386,633

Cash repayments of borrowings

1,134,500

410,000

Cash paid for distribution of dividends or

profits, and for interest expenses

185,858

157,441

Other cash paid relating to financing activities

194,051

69,258

Sub-total of cash outflows from

financing activities

1,514,409

636,699

Net cash flows from financing activities

2,706,429

749,934

IV.

Effect of changes in foreign exchange

rate on cash and cash equivalents

-

-

V.

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

3,098,149

(376,042)

Add: Cash and cash equivalents

at the beginning of the year

1,591,312

1,967,354

VI.

Cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the year

4,689,461

1,591,312

The annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 will be published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www. hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Company (www.cqgt.cn) respectively on or before 20 March 2021.

By order of the Board

Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited

Liu Jianrong

Chairman

Chongqing, the PRC, 20 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Mr. Liu Jianrong (Executive Director), Mr. Zhang Wenxue (Executive Director), Mr. Tu Deling (Executive Director), Mr. Zou An (Executive Director), Mr. Song De An (Non-executive Director), Mr. Zhou Ping (Non-executive Director), Mr. Xin Qingquan (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xu Yixiang (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Wong Chunwa (Independent Non-executive Director).

Disclaimer

Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHONGQING IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
06:21aCHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Announcement of annual results for year ended 31 decem..
PU
03/19CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Possible continuing connected transactions in relation..
PU
03/19CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Announcement in relation to provision for asset impair..
PU
03/10CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Announcement of resolutions passed at 2021 first extra..
PU
03/10CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Appointment of director
PU
02/26CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Voluntary announcement - announcement in relation to t..
PU
2020CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Names Successor as Chairman Resigns
MT
2020CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Board OKs Proposed Acquisition of 72% Stake in Xingang..
MT
2020CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : 2020 interim report
PU
2020CHONGQING IRON & STEEL  : Indicative announcement on changes in shareholders' eq..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 037 M 3 540 M 3 540 M
Net income 2021 403 M 61,9 M 61,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 141 M 2 173 M 2 173 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 6 405
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart CHONGQING IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHONGQING IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wen Xue Zhang General Manager & Executive Director
An Zou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jian Rong Liu Chairman
Xiao Ping Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qing Quan Xin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHONGQING IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED50.63%2 405
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.51.60%31 276
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.22.35%20 978
JSW STEEL LIMITED13.77%14 227
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION1.41%13 990
EVRAZ PLC15.69%11 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ