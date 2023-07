Chongqing Shunbo Aluminum Co Ltd is a company engaged in production and sales of secondary aluminum alloy ingots. The Company's main product is aluminum alloy ingots, and its grades include aluminum-alloy die castings (ADC12), AC4B and A380. The ADC12 is a die-cast aluminum alloy, mainly used to produce cylinder head covers and sensor brackets. The AC4B is used to manufacture thin-walled castings. The A380 is used to manufacture chassis, engine mounts, gearboxes and generators. The Company is also engaged in entrusted processing of aluminum alloy ingots business. The Company's products are used to produce die-cast aluminum alloy and cast aluminum alloy products, covering automobiles, motorcycles, mechanical equipment and communication equipment fields.

Sector Aluminum